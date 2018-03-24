McCabe Comes Clean: Blames His "Inaccuracies" On "Confusion & Distraction"

After 21 years at The FBI, Andrew McCabe was unceremoniously fired a day before retirement for what AG Sessions called "lack of candor," which to us mere mortals is akin to something between a white lie and a big black lie.
The Deep State came out swinging to defend him and attack his 'attackers' with former CI Director John Brennan the most vocal, lambasting President Trump's actions...
"When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you."
All of which leads us to today and Andrew McCabe's op-ed in The Washington Post which appears to be something between a mea culpa admission that he may not have told "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth," a pathetic excuse-fest, and a jab at the current administration.
"Not in my worst nightmares did I dream my FBI career would end this way," McCabe begins...
Despite all the preparation for the worst-case scenario, I still felt disoriented and sick to my stomach. Around 10 p.m., a friend called to tell me that CNN was reporting that I had been fired. She read me the attorney general’s statement.
So, after two decades of public service, I found out that I had been fired in the most disembodied, impersonal way — third-hand, based on a news account.
Shortly after getting word, I noticed an email from a Justice Department official in my work account, telling me that I had been “removed from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the civil service.”
Are we expected to feel sorry for him? We are not sure what he was expecting? A big hug? If Justice believed you committed a wrongdoing - which the IG report did - then asta la vista?
But then McCabe shifts into full Orwellian doublespeak:
I have been accused of “lack of candor.” That is not true. I did not knowingly mislead or lie to investigators.
Ok, go on...
When asked about contacts with a reporter that were fully within my power to authorize as deputy director, and amid the chaos that surrounded me, I answered questions as completely and accurately as I could. And when I realized that some of my answers were not fully accurate or may have been misunderstood, I took the initiative to correct them.
So to clarify - you did not tell the truth? ... because of all the "chaos surrounding you"... ok go on...
At worst, I was not clear in my responses, and because of what was going on around me may well have been confused and distracted - and for that I take full responsibility. But that is not a lack of candor.
Well, "inaccurate" responses are "untruthful" responses and for a "21-year veteran" of The FBI, we are surprised that you would find it hard to stick to the "facts" because of being "confused and distracted"...
And under no circumstances could it ever serve as the basis for the very public and extended humiliation of my family and me that the administration, and the president personally, have engaged in over the past year.
Again with the sob story... you just took responsibility for inaccuracies? So did you expect no consequences? Slink off to your safe space and be forgiven for this once in a career mistake?
The president’s comments about me were equally hurtful and false, which shows that he has no idea how FBI people feel about their leaders.
More hurt feelings?
I was drawn to the FBI by nothing more complicated than a desire to do good.
Like Google believes in "do no evil"?
McCabe finishes with a flourish, equating himself to the hard-working men and women of The FBI...
They continued to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution despite the political winds - and the unprecedented attacks on us by the president and other partisans - that buffeted us.
Except that parallel doesn't really work does it Mr.McCabe? Since most FBI employees are indeed hard-working and are not implicated in lies, coup conspiracies, scandals over wife's political funding, and undermining the democratically-elected president?
The nation continues to need them. And not just the current employees of the FBI, but all smart, talented, dedicated people considering careers in the law enforcement and intelligence communities. These are hard jobs that demand sacrifice, often involve danger, and take a toll on families and personal lives. But they also offer the rare opportunity to enter into a sacred trust with the American people: to protect and defend them, honestly, justly and fairly. There is no greater responsibility, but there is no greater reward.
Agreed. Agreed. Agreed. So don't screw all that up by becoming emotionally mired so deep in the deep state that you forget why you started at The FBI in the first place.
Comments
Dirty cops wash up on the shore around here.
He's fucked
Put him in Guantanamo until he sings.
In reply to Dirty cops wash up on the… by Killtruck
Hey, Tyler! How come the Store doesn’t have ZH-branded Popcorn? ;-)
Looney
In reply to He's fucked… by JRobby
Mr McCabe you can write your book from your prison cell.
In reply to … by Looney
It's OK to lie and break the law as long as you're a DemTard who hates TRRRUUuuuuuppp!! Sessions seems to agree with this.
The "you committed a felony but you said oops" rule is in effect for McCabe, Hillary(!), Comey, et al. Move along, people...
In reply to Mr McCabe you can write your… by DownWithYogaPants
There should be room once this is completed. It has not had much publicity, very large tented capacity.
Thursday’s contract to RQ Construction to build a Contingency Mass Migration Complex at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay is just the tip of the imperial iceberg. The contract with RQ Construction includes ten options. Options are extensions to an initial contract. RQ Construction is in for a treat. They can expect to receive much more funding than was allocated in the initial $23 million.
A U.S. SOUTHCOM spokesperson has claimed, “There are no detention facilities involved in this project.” Yet the very nature of the construction project contradicts such assertions. Building sprawling concrete pads, establishing sites for tents, and installing a mass public address system are all part of the Pentagon’s deal with RQ Construction. Such infrastructure can be converted overnight to a secure, fortified detention facility. Who will be housed there? Anyone deemed a threat to U.S. Empire is fair game.
https://www.newsbud.com/2018/02/23/newsbud-breaking-news-rq-constructio…
In reply to It's OK to lie and break the… by ThinkerNotEmoter
"I did not knowingly mislead or lie to investigators."
ok so you did mislead them but only because you were mislead, so who mislead you?
In reply to There should be room once… by JohninMK
Trump the Orange Omen of Doom
Is under imminent threat of prosecution for:
He is the leader of an aggressive, violent gangster culture.
In reply to I did not knowingly mislead… by JimmyJones
Don't you mean the Clinton's?
In reply to Trump the Orange Omen of… by Deep Snorkeler
"pleasure women"
As opposed to unpleasure women such as Hillary(!).
LOL! What a Tard. The stupidity is epic.
In reply to Don't you mean the Clinton's? by MozartIII
His clean is still pretty dirty. Clean my ass
In reply to "pleasure women"… by ThinkerNotEmoter
I’m sure he was very sympathetic to the people he railroaded who offered a similar excuse.
In reply to His clean is still pretty… by IntercoursetheEU
So typical...
Deny... deny... deny... deny...
Caught... proved...
Well maybe...
In reply to Don't you mean the Clinton's? by MozartIII
FUCK YOU MCCABE!
In reply to Don't you mean the Clinton's? by MozartIII
HANG this treasonous fuck!!!
In reply to Don't you mean the Clinton's? by MozartIII
McCabe has finally figured out he's going to jail....along with a lot of other Obozo cronies...maybe Obozo hisself!
In reply to Trump the Orange Omen of… by Deep Snorkeler
Arrest the mother fucker.
In reply to Trump the Orange Omen of… by Deep Snorkeler
Says the butt-snorkeler.
Bwa-ha-ha-ha you fool.
You're gonna get schlonged butt good you limp dick demagogue.
Poor little butt hurt butt-snorkeler - 7 more years MAGA!
In reply to Trump the Orange Omen of… by Deep Snorkeler
Hang him. The others will make plea deals in a NY second.
In reply to I did not knowingly mislead… by JimmyJones
@ Moz,
Exactly. However, I don’t care for low hanging Criminal Treasonous, Seditious scum like McCabe. They’ll sacrifice him for their own escap.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her Co Conspirators are the Grand Prize
McCabe will now love the rest of his miserable life watching his Six.
Sniff, sniff McCabe. Believe, I see some “Wet Work” Professionals in your immediate future.
In reply to Hang him. The others will… by MozartIII
Chupacabra-322,
You are correct, he spilled some beans. They may delete him, we are talking about the CIA Arkansas chosen ones (that let them, with the bushes explode their drug cartel), not to be confused with the late CIA chosen magic negro and his wookie?... err something......
In reply to @ Moz,… by Chupacabra-322
I did not knowingly take the money from the bank vault and shoot the security guard. Someone must have put the money in my car and my gun misfired and shot the guard.
In reply to I did not knowingly mislead… by JimmyJones
"I didn't unmask people, other must have used my identity." Samantha Powers
In reply to I did not knowingly take the… by Dogman57
He’s a Criminal. He Falsified 302 documents related to the Flyn interview.
Tick, tock......McCabe......666
In reply to "I didn't unmask people,… by eatthebanksters
The old reverse, reverse, "I dindu nuffin", white man angle defense.
In reply to I did not knowingly mislead… by JimmyJones
...depends on what the definition of is is...
In reply to I did not knowingly mislead… by JimmyJones
He's such a bad liar
In reply to It's OK to lie and break the… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Sobbing bitch should wipe her tears...like with a cloth.
In reply to It's OK to lie and break the… by ThinkerNotEmoter
My God this man is such a grade A piece of shit.
In reply to Mr McCabe you can write your… by DownWithYogaPants
@ Buck,
Remeber, anything he says can & will be used against him in a court of Law.
That is, if he makes it that far. For the real Criminal Highly Compartmentalized Level perpetrators of the Crime. He’s become a liability.
His fate is certain Death.
In reply to My God this man is such a… by Buckaroo Banzai
Hope he shares a cell with that stinky (I assume) cunt Hilloroid.
If I were DT, I would tell him, you give me enough info that locks up the fat ugly bitch, then you can have your pension back.
Cash for Clinton.
In reply to Mr McCabe you can write your… by DownWithYogaPants
Just another Dirty, Crooked Deep State cop.
Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe, Mueller, Brennan, Hillary - all scum to their very core of being.
But make no mistake, these Deep State criminals are way above the the law; nothing will happen to them.
This is why America is so Broken.
In reply to Mr McCabe you can write your… by DownWithYogaPants
@ The,
This is why America is so Tyrannically Lawless.
Fixed it for you.
In reply to Just another Dirty, Crooked… by The First Rule
John Connolly
Criminal, Former FBI Agent (1940-)
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.biography.com/.amp/people/john-connolly-091715
In reply to Mr McCabe you can write your… by DownWithYogaPants
John Connolly = James Comey & Robert Mueller.
“Whitey” Bulger = Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton.
In reply to https://www.google.com/amp/s… by Lumberjack
Kingpin (2018) - Season 1 Episode 1 : Whitey Bulger
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HM-Z9xXNWRs
In reply to John Connolly = James Comey … by Chupacabra-322
Pretty sure this can be used in court since he penned it.
In reply to Mr McCabe you can write your… by DownWithYogaPants
ZeroHedge Bourbon-flavored popcorn. With REAL BUTTER.
In reply to … by Looney
Forget popcorn - this is no time for passive, sissified individuals. There is a war against America (remember Aaron Russo's film warning us "AMERICA: From Freedom to Fascism"
- consider why the 2nd Amendment exists and get well stocked to defend your God given rights - unless you love serfdom and being depopulated:
https://thegovernmentrag.wordpress.com/2018/03/01/trump-announces-the-e…
In reply to ZeroHedge Bourbon-flavored… by warsev
Yeah right. Trump-Kushner-Soros showed his true colors yesterday along with the GOP-e to the delight of evil Dems.
I sure we will get more Q Anon BS. Support the military (spending and fake wars). We are conned everyday.
McCabe, Lois Lerner and the rest need to be on a lamp post.
In reply to He's fucked… by JRobby
You try that as a defense and see if you jail time is reduced.
The disgrace that the FBI has become and the agents are quiet.
In reply to Dirty cops wash up on the… by Killtruck
Someone close to me that woks there said that all the FBI does is acts as agents for the IRS (during the Obama years.) That would explain the targeting of conservative individuals during his unlawful tenure.
In reply to You try that as a defense… by blindfaith
After 21 years of government (dis) service; claiming that you're confused has got to win the cover of under statement of the year.
It's like those State Dept folk in Havana claiming they were retarded by ultrasonic sound ... nope ! you were retarded by living in Cuba, but having to follow US policy towards Cuba.
The ultrasonic defense might work with the American electorate, but there's a whole planet of people who recognize the policy you folk push is fucking retarded and a obvious threat to your mental health
In reply to Dirty cops wash up on the… by Killtruck
He must be one of the govt fuks on opioids.
In reply to After 21 years of government… by curbjob
"So, after two decades of public service, I found out that I had been fired in the most disembodied, impersonal way — third-hand, based on a news account."
Poor baby, what are you going to do when they start building the gallows for sedition!!
Fooking snowflakes.
In reply to Dirty cops wash up on the… by Killtruck
You're still fired!
Get the Kleenex ready, this could be the first of many such bleatings.
In reply to You're still fired! by junction
I bet...
Confusion about his wife taking large amounts of $$$ from the Clintons when he was supposed to be investigating them? Yeah....very confusing.
I was drawn to the FBI by nothing more complicated than a desire to do good.
See fixed !
In reply to Confusion about his wife… by rosiescenario