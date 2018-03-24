McCabe Comes Clean: Blames His "Inaccuracies" On "Confusion & Distraction"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 14:30

After 21 years at The FBI, Andrew McCabe was unceremoniously fired a day before retirement for what AG Sessions called "lack of candor," which to us mere mortals is akin to something between a white lie and a big black lie.

The Deep State came out swinging to defend him and attack his 'attackers' with former CI Director John Brennan the most vocal, lambasting President Trump's actions...

"When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will  not destroy America...America will triumph over you."

All of which leads us to today and Andrew McCabe's op-ed in The Washington Post which appears to be something between a mea culpa admission that he may not have told "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth," a pathetic excuse-fest, and a jab at the current administration.

"Not in my worst nightmares did I dream my FBI career would end this way," McCabe begins...

Despite all the preparation for the worst-case scenario, I still felt disoriented and sick to my stomach. Around 10 p.m., a friend called to tell me that CNN was reporting that I had been fired. She read me the attorney general’s statement.

So, after two decades of public service, I found out that I had been fired in the most disembodied, impersonal way — third-hand, based on a news account.

Shortly after getting word, I noticed an email from a Justice Department official in my work account, telling me that I had been “removed from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the civil service.”

Are we expected to feel sorry for him? We are not sure what he was expecting? A big hug? If Justice believed you committed a wrongdoing - which the IG report did - then asta la vista?

But then McCabe shifts into full Orwellian doublespeak:

I have been accused of “lack of candor.” That is not true. I did not knowingly mislead or lie to investigators.

Ok, go on...

When asked about contacts with a reporter that were fully within my power to authorize as deputy director, and amid the chaos that surrounded me, I answered questions as completely and accurately as I could. And when I realized that some of my answers were not fully accurate or may have been misunderstood, I took the initiative to correct them.

So to clarify - you did not tell the truth? ... because of all the "chaos surrounding you"... ok go on...

At worst, I was not clear in my responses, and because of what was going on around me may well have been confused and distracted - and for that I take full responsibility. But that is not a lack of candor.

Well, "inaccurate" responses are "untruthful" responses and for a "21-year veteran" of The FBI, we are surprised that you would find it hard to stick to the "facts" because of being "confused and distracted"...

And under no circumstances could it ever serve as the basis for the very public and extended humiliation of my family and me that the administration, and the president personally, have engaged in over the past year.

Again with the sob story... you just took responsibility for inaccuracies? So did you expect no consequences? Slink off to your safe space and be forgiven for this once in a career mistake?

The president’s comments about me were equally hurtful and false, which shows that he has no idea how FBI people feel about their leaders.

More hurt feelings?

I was drawn to the FBI by nothing more complicated than a desire to do good.

Like Google believes in "do no evil"?

McCabe finishes with a flourish, equating himself to the hard-working men and women of The FBI...

They continued to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution despite the political winds - and the unprecedented attacks on us by the president and other partisans - that buffeted us.

Except that parallel doesn't really work does it Mr.McCabe? Since most FBI employees are indeed hard-working and are not implicated in lies, coup conspiracies, scandals over wife's political funding, and undermining the democratically-elected president?

The nation continues to need them. And not just the current employees of the FBI, but all smart, talented, dedicated people considering careers in the law enforcement and intelligence communities. These are hard jobs that demand sacrifice, often involve danger, and take a toll on families and personal lives. But they also offer the rare opportunity to enter into a sacred trust with the American people: to protect and defend them, honestly, justly and fairly. There is no greater responsibility, but there is no greater reward.

Agreed. Agreed. Agreed. So don't screw all that up by becoming emotionally mired so deep in the deep state that you forget why you started at The FBI in the first place.

Comments

JohninMK ThinkerNotEmoter Sat, 03/24/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

There should be room once this is completed. It has not had much publicity, very large tented capacity.

Thursday’s contract to RQ Construction to build a Contingency Mass Migration Complex at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay is just the tip of the imperial iceberg. The contract with RQ Construction includes ten options. Options are extensions to an initial contract. RQ Construction is in for a treat. They can expect to receive much more funding than was allocated in the initial $23 million.

A U.S. SOUTHCOM spokesperson has claimed, “There are no detention facilities involved in this project.” Yet the very nature of the construction project contradicts such assertions. Building sprawling concrete pads, establishing sites for tents, and installing a mass public address system are all part of the Pentagon’s deal with RQ Construction. Such infrastructure can be converted overnight to a secure, fortified detention facility. Who will be housed there? Anyone deemed a threat to U.S. Empire is fair game.

https://www.newsbud.com/2018/02/23/newsbud-breaking-news-rq-constructio…

Chupacabra-322 MozartIII Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:12 Permalink

@ Moz,

 

Exactly.  However, I don’t care for low hanging Criminal Treasonous, Seditious scum like McCabe.  They’ll sacrifice him for their own escap.

 

Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her Co Conspirators are the Grand Prize

 

McCabe will now love the rest of his miserable life watching his Six.

 

Sniff, sniff McCabe.  Believe, I see some “Wet Work” Professionals in your immediate future.

 

 

MozartIII Chupacabra-322 Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

Chupacabra-322,

You are correct, he spilled some beans. They may delete him, we are talking about the CIA Arkansas chosen ones (that let them, with the bushes explode their drug cartel), not to be confused with the late CIA chosen magic negro and his wookie?... err something......

Expendable Container warsev Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:03 Permalink

Forget popcorn - this is no time for passive, sissified individuals. There is a war against America (remember Aaron Russo's film warning us "AMERICA: From Freedom to Fascism"

- consider why the 2nd Amendment exists and get well stocked to defend your God given rights - unless you love serfdom and being depopulated: 

https://thegovernmentrag.wordpress.com/2018/03/01/trump-announces-the-e…

Freddie JRobby Sat, 03/24/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

Yeah right.  Trump-Kushner-Soros showed his true colors yesterday along with the GOP-e to the delight of evil Dems.

I sure we will get more Q Anon BS.  Support the military (spending and fake wars).   We are conned everyday.

McCabe, Lois Lerner and the rest need to be on a lamp post.

 

curbjob Killtruck Sat, 03/24/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

After 21 years of government (dis) service; claiming that you're confused has got to win the cover of under statement of the year.

It's like those State Dept folk in Havana claiming they were retarded by ultrasonic sound ... nope ! you were retarded by living in Cuba, but having to follow US policy towards Cuba.

The ultrasonic defense might work with the American electorate,  but there's a whole planet of people who recognize the policy you folk push is fucking retarded and a obvious  threat to your mental health 