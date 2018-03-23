Trump Legal-Team Shakeup Continues: White House Lawyer Don McGahn "Planning To Exit"

The White House legal-team shakeup that President Trump swore wasn't happening continues on Friday as Politico reports that White House lawyer Don McGahn is planning to step down later this year - though his resignation is reportedly contingent on the president finding a replacement, and several other factors.
McGahn has signaled interest in returning to Jones Day - the law firm where he previously worked. He's also reportedly interested in reprising his role from the 2016 campaign by handling any legal matters pertaining to Trump's reelection.
The exact timing of a McGahn departure is uncertain. He's told friends that he'd like to be out by the summer - but it's possible he could linger until after the 2018 midterms.
The news comes a day after John Dowd, the leader of Trump's legal team, resigned amid reports the president had grown increasingly dissatisfied with Dowd's handling of the Mueller probe. The president reportedly believed that Dowd and his other attorneys were being too cooperative with the special counsel.
"I think it’s all up in the air," said a source close to McGahn. "I think he'd like to quit very much. The president doesn't want him to quit. The president wants him to stay. I don't think he knows who will replace him."
McGahn, a former member of the Federal Election Commission, was one of Trump’s earliest political advisers, signing on even before the Republican announced his presidential campaign in the spring of 2015.
Two of McGahn's confidants told Politico that the counsel - who reportedly threatened to resign last year as President Trump was reportedly looking for an excuse to fire Robert Mueller - might hang on if another seat on the Supreme Court opens up.
"He can look at his first 14 to 16 months and say he’s probably had a pretty good run," said a second McGahn associate.
A third McGahn associate said his departure also may hinge on whether there’s another opening for Trump to fill on the Supreme Court - an impossible-to-predict scenario but one that could present a unique legacy opportunity for the White House counsel. "I think if we had a possibility of getting another Supreme Court justice, I think he’d hang in," the source said.
McGahn has been a key player in several of the biggest White House dramas. In March, he unsuccessfully tried to persuade Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself from the probe into whether Trump colluded with Russia. McGahn also played a role in the Comey firing.
As White House counsel, McGahn urged the president to assert executive privilege to stop Mueller from obtaining some documents. But instead, Trump followed the advice of Ty Cobb and opted to cooperate - a decision he now reportedly regrets.
McGahn has met on at least two occasions for interviews with Mueller’s prosecutors. During a recent visit he shared details about the president’s reaction to a January New York Times story that described how McGahn had resisted his order to fire Mueller.
A list of potential McGahn replacements is being considered.
Several elite attorneys, including former George W. Bush solicitor general Ted Olson, Robert Giuffra Jr. and Reid Weingarten, declined job offers from Trump last spring to work on his defense team for the Mueller probe. Former George W. Bush attorneys Bill Burck and Emmet Flood also rejected overtures for the position that Cobb accepted to work in the White House. Trump did however hire attorney Joe diGeneva, a former US attorney, to work on the Mueller response. DiGeneva has argued that Trump is the target of an FBI conspiracy.
Separately, Trump has retained Charles Harder, the attorney who represented Hulk Hogan in his successful defamation lawsuit against Gawker, to work on the Stormy Daniels response.
Comments
You are Fired!
money, money ... money
GTFO ... One After Another, Every Day, WoW ...
Trumtanic...
In reply to You are Fired! by Pandelis
Donald Trump = Maximilien Robespierre...read your french revolution history...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximilien_Robespierre
In reply to w by BaBaBouy
Billable Hour Boondoggle winding down?
Mueller is still going through "our money" like it's nothing ( because it is)
In reply to Trump = Robespierre...check… by y3maxx
Harder schlongs Stormy.
Harder probes Stormy.
Trumps puts Harder on Stirmy.
In reply to Billable Hour Boondoggle… by JRobby
Upvote for your name only
In reply to Harder schlongs Stormy… by SethPoor
NOBODY can work with an a$$hole. And Trump is the ultimate a$$wipe.
In reply to Upvote for your name only by Anunnaki
One problem with your analogy. Robespierre was was the first communist and wanted to redistribute everything. He ironically ended up on the guillotine (after sending so many there) when his fellow revolutionaries realized that he wanted their shit too.
In reply to Trump = Robespierre...check… by y3maxx
Julian Assange just let this rip, read the entire thread....
https://mobile.twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/976943588394323973
In reply to w by BaBaBouy
Wow!! Awesome! Ty for posting totally makes sense .I can't stand that bloviating alcoholic Johnson. A baffoon,
In reply to Julian Assange just let this… by Lumberjack
And replaced by duel, er, dual citizens of course.
In reply to w by BaBaBouy
Theres been no crime. Therefore a special counsel should have never been appointed.
Tell Mueller to go pound sand !
In reply to You are Fired! by Pandelis
Maybe Trump needs to check with the SES for some legal staff.
They are Crooked-Lawyers-R-Us - We Get Shit Squared Away (for the Deep State)
!!!!!!~~~)))) .... THE LAB RESULTS ARE BACK!! .... ((((~~~!!!!!!
Samples were sent to the lab months ago and the lab results are back............finally.
The samples were handled very carefully. Chain of custody records, time stamped, documented sample sites, sealed containers the whole nine yards and it has been confirmed what we suspected all along.
100%
The Swamp isn't a swamp at all,...............it is totally a Deep State Cesspool inside the Washington DC beltway. .. All of it.
A Cesspool with A VERY high SES content. .. The worst kind.
Nothing good can live in a Cesspool. ... Especially one taken over with Totally 'Illegal' SES Vermin.
Truth expires just being held over the top scum layer of a SES infested Cesspool. .... Honestly withers and dies with just a brief dip in the toxic mess. ... The US Constitution, which is actually one mother tough document, is finished in less than 72 hours in the Cesspool SES shit soup. .. It might make a valiant attempt to climb out of the Cesspool but the bottom feeding sub-vermin will quickly drag it back in and smother it under the septic muck.
Nothing good can be grown, fixed, patched up or repaired in a SES Cesspool. ..... Nothing of value ever comes out of it either.
Cesspool parasites, leeches, disease pathogens and worst of all, The Cesspool SES Lawyers (a particularly nasty invasive sub species of lawyer), are almost impossible to eradicate, kill, terminate or fire. ... Once in the Cesspool they just keep growing, multiplying and consuming more and more of the surrounding nutrients and ALL of the Cesspool oxygen. ........... Then the SES scum expels a toxic cloud, of very foul orders and unpleasant odors, out and into and over the surrounding lands, poisoning the entire surrounding environment.
The Lab Test Results - The Slime Report 2018
Someone call the EPA and let's get the SES Cesspool drained!
Wait!.. What do mean the EPA has a 202 Area Code and all you get is a lawyer on an answering machine when you call the EPA Tips Hotline? ... The lawyer there said he will get back to us within the next 90-120 days, eh?
Live Hard, The EPA Called Back And Said We Should Have The Samples Retested At An EPA Certified Lab And There Will Be An Extended Review Process, And Fees, And Forms, And Filing Costs, And Appeals, And Retaliations, And Delays, And If All Of That Doesn't Dissuade You From Pursuing the Matter Further A Cesspool EPA Hit Team Sent To Your Home Address, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
DC, do you think these firings/quit-tings have anything to do with the figurative execution of a few traitors in the NSC, and this is the swamp fighting back?
BTW, I won't be satisfied until I hear that Ylber and Ylli whatever-their-names-are have been removed from the United States.
Oh, and maybe someone should be taking McMaster's passport away. I'm not a big fan of Bolton due to his deepstate war-mongering leanings, but I also understand that Bolton is an operative. He is a loyal man that will serve the best interest of his employer. He isn't just a mercenary, however. He fancies himself a patriot where scumbags like Krystal and the Kagan-ites are, in my opinion, significant traitors to our country as we knew it. Bolton knows how to fight them. He can be a very lethal advesary to them. In my eyes, Bolton has been hard at work for months for the President and he has now been unleashed. Woe unto him at the NSC or anywhere near the President that does not have our great President's back, as Bolton will have him executed out behind the white house....and likely pull the trigger himself.
In reply to Maybe trump needs to check… by DuneCreature
Trump has been compromised but he did resist the longest.
In reply to DC, do you think these… by The Chief
Hey, Chief
Sounds like you know way more about what might be going on in the WH than I do.
By NSC I assume you mean National Security Council?
An uncalled for Dune Side Bar (Sorry, I do work in three or four different disciplines and acronyms make brain hurt. .. I don't mind them if they are spelled out at the beginning of a communication exchange but when I'm switching gears in my head and try can think what some letter string means sometimes all I get is a scary grinding sound in my skull. ... I know, a personal problem,....but I thought Id' share.)
I'll have to look up who is on the NSC these days.
Let me check.
I personally don't think our main problems right now have to do much with foreign policy. .. The Russians aren't coming. .. The Chinese are swimming in their own Cesspool and Europe is a Muzzie mess and fracturing it looks like to me. .. We need to butt out of the ME. (IMHO. What'a I know about foreign policy?)
I've always wanted to see Bolton beat up in an alley.
But that's just me. .... Hey, I even might carry him to a clinic if was in one of my better moods. .. I just think he's a little too aggressive sometimes. One of those, "Let's you and he fight!" instigator types.
Aaaah, my focus is the DC Cesspool right now and getting everyone to look up.
Not much political depth on my part, huh?
Live Hard, Oh, And I Am Ringing The 5G Alarm Bell. ..... 5G Is Going To Eat The Kids, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to DC, do you think these… by The Chief
Well, I will add. .... I do know about DC lawyers some.
IF this isn't a big clown shitshow to keep the Chump Monkeys occupied and Trump really winds up in court. .... We (or Trump) haven't seen the really lethal legal talent come forth yet.
He better find himself about a dozen top-notch 'uncompromised' attorneys who can work together as a well-oiled fire team. .. Get along and 'share' the credit and the workload.
The really bad news opposition lawyers haven't set foot on the stage yet. ... Mueller is a joke compared to what could be used on Trump.
Live Hard, NOTHING Important In DC Is Decided IN A Courtroom, BTW,..... Nothing, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to DC, do you think these… by The Chief
He wants to write a book like Comey! How I didn't Fire Mueller.
T, you don't need lawyers. You need shooters. Not "You're fired" but "You're dead."
May be Ha-nutty or Doocy can replace him. Faux can mind the store. Losers ! Sad !!!!!
Whatever. Washington, D.C., you are hereby forsaken.
"ya got to know when to fold 'em"
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
.
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
░░░▄▄▀▀▀▀▀▀█▄░░░░░░░░░░▄▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▄▄░░
░░█▀░░░░░░▄▄░▀▄░░░░░░▄▀░░░░░░░░░▀█░
░█░░░░░░██▀▀█░▀▄░░░░▄▀░░░░░░░░░░░░█
░█░░░░░░▀█▄▄█░░█░░░░█░░▄█▀▀█░░░░░░█
░█░░░░░░░░░░░░░█░░░░█░░██▄▄█░░░░░░█
░█▄░░░░░░░░░░░██░░░░██░░▀▀▀░░░░░░▄█
░░██▄░░░░░░▄▄██▀░░░░▀██▄▄░░░░░░▄██░
░░░▀██████████▀░░░░░░▀██████████▀░░
░░░░░▀▀▀▀▀▀▀░░░░░░░░░░░░▀▀▀▀▀▀▀░░░░
░░░█████▀▀▀█▀▀▀▀▀▀█▀▀▀▀█▀▀▀▀▀█████░
░░░█▀▀███▄▄█░░░░░░█░░░░█▄▄███▀▀██▀░
░░░▀▄▄▀▀▀▀████▄▄▄██▄▄▄██████░░░█▀░░
░░░░█░░░▄▀░░░░░▀▀█████████▀░░▄▄▀░░░
░░░█░░░▄▀░░░░▄▀▀█████▀▀░░░▄▄▀░░░░░░
░░█░░░▄▀░░░░█▀▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▀▀░░░░░░░░░
░░█░░░▀░░░░█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
░░█░░░░░░░▄▀░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
░░░▀▀▀▀▀▀▀░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
GTFO! Trump needs hard hitters not get along types of lawyers.
Trump, Trump, everything is now about Trump? Trump this, Trump that? The border wall is far from our biggest concern given the $1.3T spending bill. BS distraction but he probably doesn’t even know that. "Make Trump Great Again"
These get-along lawyers are capitulation rollovers. They have permitted Trump to be steamrolled. Get rid of all of them.
In reply to Trump, Trump, everything is… by two hoots
All a distraction?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/22/giddy-up-doj-admits-the…
Oh please God, make it so....
if you dont need them let them leave...........
Those that are leaving never should have been there in the first place!
Trump doesn't need a lawyer. Really! Or speech writers. Or spokesmen (Jabba is really offensive and ugly). It would be awesome to see Trump doing his own press conferences, standing up to CNN and the BBC like the leader he claims to be instead of being the amazingly sad pussy that he is when he dodges their questions.
I would love to see Trump in court. He wouldn't last fifteen seconds without perjuring himself. Not that he does it on purpose; he is simply incapable of understanding or maintaining a grip on reality.
So, The Donald, keep firing your awesomest people you brought in to make America yuge again. It shows how amazingly awesome you are!
Is it any coincidence that just as Mule Face is about to call on Trump, his legal team all quits?
So the President who had three campaign chairman for three distinct phases of the campaign does the same thing with personal and this is not only news but “chaos”....imagine if the civil service rules were changed and it worked the same way...The entire system could modernize and adapt to new realities...Why the hell would the President keep people around when their task is done..I find this rather refreshing...Bringing Digenova and his wife in is perfect timing for the Russia witch hunt...
Fire these do-nothing, stand-down attorneys who have permitted Mueller to steamroll Trump. Fire them all.
Fire these do-nothing, stand-down attorneys who have permitted Mueller to steamroll Trump. Fire them all.
McGahn's firing is due to anti-Irish sentiment in the USA. Irish need to organize and resist anti-Irish racism.
Chicago Irish Mob Backs Obama - https://www.newsmax.com/Headline/obama-daley-chicago-elect/2007/10/11/i…
We're in Phase II of the DeepState/SES takedown, rope-a-dope is over, the counter-punching begins. This requires new personnel.