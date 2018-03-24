Caught On Camera: Israel Targets Civilians With A Chemical Weapon Drone

For the first time, Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV released new dramatic footage showing Israeli forces using a weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) against a Hamas rally in the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.
The short video clip published by Al-Mayadeen shows a weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeting demonstrations in the southern Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The UAV is seen flying through the skies above hundreds of protestors, while operators of the aircraft drop chemical weapons into the crowd. The Times of Israel states that the UAV released tear gas, formally known as a lachrymator agent, which causes severe eye and respiratory pain, skin inflammation, bleeding, and even blindness.
The intense footage could provide us with the early knowledge that governments are willing to use high-tech military technology against civilians in a non-combat environment…
Israeli Border Police Deputy Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, the government official behind the deployment of the weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), told Hadashot TV news that the tear gas drone provides security forces with an extended range to hurl chemical weapons at protestors.
“Beyond the fact that this equipment neutralizes any danger to the troops, it enables reaching places that until now we could not get to,” Shabtai told Hadashot TV news.
The weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “can carry up to six canisters at a time, and drop them individually, as clusters, or all at the same time,” said the Times of Israel.
The Israeli-based online newspaper did not provide the manufacture’s name of the UAV, but it is rumored that ISPRA Ltd in Herzelya, Israel, is the developer of the drone, dubbed Cyclone Riot Control Drone System.
ISPRA’s Anti Riot Drone provides law enforcement units with an extremely large range mode of work, enabling them to react against rioters and demonstrators at an early stage of the event, at a distance while avoiding direct confrontation with rioters. This unique and innovative solution, developed by Ispra, allows law enforcement units to react when a barrier or obstacle is separating between the parties. With several drones, a continuous presence over the rioters can be maintained, dispersing non-lethal ammunition and providing commanders with real-time video image of the situation on the ground.
Developers of ISPRA present a short informational video of how the chemical weapon drone works.
The Times of Israel adds that Israeli officials are preparing for months of border protests, which will lead to a large demonstration on May 15. According to an Israeli TV report, Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist organization, has budgeted $10 million to fund the upcoming protests.
“We want to frighten the Israelis with the images of massive crowds of people who peaceably gather and sit close to the border,” Hamas spokesman Ahmed Abu Retaima recently told Bloomberg.
Retaima added, “We are working to bring out more than 100,000 people for the march.”
Meanwhile, Sputnik news agency states that Israel did not sign the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, which enables the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to legally deploy chemical weapons such as tear gas against civilians.
“The use of tear gas in quelling civil disturbances is legal; however, the use of tear gas in warfare was banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, to which Israel was not a signatory, but has acceded.”
Israel’s decision blend high-tech drone technology coupled with chemical weapons against civilians paints a turbulent outlook for spring uprisings in the region. Nevertheless, please do not mention this technology to the countless militarized police forces across the United States; otherwise, this dystopian technology is coming to a town near you.
There is perfection in the natural order when zionists and islamic cult worshipers kill each other - we should encourage and support it until all the primitive desert cult worshipers are self-annihilated.
the US Police State loves the consequence-free training ground that are the occupied territories...
In reply to There is perfection in the… by InnVestuhrr
Trump:
Syria chemical weapon + no evidence = Bad
Israhell chemical weapon + evidence = Good???
Fuck Trump.
In reply to t by Bes
how ironic...the premier gas "victims" become the world's expert at gassing others...
it's NOT just tear gas:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=uXnnP15-A_Q
9min 30 seconds in...
In reply to Trump:… by beemasters
In reply to how ironic...the premier gas… by BullyBearish
In reply to The juice gas you as they… by RumpleShitzkin
That's an older DJI drone frame, like a commercial use big brother to the Phantom. It's got their "Wookong" flight controller and the standard GPS/GLONASS antenna for those rigs.
It's hauling a long range receiver but these things can't fly for longer than 15-30 minutes, so probably just a repurposed encrypted UHF command receiver.
Maybe someone else here knows something about Israeli UHF PWM based receivers? It doesn't look like the Dragon Flight UHF receivers hobbyists use.
In reply to Desert monkeys gonna desert… by tmosley
Israhell has been TARGETING civilians forever, especially children.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to That's an older DJI drone… by ThanksChump
Learn Electronics and micro controllers.
Also homemade jamming equipment isn't that difficult.
This is why you aren't taught this in public schools.
In reply to Israhell has been targeting… by beepbop
In reply to Learn Electronics and micro… by JimmyJones
No worries, John Brennan and John Bolton will level the truth to the American people./s
In reply to shotguns are cheaper. by NidStyles
Link expands to:
https://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/israelis-sniping-palestinian-chi…
FWIW, might be relevant to this thread. YMMV, I don't know beepbop...
In reply to Israhell has been targeting… by beepbop
Fritz Haber: Jewish chemist whose work led to Zyklon B
It has been claimed that as many as two out of five humans on the planet today owe their existence to the discoveries made by one brilliant German chemist.
For Haber personifies too the tragedy of a Jew desperate to be a patriotic German, whose life was destroyed after the Nazis came to power.
In the new Germany of the Weimar Republic, Haber continued to strive patriotically, with characteristic self-confidence.
The country faced huge reparations payments. Haber claimed he could extract gold from seawater to pay off the debts - but this time there was no miraculous breakthrough.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-13015210
In reply to Link expands to:https:/… by Urban Roman
Carfentanil or Novichok available in upgraded versions for immediate delivery. Free delivery to loyal customers. Real life test results included with purchase. Videos available for download.
In reply to Fritz Haber: Jewish chemist… by Déjà view
You misspelt "The Hamas nazis have been using civilians as human shields at their launch sites forever."
In reply to Israhell has been targeting… by beepbop
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
In reply to Desert monkeys gonna desert… by tmosley
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
The first documents were "found" in 1947.
Israel was created in 1948.
The Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are twelve manuscripts of the "Damascus Document"; ten manuscripts from the Dead Sea scrolls and two manuscripts from the Cairo Genizah. There are no manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from anywhere else. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
In reply to … by Slack Jack
Are you talking about the Kahsari mafia?
In reply to … by Slack Jack
No. He is trying very successfully to change the subject matter. And you are doing the same.
In reply to Are you talking about the… by JimmyJones
I'm curious -
Are the Nag Hammadi papyri a hoax?
Are the Oxyrhynos papyri a hoax?
Or is it only the Dead Sea Scrolls that are a hoax? I would really like to know.
In reply to … by Slack Jack
"Are the Nag Hammadi papyri a hoax?
Are the Oxyrhynos papyri a hoax?
Or is it only the Dead Sea Scrolls that are a hoax? I would really like to know."
Only the Dead Sea Scrolls are an OBVIOUS hoax.
The others are fine, as far as I am aware.
The Nag Hammadi Papyri (13 documents; found in Egypt) are written in the Coptic (Egyptian) language.
The Coptic language is written in Greek characters (with a few signs from demotic to represent sounds the Greek language did not have).
The Oxyrhynchus Papyri (over 500,000 fragmentary manuscripts; also found in Egypt) are nearly all in Greek although there are a few hundred texts each in Coptic, Latin and Arabic.
In reply to I'm curious -… by Snout the First
In reply to … by Slack Jack
I have a sincere doubt here Slack Jack. What about the history that the bible tells? I mean, according to the bible both Israel and Judea were settled by jews. If I understood your theory correctly then the bible is wrong and the jews living in this area were just a small part of the population subject to a foreign nation (maybe greeks?)
In reply to … by Slack Jack
maybe greeks: Yes, you are correct
In reply to I have a sincere doubt here… by Wage_Slave
"Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles":
The term Palestine is a Greek geographical term meaning an area of land with no formal government. Because Palestine was not Arabic at that time...
In reply to … by Slack Jack
No jews were ever gassed.
In reply to how ironic...the premier gas… by BullyBearish
More computing on the Auschwitz 1940s cremation system capabilities compared to a modern day system capability. How many modern day cremation systems would be needed to cremate 2,880 corpses in a day (1,440 minutes in a day) at Auschwitz #2 and #3 crematorium (15 systems in each building)? As per Karl Bischoff June 28th 1943 letter. See link: https://www.hdot.org/debunking-denial/ab3-german-documents-ovens/ I have the link that states specs for a 2018 cremation system. If push comes to shove, I will post this link too. This modern day system can cremate an average of 1 body per 67.5 minutes. Calculate by 2,880 bodies x 67.5 min / 1,440 minutes in a day = 135 systems needed to accomplish 2,880 bodies daily. Yet, only 30 sets of the 1940s version cremation system are needed to accomplish 2,880 bodies as per document?? To state it another way, 105 MORE modern day cremation units are needed to do the same amount of cremation work as 30 1940s Auschwitz model. (135 – 30 = 105) Beginning to see the lie? Again, I have links to back up these data claims available if requested.
In reply to No jews were ever gassed. by Juggernaut x2
"Bischoff arrived at his figures by assuming that each of the 52 muffles could cremate four bodies an hour, which by definition required multiple cremations at one time"
In reply to More computing on the… by David2923
Zyklon b
The 26C are the boiling point of HCN. That's the active agent in Zyklon B, which is the carrier substance with that agent. HCN evaporates at any temperature, just much slower, when it's below boiling point. Evaporation cools down the substance. So the humidity will become a problem at a mass gassing, since people breath out vapor and this will condense again at a cool substance like Zyklon B that started to release HCN. For Zyklon B to work equipment that heats and blows at through the room. That's why the delousing gas chambers had additional devices in them: http://www.ihr.org/images/jhr/v07/v07p-73_Berg4.jpg
In reply to No jews were ever gassed. by Juggernaut x2
Wow! I thought I heard an American English accent from the men in mask. I must not be hearing it correctly. It means, NYC Jews are putting a mask on to kill people.
Isn't it a federal law that Americans aren't allowed to serve in a foreign military? I guess they're using the dual citizenship saying, well sometimes we're Israelis and sometimes we're Americans?
Anyone who believes these people calling themselves Jews are the 3500 year old Israelites, aren't playing with a full deck.
ZH had an article about the US general in Israel, made the most insane rant I've every seen placing his command under an Israeli general. The US general relinquished his command to an Israeli general.
In reply to how ironic...the premier gas… by BullyBearish
How about the "nukular" ones?
-Iran ,no evidence after international inspections , but let's sanction them ,based on fake news + cartoons provided by Satanyahoo . He doesn't even know to do a drawing. I could have done a better job,if i worked for that psychopath.(For comparison,see the drawing of the saker falcon at "The Saker",it's done by me)
-IS<RA<EL ,everybody (and Mordechai Vanunu )knows about Dimona ,but no international inspection possible and no non proliferation treaty . They are good to go (and provide nuclear material for mini bombs or FF ; like 911 or the Litvinenko's murder. no sanctions,no invasion,3.1 Bil/year. US ready to spill American goyim blood for it
In reply to Trump:… by beemasters
Ahed Tamimi ,the 15 year old Palestinian girl,who slapped an Israhelli soldier invading her home ,after the mighty Israhelli army shot her cousin and blew half of his skull, received 8 months prison time. she is called Jeanne d'Arc of Palestine.
when asked at the trial :how did you slap the soldier ? She said,remove my hand cuffs and I'll show you how.
The Israhelli soldier who shot in the head a wounded Palestinian boy ,lying on the ground ,unarmed and harmless ,received 6 months ,big protests and Satanyahoo tried to pardon him.
In reply to How about the "nukular" ones… by veritas semper…
Palestinian are Terrorist. Get over it....
In reply to Ahed Tamimi ,the 15 year old… by veritas semper…
So were America's founding fathers.
In reply to Palestinian are Terrorist… by Tachyon5321
And most of them were lawyers - so you could say they were a little like today's FBI.
In reply to So where the founding… by curbjob
There's an example of a pathologically stupid statement.
In reply to Palestinian are Terrorist… by Tachyon5321
Correct.
The palestinians are reacting to being 70% unemployed, in addition to being outcast's in their own land.
If you want to stop them from violence, start by providing them with jobs.
In reply to There's an example of a… by Lore
Fuck providing them with anything. Just cut off all funding of the Israeli Jew supremacists, and watch most problems in the middle east magically vanish.
In reply to Correct… by refill6times
Your solution by subtraction won't work.
The parisite will survive, removal of funds will only make them search elsewhere for survival.
In reply to Fuck providing them with… by Zero Point
> removal of funds will only make them search elsewhere for survival.
and this is a problem why?
In reply to Your solution by subtraction… by refill6times
Nah. Palestinians are the real Israelites.
The modern "Jews" are fake. They're of Asiatic Turkic extraction.
Ashkenazis are an inbred lot from a Tribe that almost went extinct 700 years ago.
https://systemsbiology.columbia.edu/news/study-sheds-light-on-ashkenazi-jewish-genome-and-ancestry
Which means...
Ashkis are just a large tribe, not a race. They do not represent Semites. Thus, anyone who criticizes or dislikes them, is anti-tribal at best, and not antisemitic
Sorry to break it to ya.
In reply to Palestinian are Terrorist… by Tachyon5321
UN humartarian rights council has come down hard on Israel... 5 issues... illegal occupation of golan heights, illegal actions in Palestine and borders to return to 1967 position, for a start.
In reply to Trump:… by beemasters
And that report will never show up on the MSM.
I read it on RT.
Nickki Halley is having kittens over that report.
In reply to UN humartarian rights… by keep the basta…
They came down hard on Israel? Wrote a jolly stiff note and everything, I imagine.
Any other nation in the world would have been sanctioned to a standstill for how they treat their indiginous population, but for some strange reason, Israel doesn't have to apply the same rules as anyone else. Imagine if the Turks moved their Kurdish population into a small area, built a wall around it, and refused to let them out.
Or imagine if the US took their aboriginal people and threw them into tiny enclaves in the middle of nowhere.
In reply to UN humartarian rights… by keep the basta…
They're not called UN peacekeepers for nothing...
Regardless, that report is good reading, if, in fact, unenforceable.
In reply to They came down hard on… by OverTheHedge
In reply to Trump:… by beemasters
President+Congress+Senate+US media:
Syria chemical weapon + no evidence = Bad
Israhell chemical weapon + evidence = Good???
Fuck USA.
In reply to Trump:… by beemasters
This is click bait level shit. The international community does not consider tear gas to be a chemical weapon and approved to be used on civilians as a non-lethal measure.
For fucks sake every military member in the US has to go into a tear gas chamber, remove our gas mask, take a deep breath, and answer questions made by our drill instructors.
If the crowd was full of asthmatics doing a rally I would say it is fucked up. Tear gassing a large protest group that has a history of being violent (Hamas has guns), is not a big deal.
In reply to Trump:… by beemasters
Man... it would have been nice if the alt right could have dropped some of those babies on the whining Soros-funded protesters in Washington today.
In reply to t by Bes
Thats not a solution.
In reply to Man... it wold have been… by J S Bach