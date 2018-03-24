Exodus: Baltimore Residents Flee Collapsing City, Census Figures Warn

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:00

Baltimore City ranks somewhat high on the “shithole” list for its widespread death and destruction. After fifty years of failed democratically controlled leadership, the eastern and western districts of the inner-city have deteriorated into a complete and utter war-zone. This is not a new phenomenon but has been worsening for decades.

In 2017, the city’s population hit a 100-year low, as residents abandoned their neighborhoods to escape the opioid-infused violent crime that continues to ripple through the city streets. In fact, the violent crime is so severe in the region, that the homicide rate is now the highest in the entire country.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the U.S. Census Bureau recorded one of the most significant population declines for Baltimore City than any jurisdiction in the nation this past year. The city had the second-largest decline of any county for 2016 through 2017, second only to Cook County (Chicago), according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Last year, more than 5,300 people fled the collapsing and shrinking city, which continued its downward death spiral that accelerated after the 2015 Baltimore riots.

As of July 01, 2017, new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau announced Baltimore’s population stood at 611,648. The decline represents “a drop of less than 1 percent from the previous year,” said The Baltimore Sun.

The Census data shows a decline of 6,000 people from 2015 through 2016 that occurred shortly after the Baltimore riots. A baby boomer’s memory of ‘white flight’ occurred in 1968 after the riots, as families in the region escaped the turmoil of a new life in suburbia. Unfortunately, Baltimore has never been the same since the 1968 and 2015 riots.

Last year, Baltimore earned national recognition for its record number of homicides and a massive corruption scheme which involved rogue officers planting drugs on citizens.

City Councilman John Bullock, who represents West Baltimore, said he knows people who had left the city over fears about their safety.

“It’s clearly not the direction we want to be going in,” Bullock said of the population decline. “I don’t think it’s fatal. But it’s something we need to keep our eyes on.”

Baltimore’s population topped after World War II, reaching almost 950,000 in 1950. Now the population stands at 611,000, which represents around a -35 percent drop in residents, as the city continues to shrink.

According to JP Morgan Chase & CO., Baltimore has more than 30,000 vacant homes and a city that continues to contract. Baltimore’s vacant buildings stand as reminders that the city is nearing a collapsing point that cannot be ignored any longer.

Baltimore has 30,000 vacant homes and lots according to the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. These vacancies are concentrated in neighborhoods with low incomes and high proportions of households of color.

As Baltimore struggles to reverse a decades-long population decline, the city’s growing number of vacant buildings serves as a useful indicator. Since a peak in the 1950s, the population has dropped by nearly a third from 950,000 down to 622,000 in 2014. The population decline can be attributed in large part to the closings of the city’s factories and shipyards after World War II. Baltimore also became more racially homogenous as Whites left for the suburbs.

Today, Baltimore’s vacant buildings stand as reminders, both of the city that once was and of the economic insecurity that exists today. As illustrated in the adjacent map, the areas with the highest concentration of homicides correspond almost exactly with the city’s vacancies. These are the neighborhoods where most families live near or below the poverty line and where Black households are the overwhelming majority  

JP Morgan Chase & CO. also reminds us that Baltimore’s violent crime is occurring in inner cities where vacancies are extremely high. This is merely the end result of a shrinking city.

The racial wealth divide in Baltimore is so wide that “one-third of households of color in Baltimore have zero net worth,” said JP Morgan Chase & CO.

Nevertheless, The Baltimore Sun said Baltimore’s metropolitan region did make it into the country’s 20th most populous metro area, as St. Louis dropped down a slot.

The Baltimore metropolitan area did rise one spot to the country’s 20th most populous metro area, as St. Louis dropped down a slot. Baltimore County gained about 1,442 people, rising to an estimated total of 832,468 in 2017, according to the Census. Howard County gained about 3,880 people; Harford gained 1,128 people; Anne Arundel grew by 4,889; and Carroll added 125.

Parts of the D.C. area were seen to keep growing in population. The metropolitan area of “Washington, D.C.-Arlington-Alexandria” jumped to 5th largest-gaining metro area, up from 11th place in 2016. That makes the D.C. area the sixth most populous in the country. Falls Church City, in northern Virginia, was the fastest-growing county among counties with a population of 10,000 or more; it grew by 5.2 percent.

Baltimore-area 2017 population estimates and changes:

Maryland 6,052,177 +27,425

Baltimore 611,648 -5,310

Anne Arundel County 573,235 +4,319

Baltimore County 832,468 +1,037

Carroll County 167,781 +641

Harford County 252,160 +1,721

Howard County 321,113 +4,147

America’s inner cities are in turmoil… Just look at the mass exodus of residents from Baltimore City, and you will start to gain the critical knowledge the worst has yet to come. 

Perimetr Four chan Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:47 Permalink

Randy Newman had a great song about Baltimore

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhdh8kSM7lY 

Beat up little seagull

On a marble stair

Tryin' to find the ocean

Lookin' everywhere

 

Hard times in the city

In a hard town by the sea

Ain't nowhere to run to

There ain't nothin' here for free

 

Hooker on the corner

Waitin' for a train

Drunk lyin' on the sidewalk

Sleepin' in the rain

 

And they hide their faces

And they hide their eyes

'Cause the city's dyin'

And they don't know why

 

Oh Baltimore, Man it's hard just to live

Oh, Baltimore, Man it's hard just to live, just to live

 

Get my sister Sandy

And my little brother Ray

Buy a big old wagon

To haul us all away

Live out in the country

Where the mountain's high

Never comin' back here

'Til the day I die

 

Oh, Baltimore, Man it's hard just to live

Oh, Baltimore, Man it's hard just to live, just to live

any_mouse max2205 Sat, 03/24/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Racial Wealth Inequality.

As if that matters.

Wealth is concentrated in a relatively few families around the world. They don't want you to think about them. That is why we always have to have enemies.

Focusing on White vs. Black is distraction.

If they want to talk racial inequality then let's talk about the inequality of genetic IQ among races.

Race is Genes. Genes make Race.

DNA.

Trans-humanism is GMO Humans.

But there will still be just those few families with the Wealth.

Sudden Debt Four chan Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

This is the curse of the blacks.

They believe that raping anything that has a hole, stealing anything they see, burning everything that can catch fire will somehow deliver them a wonderfull life.

They think that by destroying and pissing on the place they live it will become a utopia.

 

It might sound rascist but never have they been able to prove that a black society can be a civil society.

that's why radical blacks must be send to their country of origin where their behavior is praised. Africa.

There's no white guilth. There's black stupidity.

Every time we allow our races to mix, it ends with carnage.

They people can't handle civilization like white people do. It's clearly in the genes.

 

peopledontwanttruth vaporland Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

I live about an hour outside the city.  I never go there now.  For nothing.  

The surrounding counties are restricting field trips to the city because of safety.  

 

A county sheriff said he would absolutely not send his kids on the field trip if they were going and would face a fine instead of sending his kids to the crime infested city.  

 

Whats that tell you 

pparalegal ShrNfr Sat, 03/24/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

We need more welfare and social programs. Beez help'n feed da rioters since 1965.

See, LA knows how to do it.

LA City fathers want you to give every bum a home

http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2018/03/23/la-ambitious-proposal-housing…

But NYC needs some more work.

'I want to know what the f*** you're doing with my f***ing money!': Cardi B flies into rage over paying 40% in taxes

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5534969/Cardi-B-angry-heft…

silverer Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:04 Permalink

They need Nancy Pelosi's family back in charge of Baltimore. For those of you who don't know, Pelosi's father was mayor there. She came from there to improve San Francisco and turn it into paradise.

enf83 Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

