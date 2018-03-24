Nomi Prins: Collusion - Central Bank Money Rules The World

Authored by Nomi Prins via The Daily Reckoning,
Central bank credit that supports markets - is not just creation of the Fed, but by central banks and institutions around the world colluding together. Global markets are too deeply connected these days to consider the Fed in isolation.
Since last month’s correction, the world has been watching the Fed because its policies have global implications. And worldwide sell-offs sent a clear sign to Fed Chair Powell to relax with the rate hikes.
When fears arise that central bank QE will recede on one side of the world, we see more volatility and rumors of hawkishness.
To counter those fears, there will be a move toward dovish policy on the other side of the world.
Central banks operate in collusion. When the Fed signals it is raising rates, or markets over-react negatively to the threat, another central bank steps in. By colluding, other central banks offer even more dark money-QE to keep the party going.
The net result is a propensity toward the status quo in global monetary policy: a bullish, asset bubble-inflating bias in the stock markets and caution in the bond markets.
Here’s what’s going on with some of the most powerful central bankers right now, starting with Japan…
While U.S. markets were correcting earlier this month, Japan’s financial benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index fell more than 1,200 points. At the same time, the rumors of Japan’s central bank curbing its dark money-QE programs are just that.
While investors have speculated that the BoJ could be moving towards an exit from dark money policy (despite the BOJ denying this), we know that central banks are too scared of the outcomes.
In an economic pinch, the Bank of Japan (BoJ), will keep dark money flowing.
Confirming my premise, when Japanese Government Bond prices were dipping too fast, the BoJ announced “unlimited” buying of long-term Japanese government bonds. This is simply the continuation of the policy the BoJ already has in place.
It was also, as CNBC reported, “the first time in more than six months that the BOJ has conducted special operations to buy bonds to achieve the yields it wants to see…”
That’s a clear sign of more manipulation of the bond market. And now we have confirmation that Japan likely has more dark money coming…
For the past year, there have been media rumblings that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe would relieve current Bank of Japan (BoJ) head, Haruhiko Kuroda. The dark money maven was set to end his term on April 8.
Seeing through the media craze, I have repeatedly detailed that it would not be the case. Abe and Kuroda go together like peanut butter and jelly. Abe specifically chose Kuroda to implement a massive dark money strategy in what has been referred to as a monetary “bazooka.”
A piece in Japan Today confirms this view. It concludes that 73-year-old Kuroda will stick around for a second five-year term, through 2023. So as the article notes, “He would be the first BoJ governor to serve two terms in half a century.”
Kuroda has implemented the most aggressive dark money manufacturing on the planet since taking the helm of the BOJ in 2013. Prime Minister Abe has become the longest-standing Japanese prime minister in years with the success of the snap elections he called for last fall.
Logically, why would he seek to end a partnership that is lifting the Japanese markets and making its economy appear rosy? (Though as in the U.S., wage growth and consumption remain tepid.)
With core inflation rising just 0.5% last year, well below Kuroda’s 2% target, you should expect that he’ll be pumping even more dark money into Japanese markets. For investors that means more opportunities in Japanese stocks. Currently, I’m focused on sectors related to the 2020 Olympics and the infrastructure projects that come with it.
Japan offers us a clear roadmap. Financial markets in Japan are clearly addicted to dark money.
Meanwhile, over in Europe, on Feb. 5, European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi told a European parliamentary hearing in Strasbourg, France, that the ECB can’t yet “declare victory” in its fight to resurrect inflation.
To calm financial markets, he noted, “Monetary policy will evolve in a fully data-dependent and time-consistent manner.” That means more central bank intervention to bolster markets when they buckle.
Draghi espoused some concerns for the strong euro. Draghi’s euro concerns translate into keeping interest rates lower for longer as a way to cool off euro strength. That means more dark money.
In the U.K., the jobless rate rose for the first time since 2016 and wage growth isn’t hitting the Bank of England’s 3% target. Here are the implications: The Bank of England, despite having hinted at tightening, can keep rates where they are given that elements of economic weakness still prevail. More dark money could be coming if economic conditions warrant it.
Of course, one of the most powerful dark money leaders is the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde.
That’s because the French leader manages the organization that directs an internationally accepted currency basket and coordinates global monetary policy. Lagarde provided a highly optimistic message at the recent World Economic Forum amongst the elites in Davos. Now she is attempting to step in again to sooth markets.
As one report reveals, while speaking at another elite gathering on global business in Dubai, Lagarde said, “I’m reasonably optimistic because of the landscape we have at the moment.” She also warned that, “we cannot sit back and wait for growth to continue as normal.”
When Lagarde speaks, we should listen. While it is true that global markets sank after the optimism at Davos, the elites have quickly pivoted. Their optimism and associated perception of inflation served to add to market volatility and contributed to the correction. So, they’ve now dialed it back.
“I’m ringing not the alarm signal, but the strong encouragement and warning signal,” Lagarde told an ultra-wealthy Dubai audience.
What central bankers don’t want you to know is that after a decade of cheap money policy to fix the worlds’ economies - they’ve only inflated asset bubbles. That’s why Lagarde repeated last month’s IMF forecast, singing the chorus that the global economy would hit 3.9% growth in 2018 and again in 2019.
Don’t expect this to happen.
But Lagarde’s dark money leadership wasn’t completely oblivious to a developing crisis. Of course, she tried to cast away blame from central bank collusion to other scapegoats. She noted, “We need to anticipate where the next crisis will be. Will it be shadow banking? Will it be cryptocurrencies?”
What this statement should signal to you is that central bankers are hitting their limits. They don’t want you to know how ineffective dark money policies have been for real economic growth.
The concept of central bank collusion is not one that is built upon conspiracy theories. To the contrary, the alliances make perfect sense and operate publicly.
If the Fed rate hike this week teaches us anything, its that Jerome Powell will eventually embrace the same unlimited easy money policy on any sign of market weakness, while the global web of central banks remain as omnipresent as ever.
* * *
Earlier in the week, Nomi appeared on Lance Roberts' “Real Investment Hour” to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision this week and the end result of the ongoing surge in debt combined with continued Central Bank interventions.
Spoiler Alert: “It Ain’t Good.”
Nomi, is also graciously giving our readers an “exclusive 40% discount” on her upcoming book “Collu$ion” just by clicking here: Pre-Order “COLLU$ION” Now – 40% OFF
Comments
But on the plus side, leased crew cabs...
...and to add another rook to the global chessboard, unleash the "trade war"
In reply to But on the plus side, leased… by house biscuit
Where is this all leading? To central banks owning 200% of assets?? More?
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to ...and to add another rook… by Theta_Burn
If You Control the LIQUID Money, You Control Everything...
Tahts why they have to keep GOLD Down ???
In reply to Where is all leading? To… by skbull44
Buy my book! It was published by the Big 6 so you know its good.
In reply to If by BaBaBouy
Central Bank money rules the world?!
Wow. Thanks, Nomi! That's a real revelation. You've given me something to think about.
In reply to Buy my book! It was… by Yukon Cornholius
LOL, yeah we would have never guessed that little tidbit of info on our own
In reply to Central Bank money rules the… by J S Bach
I had similar thought. This article is not exactly ground breaking news...
In reply to Central Bank money rules the… by J S Bach
Naomi Prins is one smart chick. Nice work indeed. Probably the best article for 2018.
Not ground breaking to some ZH readers, but well researched and well written. Too bad the numbskulls over at the WSJ and the FT don’t get to read this.
I don’t know why she hangs with that CIA guy Rickards. .
In reply to Central Bank money rules the… by J S Bach
Smart and hot..
Difficult combo these days.. (
In reply to Naomi Prins is one smart… by BigCumulusClouds
In reply to Buy my book! It was… by Yukon Cornholius
You always say that, no matter what seemingly insurmountable obstacle lies ahead for World economies.
And you're always right.
In reply to Print by max2205
Yeah, her books are good.
In reply to Buy my book! It was… by Yukon Cornholius
Central Bankers do what they are told from on high ((God's work)). Their job is to be able to put any amount of money any place at any time, or vice versa. They are mostly on point, after all they don't control everything, yet.
In reply to Where is all leading? To… by skbull44
Actually, they do what the Ruler of this world ((Satan)) tells them to do.
In reply to Central Bankers do what they… by Mr. Universe
You don't say!
Collusion... Only traders go to jail. Never the bosses! Very convienient!
Nomi just can't bring herself to call it racketeering.
Death to Israel!
These are your financial warlords: USD, Euro, and Yuan.
Hedge accordingly to get ahead of them.
Central banks- both the problem and the solution- simultaneously.
well that's breaking news.
tanks for the update nomee.
Wait until the gold backed ‘Petro Yuan’ makes its appearance on Monday !
GOLD backed ‘Petro Yuan’ OR $US Petro - backed by FUCKING nothing !
It really is a NO brainer !!
You really think there will be a big move on Monday? Boiling frogs seems to be the preferred method.
In reply to Wait until the gold backed … by Jack Oliver
March 26th. A day that will live in infamy.
In reply to You really think there will… by Pearson365
After ten years of extend and pretend that's what I call confidence.
In reply to March 26th. A day that will… by silverer
Slowly at first - Wall St ( as usual) will ‘pretend’ it’s not FUCKING happening !!
In reply to You really think there will… by Pearson365
until i see some gold being stacked in iran for oil, i will not believe in this new scheme. china? really. are they issuing
certificates representing gold, but with some storage fees? taking delivery is quite cumbersome. the details?
hey, where is the fuking gold? huh? i wanna see the pallets in its' secure location. not, never know, never see it. just another shell game...
i don't trust these muthers of deception. oil for gold. lol. just sayin, and callin bullshit...
rusko dominic the gold guru gonna pertect all the shiny? dude, i got some ice cubes for sale too. they shine when the sun is out...
In reply to Wait until the gold backed … by Jack Oliver
presented without comment!
Pretty girl...
I'm attracted to her brightness. For her, her looks are a bit of a liability in her profession.
In reply to Pretty girl... by Pikachu Assassino
It is in no body’s interest to take the house down. It’s in everybody’s interest to skim a little off the top. We feel the collapse coming. It has been part of the zeitgeist for over a century. We collectively have dodged a lot of bullets, everything from solar flares, to near misses on nuclear war, to sleeping super volcanoes. The bomb shelters we built back in the sixties are cracked and leaking and filled with mold. Most of the things we worry about never happen or at least they do not happen the way we anticipated. Common sense precautions designed to take you through immediate short term crises should be on everybody’s list. We know that prolonged cold spells take down harvests like what happened in 536, and we know that starving populations take down civilizations.
Our Achilles heel is the grid. I have seen it collapse here in central Florida four times in the last 14 years. The Puerto Ricans are experts on the problem. Figure out how to get your family through a grid down collapse with all its ramifications and you and yours have a great chance of getting through the bottle necks.
Future cities may very well look like this: https://www.reverberations.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/the-mont-sain…
Excellent comment, Cloud.
In reply to It is in no body’s interest… by Cloud9.5
Tough hike on your knees at that time of day
In reply to It is in no body’s interest… by Cloud9.5
Mont Saint Michel is really beautiful. I have been there only once, but Dark Age and medieval architecture is what it is for a reason.
In reply to Tough hike on your knees at… by cossack55
central banks have no money but voters let them print money to rule them with it.
I do not blame the central banks I blame the people who are not in the streets to stop them from printing worthless papers into money.
Voters, do your job and stop whining .
Voting makes NO difference - Have you learned NOTHING ??
In reply to central banks have no money… by Davidduke2000
voting the fringe en masse would make a big difference, they would be the king makers.
In reply to Voting makes NO difference -… by Jack Oliver
Yeah we've known all this for a long time. Probably a couple of hundred years ago, the central bankers (aka Jews) went to the richest people/institutions in the world and said let's work together to bring about world govt with a permanent over class. That way your family/institution will never be threatened. Those that were not on board got attacked - ie. the Russian royal family and nobility and the Russian Orthodox Church.
The conspirators include the British royal family and relations, European royalty, the Vatican and the American establishment. Other countries were brought into the fold when they were attacked and their countries destroyed. Central banks were established in those countries. Bureaucracies in each country control the population and are the front men for the bankers and friends. The big national corporations are merely extensions of the banks. Countries that are deemed terrorist are those without a central bank - like Iran and Russia.
That’s the way I envisioned it happening. Do you have a book to cite?
I once read a story in The Baltimore Sun, which described how an old friend of the Titanic captain met him on a street in Baltimore and had a short pleasant conversation with him. A few years after the ship went down.
In reply to Yeah we've known all this… by snodgrass
What choice is there now? The global financial system is one big Ponzi scheme, trillions in dodgy debt trading 'money good'.
The situation is hopeless.
Even though monetary policy was debunked as a stimulus tool in the 60s it works great for transferring wealth.
Only a disaster can change what the reptilian brain believes and acts upon.
http://quillian.net/blog/stock-market-crash-what-to-expect/
So, who believes central bank policy has anything to do with economics?
What guides the behavior of Americans? It is the reptilian brain.
Central banks will not stop unless they are forced to.
The day will come when a whole lot of people will wish they hadn't borrowed so much money. They'll look at what they have, and look at what they owe, and look at what they earn, and weep. Tip: Don't be one of those people.
Bonus tip: Don't invest your savings into ownership shares of corporations that have borrowed too much and owe too much money. Do some due diligence, for Pete's sake.
Extra bonus tip: Don't put your savings into financial institutions that have loaned too much money to people who owe too much money. You'll get "bailed in" and that ain't good.
Yep, blah blah blah blah blah blah... BUT... it's been 10 years of this now and for all we know it could march on for another 10 years, or 20... or 30, and all the chicken littles will get taken to the cleaners in the mean time. Do we know how this ends? Of course we do. WHEN it ends though.
Right.
In the mean time, we all have lives to live, businesses to run, careers, and yes, we must put our money somewhere. And the chicken littles haven't contributed one iota to doing this successfully. Quite the contrary, the sky is falling mantra has grown so stale, it has finally fallen on deaf ears.
The sky will fall. I'm sure of it too. I'm not sitting around waiting for it.