David Rosenberg: "It Was Black Friday Before Black Monday"

"It could never happen again..." is the constant refrain of the asset-gatherers and commission-takers around the world as they prepare to defend their livelihoods from yet another delusion-clarifying plunge back to reality for stock prices.
Well, after this week's bloodbathery - and tearing down of the social-media-will-remake-the-global-economy narrative - many are starting to recognize that all is not well... and perhaps, just perhaps, the support pillars of this flimsy potemkin village we call 'the stock market' have already crumbled...
Dollar funding markets are extremely stressed and The Fed's balance sheet contraction (and its implicit tightening of liquidity) is not helping...
Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg has been very vocal about his fears that market participants are blindly ignoring the similarities - fundamentally, geopolitically, and technically - to 1987.
He previously tweeted..."Hmmm. Let's see. Tariffs. Sharp bond selloff. Weak dollar policy. Massive twin deficits. New Fed Chairman. Cyclical inflationary pressures. Overvalued stock markets. Heightened volatility. Sounds eerily familiar (from someone who started his career on October 19th, 1987!)."
Hmmm. Let's see. Tariffs. Sharp bond selloff. Weak dollar policy. Massive twin deficits. New Fed Chairman. Cyclical inflationary pressures. Overvalued stock markets. Heightened volatility. Sounds eerily familiar (from someone who started his career on October 19th, 1987!).— David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) March 1, 2018
And in his latest tweet, Rosie warns..."It was Black Friday before Black Monday."
Suggesting investors "Look at this memorable clip from the legendary Louis Rukeyser’s Wall Street Week from October 16, 1987. Focus on what Marty Zweig had to say, and pour yourself a strong one as you do!"
Marty starts around 6 minutes in...
David may be on to something... "you are here"...
All of which confirms our recent note that JPM continues to view 1987 as an important analog for 2018, "as we anticipated a similar cross-market dynamic heading into the year whereby interest rate and curve volatility could be a primary driver for volatility in the equity market."
To underscore this, the technician notes a surprising similarity namely that to date, the 2018 pullback has traced out a similar trajectory as both the Apr-May and Aug-Oct 1987 corrections:
"In 1987, both correction periods traced out a remarkably similar path up until about day 35 from the peak. In the Apr-May period, the S&P 500 had established a well-defined range support zone with the initial pullback. The market had gone on to retest and hold that support in late May ahead of a powerful 20%+ rally to the Aug peak. The initial drop from that peak into Sep 1987 established range support in Sep, just as the market did in spring. Except the mid-Oct retest of that support failed to hold."
In other words, in 1987 it was roughly 40 days past the prior peak that the S&P decided whether to keep going higher, or crash. If indeed the current market is an analog, the S&P faces a similar choice now.
Some further observations from JPM:
We suspect that a confluence of stop orders through that support and the 10% peak to trough correction threshold triggered or at least contributed to the market dynamic that defined the three-day crash event. It is also worth noting that the aggressive trend to higher Treasury yields and curve steepening reinforced the equity weakness until the May and Oct 1987 bottoms. Even during the brief crash episode, the trend to higher rates reinforced equity weakness up until the last day of the meltdown. As far as that cross-market driver goes, the aggressive trend to higher yields and early-2018 curve steepening moves have in part reversed, so we see a low probability that the equity weakness resumes with the same momentum it had in early Feb.
Unless, of course, it does... which is why JPM urges to keep a very close eye on which way the S&P will break next. And while another ramp higher obviously removes the risk of another "1987" event, a move below the 2,610-2,637 support confluence would leave the market susceptible to a retest of the key support in the 2,500s that held in Feb, according to JPM. Hunter's recommendation: "we suggest at least partially reducing the new long exposure accumulated during the Feb turn and on the early-Mar pullback if the market breaks below 2,610."
The 200- day MA has risen to 2,585, which sits just above the 2,541-2,557 Oct-Nov 2017 range lows and 2,533 Feb 15 trough. That area also roughly lines up with the 10% peak to trough threshold, an area that marked a floor for the majority of late-cycle drawdowns. Even if further weakness materializes, we think the market will hold that area, but would wait for a reversal pattern to set up before suggesting re-entering any long exposure reduced on the break below 2,610. Longer-term support rests at the 2,463 Jan-Mar equal swings objective, 2,417 Aug 2017 low, and 2,400, which marked a key inflection in 2017 – first as resistance and then support.
All this is summarized in the chart below:
Comments
Not buying it. The central banks have been buying into the corrections with all the free money they print - with zero consequences.
Agreed and particularly when they naked short GLD and but physical.
In reply to Not buying it. The central… by whotookmyalias
Pssst...
Trump is not, did not, start a "Trade War".
He is launching an offensive in a "Trade War" started under Bill Clinton (NAFTA) in which the USA has not simply "lost battles"; we've for the most part, surrendered without a fight.
In reply to Agreed and particularly when… by FactDog
Pssst...
Trump is not, did not, start a "Trade War".
He is launching an offensive in a "Trade War" started under Bill Clinton (NAFTA) in which the USA has not simply "lost battles"; we've for the most part, surrendered without a fight.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You, and everyone else neglect to mention GATT, Generally Accepted Trade and Tariffs, is a big deal as well, all backed by Demo's Tom Foley, with full support of the Snake, Republican Newt Gingrich. At some point in time, people will figure out no difference between the two. up voted you. cheers.
In reply to Pass this along:… by FireBrander
Oh how I miss Teddy Rukeyser's George Washington come over. Quite the asymmetric smile like he's all 1 brain side. Talk about nostalgic. NPR went to all fat black lady hosts with no knowledge of topics. Just the NPR attitude of whispering liberal voices that go tisk tisk.
I think the Federal Reserve is implementing the Purple Revolution that its masters have instructed it to do.
Trump better issue United States Notes and put them out of business.
Did you see the shoulder pads in that gals suit? Yowy zowy she looked to be wearing football gear.
In reply to Pssst… by Fuck you Tyler
Quite frankly there is only ONE opinion that truly matters: what's Gartman's take on all of this? (/sarc)
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
Whatever Gartman does, I want the other side.
In reply to So what's Gartman's take on… by Klassenfeind
There have been consequences, an alarming amount.
In reply to Not buying it. The central… by whotookmyalias
In reply to There have been consequences… by notfeelinthebern
Observation: So looking at the LIBOR-OIS & FED BALANCE SHEET vs. the DOW chart, one draws the conclusion that DOW fair value is 16K-18K.
If TRUE, DAMN is this GOING TO HURT!!!!
In reply to There have been consequences… by notfeelinthebern
But the Fed isn't printing, it is selling, contracting the money supply. So there goes your theory. I think Powell has a mission.
In reply to Not buying it. The central… by whotookmyalias
I am so far beyond your pussy, Rosenberg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7MZw
Consider this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xqab53rjaMQ isn't X. You don't have degrees for mine.
We haven't heard from Pastor Kidneys in a long time!
In reply to I a so far beyond your pussy… by Rex Andrus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrcwRt6J32o
In reply to We haven't heard from Pastor… by MrSteve
whoosh
Holy Fuck
6 cent's Silver...WOW
My grandfather went on one of Louis Rukeyser's Investment Cruises in the Carribean and then he proceeded to lose a million bucks in the DotCom bust a short time later
I had a "discussion" with a Porsche driving economics professor pre Dotcom bust...I sold, he stayed in, he had to sell the Porsche.
In reply to My g by Juggernaut x2
it definitely pays to stay with wall street...most of the time, MOST of the time...the problem for people who follow that mantra is that they end up like the wingmen of the thunderbirds who's leader just augured in...
In reply to I had a "discussion" with a… by FireBrander
I remember well watching Wall Street Week the Friday following the '87 crash. They mentioned "The Fed" exactly ONCE in the entire broadcast - and only near its very end.
My, how times have changed.
If things go south in the EU, you have to wonder what Draghi's strategy will be from here? He's running out of bonds to buy, so that only leaves deeply negative yields, maybe in the -5% range. I wonder how well that will be received by the EU banking system? It could make things much worse. It's hard to believe, but Draghi may have to double down from what he was doing at the recent peak of EU QE. Great job, Draghi, you have positioned yourself well.
BTFD, Charles Payne. {shill boy}
The narrative on fake newz, couldn't be further from the truth.
One has only to open the monthly charts on any of the equity markets, before the laughter starts.
<--- One more bounce before it implodes.
<--- It implodes now.
One more bounce. SPY at 280 was a bull trap, SPY below 258.5 is a bear trap.
Risk parity repositioning at beginning of April into equities and earnings run up in mid April will hold this up - the major downside is end of quarter repositioning.
In reply to <--- One more bounce before… by Fiat Burner
Of course a female named Mary Farrell doesn't think the bull market is over. Liberals never do.
I miss Louis Rukeyser. Never felt like he was lying to me.
But she was right.
The bear market (and recession) everyone thought would follow the crash didn't arrive until 1990.
In reply to Of course a female named… by Seasmoke
Actually he specifically said he was looking for a crash and not a bull market.
In reply to But she was right… by Bam_Man
I was referring to Mary Farrell, not Marty Zweig.
In reply to Actually he specifically… by hxc
I liked Louie also. You never felt like he was talking above you. The pompous talking heads today could learn a lot from watching some of his old shows. Marty Zweig was a favorite guest of mine back then. He knew his stuff and published a news letter. He had a liver transplant at age 67 and died at age 70.
In reply to Of course a female named… by Seasmoke
I remember the hurricane that came thru' southern England on the Thursday night.I was busy elsewhere
on the Friday with no power or telephone, cutting up the tree blocking my drive.
Yes, the UK do get hurricanes every fifty years or so,that's what got the Spanish armada ,more so than Drake .
That Monday crash just the cherry on a long weekend.
I am looking for the black swan and I believe its the credit market.
The big question is what kind of a flush sound it makes?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1L8kYsXg5jQ
History NEVER repeats.
But sometimes, it rhymes.
I remember Rosie was on a diet several years ago and lost a lot of weight.
Obviously didn't stick with it.
Deja Vu all over again. It goes up and then it goes down. The long term graph, through thick and thin, seems to be up.
What came first, Friday or Monday?