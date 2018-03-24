Is Anarcho-Capitalism Possible?

Authored by Antony Mueller via Mises Canada,
Even if one agrees that anarcho-capitalism has become a necessity, the question arises whether such a governance is possible. After all, at first sight, insurmountable problems seem to prevent the flourishing of a stateless society. Libertarianism means a private law society. Private businesses in the marketplace provide the traditional functions of the state. The voluntary contract-order of anarcho-capitalism substitutes the hierarchical commando-coordination of activities of the state. The basic meaning of anarcho-capitalism is an order where horizontal cooperation based on voluntary exchange dominates the coordination of human activities.
Although a libertarian order amounts to a revolution as to its consequences, the path to its creation must be non-revolutionary. The spontaneous order of an anarcho-capitalist society requires that it comes about as a gradual process of privatizations. Beginning with the sale of semi-public enterprises and public utilities, privatization should extend step by step to education and health and finally encompass security and the judicial system. Supervised by an Assembly whose members are selected by lot from the constituency of the citizens, the function of government would be handed out to a private government management company.
Under anarcho-capitalism, most of what the state supplies in services could fall to a fraction of the present volume. On a world-wide scale, military spending alone comprises around 1.7 trillion US-dollars annually. The so-called ‘public services’ would not only become better and cheaper, but it would also turn out that under a free market, the demand for education, healthcare, defense, and domestic security would be much different from how it is now. Therefore, to privatize many of the activities, which now are under the authority of state would not only lead to a decrease of the costs per unit of the services but also reduce the volume of supply because a large part of the current supply of so-called ‘public goods’ is a useless waste. Losing none of the genuine benefits of education, healthcare, and defense, the budgets for these provisions could fall to a fraction of their present size.
If one includes the overblown judicial and public administration apparatus into the reduction of state activity, government spending, which nowadays is close to fifty percent of the gross domestic product in most industrialized countries, could come down to the single digits. Taxes and contributions could fall by ninety percent.
Different from what is presently the dominant belief, to privatize the police functions, and the judiciary is not such a big problem. It would mean to extend what is already going on. In the United States of today, for example, private policing, such as by security guards, happens already at a grand scale and comprises more than one million persons. In some countries, including the United States, the number of private police and security already exceeds the number of official policemen. The private provision of judicial services is on the rise. Arbitration courts experience a strong and increasing demand including services for cross-border disputes.
These trends will go on because private protection and arbitration is cheaper and better than the public provision. In Brazil, for example, which entertains one of the most expensive judicial systems of the world, currently about eighty million cases are pending without decision, and legal uncertainty has become monstrous. In the United States, many parts of the judicial system have gone berserk.
Definitionally not possible, no. Rejection of heirarchy is rejection of natural law.
The reason it is not possible is the same reason banning guns isn't possible.
Why should I surrender my ability to use force when I deem it necessary?
Further, "force" (read as physical violence) is the only response to treachery.
In reply to Definitionally not possible,… by Tallest Skil
“Why should I surrender my ability to use force when I deem it necessary?”
You never should; awesome answer.
In reply to The reason it is not… by D503
If nothing else, moving that direction will be a radical improvement, so lets get 90% of the way there and then we can argue about the last 10%.
BTW, a great book for those who haven't read it is "Democracy: The God that Failed" I'm about 1/4 of the way through and the author's explanation of history, and what to do next, is incredible.
In reply to “Why should I surrender my… by BlackChicken
Author needs to get a life. Sophistry. Asinine mental masturbation.
In reply to If nothing else, moving that… by techpriest
We take turns to act as a sort of executive officer of the week...
In reply to Author needs to get a life… by SethPoor
it's unfortunate that there's a lot of people who haven't really thought about AnCap very deeply, or misunderstand what it is
for example:
"Why should I surrender my ability to use force when I deem it necessary?"
YOU SHOULDN'T! anarchism doesn't require you to give up your ability to use force in self-defense, in fact, it ENCOURAGES it! if someone attacks you, you absolutely should defend yourself.
what is not acceptable is the initiation of force, in other words, aggression, against other people, as that is a violation of natural law.
and yes, not only is anarcho capitalism possible, it's a reality for many people, myself included - i govern myself, i absolutely reject the notion of government "authority" over me, and i prefer to deal with other people who have similar views.
the question is not whether it works - as it works beautifully - the real question is how it scales, and how to scale it up while resisting aggression from state actors who want to keep you enslaved, and who can't stand the thought of free persons who refuse to be obedient cogs in their machine.
samuel konkin a few decades back wrote an excellent work on this topic - agorism, the voluntary society free from aggression, and the pathway to acheive it.
An Agorist Primer: Samuel Edward Konkin:
full text of the book is here:
james corbett of the corbett report discusses konkin's work here:
James Corbett: What Is Agorism?
james corbett and derek broze of the conscious resistance movement discuss agorism here:
The Most Dangerous Philosophy: What The Oligarchs Don't Want You To Know
both videos are worth the time, imho, if you haven't seen them
In reply to We take turns to act as a… by skbull44
Not in a multicultural country. The first requirement is trust, and you don’t even have that between cultures in the US. Even the left is a cesspool of entrapment and back stabbing.
Want to to know what a community is actually like, go meet with the local Masonic Lodges. That will tell you everything. These are people that actively use criminals and assault to craft society into what the want.
I don’t care what you want, I don’t belong to you.
In reply to it's unfortunate that there… by stacking12321
And not possible without a system for preventing Pareto's Law from taking hold.
In reply to Not in a multicultural… by NidStyles
The irony being that the Pareto Principle developed and was observed under statism. Even if this were to develop under Ancap, so the fuck what? It will be due to production, not grabassery.
If system can prevent this, it is Ancap. More freedom is always the best answer.
In reply to And not possible without a… by Stuck on Zero
All I know is that the American people are so in love with war, the military, and police/LE that they make Klingons (yaknow, the most warlike race in Star Trek) look like a bunch of guitar strumming peacenik hippies.
In reply to And not possible without a… by Stuck on Zero
NidStyles: "I don't belong to you".
Where it matters most, I am thinking that yes you do! I think you want to live. You want to keep what is yours. you want to be able to defend against aggression. You deceive yourself if you think you can have this while not granting it to other humans.
Your statement is related to the question of Cain in the esoteric wisdom book: "Am I my brother's keeper"? Yes you are because you are your brother! You may not be aware of this however. It is a matter of perception. Some know it as a fact because they have awareness that it is so. Even the animal kingdom qualifies as our "lessor brothers" - which is why I am vegetarian.
When you perceive the nature of physical reality, and the nature of "consciousness" you will see clearly that all consciousness is interrelated. In a sense, all that "is" is a part of what we can call "God". Or put it another way: the sum total of all the minds in the universe is ONE!
When you have attained "King sized consciousness" you will be able to say:
"And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, In as much as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me." (Mat 25:40).
But you are free to lie, steal, and initiate force against others as long as you choose. You will just remain as a small "you", separated from oneness with your "KING", until you learn your lessons, how ever many lives that will take! As you do to others you do to yourself. Or as the Beatles said: "I am you, and you are me, and we are all together"...
In reply to And not possible without a… by Stuck on Zero
Anarcho-Capitalism is a wonderful flight of fancy. But like so many political philosophies the proponents fail to accept and/or realize that the vast majority of their fellow man is utterly unburdened by the same thirst for knowledge, justice, morality, restraint and independence as they are. (Ignoring the sometimes murderous differences between men of mostly common mind and morality!)
The ugly side of it would be warlords & fiefdoms, roving bands of marauders, blood feuds, and a tendency to prey upon the widow, the orphan and anyone unable to protect themselves. Imagine a modern version of the continent of Europe in 500-600CE.
If the Founders knew that "men were not angels" and thus worried whether our society possessed sufficient virtue to handle the freedom we were granted by the Republic we now live under? How much shorter would we fall, how much sooner, under Agorism (Anarcho-Capitalism) given our current mental state?!
I see it as the hard Communism of the Conservative; impossible to attain as we are today. Another flavor of candy-coated insanity.
In reply to it's unfortunate that there… by stacking12321
"Anarcho-Capitalism" is at best a contradiction in terms. At worst a naked scam. In Capitalism there are winners and losers. The winners leverage their winnings to tilt the balance even further toward themselves and make their advantage permanent. In the modern age of the nation-state, they do this by suborning government. In different times, they've used different means. Same result. It doesn't work. Like everything else human, moderation needs to be exercised in Capitalism, too.
The Mises people are like bright adolescents. Some of them are pretty bright. If they'd have some life experiences and grow up just a little bit about human nature get over themselves a little and stop thinking their pet theory is so brilliant and explains everything; they might turn out OK.
In reply to Author needs to get a life… by SethPoor
dude, why you say ancap is a contradiction, while pointing at a coercive state? This doesn't even makes sense.
Also, you started poorly. "In capitalism there are winners and losers", and yet, you didn't provide any example of this happening in capitalism. But you still assumed you had proven the point.
Let me remind you: you have not. (not that I or you really care about, but anyway..)
In reply to "Anarcho-Capitalism" is at… by swmnguy
Most of us need some coercion. We simply cannot self-regulate and definitely not consistently. ESPECIALLY these days. How would you even kick it off?
In reply to dude, why you say ancap is a… by swif_siqol
Think of your computer. Do you really need to submit an approval request to the government every time you want to access a website on your browser?
well, as you may have guessed, you don't; you self-regulate..
In reply to Most of us need some… by Hugh_Jorgan
If ancap is the dominant strategy, then why isn't it winning without coercion?
It's the same argument one can employ against communism.
Simply put, as Musashi stated in the Book of Five Rings:
"Action is the end of all being."
In reply to Think of your computer. Do… by swif_siqol
Right now we are at one extreme- the central state. ANCAP is the other extreme, and both extremes are bad- at least this side of heaven or hell. That's the only place ANCAP will work. In this life the middle road (the road less travelled) is federalism on steroids- localism. As this book points out, ANCAP is unworkable because an ANCAP society could not protect itself from the printing presses of central states, never mind their military.
In reply to "Anarcho-Capitalism" is at… by swmnguy
Actually, he drank several glasses of the Kool-Aid!! It gives him the neoliberal fantasy of the "market" solving everything in the world.
Throw another virgin into the volcano to appease the God of the Market; that is the only logical thing to do in his mind!! Someone should check what is in the water (probably Kool-Aid) that the Mises groups are drinking.
In reply to Author needs to get a life… by SethPoor
In reply to Actually, he drank several… by heresy101
An improvement would be distributing swords as a basis of government...
In reply to If nothing else, moving that… by techpriest
10% would be good. Karl Popper argued for 'small sale social engineering', that is the scientific method applied to society. Do a little practical experimenting, see what works. If you get some positive results, tinker with it to make it better. We don't do this as we are either unconscious, partaking of the pre-packaged (variation on unconscious) or at best tribal (herd consciousness).
Going back to yr 90/10, most will argue over the 10 rather than agree on the 90. Illogical. I have puzzled ovr this for decades. My best is that we don't have the courage to really challenge the status quo, although we like to pretend. So we make up reasons not to act. Little baby steps are as good as we can hope for.
Life of Brian -greatest analysis ever
In reply to If nothing else, moving that… by techpriest
IMO Ancap is the ideal, even if we never reach it in an asymptotic fashion. This is something I see lacking among the critics - if ancap is not a viable direction to go, then what is? Usually, once you boil it down, what you are going to get is "I'm in favor of dictatorship, with me as the dictator."
In this way everyone is either trying to sell out to be granted some petty title of nobility (or some petty office in the Deep State), or people are working toward natural authority, which is given voluntarily and only when one contributes to the lives of others. Anarchocapitalism is the word that describes this type of natural, voluntary, and moral authority. Either we are working to get closer to this, or closer to everyone killing each other or selling out to be a king or lesser lord.
So I will ask everyone again, which direction do you want to go? and if it is authoritarianism, how high up the hierarchy do you expect to be?
In reply to 10% would be good. Karl… by simulkra
nor should the .gov, using the same analogy.
In reply to “Why should I surrender my… by BlackChicken
i just love when some loser will say "violence never solves anything" and always have to say..
"yeah? tell Hitler that"
In reply to The reason it is not… by D503
What did Hitler solve?
In reply to i just love when some loser… by TheBigCluB
I believe Hitler is the object of that reference, not the subject. He made himself a problem. The problem was solved by violence. Hellacious violence, at that.
In reply to What did Hitler solve? by lew1024
i didnt think i really needed to explain that..
fvkmeblind...
*shakes head*
In reply to I believe Hitler is the… by swmnguy
Under anarcho capitalism, you're allowed to use force in retaliation and defense. So rather than 'no wars' it would be 'no starting wars to preemptively protect our interests or topple foreign dictators, etc.'
In reply to The reason it is not… by D503
Ok, so what if I started something? Who stops me (an unstable narcissist with a lot of treasure) from gathering an army of mercenaries and taking over? How do you compel anyone to come together to stop me? Nice idea, but it's a joke.
In reply to Under anarcho capitalism,… by aldousd
I don't know? But how does an electrical cooperative solve the problem of getting electricity when they are not a government agency? Do you have to call a draft when the war as at your door, and you weren't raised with "the government will take care of me!"
In reply to Ok, so what if I started… by Hugh_Jorgan
You are not required to surrender your ability to use force in self defence.
There have been, are, and always will be people willing to initiate force to achieve what they want. Anarcho-Capitalism does not prohibit the use of force in self defence. It only prohibits the initiation of it against another when not done in self defence.
Come in my house to kill me and I have a natural right to use all necessary force to stop you, even if that means killing you first.
In reply to The reason it is not… by D503
Why do you set the threshold for determining the use of force at the physical level?
Aren't I using force when I intentionally deceive you into an arrangement that benefits me and not you?
How would you deal with Bernie Madoff? Ostracism after he bilked all that wealth? Or physical violence?
Ancap is insufficient for handling deceptive practices.
It fails the easiest first principle.
It fails to address that physical violence is most often the solution when compromise cannot benefit both parties.
It wishes to benefit the few intellectuals, among the many average or below iq people, which is a fallacious proposition not only statistically, but that is demonstrably not equality of opportunity when the distribution of the now single attribute that determines income is limited to those lucky enough to be born smarter without fear of physical repercussion.
It wants to benefit those gifted with one genetic trait to apply force through deception while insisting those gifted instead with the ability to use physical force to correct an abuse are bound by an imaginary rule.
It wishes away physical constraints such as the fixed volumes and locations of fuel or food.
It is an ideology as flawed as Keynesian economics or communism.
It violates Natural Law.
Lastly, it won't work...because people like me won't fucking do it.
So you can sit there all day pissing and moaning about how fucked up it is that on any given day someone might decide they are sick of your fucking face and kick your teeth down an alley.
And you can rant and rave about "self defense" violence being okalee dokalee after taking two to the chest because someone said your dumb ass rules are in your dumb ass head.
But you can't change reality. No matter how much you want to transgender into NAP.
In reply to You are not required to… by Sid Davis
How well has our current system handled Bernie Madoff? How has it handled Social Security (the much bigger scheme that Madoff was competing against)?
In reply to Why do you set the threshold… by D503
The issue is that we are as a people operating as cattle and refusing to "initiate violence."
Madoff is in jail for bilking people too rich and powerful. He violated Natural Law.
When you zoom out and observe that "governments" are actually the private police of the wealthy, it is quite obvious that the system of "ancap" is already in play on a macro level.
You just can't afford your own private police force and you don't contribute anything that isn't redundant and plentiful.
In reply to How well has our current… by ExcapedPOI
But what if someone steals your car? Who's got to take it back? You? What if the guys that stole your car are a well-armed gang of professional killers and thieves? You can't hire someone to get your car back because nobody but you has the right to "initiate force" to go get it. Basically, under anarcho-capitalism, brute force wins. You lose your car because the thief is stronger than you.
In reply to You are not required to… by Sid Davis
Anarcho-capitalism does not require the rejection of hierarchy. In a private law society most governing entities would still have a hierarchy (churches, businesses, private law judges, town elders). Their power and influence would be volunatirly given and withdrawn if they become tyrannical.
In reply to Definitionally not possible,… by Tallest Skil
You forget, our founding fathers stated that governments only govern by the consent of the people. You are therefore talking about the system this nation was founded on. It has become totally corrupt over the years since. The system you mention would become corrupt just as quickly.
In reply to Anarcho-capitalism does not… by Hoppian
I agree, which is why the unlimited and unconditional right of secession is the only safeguard against tyranny, no matter what the system is. Men are flawed beings, rulers usually the worst among them. Put not your trust in the princes of this world.
In reply to You forget, our founding… by TuPhat
“It is an established fact that the United States Federal Government has been dissolved by the Emergency Banking Act, March 9, 1933 48 Stat. 1, Public Law 89-179; declared by President Roosevelt, being bankrupt and insolvent, HJR 192, 73 congress in session June 5, 1933. Joint Resolution to Dissolve the Gold Standard and Abbrogate, the gold clause dissolved the Sovereign Authority of the United States and the official capacities of all United States Governmental offices, officers and departments and is further evidence that the United States Federal Government exists in name only.” United States Congressional Record, March 17, 1993 vol. 33
In reply to I agree, which is why the… by Hoppian
In reply to “It is an established fact… by Yukon Cornholius
“Since March 9, 1933 The United States has been in a state of Declared National Emergency ... Under the powers delegated by these statutes the President may: seize property, organize and control the means of production, seize commodities, order military forces abroad, institute martial law, seize and control all transportation and communication, regulate the operation of private enterprise, restrict travel, and in a plethora of ways control the lives of American citizens. ... A majority of the people in the United States have lived all of their lives under emergency rule. For forty years, freedoms and governmental procedure guaranteed by the Consitution have in varying degrees been abridged by laws brought into force by national emergency.” In Reg. US Senate report No. 93-549 dated 11/19/73
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Yukon Cornholius
You know, I listen to Molyneux and his ancap bullshit because anyone that is drawing a crowd needs to have close attention paid to them. And given the tripe you're on about, it seems you're a fan of his, so I want to point out the hypocrisy in his shtick:
He (or his beta orbiter "Mike") have refused to engage me in debate across three different accounts, with three unique vpns, on three unique topics.
With the exception of one exchange of emails eventually terminating in "we are no longer interested" after weeks of picking and changing the time and day (the manipulation one), he has failed to address my or any other person's request for any of these discussions:
"Why do you not invite any accredited climate scientists to debate your position on the subject? Why do you repeatedly claim to be an objective skeptic when every video on the issue supports your position of "the scientists are lying"?"
"How is UPB different from the Categorical Imperative? How does it satisfy Locke's definition of Natural Law?"
"Is the manipulation of cognitive bias a violation of the non aggression principle? Why do you set the threshhold for violence at the physical level when Kant argued deception through language was an act of violence?"
These are OPIV examples of his hypocrisy:
He consistently manifests retards that he can easily draw into fallacious positions and beat down with sophistry. Ridiculing feminists, flat earthers, single mothers, etc might be easy and fun, but it's hardly difficult or productive.
He no platforms any person that can maintain an argument against his preconceived notions. He refuses to come out of his safe space show and engage in debate, and he screens his callers for lay ups and soft pitches.
He repackaged Kant's work under his name and title. He stole intellectual property.
Lastly he abuses his ability to mute people on his show when he constantly interrupts people, while insisting they do not do the same to him. Molyneux is always jumping in and interrupting at every pause for breath, even with those that support his puerile positions.
All of these violate his supposed position of open discussion, open forum, not silencing dissent, NAP, UPB, etc.
So even in practice, where possible, the supporters of this ancap bullshit will use the same exact tools as the leftists, statists, and globalists they decry.
Locke defined Natural Law best, and I will paraphrase it here:
It is an all out race to the weapons to dominate the will of others. There are no rules save the laws of physics and the cost:benefit analysis of all the players. Everyone is lying, everyone is cheating, and everyone must swear they aren't.
Good luck. Go fuck yourself.
In reply to I agree, which is why the… by Hoppian
When I think ancap, molyneux doesn't appears early in my mind, at all; so far you disliked molyneux, as if by doing this it, and assuming that was right, implies that ancap is bullshit
In reply to You know, I listen to… by D503
The foundational principles of ancap are embodied in Molyneux's work and are the principles he sets his standard upon.
Whether or not he is your first resource, he is the loudest proponent with the largest audience and the broadest reach of your belief system alive today.
Attempting to create space between him and your system of belief is irrelevant, and that particular response was not directed at you, making your position of:
"so far you disliked molyneux, as if by doing this it, and assuming that was right, implies that ancap is bullshit"
1) an obvious straw man.
2) Demonstrative of poor logic; as you attempt to conflate your failure to correlate Molyneux with ancap and proclaiming that it somehow manifests a chain of causality that makes my logic flawed.
It is not the case that ancap is flawed because Molyneux promotes it, it is the case that ancap is flawed and Molyneux promotes it without practicing it. Two things can be true at the same time.
If you want to explicitly debate the failure of the ideology then these are the issues (as I've stated them elsewhere):
Why do you set the threshold for determining the use of force at the physical level?
Aren't I using force when I intentionally deceive you into an arrangement that benefits me and not you?
How would you deal with Bernie Madoff? Ostracism after he bilked all that wealth and could buy new friends? Or physical violence?
Ancap is insufficient for handling deceptive practices.
It fails the easiest first principle.
It fails to address that physical violence is most often the solution when compromise cannot benefit both parties.
It wishes to benefit the few intellectuals, among the many average or below iq people, which is a fallacious proposition not only statistically, but that is demonstrably not equality of opportunity when the distribution of the now single attribute that determines income is limited to those lucky enough to be born smarter without fear of physical repercussion.
It wants to benefit those gifted with one genetic trait to apply force through deception while insisting those gifted instead with the ability to use physical force to correct an abuse are bound by an imaginary rule.
It wishes away physical constraints such as the fixed volumes and locations of fuel or food.
It is an ideology as flawed as Keynesian economics or communism.
It violates Natural Law.
Lastly, it won't work...because people like me won't fucking do it.
In reply to When I think ancap, molyneux… by swif_siqol
Exactly. This is the future outcome of society. Governments will eventually be a thing of the past. We can already begin to see changes toward this outcome.
Internet/youtube/google - self-help/ self-education
zerohedge etc./blogging/comment sections - challenge to main stream media narrative
Uber/Lyft - private traveling a challenge to state sanctioned taxis
Airbnb
craigslist
crypto currencies
The list goes on and on. A free, open, voluntary society based on private property rights and contract will be the foundation to the new world after the collapse.
In reply to Anarcho-capitalism does not… by Hoppian
Anarcho capitalism by definition relies on the following things: 1. voluntary hierarchy and association 2. non aggression 3. private property and 4. ostracism (the right of exclusion).
In reply to Definitionally not possible,… by Tallest Skil
Anarchism is not the rejection of hierarchy. It is the substitution of a hierarchy based on voluntary co-operation for the current system of rule-by-force.
It requires only that the natural aristocracy have enough confidence in themselves to give up the use of threats. Violence will still exist, and the use of force in self-defense will still occasionally be necessary, but voluntary exchange will replace violence as the primary co-coordinating mechanism of society.
It is not only possible, it is only alternative to self-imposed extinction of the human race through the insanity of war, which is the ultimate expression and outcome of state power. The ability to renounce violence as the co-coordinating mechanism of society is the ultimate test of an intelligent species' fitness for survival.
In reply to Definitionally not possible,… by Tallest Skil
I know a few anarchists and have known many more over the last 30 years. They have a hierarchy, It is the same hierarchy found in all the other great apes.
In reply to Anarchism is not the… by Vidar