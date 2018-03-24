"It's Foolish To Believe The Endgame Is Anything But Inflation..."

Authored by Kevin Muir via The Macro Tourist blog,
I am going to break from regular market commentary to step back and think about the big picture as it relates to debt and inflation. Let’s call it philosophical Friday. But don’t worry, there will be no bearded left-wing rants. This will definitely be a market-based exploration of the bigger forces that affect our economy.
One of the greatest debates within the financial community centres around debt and its effect on inflation and economic prosperity. The common narrative is that government deficits (and the ensuing debt) are bad. It steals from future generations and merely brings forward future consumption. In the long run, it creates distortions, and the quicker we return to balancing our books, the better off we will all be.
I will not bother arguing about this logic. Chances are you have your own views about how important it is to balance the books, and no matter my argument, you won’t change your opinion. I will say this though. I am no disciple of the Krugman “any stimulus is good stimulus” logic.
The broken window fallacy is real and digging ditches to fill them back in is a net drain on the economy. Full stop. You won’t hear any complaints from me there.
Yet, the obsession with balancing the government’s budget is equally damaging. In a balance sheet challenged economy the government is often the last resort for creating demand. Trying to balance a government deficit in this environment (like the Troika imposed on Greece during the recent Euro-crisis) is a disaster waiting to happen.
Have a look at these charts from the NY Times outlining the similarity of the Greece depression to the American Great Depression of the 1930s.
Now you might look at these charts and say, “Greece spent too much and suffered the consequences. Ultimately they will be better off taking the hit and reorganizing in a more productive economic fashion.” If so, you probably also still have this poster hanging in your room at your parent’s house where you grew up.
Personally, I don’t want to even bother discussing the possibility of this sort of Austrian-style-rebalancing coming to Western democracies. Yeah, it might be your dream, but it’s just a dream. I have Salma Hayek on my freebie list, but what do I think of my chances? About as close to zero without actually ticking at the perfect zero level. It’s not a “can’t happen,” but it’s certainly a “it’s not going to happen in a million years.”
Governments were faced with a choice during the 2008 Great Financial Crisis. Credit was naturally contracting, and the economy wanted to go through a cleansing economic rebalancing where debt would be destroyed through a severe recession. Yet, governments had practically zero appetite to allow this sort of cathartic cleansing to happen. Instead, they stepped up and stopped the credit contraction through government spending and quantitative easing.
I believe that government spending is not all bad, and at times, it plays an important role in our economy. I am a huge fan of Richard Koo’s work. When economies’ interest-rate policies become zero bound, governments are crucial in engaging in anti-cyclical spending. All debt is not bad. Take debt your company might issue for instance. Borrowing a million dollars to invest in capital equipment to make your firm more productive is a much different prospect than taking out a loan to engage in a Krugman-inspired-all-you-can-drink-party-headlined-by-the-Killers. Sure, the party sounds like fun, but it’s not going to benefit your firm past one night of excitement. Governments shouldn’t perpetuate unproductive pension grabs by workers, but instead actually spend money on infrastructure that will make the economy more productive. During the 1950s Eisenhower invested in the American highway system, helping America secure its place as the world’s most economically dominant country. Today that sort of infrastructure spending would be shouted down as irresponsible. Well, not continuing to invest in your country’s productive capacity is the irresponsible part.
The point is that not all spending is bad, but nor is all spending good. And even more importantly, government spending should be anti-cyclical. No sense spending more when your economy is rocking. Better to save the bullets to ebb the natural flow of the business cycle.
But I digress. Let’s get back to debt.
Creating debt is inflationary, while paying down debt is deflationary. That’s pretty basic.
The easiest way for me to demonstrate this fact is to look at an area where debt has been created for spending in a specific area. No better example than student loans.
Over the past fifteen years, inflation in college tuition has exploded. It’s been absolutely bonkers. Here is the chart of regular CPI versus tuition CPI.
But it should really be no surprise. If we add the student loan debt versus Federal debt series, it becomes clear that a tremendous amount of credit has been extended to students.
So let’s agree that credit creation is inflationary, and by definition, credit destruction should be deflationary.
Therefore when the market pundits that I like to affectionately call deflationistas argue that this next chart is ultimately deflationary, I understand where they are coming from.
If you assume that this debt needs to be paid back, then it’s easy to understand their argument. When debt starts to contract and this chart heads lower, this will be deflationary. And if you assume that governments start to balance their books, then there is every reason to expect that future deflation is the worry, not inflation. After all, the money has already been spent. The inflation from that spending is already in the system.
I can already hear the deflationistas argument - over 100% of GDP is unsustainable therefore credit growth will at worst go sideways, but most likely actually contract in coming years.
Really? How about Japan?
The same argument was made at the turn of the century when Japan was running a debt that was over 150% of GDP, yet they somehow managed to push that up another 80% to 230% without causing some sort of apocalyptic collapse.
Now before you send me an angry email about the moral irresponsibility of suggesting debt can go higher, save your clicks. I understand your argument. I am not interested in debating what should be done, but rather I am trying to determine what will be done. You might believe governments and Central Banks will gain religion and start conducting prudent and responsible policies. So be it. If you believe that, then by all means - load up on long-dated sovereign bonds as they will continue to be the trade of the century.
I, on the other hand, believe that Central Banks will continue printing until, as my favourite West Coast skeptic Bill Fleckenstein says, “the bond market takes away the keys.” And even when Central Banks are mildly responsible, politicians are sitting in the wings waiting to spend at any chance they get. Take Trump’s recent stimulus program. We are now more than eight years into an economic recovery, and he just pushed through one of the most stimulative fiscal policies of the past couple of decades. Regardless of where you stand politically regarding these tax cuts, there can be no denying they were much more needed in 2008 than today.
This is a long-winded way of saying that although I agree that the creation of debt is inflationary, and that the destruction of debt is deflationary, I don’t buy the argument that any sort of absolute amount of debt means the trend has to change. I don’t look at the 100% debt-to-GDP figure and worry that the US government will somehow institute deflationary policies to pay that back. Nope, I don’t see anything but a sea of growing deficits and debts. And in fact, the larger debts grow, the less likely they are to be paid back.
How will Japan pay back their debt that is 230% of GDP? The answer is that they can’t. It will be inflated away.
It’s foolish to believe that the end-game is anything but inflation. And even though increasing debt seems scary, if there is one thing that I am sure of, it’s that they will figure out a way to make even more of it.
Rant over. And no more big picture philosophy for a while - I promise.
"Foolish To Believe The Endgame Is Anything But Inflation"
because it is not possible to allow the money supply to contract
In reply to R by toady
The endgame is but for now delation. Building up bank reserves isn’t increasing the money supply, hence dominant deflation and flattening yield curve on treasuries. Their objective of increasing yields on long term debt while keeping short term yields low was a total failure. But the Feds will do something stupid to get real inflation.
Yes, they’ll try.
Thought experiment:
If the BEP printed up $1 Trillion in $100 bills, loaded it onto pallets, and shot it into space, would that be inflationary?
Answer: of course not. It never entered circulation.
The Fed can only create new credit, it cannot force businesses and individuals to take on new debt.
The problem of course (as pointed out by Mike Maloney) is that debt is always created at a faster rate than currency. When a financial crisis/recession occurs, the debt payments outstrip the income streams necessary to sustain it; hence deflation.
The Fed will try to re-inflate the asset bubbles, but a deflationary collapse will be caused by all the excess debt.
That’s the problem with a debt-based fiat currency system, one person’s wealth is another person’s obligation (debt).
As Von Mises observed, you cannot avoid the ultimate collapse caused by an over expansion of ‘money’ and credit.
In reply to The endgame is but for now… by Decoherence
" Creating debt is inflationary, while paying down debt is deflationary. That’s pretty basic. "
How do you pay down debt...........you need more debt issued............to pay down the old debt........
Its not deflationary..........its impossible to do . The USA has only created new debt and inflation, to the point we are ab out to destroy our currency. The sooner the better.
It's not quite that simple in the prevailing Eurodollar system. Right now the greater risk is dollar tightening, not inflation. Dollars are disappearing. That's why it's safer for banks to keep buying Treasuries in order to preserve their cash. It's still the most liquid system on the planet. There are greater risks out there right now other than inflation. You can't oversimplify the problem. We will get the inflation, because there is no doubt the Feds will do something incredibly stupid to get the inflation they so desire.
In reply to " Creating debt is… by libertyanyday
Anyone who thinks this was not the grand plan from day one of Jekyll Island is a fool. Bleed the poor under the banner of human compassion, bleed the working class under the banner of immigration compassionate, bleed the middle class with taxes, bleed the wealthier under the banner of paying your fair share, deflated buying power and ponzi retirement scams. Funnel this all to the bankers, mega rich CEO's and politicians using taxes, debt, bankruptcies, drug addiction, inflation and increased medical costs (which is tantamount to holding a gun to your head; pay or die). Once it all collapses, create a enemy straw man, start a war, thin down the population, rebuild after and start the scam all over again.
I am sure folks will disagree (as the consensus narrative here is imminent collapse/hyperinflation)...but that's nonsense. this jawboning can go on to infinity. the market is rigged. and the FED can unleash another 25 rounds of QE, raise/lower rates and Congress critters don't care.
listen: we have a fake CPI and a bogus 2% target on inflation that the world keeps lapping up in the midst of a liquidity trap, WHILE we have an OPEC oil glut ( sorry peak oilers) and stagflation eating away at China ....I say:
what the fuck ever, the can kicking will continue.
“the bond market takes away the keys.”
That isn't going to happen either. The FED will buy the bonds just like the BOJ.
In reply to nonsense. this jawboning can… by hoist the bs flag
First came the tax cuts- deficit spending. Now an unfunded budget- more deficit spending. QE did not work to generate inflation so let's try this. The choppers are flying folks make sure you are under them when they commence the drop.
This is make or break. Maybe this will get us out of stagflation but what on earth are we going to do with all this new debt? Can this be hidden at the fed somehow?
The endgame is America is bankrupt. Don't ever believe Trump's slogan to Make America Great Again. He hasn't got a clue how to get it done. Just empty talks for political reasons.
If they actually plan to pay down the national debt, then they must have high inflation. It's not going to work though because 90% of the pop already lives paycheck to paycheck. And 1% of the pop owns 99% of the wealth. It's plain not going to work out.
Uh is no secret.... FED targets inflation on purpose. It is their stated goal. They do state this publicly.
The reality is there is nothing simply to be done. Allow the status quo and keep the wheels well greased and moving or the alternative? We are all dependent on the system, like it or not. I am a farmer and were everything to collapse, as many here wish and pray for, I certainly would not survive and neither would all the city dependent multitudes. Be careful what you wish for because the reality will not be the fancy of your ideas. On a more sober note if Obama got to spend 10 trillion unproductively then Trump gets to spend the same and the results of that spending have yet to be seen. That's all Folks.
Been adding debt at record levels for 10 years now...still no inflation.
Is it going to happen? who knows...but 1 thing for sure...what should be obvious, well accepted cause and effect of inflation doesnt hold true..in all cases.
furthermore, the availability of credit didn't drive tuition inflation...brainwashing and loss of any hope of getting a job without a college degree has driven that inflation.
export millions of mfg jobs, skilled trades, jobs etc....brainwash simpleton children of simpleton parent to 'get a loan, get a degree'...it's one giant fucking scam....dont you see that?
Again with the focus on government debt when private debt is closer tied to long term downtrends in the economy. The government has far more resources to maintain high levels of debt than private sources. If the last 15 year or so has shown anything, its that when the yearly debt service costs (interest owed) of total US debt has exceeded 20% of GDP, you get a recession. Right how that interest cost is about $2.5T per year and rising.