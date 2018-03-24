The Death Of Democracy

Authored by Alasdair Macleod via GoldMoney.com,
Anyone who thinks democracy doesn’t matter may be in for a rude shock later this year, when we know the result of America’s mid-term elections. The Deep State is on course to take control of Congress. If this happens, it will be the next step in a global trend of side-lining democracy in the West, driven in large part by American foreign policy. It has led to governments everywhere increasing control over their people, in an inversion of democratic principles.
It affects us all. Since the Twin Towers tragedy, American foreign policy has taken the lead in extending personal surveillance to every nation in the formerly free world. It has forced banks to divulge their customers’ private affairs in the name of preventing terrorism, crime and tax evasion. Governments that resist these moves have been destabilised, and independent agencies, such as the SWIFT banking system, have been forced to implement America’s foreign policy.
All countries have been made to go along with America’s imperatives, admittedly often willingly. Swiss banking confidentiality no longer exists, and over one hundred countries automatically swap financial information on their citizens and their businesses. The Americans routinely spy on their allies, as Mrs Merkel found out in 2015.
The erosion of democracy in America is a problem that was anticipated in its founding constitution. The rights enshrined in it are there to protect the individual from the Federal Government, yet the Federal Government chips away at those rights, as the founding fathers doubtless feared it would. The right to keep and bear arms in the Second Amendment, always a contentious issue, was framed by James Madison so that a local militia would be able to repel a standing [Federal] army. Americans still have the right to bear arms, due to the efforts of the National Rifle Association, but as the Bundy family discovered in Nevada, don’t expect the Federal government to respect your constitutional rights.
Few people think of freedom in these terms today, but a further erosion of democracy is an urgent issue facing American voters in November. It appears that a large number of former and current military and intelligence operatives are seeking nomination as Democrats for the 2018 mid-term elections. And if the Democrats succeed in getting a majority in the House of Representatives, which is the current prediction, they could comprise as much as half of the new members, in effect controlling Congress by holding the balance of power.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified 102 seats as “competitive” in its red-to-blue campaign programme. Eighty of these seats are vulnerable Republicans, and 22 are seats where the incumbent is retiring. 57 of the 221 candidates standing for the Democratic nomination in these 102 districts are current or past agents of the military-intelligence complex. And of those 102 districts, 44 have one of these candidates, 11 have two, and one has three. Furthermore, there are indications that the financial backers of the Democratic Party are supporting this influx of intelligence operatives, and that they are well-funded.
Why should we worry?
These candidates either represent or have strong links with the military-intelligence complex. This complex, the Deep State, has already regained a high degree of influence over the White House following the last Presidential election, to the point where it now appears to have gained control over foreign policy.
It also dictates homeland security. Unsatisfied with the degree of control it has over the White House, the Deep State now appears to be seeking to control Congress as well, by having politicians in its pocket on both sides of the House, thereby holding the balance of votes.
While the military-intelligence complex has had a tight grip on America’s foreign policy for some time, this is a new development. Whatever the merits or otherwise of the leading candidates for the Presidency, the CIA appears to have been managing the democratic process for decades, so that their preferred candidate wins. First, there was Papa Bush, ex-Director of the CIA. He was followed by Bill Clinton, Governor of Arkansas, where it has been alleged the CIA used Mena Intermountain Municipal Airport as a drop point for secret operations. Whether this was true or not, Clinton was followed by Bush Junior, when 9/11 became the justification for the second Iraq invasion. And there can be little doubt Obama quickly toed the CIA line with the appointment of a compliant Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State.
Following Obama, who was little more than a puppet president, Hillary was the anointed one, but then the voters rebelled and elected The Donald instead.
There can be no doubt that the chaos in the White House since Trump’s victory has reflected a fight behind the scenes for control of foreign policy, homeland security and military spending. It has been about the CIA’s ultimately successful attempts to ensure Trump backtracked on relevant electoral promises and complies with its own agenda. So far, Trump has backed down on Russia, North Korea, Iran and on military spending, suggesting he is well on the way to becoming the Deep State’s lackey. It now seems the CIA wants to control the balance of power in Congress.
This should be deeply troubling for Americans looking to draw a line under the erosion of their democracy. The US is already on its way to becoming a hidden dictatorship, where even the President is a captive of an unelected secret agency pursuing its own belligerent agenda. America’s allies should also be worried about taking direction from America’s intelligence community, no longer pursuing a balanced diplomatic itinerary, but one of geopolitical warmongering.
Seeking to control Congress is a logical extension of pre-existing Deep State policies. We have gone from the invention of weapons of mass destruction as an excuse to topple Saddam Hussein, to false-flag operations and other wars in the Middle East and Eurasia. And how much of the current anti-Russia rhetoric is concocted by American intelligence agencies, we may never know, but given the intelligence services’ stock in trade is disinformation and propaganda, it is hard to believe indisputable facts are involved.
There can be little doubt that moving missile systems towards Russia’s borders in the years after the collapse of the old Soviet Union has ensured America would continue to be seen by the Russians as an aggressor. The better, more democratic course, would have been to open borders to trade and cultural influence. And who knows, the need for a nationalistic strong man may not have arisen and Putin, if he continued in power in these altered circumstances, might be behaving very differently. But that would have meant the intelligence-military complex would have no purpose, beyond America’s diminishing domestic security.
Money is the root of this evil
For a long time, the senior operators at the top of the CIA must have felt that they are the masters of the human race. Regimes came and went at the CIA’s behest, but the CIA carried on regardless. To maintain this power, at a time when China and Russia are emerging as the powerhouses of Asia, requires more money, and lots of it. Money to bribe and subsidise foreign states: China is now the greatest source of funds for the world’s independent regimes. Money for technology and hardware: Russia’s military technology and missile capability is now potentially more advanced than America’s.
Therefore, the Deep State has a looming funding problem if it is to keep up with Russia and China on its accustomed terms. Government military funding is by means of the discretionary spending allocation that is set by Congress through the annual appropriations process. As well as that, there’s a classified amount allocated for the main intelligence departments, including the CIA. Taken together, Department of Defense and Overseas Contingency Operations, which includes funding wars on foreign soil, are budgeted at $886bn for 2019, a minor increase over 2018.
These amounts will have to be increased significantly for 2020, if the Deep State is to pursue its objectives. President Trump is now onside, but Congress will need to be compliant in order to ensure the funds required will be available. That appears to be the explanation why the Deep State is seeking to take control of Capitol Hill.
This will take the geopolitical conflict with China and Russia to a new level. Their own intelligence services will almost certainly be fully aware of the American Deep State’s congressional manoeuvres. It might explain the timing of Russia’s pre-emptive announcement, that it has missiles capable of delivering a punch at Mach 20. It might also explain China’s recent announcement of its intention to increase military spending, even though the timing is likely to have been set by the recent National Peoples’ Congress.
If the US military-intelligence complex manages to pack out Congress, it will be the killer blow for any democracy remaining in America. It will clear the field for a secret state organisation, which has shown little or no regard for human life and the rule of law, to accelerate its warlike agenda. It will have unfettered access to the national finances to accelerate its programme of global aggression, and damn the consequences for anyone else.
The stakes could hardly be higher.
Comments
post constitutional era
Democracy died in the USA when JFK was shot... and I'm not a fan of JFK, just sayin'. That being said, however, if JFK were around today, he'd be a Republican, because modern Democrats are just a bunch of f*cking communists, just to show how times have changed.
In reply to post constitutional era by stant
1913
In reply to Democracy died in the USA… by archon
Zionists..Satanists...this is an inter-generational, anti human agenda
In reply to 1913 by cheka
Lincoln began this devolution of the Founders' original intent to have the Federal government remain a small body whose main purpose was to monitor weights and measures (including the value of currency), trade and national defense. That was pretty much it. When the Executive branch denied the southern states their Constitutional right to secede, the spiral of Federal domination over the States commenced. And once the unConstitutional Federal Reserve Act was deviously enacted in 1913, the die was cast for the United States' eventual destruction as a Republic. At that point, (((those))) who issued the nation's currency as debt became its true masters.
The only way to kill the roots of the "deep state" is from without. We, the honest American people, must uproot or poison them. We cannot vote the termination of this system of usury which has entwined its tentacles around every aspect of our lives. (((It))) must be physically severed from our body and thrown into the pit to which it is destined.
In reply to Zionists..Satanists...this… by strannick
The brilliance of the current plantation owners is that the vast majority of people have no idea they are slaves or that they have owners. People by and large think they are free as they take their ambien and prozac and pain meds etc., wondering why they can't seem to get a handle on what is wrong.
In reply to Lincoln began this… by J S Bach
"Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the Capitalistic System was to debauch the currency... Lenin was certainly right. There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million can diagnose."
J. M. Keynes
In reply to The brilliance of the… by LetThemEatRand
True. So the DEEP STATE took control over the money and destroyed it.
In reply to "Lenin is said to have… by atomic balm
The same method can be used to overthrow any system ... in my humble opinion
In reply to "Lenin is said to have… by atomic balm
Americans Hate Our Klepto-Compulsive Congress
When fascism comes, no one will defend our democratic institutions.
Anti-egalitarian, anti-democratic, Christo-hierarchical policies will be embraced.
A spiritually superior billionaire caste shall rule and we will place our faith
in mythic worlds of the future.
In reply to The brilliance of the… by LetThemEatRand
Billionaires can be neutralized with a well-placed .308 round.
In reply to Americans Hate Our Klepto… by Deep Snorkeler
338 seems more impersonal and 'standoffish'.
In reply to Billionaires can be… by serotonindumptruck
Good luck with that ‘strategy’ ...
In reply to Billionaires can be… by serotonindumptruck
I'm waiting for the corporate wars to start: drop a cruise missile in on your competitor's AGM, and the chaos that ensues would allow for hostile takeover bids, market dominance etc. I'm just surprised no one like Jamie Simon hasn't tried it yet. It seems to be the logical next step in the evolution of war.
No one is surprised by nation states trying to kill each other, and nation states are now controlled by corporations. Imagine of CEO became a position that required hazard pay - that's a distopia I could enjoy.
In reply to Good luck with that … by Vendetta
Jesus made a similar claim; you are slaves to sin and Satan or to Him and righteousness. Of course He is always right and never wrong.
A cursory look into the Webster dictionary and looking at the word Freedom verses the word Enslaved will reveal that freedom is a grand delusion and enslavement encompasses all.
In reply to The brilliance of the… by LetThemEatRand
Trump could fire them. I never saw the apprentice but I hear Trump is good at firing people.
In reply to Lincoln began this… by J S Bach
He doesn't do it quickly or often enough. And he should have had a swift team of pit bull lawyers in the WH the minute he realized what was going on. On some issues he acts as if it's just everyday stuff but on the deep state's world wide effort to remove him, he really hasn't fought back at all. Comey and McCabe are just two of several thousand.
In reply to Trump could fire them. I… by snblitz
"Lincoln began this devolution of the Founders' original intent to have the Federal government remain a small body whose main purpose was to monitor weights and measures (including the value of currency), trade and national defense. That was pretty much it."
IMO the founders themselves began the devolution of the founders 'original intent when they trashed the Articles of Confederation which clearly stated the States were sovereign for the Federal Constitution that made the national government the sovereign.
Under the Articles of Confederation the States were the sovereign and could leave at any time.
Article II
Each state retains its sovereignty, freedom, and independence, and every power, jurisdiction, and right, which is not by this Confederation expressly delegated to the United States, in Congress assembled.
Under the Constitution they lost their sovereignty and therefore their right to secede.
Article 1 Section 10:
No state shall enter into any treaty, alliance, or confederation; grant letters of marque and reprisal; coin money; emit bills of credit; make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts; pass any bill of attainder, ex post facto law, or law impairing the obligation of contracts, or grant any title of nobility.
As can be seen the States lost all rights they previously had when sovereign.
And Yes,,, Lincoln was an ass.
In reply to Lincoln began this… by J S Bach
Sad but True
US, EU and practically the entire West face the same crisis. Our political systems are built on a misconception of elections and voting counting. In few cases, where they really did were however more like workplace accidents. God´s chosen rulers work 24/ 7 to prevent such mishaps from taking place ever again. Elite does not want share the power it grabbed and does not abdicate voluntarily. Times are turbulent, because of net users can access a vast amount data never previously available from MSM/ elite unholy alliance. So the muppets educated themselves and consequently started questioning Divine Truths of the Holy Mother Church. Luther´s translation of Vulgata and huge consequences from this is not a far-fetched parallel. The previous information revolution five centuries ago was launched by Gutenberg and Luther and you are familiar with the consequences.
In reply to Lincoln began this… by J S Bach
Great post. I would add that we are not in danger of losing our democracy, but rather we have lost our Constitutional Republic and "democracy" is growing in thus country every year. It was "democracy" that gave us the Federal Reserve. It was "democracy" that gave us obamacare. It was democracy that gave us a federal income tax, social security, medicare/medicade. It was "democracy" that gave us a $21 trillion dollar deficit. It was "democracy" that gave us our first civil war and "democracy" that seeks to disarm us today and give us another civil war.
Democracy is not about the rule of law, it is rather about the whim of man. Get enough people to decide something is okay or not okay and that becomes law? Regardless of it's moral standing of right or wrong? That is a recipe for a tragedy. You want to see "democracy" in action? It marched on Washington today. The rule of law, my God given right to defend myself, says I can own a gun....any gun. Democracy says, "If enough people say you can't have a gun, then the rule of law or God given rights are meaningless. Well in America, we were told and agreed to a government that protected the rule of law and that there were certain areas the law was not to cross.
People today are bucking for a fight and are being pushed by an evil puppet master who seeks to crush anyone who stands in their way or retains the means to fight. Democracy is not freedom, it is enslavement. The human mind is too weak to be trusted with my rights. No little high school bitch is going to tell me I have to give up my guns....and I don't care how many politicians go along with her. Tell her and them to come get them.
Our military and law enforcement need a refresher course on the Constitution. They need reminded of their oath. They need to stand for right and NOT the "democracy".
Uphold the rule of law! Not the whim of the people! Any "law" contrary to the Constitution is not a law!
In reply to Lincoln began this… by J S Bach
You have got your work cut out. Bolton will be keen to get a new war going before the midterms. Speculation is against Teheran, Iran and Libanon, but as we all know their appetite is for razing the whole of the ME region. Keep shoot'n.
Meanwhile, America will choke with rubbish as China will no longer be the rubbish dump of America's waste. But knowing what business people are like, American corporations will fill the oceans with their rubbish. I would not want to be young in 2018.
In reply to Lincoln began this… by J S Bach
1791, with ratification of the conjobstitution, which was written by the Masons. They wanted a central bank, to consolidate the states' debts.
In reply to 1913 by cheka
Too late!!
Author is at least a decade late and probably more. Disinformation at its best.
In reply to Too late!! by cossack55
Back then this would be a conspiracy theory but now it's pretty much a conspiracy fact that the fake option of red or blue is bogus and utterly corrupt.
The Libertarian party is 3rd ranked by size according to some experts.
In reply to Author is at least a decade… by TuPhat
That's not saying much. Anyway, no big deal. The libertarians are useless. Sooner or later, mostly sooner, they'll be saying how wonderful open borders are. Guaranteed. Enemy cavalry could be visible on the horizon but they'd want to talk about the non-aggression principle.
The principal purpose of libertarians in the present confused state is to serve as spoilers in any election in which they can help ensure the election of the statist Democrat. Hypocrisy much?
In reply to Back then this would be a… by chunga
I don't yet know much about but I'm going to look into it because the other 2 teams don't need any help spoiling themselves.
In reply to That's not saying much. … by Ace006
The libertarians are the first line of defense against third parties. The spoiler candidate is from one of the two parties. This time, it was Trump, but no republican candidate could bring in the donations that Trump was getting.
In reply to That's not saying much. … by Ace006
The Libertarian Party is a great grass roots organization, and they produce a lot of great local officials. But the part gets hijacked, whenever there is the slightest chance of them being relevant in the Presidential election. Look at the the presidential candidates they've fielded in the past three presidential elections.... clearly not the will of the rank-and-file members of the Libertarian Party.
In reply to Back then this would be a… by chunga
The Death Of Democracy
My response: GOOD!!! GREAT!!! LET DEMOCRACY DIE A HORRIBLE DEATH!!!!!!!
America is NOT NOW nor was it ever intended to be a DEMOCRACY. America is a Constitutional Republic under the RULE OF LAW that uses democratic principles to establish the only form of Godly government, that is participative government!!!
The founding fathers had another term for direct DEMOCRACY: "MOB-OCRACY"
America is NOT MADE up of MOBS of people who only do what is right in their own eyes.
Of course, the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE want everyone to believe that DEMOCRACY is a GOOD THING!!!
=====
"Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide."
--John Adams
In reply to Too late!! by cossack55
Alexander Tyler
A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.
The typical American believes freedom and democracy are synonyms. In fact they are antonyms.
The example most commonly used is the image of two foxes and a hen voting on whether to have chicken for dinner.
U. S. Army Training Manual No. 2000-25 (1928)
"Democracy, n.:
- A government of the masses.
- Authority derived through mass meeting or any other form of
direct expression.
- Results in mobocracy.
- Attitude toward property is communistic... negating property rights.
- Attitude toward law is that the will of the majority shall regulate,
whether it is based upon deliberation or governed by passion, prejudice, and impulse, without restraint or regard to consequences.
- Result is demagogism, license, agitation, discontent, [chaos]."
James Madison, father of the Constitution, in the Federalist Papers
“Democracies . . . have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their
lives as they have been violent in their death.”
Democracy is 2 wolves and a sheep deciding what to have for lunch, and its got to a point now where the 'sheep' in this is the productive citizen. The unproductive part of society is the majority who demand more than they give, and they will vote to take more of that distribution.
“Democracy only works until people realize they can vote themselves an ever bigger piece of the pie”
“Measures are too often decided, not according to the rules of justice and the rights of the minor party, but by the superior force of an interested and overbearing majority.”
Benjamin Franklin
After the Constitution was ratified, Ben Franklin was asked, “What form of government have you given us, Mr. Franklin?”
His answer: “A republic if you can keep it.”
“When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”
"Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote!"
Unknown
For those of you who incorrectly believe that the UnitedStates is supposed to be a democracy, just check the Constitution. The word democracy does not appear once. However, Article IV, Section IV, reads, “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.” Ifyou are still unclear, just recite the “Pledge of Allegiance” and listen carefully to the words.
Patrick J. Buchanan
Our one-man, one-vote democratists who would remake the world in our image and whose ideology has guided foreign policy for the Bush-Obama decade failed to understand what our Founding Fathers taught:
A democracy, which they detested, empowers majorities to tyrannize minorities. "In questions of power," Jefferson admonished, "let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution."
Democratize the Middle East along one-man, one-vote majority-rule principles, without guarantees of minority rights, and majority tribes and sects will use their democratically won power to crush those minorities.
Winston Churchill
"The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”
John Adams
Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.
Thomas Jefferson
“A democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where fifty-one percent of the people may take away the rights of the other forty-nine.”
Gore Vidal
The late Gore Vidal said "by the time a candidate gets to be presidential material, he or she has been bought ten times over."
"There is only one party in the United States, the Property Party (with) two right wings: Republican and Democrat," he explained.
Unknown on Zerohedge
“There are many publics who each have their own interests.
The auction goes to the highest bidder.
This is called lobbying.
Even though the elections go to majority rule, the individual issues go to a very small and wealthy minority.
We pick the DJ, they pick the songs.
This is called democracy.
Shut up and dance boys and girls, and help yourselves to the Kool-Aid."
George Bernard Shaw
“A government with the policy to rob Peter to pay Paul can be assured of the support of Paul.”
Unknown
There are fewer and fewer horses pulling the wagon. The ones that are still pulling are looking behind them and going, why the fuck should I pull when I could sit in the wagon with the rest of the horses. Pretty soon the wagon stops moving. Thats our democracy in a nutshell.
Unknown
Fuck democracy. Democracy is 51 people voting to hang the other 49 people and take their stuff.
You vote because you want to impose your personal preferences upon your neighbors, using the force of State.
That is the whole of it.
So, fuck you and your "democracy".
HL Mencken
"Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance."
H.L. Mencken, Notes on Democracy
“Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance. No one in this world, so far as I know—and I have researched the records for years, and employed agents to help me—has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone ever lost public office thereby.”
Unknown
The Founding Fathers held a deep abhorrence for democracy and majority rule. In fact, the word democracy appears nowhere in the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution.
Edmund Randolph
“That in tracing these evils to their origin,
every man had found it in the turbulence and follies of democracy.”
Chief Justice John Marshall
“Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos.”
Peter Schiff-Crash Proof
Pundits will argue that China’s economic viability is limited because it is not a democracy. I say the opposite is true, that it is precisely because it is not a democracy that China will likely be so successful. What is of vital importance for economic success is economic freedom, meaning the protection of private property, the rule of law, and minimal regulation and taxation, not the right to vote. One could reasonably argue that with economic freedom, free elections are of secondary value, and without it, voting (suffrage) has no value. A choice between oppressors is tantamount to no choice at all. Remember, the old Soviet Union had elections and almost everybody voted, the alternative being frozen toes in Siberia.
The word democracy is used loosely these days, and it is useful to remember that one of the primary reasons for America’s early economic success was that our founding fathers recognized a distinction between democracy, which they understood as populist government with counterproductive implications for capitalism, and republican government, which stressed checks and balances, such as the Electoral College and staggered senatorial terms, designed to keep the evil forces of democracy at bay.
In reply to The Death Of Democracy… by GUS100CORRINA
You mean a Federal Republic. No such thing as a republic without a constitution. A republic is rule of the elite, and there is not single article, section, clause or sentence that even hints at democracy. It is not 'participatory. The 'god' the founders worshipped was Lucifer, the 'god' of the Masons, who wrote the conjobstitution.
They were elitists. They were also traitors to the United States of America that was formed by the Articles of Confederation.
It's a single mob that runs amok unchecked. The only difference between a republic and a democracy, as far as being mob rule, is the size and constituency of the mob. A republic is far worse, as it is nearly impossible to get support for wars of aggression. The founders didn't want democracy, because that would thwart their manipulation of the false front government, through a central bank. Patrick Henry warned about what would happen.
You don't know what a democracy is. You don't know what a republic is. You don't know what a liberal is. They schooled you. Education requires questioning your schooling. Educate yourself.
In reply to The Death Of Democracy… by GUS100CORRINA
and the duals
There is not much difference between the Demoncrats and Repukelicon is there? And by design. Be Independent and teach others that claiming to be of a particular party is not democratic at all and undermines the very principal.
We need term limits and fast!! Including the US Supreme court; we need them across all boards and we need to begin teaching traditional family values and biblical morality in the classrooms.
And call mental illness what it is; such as the insane idea of transgender. Call the ones who are mothers but do not nurture for what they are and fathers who abandon their family and call them out as well and we can keep moving. That would be progress!!
In reply to and the duals by cheka
Whatever the Israelis want, the Israelis will get with this government.
Stop paying taxes.
If it weren't for those pesky gun owners and their 2nd Amendment Rights, then (((they))) would have total control over the American populace.
Too bad that (((they))) will have to fight through an extremely bloody Civil War to obtain total control.
In reply to Whatever the Israelis want,… by hoytmonger
Expect the Deep State to push hard on gun control. Hide your shit people !
In reply to If it weren't for those… by serotonindumptruck
The CIA and chums are now openly fielding candidates, and we know that there is no "retirement" from a security agency, so you would have to assume that these candidates are acting in orders, and still fully part of the security system.
Why?
Can they not control the existing candidates sufficiently well? Are the astonishingly huge array of resources that can be thrown at Congress insufficient to bribe, intimidate, blackmail etc the people's representatives? Or is it just that the lobby industry has too much money, and the poor, impoverished CIA can't get enough drug money together to cover the tab?
Interesting times (in the Chinese curse sense of "interesting")
In reply to Expect the Deep State to… by I am Groot
The CIA and chums are now openly fielding candidates, and we know that there is no "retirement" from a security agency, so you would have to assume that these candidates are acting in orders, and still fully part of the security system.
Why?
Can they not control the existing candidates sufficiently well? Are the astonishingly huge array of resources that can be thrown at Congress insufficient to bribe, intimidate, blackmail etc the people's representatives? Or is it just that the lobby industry has too much money, and the poor, impoverished CIA can't get enough drug money together to cover the tab?
Interesting times (in the Chinese curse sense of "interesting")
In reply to Expect the Deep State to… by I am Groot
we are taxed by the money printing
stop using the fake money
In reply to Whatever the Israelis want,… by hoytmonger
Re "Stop paying taxes."
To do that, you can do it legally, by going Galt and joining the web of the Parallel Economy (PE).
PE = Barter + PM + Crypto + Collectibles + Self Reliance
When you join and remain in the PE, you reduce the VOM and reduce the growth of new Credit/Debt that the FRB Fiat Money requires.
Got clarity? Got guts?
In reply to Whatever the Israelis want,… by hoytmonger
It is way easier than that. Just buy from local American companies.
When we send our money abroad our politicians collude with foreign interests because that is where our money is. If we kept the money here in the US by buying domestically our politicians would be colluding with our domestic companies instead of foreign interests. We can deal with domestic collusion much more effectively than we can deal with foreign collusion.
Also, if we deal with local companies we can cut our own politicians off from their future graft. For example, when a politician decides to cash out, leave office, and take a job at XYZ corp we can stop buying from XYZ corp. It is much easier to track the flow of money among domestic shell corps than among foreign ones.
It really is that simple. Just buy locally.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/03/20/protectionism-vs-why-buying-locally-makes-you-wealthy/
In reply to Re "Stop paying taxes."… by HRClinton
As if they actually counted the votes? Demockery cus last time the other choice was Hillery. lol
Why worry about counting or not counting votes when both parties offer up globalist clones with different rhetoric ... I think trump was an outlier they didn’t expect to win and that is why he’s under attack by so many
In reply to As if they actually counted… by VWAndy
We are all fucked
Trump sold us out for Jared's military adventures.
"Trump sold us out."
FIFY
In reply to Trump sold us out for Jared… by Reaper
Evil is everywhere.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwNIQ3I3OXo
ZOMG!!!
Probably the most puke worthy sentence anyone can say t me is...
"The government should DO SOMETHING!"
In truth, it should do LESS. Much less.
"Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." - H. L. Mencken
Another old dead white guy ;-)