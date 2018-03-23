Trump Legal-Team Shakeup Continues: White House Lawyer Don McGahn "Planning To Exit"

The White House legal-team shakeup that President Trump swore wasn't happening continues on Friday as Politico reports that White House lawyer Don McGahn is planning to step down later this year - though his resignation is reportedly contingent on the president finding a replacement, and several other factors.

McGahn has signaled interest in returning to Jones Day - the law firm where he previously worked. He's also reportedly interested in reprising his role from the 2016 campaign by handling any legal matters pertaining to Trump's reelection.

The exact timing of a McGahn departure is uncertain. He's told friends that he'd like to be out by the summer - but it's possible he could linger until after the 2018 midterms.

The news comes a day after John Dowd, the leader of Trump's legal team, resigned amid reports the president had grown increasingly dissatisfied with Dowd's handling of the Mueller probe. The president reportedly believed that Dowd and his other attorneys were being too cooperative with the special counsel.

"I think it’s all up in the air," said a source close to McGahn. "I think he'd like to quit very much. The president doesn't want him to quit. The president wants him to stay. I don't think he knows who will replace him."

McGahn, a former member of the Federal Election Commission, was one of Trump’s earliest political advisers, signing on even before the Republican announced his presidential campaign in the spring of 2015.

Two of McGahn's confidants told Politico that the counsel - who reportedly threatened to resign last year as President Trump was reportedly looking for an excuse to fire Robert Mueller - might hang on if another seat on the Supreme Court opens up.

"He can look at his first 14 to 16 months and say he’s probably had a pretty good run," said a second McGahn associate. A third McGahn associate said his departure also may hinge on whether there’s another opening for Trump to fill on the Supreme Court - an impossible-to-predict scenario but one that could present a unique legacy opportunity for the White House counsel. "I think if we had a possibility of getting another Supreme Court justice, I think he’d hang in," the source said.

McGahn has been a key player in several of the biggest White House dramas. In March, he unsuccessfully tried to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself from the probe into whether Trump colluded with Russia. McGahn also played a role in the Comey firing.

As White House counsel, McGahn urged the president to assert executive privilege to stop Mueller from obtaining some documents. But instead, Trump followed the advice of Ty Cobb and opted to cooperate - a decision he now reportedly regrets.

McGahn has met on at least two occasions for interviews with Mueller’s prosecutors. During a recent visit he shared details about the president’s reaction to a January New York Times story that described how McGahn had resisted his order to fire Mueller.

A list of potential McGahn replacements is being considered.

Several elite attorneys, including former George W. Bush solicitor general Ted Olson, Robert Giuffra Jr. and Reid Weingarten, declined job offers from Trump last spring to work on his defense team for the Mueller probe. Former George W. Bush attorneys Bill Burck and Emmet Flood also rejected overtures for the position that Cobb accepted to work in the White House. Trump did however hire attorney Joe diGeneva, a former US attorney, to work on the Mueller response. DiGeneva has argued that Trump is the target of an FBI conspiracy.

Separately, Trump has retained Charles Harder, the attorney who represented Hulk Hogan in his successful defamation lawsuit against Gawker, to work on the Stormy Daniels response.