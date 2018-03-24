South Korea Will Shut Off Computers To Stop Employees From Overworking

The government of South Korea is trying to curb a "culture of working overtime," and has mandated that federal employees must power down their computers by 20:00 (8 p.m.) on Fridays and leave work, in the first of three phases of the program.
South Koreans work some of the longest hours in the world - with government employees clocking an average of 2,739 hours per year, around 1000 more than workers in other developed countries which have an average of 1,763, according to Yonhap.
(2016 figures)
According to a survey by the Ministry of Personnel and Management, the average overtime worked in 2017 was 70.4 hours per month for around-the-clock employees, and 31.5 hours per month for ordinary workers.
Officials of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries had the most overtime hours with 158.3 hours a month, followed by the National Fire Agency with 144.8 hours, the Coast Guard with 132.2 hours and the Korea Customs Service with 110.1 hours. -Yonhap
The mandated 20:00 Friday shutdowns will begin on March 30, while the second phase in April will add mandated shutoffs at 19:30 on the second and fourth Friday of theat month.
After May, the program will mandate shutoffs at 19:00 (7 p.m.) hours every Friday.
Except...
While South Korea's emphasis on a work-life balance is commendable, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG), 67.1% of government workers have asked to be exempt from the forced lights-out.
Meanwhile, South Korea's national assembly passed a law earlier this month to cut the maximum weekly working hours from 68 to 52.
The fewer hours a person can work, and still be content with their life, the more I view them as smart...not "lazy".
I was lucky enough to "figure out", at a relatively young age, that more work, more money, and more "success" (as defined by my mentally ill culture) would never make me "happy".
So why my "un-lazy" peers worked 50 hour weeks to pay for a bunch of shit they didn't really need, I was logging 20-30 and spending the rest of that time driving my 20 year old car (often with my kids) to my favorite fishing hole; and they thought I was the crazy one...lol! My hair is still mostly brown; theirs is snow white, or gone and I'm fairly fit and "prescription free" while they play a major role in Big Pharma's profits.
Over the last few years, I've tried to live by two simple work principles:
1. There are far worse things in life than being unemployed.
2. There are far more important things in life than money.
Embracing those ideas made a tremendous difference in my enjoyment of life. I empowered myself to be a better person to those who matter the most, and I disempowered my overbearing managers and busy-body/working-fool coworkers.
