"The Obama People Better Start Packing Their Shit" - John Bolton Expected To "Clean House" At The NSC

The cautious and considered HR McMaster is leaving the White House to be replaced by one of the most polarizing, irascible figures operating in contemporary national security circles: Former UN Ambassador John Bolton.
Bolton, who recently penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal arguing that a preemptive strike against North Korea would be both legal AND desirable, is widely believed to be one of the most interventionist figures to ever hold a senior position in the US government. Case in point: Before 9/11, Bolton helped found a group calling for the unilateral overthrow of Saddam Hussein. Rand Paul declared that Trump was wrong to trust someone who is "unhinged as far as believing in absolute and total intervention."
So it should hardly come as a surprise that Bolton plans to shake up the National Security Council staff when he arrives in the West Wing. Foreign Policy reports that Bolton, Trump's third NSA in 15 months, is preparing to begin firing staff and replacing them with his own allies, as well as a few allies of former NSA Michael Flynn, who share Bolton's hawkish views.
As one might expect, the Obama holdovers and McMaster loyalists will be the first to go. But they won't be the only ones: Those targeted for removal include officials believed to have been disloyal to President Donald Trump - especially those who have leaked about the president to the media.
"Bolton can and will clean house," one former White House official said.
Another source said "He is going to remove almost all the political [appointees] McMaster brought in."
A second former White House official offered a blunt assessment of former Obama officials currently detailed or appointed to the NSC: "Everyone who was there during Obama years should start packing their shit."
The circumstances surrounding McMaster's departure will only embolden his successor to make sweeping changes. As FP reports, McMaster was reportedly planning to hang on for a few more months, but a recent leak about Trump's decision to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
McMaster’s departure may have been hastened by leaks emanating from the White House. Two sources familiar with the matter said McMaster was going to stay on until early summer.
But when the Washington Post reported this week that Trump had congratulated Putin in a phone call on his fraudulent election win — after receiving written briefing materials from the NSC instructing him not to congratulate Putin — the president reacted furiously and blamed McMaster. The story caused Trump to speed up McMaster’s departure, the sources said.
Bolton is already in talks with certain longtime advisors and is likely preparing to offer several of them jobs in the West Wing. One such advisor is Matthew Freedman, a Republican consultant who previously advised Bolton at the State Department and the United Nations. Freedman and many other Bolton allies are pushing the incoming national security advisor to make sweeping changes (changes that will, of course, benefit them).
On Thursday evening, just hours after Trump tapped him for the job, Bolton held a call with longtime advisors, including Matthew Freedman, a Republican consultant who once advised Bolton at the State Department and the United Nations. Freedman is currently helping manage the transition, according to a source familiar with the call.
"Freedman is a very political guy that Bolton likes," one Republican source said. "He is overly ambitious about cleaning house."
Freedman disputed that account, saying he was not aware of the Thursday phone call. "I can tell you there is no list," he said.
Another source close to Bolton said it was premature to be talking about personnel changes.
While Trump might object to Bolton's mustache (the president has a distaste for men with facial hair), the two at least see eye to eye on policy issues. In a way, Bolton could be considered a "proto-Trumpian" figure due to his criticism of the United Nations and the European Union - positions that Trump has also embraced.
Bolton's friends believe this closeness will allow Bolton to make swift changes at the White House. Indeed, Bolton's allies already have two names that should be at the top of Bolton's list of staff to fire: Deputy NSA Nadia Schadlow and former McMaster deputy Ricky Waddell.
Among the officials Bolton’s allies are urging him to fire is Nadia Schadlow, currently the deputy national security advisor for strategy. Schadlow was the primary author of the administration’s recently released National Security Strategy, which was viewed as a surprisingly mainstream document that reaffirmed many traditional U.S. foreign-policy positions. Another official likely to be targeted in a Bolton purge is McMaster’s deputy, Ricky Waddell.
It wouldn’t be the first purge to follow a change in Trump’s national security advisor. When Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster replaced retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in the job last year, McMaster systematically eliminated officials seen as loyal to his predecessor. According to four sources close to the White House, those so-called "Flynnstones" - advisors loyal to Flynn - are believed to be plotting their return to the NSC.
Whether Bolton will sign off on the staff purge his allies and advisors are pushing is less clear, though he has been insistent about ousting so-called Obama holdovers. "You could easily say that people close to Bolton want these people to go," one source said. Other sources stress that Bolton, a veteran bureaucratic infighter, makes his own decisions.
A source close to Bolton cautioned that any staffing changes would take time, given the need to process security clearances. That means Bolton will likely be stuck with his current staff for the May summit meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump and Bolton have reportedly discussed staffing changes since at least last July, when Bolton was offered the job as McMaster’s deputy - a position currently held by Waddell. Trump told Bolton that the deputy job would lead to the top post, but Bolton declined, saying he’d rather wait until he was offered the national security advisor job.
However, there are two factors that Bolton's allies believe could make life difficult for the former ambassador to the UN.
One is his hawkishness toward Russia - which puts him at odds with Trump (though Trump, who is planning to expel dozens of Russian diplomats over the Skripal incident).
Another is whether he manages to get along with Chief of Staff John Kelly - very much a supporter of the establishment view of American foreign policy. Bolton also has Trump's ear, which could lead to tensions between the two men. Since he arrived in the West Wing, Kelly has proven incredibly effective at keeping his job, and has helped dispatch many West Wing rivals.
Bolton will need to tread carefully if he wants to outlast his two predecessors.
Zionist War Pig.
Any day now watch them break out the exact same False Narrative, PsyOp “Iran Has Nuclear Weapons” Script.
Don’t Full yourselves.
These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths are going “All In.”
Fair peace through strength. Hallelujah https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRP8d7hhpoQ
In reply to Zionist War Pig. by Chupacabra-322
The world is not enough...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to j by So Close
The Obama people have been "packing their shit" for years.
;-)
In reply to The world is not enough… by skbull44
These scumbags should have packed their shit, and been thrown out, as soon as President Trump took the oath of office.
On another note, i'm greatly disappointed that President Trump did not veto that monstrosity of a bill to fund the government, loaded with all of that pork. He has a majority in the House and the Senate, albeit with many scum bag establishment rino's, and he still signs off on that drek. What the fuck! A shit load of our money going to foreign entities who hate our guts, and provide nothing of use to our country. Fucking pieces of shit.
In reply to The Obama people have been … by manofthenorth
John Bolton doesn't represent a break from the old regime or a draining of the swamp. He is the old regime. If he's kicking Obama people out, its because they weren't sufficiently pro-Israel.
Yet Zero Hedge is propagating the false narrative that he's taking names and kicking asses.
In reply to These scumbags should have… by Dickguzinya
More neo-cons to fill the Swamp, courtesy of The Donald.
In reply to John Bolton doesn't… by Blue Vervain
War is profitable. Let's hope we don't pick on the wrong nation so we don't get to cash in on our profits.
In reply to The world is not enough… by skbull44
What the heck? I don't get it.
I thought the Obama people were nearly all gone from the NSC.
This is some seriously slow-motion swamp draining.
In reply to War is profitable. Let's… by johngaltfla
Uh no, the Obamites infest State, Interior, DHS, HHS, DoD, etc. Trump has been a slow motion train wreck because he listens to swamp critters like McMaster, Kelly, Priebus, etc. and won't clean house.
In reply to What the heck? I don't get… by directaction
listens to swamp critters like McMaster, Kelly, Priebus, etc. and won't clean house.
if so, bolton, kudlow (kushner)) are different???
In reply to Uh no, the Obamites infest… by johngaltfla
Different swamp, different critters. They come from the corporate suck ass swamp. Bolton all but guarantees someone will get a shitload of ordinance dropped on their bases in the next 100 days. Kudlow guarantees a re-test of market lows (and violation) then stupid surge to all time highs. Kushner guarantees that their will be a Pali-Israel "peace" agreement to make Trump look good, then a war against Iran because damnit, we can't have a 3rd World nation make our Trump look bad.
North Korea will watch the bombing of Iran and agree to de-nuke (in spirit) and Russia will begin it's secondary war plan which destroys our economy without firing a shot.
FWIW, worst job in the world by this winter possibly?
Being a PFC on sentry duty on the Estonia-Russia border.
It would be no different than us old farts from the 1980's who remember the Fulda Gap; the termination would be so complete, they wouldn't even find your dog tags.
In reply to listens to swamp critters… by Pandelis
Memo to the swamp: you're fired
In reply to Zionist War Pig. by Chupacabra-322
Memo to moronic neocons: Bolton is the OG swamp dweller, as are about 90% of Trump's current cabinet.
In reply to Memo to the swamp: you're… by TheFederalistPapers
Bolton has probably done more for world peace than any other person on the planet.
He singlehandedly spearheaded the PSI initiative - outside of the UN.
https://www.armscontrol.org/factsheets/PSI
Don't believe the media.
In reply to Memo to moronic neocons:… by Benito_Camela
Are there actually some ZHers that don't know the history of John Bolton?
He's an extreme bloodthirsty, Neocon warmonger. Get your head out of your ass!
In reply to Bolton has probably done… by JerseyJoe
More labels, from ZHers who claim to be beyond Rep/Dem, Red/Blue.
But when it comes to Bolton, someone who actually looks out for the US, gotta throw those labels around to destroy any chances we have of actually draining the swamp.
Wave that Che tee shirt like a flag, baby.
In reply to Memo to moronic neocons:… by Benito_Camela
appropriate that romney the satanyahoo butt-licker is yucking it up with smolten...
In reply to Memo to the swamp: you're… by TheFederalistPapers
Correct my friend.
They be clutching at straws, trying to distract those that find owt for themselves that the interwebs are infact, more significant than the fax machine.
;-)
In reply to Zionist War Pig. by Chupacabra-322
swinger's gotta swing.
In reply to Zionist War Pig. by Chupacabra-322
i need to get this off, take care friends and family...
John Bolton is:
CFR/Skull & Bones member
https://thenakedbrainblog.wordpress.com/2017/12/21/a-secret-society-tie…
In reply to Zionist War Pig. by Chupacabra-322
into perspective...
millions will die, i.e.
twice the number as before,
Bolton masterbated in a coffin at yale on the triple-six israel symbol
In reply to i need to get this off, take… by thegreatsleuth
In reply to Bolton has probably done… by JerseyJoe
Peace is War. Peace as in:
Arming, funding and training I CIA SIS terror organizations?
In reply to Zionist War Pig. by Chupacabra-322
Netanyahoo will trot out that ridiculous bomb picture again only it will be at 100%. I'm calling it now.
In reply to Zionist War Pig. by Chupacabra-322
Please clean house of the Obama idiots.
Enemies everywhere recognized the weak and conciliatory essence of Obama's policies on everything.
CLEARLY a signal to take advantage of America....easy pickens!
Now the lying press constantly covered his failures. Incompetence is too kind, by far, to describe this naive inept empty suit.
Appeasement with evil nation's gets you a Baltimore City type end result. But Obama types can't seem to do find their crown jewel on the map.
For God's sake there must be a Constitutional amendment which prohibits DEMOCRATS from EVER being involved in ANY international negotiations of any nature.
In reply to Zionist War Pig. by Chupacabra-322
Why pack it? You can leave it behind for others to clean up ...
Laughable Trumptard biscuit.
This mfer is gonna start invasions once he's cleaned house.
You can “Bank” on it.
It’s all they have left.
War or Economic Collapse.
In reply to This mfer is gonna start… by EcoJoker
Hope so, and clean the deck of commies, Islamic and fascist vermin off the planet.
In reply to This mfer is gonna start… by EcoJoker
Must be a lot more commies on ZH than anyone knew. Certainly are out waving their down-vote flags with screaming faces today.
Maybe they're commenting via their corporate-manufactured smart phones from the Soros-funded and organized anti-US Constitution commie march in DC.
In reply to Hope so, and clean the deck… by VAL THOR
If theyre not packing their shit to jail who gives a fuck
Old, stupid, and irrelevant news. Please stop.
In reply to In the news… by enf83
He should have appointed Micheal Bolton....
Loooove for Israel is a wonderful thaaang!
In reply to He should have appointed… by vaporland
cough BS
I hate Obomber and Killary but hating Trump and Bolton more.
Look at that photo of Americunt jackoffs.
Clearing the decks for action. Little late, but what America is about to go through, Bolton will be key on many fronts.
Hasabara all up in here today
In reply to Clearing the decks for… by Dirtnapper
Henry Kissinger ?
Sadly, I feel the American people are now caught between two coups: a Marxist coups to regain control, and a Zionist neo-con counter coup.
Garbage in, garbage out.
Garbage in, garbage out.
I bet Henry Kissinger will be given one more chance to excel at being a war pig. Trotters on stand-by, Killinger.
Bolton is such a warmonger chicken hawk pig cunt.
In reply to Bolton is such a warmonger… by I am a Man I a…
LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE!
EVERY FUCKING POS YOBAMA HOLDOVER SHOULD HAVE BEEN GONE DAY ONE.
TOTALLY WORTHLESS COCKSUCKERS.
GOD, I HOPE THEY READ THIS SITE!