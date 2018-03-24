" Jamie Dimon Makes His Average Employee's Annual Salary In One Day "

It should come as no surprise that Jamie Dimon makes a lot of money; after all, one of the trademark statements by the CEO of the bank that was first handed Bear Stearns on a silver platter for pennies on the dollar and just a few months later was bailed out by the government, is "that's why I am richer than you."
To underscore this, in 2015 Dimon, whose bank was forced to disclosure to clients and investors that it was caught rigging the FX market...
... officially became a billionaire, largely thanks to JPM's soaring stock price.
“The odds are much, much lower for a bank CEO becoming a billionaire than a guy going to a hedge fund or private equity,” said Roy Smith, a professor at New York University Stern and a former Goldman partner who started on Wall Street in 1966. “The real lucre in this business has always been on the transactional side. The CEOs of Wall Street have to deal with litigation, regulation and the relatively short tenures you have at the top of the pile.”
However, the odds soar when JPM, like every other bank, got a multi-billion bailout courtesy of US taxpayers after it - and its other bank peers - had taken on so much risk the entire system imploded. One wonders what Jamie's net worth would have been had Americans not collectively "decided" it is time to make Jamie the richest bank CEO currently to have a job.
And while one can debate "what would have been" until one is blue in the face, there is no debating that last year Jamie Dimon went from stinking rich to stinking richer, by $28.3 million to be precise.
None of the above is new. What may comes as news to some, however, is that Dimon makes 364 times the median JP Morgan employee who received $77,799 last year, including firm-paid benefits. In other words, in one day Jamie Dimon earned as much as a typical JPM employee made in one whole year.
The only bank CEO who makes more relative to their employees is Citigroup chief Mike Corbat, whose 2017 take of $17.8 million was 369x the median employee at $48,249, according to the FT.
As the FT breaks down, "Dimon’s total award of $28.3m included perks such as personal use of corporate aircraft ($73,921), personal use of cars ($29,848) and the cost of “residential and related security” ($48,259). But the bulk of his pay came in stock awards ($21.5m), bumped up after a year of record annual net income of $26.5bn, excluding the effects of the tax reform, on record revenues of $104bn."
Third in line is Charlie Scharf of Bank of New York Mellon - Dimon's protégé, who raked in nearly $20 million after becoming BNYs CEO last July. Scharf's payout puts him at 354x the average BNY Mellon employee.
The median ratio for all listed U.S. banks is 135x according to Autonomous.
The disclosures of pay multiples, mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, finally came into effect for all listed US companies this year. Critics say such figures are a crude metric, telling investors very little about the composition of a company’s workforce or the particular ways in which it has identified the “median” worker. But advocates say the tool is necessary as a way to restrain pay for top executives, which has consistently outpaced gains for lower-ranked workers. -FT
The pay ratio figures - mandated by the Dodd-Frank act, were arrived at by taking its top 10 most populous countries - which constitute approximately 97% of JPMorgan's employee headcount of 253,500. Salaries of employees hired during 2017 were annualized.
As FT reports, JP Morgan began using so-called "performance share units" as part of variable pay for management following a 2015 challenge by investor advocacy groups calling for a stronger tie between compensation and performance. JP Morgan's three-person compensation committee led by former ExxonMobil CEO Lee Raymond said "In determining Mr. Dimon’s compensation, the independent members of the Board took into account the Firm’s strong performance in 2017 and through the cycle, across four broad categories: Business Results; Risk, Controls & Conduct; Client/Customer Focus; and Teamwork & Leadership."
Dimon has never sold a share of JP Morgan in his 14-year career at the bank. In fact, as FT reports, sometimes he buys more during dips, and famously purchased 500,000 JPM shares in February 2016, the so-called "Dimon Bottom", just before the Shanghai Accord, which sent global stocks soaring, and more than doubled the value of his $26.6 million investment.
Of course, being a shrewd investor with a remarkable sense of imminent central bank bailouts - or simply the recipient thereof - is not the only reason why Jamie makes tens of millions each year and is a billionaire. Here are some other reason why, from the bank which has paid hundreds of millions in legal settlements and criminal charges over the years:
Misleading CDO Investments
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $153.6 million
- Settled on 6/21/2011
- Case Details
The SEC settled with JP Morgan after it was discovered that the company misled investors on the complexity of a number of CDOs that were being offered. Specifically, the firm failed to notify investors that it had taken short positions in more than half of the assets bundled in said CDOs. The company did not admit to any wrongdoing or deny the allegations, but it agreed to pay $18.6 million in disgorgement, $2 million in prejudgment interest, and $133 million as a penalty. It was also required that the company change how it reviews and approves certain mortgage securities.
Anticompetitive Conduct in Municipal Bonds
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $228 million
- Settled on 7/7/2011
- Case Details
JP Morgan settled an anticompetitive case with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in which it was forced to admit wrongdoing and knowledge of its illegal actions. “By entering into illegal agreements to rig bids on certain investment contracts, JPMorgan and its former executives deprived municipalities of the competitive process to which they were entitled” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Varney of the case. The charges stemmed from actions the company took from 2001 to 2006.
Foreclosure Abuses and “Robo-Signing”
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $5.29 billion
- Settled on 2/9/2012
- Case Details
This gargantuan settlement came as the DOJ fined the five largest mortgage servicers in the nation. The entire suit was for $25 billion and was centered around “robo-signing” affidavits in foreclosure proceedings, “deceptive practices in the offering of loan modifications; failures to offer non-foreclosure alternatives before foreclosing on borrowers with federally insured mortgages; and filing improper documentation in federal bankruptcy court.” All banks involved, including JP Morgan, have until 2/9/2015 to comply with the settlement [see also The Unofficial Dividend.com Guide to Being an Investor].
More Mortgage Misrepresentation
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $269.9 million
- Settled on 11/16/2012
- Case Details
Settled with the SEC, this case focused on JP Morgan misstating the delinquency status of mortgage loans that were collateral for residential mortgage-backed securities in which JP Morgan was the underwriter. It was found that investors lost $37 million on undisclosed delinquent loans. “Misrepresentations in connection with the creation and sale of mortgage securities contributed greatly to the tremendous losses suffered by investors once the U.S. housing market collapsed” said Robert Khuzami, Director of SEC’s Division of Enforcement.
Improper Foreclosures Pt. 2
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $1.8 billion
- Settled in 01/2013
- Case Details
Continuing from the 2/9/2012 fine, JP Morgan tacked on another $1.8 billion to its already massive fine of $5.29 billion, totaling just over $7 billion. Combined, it is the company’s largest fine ever up to that point. That record would not stand for long, as the latter half of 2013 had other plans for the financial blue chip.
Electricity Trading Scandal
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $410 million
- Settled on 7/30/2013
- Case Details
This fine was brought on by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as it was discovered that JP Morgan was manipulating energy markets in California and the Midwest. In total, $125 million of unjust profits were returned and $285 million came as a civil penalty to be sent back to the U.S. Treasury.
Illegal Credit Card Practices
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $389 million
- Settled on 9/19/2013
- Case Details
This fine was the result of JP Morgan deceiving customers into signing up for costly, unnecessary services when opening a new credit card. Broken down, $309 million of that figure was dedicated to repaying consumers, there was a $60 million civil penalty, and a separate $20 million penalty from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The London Whale
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $920 million
- Settled on 9/19/2013
- Case Details
One of the most infamous cases over the last few years is the “London Whale,” which refers to two former JP Morgan traders who committed fraud to cover up massive losses (approximately $6 billion) in a trading portfolio. “JPMorgan failed to keep watch over its traders as they overvalued a very complex portfolio to hide massive losses” said George S. Canellos, Co-Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. The SEC slapped JP Morgan with the fine and also forced the firm to admit to wrongdoing.
The Fannie and Freddie Fines
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $5.1 billion
- Settled on 10/25/2013
- Case Details
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) acted as a conservator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in this settlement. The fine included a $4 billion charge to address infractions of both state and federal laws while another $1.1 billion went to Fannie and Freddie themselves – $670 million to the former and $480 million to the latter. Yet another case that was based on mortgage-related securities at its core, which is something of a theme for the company.
Institutional Mortgage Securities
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $4.5 billion
- Settled on 11/15/2013
- Case Details
No surprises here, yet another case where JP Morgan was accused of shelling out less-than-stable mortgages. This time, however, the focus was on 21 institutional investors as opposed to a mass of retail investors. The $4.5 billion settlement covers the losses incurred from instruments that were sold between 2005 and 2008. Shortly before this case settled, the company disclosed for the first time that it had $23 billion set aside for legal expenses and penalties.
The Big One: Misleading “Toxic Mortgages”
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $13 billion
- Settled on 11/19/2013
- Case Details
In the largest fine (of any single company) in corporate history, JP Morgan settled for $13 billion in November of 2013. The charges stemmed from misleading investors on what regulators dubbed “toxic mortgages.” The settlement also dictated that the company had to admit wrongdoing in that it knowingly misled investors on the quality of these securities. This has been one of the few times in recent memory that the company has actually offered a “mea culpa.” Of the $13 billion, $9 billion will be used to settle federal and state civil claims while $4 billion will be used as relief to aid consumers harmed by the unlawful practice.
Libor Rigging Scandal
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $108 million
- Settled on 12/4/2013
- Case Details
The alleged manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) was one of the biggest European cases in recent memory. When the dust finally settled, it was found that a number of banks, including Citigroup (C ) and JP Morgan were involved. JP Morgan settled for $108 million as the investigation could not find any evidence that management had knowledge of the actions of the two traders who committed the act [see also The Ten Commandments of Dividend Investing].
Madoff Retribution
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $1.7 billion
- Settled on 1/6/2014
- Case Details
The Bernie Madoff ponzi scheme is one of the most infamous in the history of the investing world. After faking portfolio gains and eventually losing billions for his clients, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison (after pleading guilty) and had to forfeit $17.179 billion. His scheduled release from Federal prison is on 11/14/2139. The high profile case cost JP Morgan $1.7 billion along with an onslaught of negative press.
Currency Manipulation
Quick Stats
- JP Morgan fined $1.34 Billion
- Settled on 11/21/2014
- Case Details
JP Morgan joined the likes of UBS, Citigroup, and Royal Bank of Scotland in being fined for currency manipulation and collusion-like efforts on the part of the financial institutions. Investigations revealed instant messages between traders of the institutions showing plans to buy and sell currencies after market close in order to manipulate foreign exchanges in their favor. JP Morgan was fined $996 million by U.S. and U.K. regulators along with an additional $350 million dollar fine from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
And so on, and so on, and so on...
Comments
Everything about this man is repugnant.
Just wait til the next Jew-E. These banksters will be making billions per year, all at shareholder expense. God's work, indeed.
In reply to Everything about this man is… by Bigly
residential security $46,000
not enough for 24x7 guards
too much for https://simplisafe.com/usa
just right for a pack of hounds http://www.fleischerheim.com/German-Shepherd-Protection-Dogs-For-Sale.h…\
it would however be cheaper if they just made him Bernie's roommate at Butner
In reply to Just wait til the next Jew-E… by Government nee…
But on the plus side, think of all the trickle down...
In reply to residential security $46,000… by Zer0head
Nice.
I may not live to see it, but all these fucks are gonna get Kaddafi'd (if you saw those videos you know what I mean) along with their families all the way out to their third cousins.
Unless they nuke us first.
In reply to But on the plus side, think… by house biscuit
What a dirt bag. Isn't he going to "step down" like Lloyd and "bunker up" in NZ?
In reply to Nice by toady
That's why I'm richer than you.
In reply to What a dirt bag. Isn't he… by JRobby
CEOs of publicly traded corporations can be more easily replaced by AI robots than burger flippers can.
In reply to That's why I'm richer than… by T-NUTZ
'free' trade bitchez
and you wonder why all of nyc is crying out in pain about tariffs
In reply to CEOs of publicly traded… by Whoa Dammit
Hey... let this guy along with all of his (((usurer central banker brethren))) live high on the hog in this life. It's a brief time compared to an eternity of damnation.
In reply to That's why I'm richer than… by T-NUTZ
From 2013: "Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday sought to walk back comments that some financial institutions may be too large to prosecute, telling lawmakers at a lively Capitol Hill hearing that no single bank is above the law."
He walked back the comments but not the substance. We live in a fascist nation in which bankers and other oligarchs openly control the government and use it as their private piggy bank.
In reply to What a dirt bag. Isn't he… by JRobby
Fucker needs to be strung up from a streetlight with piano wire and left for the crows to eat.
In reply to From 2013: "Attorney… by LetThemEatRand
here are those videos
I think he should do a plea deal and opt for Butner and risk Madoff's member up his ass
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=ee6_1319234557
In reply to Nice by toady
It doesn’t matter how rich he is...he is still a dick.
he has accomplished nothing...was given “do overs” and even then he remains a dick.
In reply to But on the plus side, think… by house biscuit
My thought also on the security cost also was not enough for 24/7.
Someone could easily take this man out (you know for dinner, or a nice walk in the park) , and some say should, but what would i know about such lofty matters...
In reply to residential security $46,000… by Zer0head
When SHTF, he and his kind will be in their bunker mansions (their tombs) wishing that all that dirty money could buy them their freedom.
In reply to Everything about this man is… by Bigly
That's good. Once the air is cut off to that bunker, there's no need to even go in after him.
In reply to When SHTF, he and his kind… by Stu Elsample
And why shouldn't Jamie be paid well?
I heard he can Actually Walk on Water Covered in Taxpayer Money-!
In reply to Everything about this man is… by Bigly
As my uncle used to say “bankers don’t do shit”.
In reply to And why shouldn't Jamie be… by alexcojones
I'll bet he owns more physical gold and silver than you do too.
In reply to And why shouldn't Jamie be… by alexcojones
Dimon and his ilk are "richer than you", because they do not subscribe to the Middle-Class "morality":
The morality of sheeple (who are unable to cope with the morality of wolves).
p.s. If your initial reaction to this is a reflective intellectual process, then congratulations: you are a Thinker and have the promise of being a wolf. If your initial reaction to this is outrage however, then you are more of an Emotional Processor. Congratulations on being a sheep.
In reply to Everything about this man is… by Bigly
it is simple, they don't follow morality like the majority. if caught, a fine, the price to play.
In reply to Dimon and his ilk are … by HRClinton
I agree 100%.
Have you ever considered, that "morality" is not absolute, but class or caste-specific?
E.g. Upper-class morality, Middle-class morality and Lower-class morality.
The lower class often cannot afford (economically) to adhere strictly to MC morality, and the UC often refuse to do so.
In reply to it is simple, they don't… by new game
Wait until the socialist democrats take over in 2020. Dimon will pay much higher taxes!
Trump fucked his base and has no chance in 2020.
In reply to Everything about this man is… by Bigly
They are all repugnant.
In reply to Everything about this man is… by Bigly
Jamie Dimon's salary pales in comparison to the salary paid Stan O'Neal when he was CEO of Merrill Lynch from 2002 to 2007. His salary was over $100 million per year but even that seems to have not been enough. Merrill Lynch is in the news over a scheme carried out until 2013, where Merrill Lynch steered stock trade orders to high frequency traders, while telling its clients the trades were done in-house. Bank of America took over Merrill Lynch in 2008 but this fraud was almost certainly the creation of Stan O'Neal, Merrill's former CEO. There had to be kickbacks made to O'Neal by Citadel et al., payments never reported to the IRS by O'Neal. Conveniently, empty suit Schneiderman protected O'Neal by excluding him from this half-assed shakedown-only fraud investigation.
http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/23/investing/bank-of-america-settlement-ny…
Bank of America Merrill Lynch doctored paperwork on 16 million orders to fool institutional clients into thinking stock trades were taking place in-house when they were not, according to New York's Attorney General.
The bank admitted on Friday to "systematically misleading clients" between 2008 and 2013 about how orders were handled for more than 4 billion shares of stock.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Bank of America (BAC) agreed to pay a record $42 million penalty for the "masking" scheme and violations of New York securities law.
Employees referred to this as "masking" — replacing real information about where trades took place with a code to indicate it happened in-house.
Schneiderman's investigation revealed that Bank of America told clients that trades were taking place in-house when they were really going to electronic market makers such as Citadel Securities, Knight Capital and now-defunct Madoff Securities.
In reply to Everything about this man is… by Bigly
Lucky there's no unions there, otherwise the pie would be moar fairly sliced.
The highest paid person in the pharmaceutical industry makes, $40,000.00/hr. CEO of GM makes $16 million base salary, which is the equivalent of 274 line workers working a full year at $20.00/hr. That's fair. The CEO could make moar if they could get rid of the pesky union and hire refugees and OFW, but the union is in the way of those wet dreams for the upper crust at GM. Eventually all unions will be abolished and everyone will be equally poor, and then everyone will be happy.
In reply to Everything about this man is… by Bigly
Sounds about right. Did he steal it?
No more so than Krupp when they used slave labor to arm the Nazis.
In reply to Sounds about right. Did he… by dietrolldietroll
So Jamie Dimon is a slave master? Umm...
In reply to No more so than Krupp when… by Government nee…
The only thing better than slavery is . . . usury . . . and other forms of theft. A slave master at least has the honesty to call himself a slave master. Dimon, as good as he looks in those suits and ties, deserves another kind of tie, so that he may make lamp post passer-bys merry at Christmas.
In reply to So Jamie Dimon is a slave… by dietrolldietroll
That guy stole George Costanza's wallet!!!
I knew I recognized that wallet.
In reply to That guy stole George… by Agent P
And now you know why the elite are going full retard for gun controls. And the indoctrinated useful idiots have no idea they are being used as pawns as they march demanding that government take away their rights.
he had throat cancer from licking pussy, soon or late it will come back and kill him.
So what you're saying is, 'Cancer isn't all bad, just misunderstood.'?
In reply to he had throat cancer from… by Davidduke2000
he had throat cancer from licking pussy,
Maybe it was from knob gobbling.
In reply to he had throat cancer from… by Davidduke2000
And best of all, he gets to take it with him.
Dimon claims that his residential and related security costs amount to $48,259.
He must be paying the prevailing wage to a single private security guard the same wage as the average parking attendant or valet in a small Midwestern city (minus gratuity).
Dimon is clearly being less than forthright with his financial disclosures.
He meant per month. He fucking needs it.
In reply to Dimon claims that his… by serotonindumptruck
Oh well, Dimon and his ilk have an unquenchable thirst because heaven couldn't be further away from their reach. That's why they're always lusting after worldly rewards like $billions. I'd say they already have their reward. That's their only reward for existing, all the $billions they have.
Fake news
Corbat makes even more now
Business News
February 16, 2018 / 8:29 AM / a month ago
Citigroup raises CEO Corbat's pay 48 percent to $23 million
Reuters Staff
3 Min Read
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) raised Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat’s annual compensation by 48 percent to $23 million for 2017, a year in which the bank made more money from operations but still fell short of earlier targets.
Don’t feel bad to default on those credit cards!
How many ERGS did Country Jim use up to garner so much more of earth's resources than any John Q. Public can expect to see in 3 lifetimes? He must be someone Speeeeeecial !
Why shouldn't JPMORGAN and GOLDMAN SACHS make a lot of money ?
They are kings of the fiat paper dollar . They make shady deals ,stealing Trillions and instead of going to jail ,they are bailed out with tax money when they lose and they pocket the profits when they win.
what's not to like?
Institutionalized theft. Protected by law.
"Gentlemen! I too have been a close observer of the doings of the Bank of the United States. I have had men watching you for a long time, and am convinced that you have used the funds of the bank to speculate in the breadstuffs of the country.
When you won, you divided the profits amongst you, and when you lost, you charged it to the bank. You tell me that if I take the deposits from the bank and annul its charter I shall ruin ten thousand families. That may be true, gentlemen, but that is your sin!
Should I let you go on, you will ruin fifty thousand families, and that would be my sin! You are a den of vipers and thieves. I have determined to rout you out, and by the Eternal, (bringing his fist down on the table) I will rout you out."
From the original minutes of the Philadelphia bankers sent to meet with President Jackson February 1834, from Andrew Jackson and the Bank of the United States (1928) by Stan V. Henkels
In reply to Why shouldn't JPMORGAN and… by veritas semper…
Click bait for the Russian-Bernie tribe.
" Jamie Dimon Makes His Average Employee's Annual Salary In One Day "
That's gotta be a typo in the title. I'm sure it's really "Jamie Dimon TAKES His Average Employee's Annual Salary In One Day"
I am ambivalent about this. He is running an entity that is making money for his investors __ this is wrong? Yes, he is recompensed handsomely. How about the clintons and zerobama for doing nothing? Take his income and redistribute among us all and what do we see -- pennies.
" He is running an entity that is making money for his investors "
That's one interpretation. Another is that he's running one arm of a fantastic gov't-sponsored racket to skim value from honest Americans (and others around the globe) for redistribution to his "investors"? He's no better than the Clintons and Zerobama, except that he's better protected by those who are really calling the shots.
In reply to I am ambivalent about this… by 02sbxstr