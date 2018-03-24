Trump To Expel "Dozens Of Russian Diplomats" In Response To Skripal Poisoning

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German leader Angela Merkel said that following a meeting of the European Council, that UK PM Theresa May had shared "proof" of Russia's involvement in the assassination attempt against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, "convincing" the two leaders that Russia was behind the attack. And yet, despite the "convincing" evidence, no "proof" has yet been publicly disclosed. Furthermore, even as all leaders said they are in agreement that Russia was "the only reasonable culprit", the EC opted not to take any immediate action against Moscow, except issue a harshly worded statement.
Here things get even more bizarre because the EC statement issued said that it "agrees with the United Kingdom government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible and that there is no plausible alternative explanation."
Wait, there is either proof that Russia did (or did not do) the attack, or there isn't.
Claiming that something is "highly likely" and that "there is no plausible alternative explanation" is what you say when there is no proof, and when you send in Colin Powell to the United Nations to lie to the world that a vial of sand is really anthrax and one should immediately launch a war to crush an evil regime just because, well, a vial of sand.
It also explains why on Saturday, the Russian Embassy in the UK once again demanded that London produce the complete UK info on "Skripal's Case" and disclose details on a program to produce weapons-grade toxic substances in Porton Down. The UK has so far refused to comply.
* * *
In any event, with the UK yet to publicly present proof that Russia was behind the attack, and as Boris Johnson claimed, Putin himself that was behind the nerve agent attack on the former Russian double agent, on Saturday morning Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump is "preparing to expel dozens of Russian diplomats from the U.S." in response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in the U.K..
Quoting two people "familiar with the matter", Bloomberg reports that Trump agreed with the recommendation of advisers and the expulsions are likely to be announced on Monday. And while the aides said that Trump is prepared to act, he wants to be sure European allies will take similar steps against Russia before he does so, which could be prolematic since Russia controls roughly a third of Europe's natural gas supplies and thus the volume of any potential response (and also why despite "proof", Europe responded with nothing more than a harshly-worded statement).
The advisers reached recommendations for a U.S. response to the U.K. attack at a National Security Council meeting on Wednesday and honed the proposals on Friday.
Among the advisors that Trump approached on Friday to discuss the matter were U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, outgoing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and others.
In other words, virtually everyone in Trump's inner circle is desperate for the president to engage in damage control for last week's gaffe in which he congratulated Putin on his election victory despite being ordered by his anti-Russian wing "do not congratulate."
Trump has agreed to adopt increasingly tough policy stances on Russia, but - infuriating the Military-Industrial Complex, after all the stock price of Boeing must go up not down, and the neocons - the president places a priority on maintaining a personal relationship with the Russian president, refuses to publicly attack him, and doesn’t see any benefit to the U.S. in confronting Putin in one-on-one encounters, one administration official told Bloomberg on Thursday.
Trump defended his call with Putin on Twitter Wednesday, dismissing those who “wanted me to excoriate him.”
“They are wrong!” Trump wrote. “Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing.”
We can assume that if Trump again refuses to do as his advisors urge him to demonstrate just how opposed to Russia he is, that his new National Security Advisor, John Bolton - with the full blessing of the US establishment - will demand nothing less than a nuclear strike somewhere in Siberia to finally prove to Mueller, and the world, that Trump is not a Russian operative.
Comments
more 4D chess. I'm battening down hatches. He's lost his fucking mind/soul.
Bad normally gets worse
In reply to more 4D chess. I'm battening…
Turning the volume up to 11...
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to Bad normally gets worse
#YellowCake 2.0
In reply to Turning the volume up to 11…
Why don't he purge America of dual citizen israeli foreign agents? and start with the ones he has working for him.
Trump the Orange Jew !
In reply to YellowCake
I've seen LITTLE evidence to date
SO SECRET POLICE STATE MUST BE TELLING TRUTH
NOT
In reply to Why don't he purge America…
Looks like Trump is a Israel-controled mole. No other explanation.
In reply to I've seen LITTLE evidence to…
One of the justifications for the 'Russia done it' explanation was that Skirpal was a threat to Russia state security, hence 'Russia done it'.
There is an unsubstantiated story that Skirpal wanted to repent and go back to Russia (just like Litvinenko's father). In which case he would take to Russia some current knowledge of the UK MI6 operations. Hence he would be a threat to the UK and .... 'Russia done it'!
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/https/diana-mihailova.livejourn…
In reply to Looks like Trump is a Israel…
Then, there is this story about the Brits covering their pedo-asses:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2018/03/did-elite-pedophiles-fake-nerve-gas-a…
There is so much phony shit being spread about this gas thing, and absolutely NO EVIDENCE.
Mr. President, WTF?
Earn your election.
In reply to One of the justifications…
The actual physical war against Russia began with the coup in the Ukraine. All we are seeing now is an escalation to total war. Trump was in Europe last January not just to address an economic forum. That job was until then generally left to subordinates. He was there to address a gathering of Western elites to enforce the US-Zio plan for further aggression against Syria, Iran and Russia. I am a Canadian but subject to the same phoney Ziocon controlled, propaganda, fake news, fake history, puppet politicians, indecent entertainment, and mass deceptions as Americans. The people have no real say. Truth and the rule of law no longer have any currency in our corridors of power. The choice of political leaders is simply a choice of the lesser of evils. You eventually discover the same fetid corruption running things no matter who is elected and that their puppet strings are all connected to the same hands of the unseen masters. The war is between our Rothschild-Zio-controlled, megalomaniac, amoral Empire and Russia. Sorry everyone but I chose Russia. It, and certainly not Trump, remains the only real hope for the survival of Western civilization and our hard-won rights against the continued plundering and destruction of everything that matters by the evil bastards who control our nations.
In reply to Then, there is this story…
For all of you who still belong to the Donald's gallery of fans (some people are very slow learners or incapable of learning ) :
The Donald made most of his campaign and won presidency based on the fake news that Russia meddled in his election. After he won,he continued to whine .on twitter mostly ,about this ( and he was right to complain about being falsely accused).
Some called this COURAGE to destroy the media.
I wouldn't call this "courage" : it looks so much like hypocrisy and dishonesty (an American tradition).
What does he do as President ? He makes accusations ,spreads his very fake news about Russia /Syria that are not only equivalent to MSM ,but worse,because he acts based on these fake news ,plain lies .
- based on fake news of Russia's interference he : Invaded Russia's Consulate in San Francisco ,like a Mafia Capo dei Capi , against international Vienna conventions ; he sanctions Russia ; he expels diplomats ,he organizes the very fake campaign against the Russian athletes and the Olympic boycott against Russia ;then he spreads incredible fake news regarding the Skripal's gassing ,in concert with UK /France/German liars ; and now ,he expels other diplomats . How is this for a good chemistry with Mr. Putin(the one that the Faggot didn't have?)
-how about the very fake news ,very fake news about Mr. Assad "gassing" his own people ? He even killed 16 Syrians with 59 beautiful Tomahawks because of this very fake news (4 children among them). He threatens to bomb Syria again based on fake chemical attacks(see what his attack dog at UNSC ,Nimrata Binomo Haley ,the AlQaeda spokesperson said : US is going to attack Syria and bomb Damascus ,acting alone, against UNSC ,against Russia)
-how about what his Generals/DOD said when receiving Saudi's butcher? " they are congratulating him for the great humanitarian work in Syria/Yemen" I kid you not.
See how this works?
You want to be respected and get sympathy for being unjustly accused ? Then ,"don't do unto others what you wouldn't want done unto you !"
And to be very clear where this story about the so called Russian spy is coming from , study this information: last year ,the State Department invested 150 Mil $ into Cambridge Analytica.
The Donald is so much involved into his very own ,very dangerously fake news ,that this is preventing me for having any sympathy for him. This looks like a burlesque drama .
In reply to One of the justifications…
There is no proof that Russia did anything whatsoever to the Skripals because it wasn't involved and more so, would not benefit from such an assault. The level of hypocrisy and hysteria by ZUS and NATO is beyond the pale.
MoA has been one of the best on this topic:
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/russian-scientists-explain-novicho…
***Of note...read the comments exchange between user Old Microbiologist & Paveway IV (starting with comment 108)***
Also three days ago Craig Murray's website was hit by an unprecedented DDOS attacks:
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/massive-attack-on-this-…
Resurgence of Hawks:
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/hawks-resurgent-in-washington/
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/john-bolton-a-man-with-a-hammer-lo…
Radio interview with Craig Murray about Skirpal attack:
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/craig-murray-radio-5-in…
In reply to For all of you who still…
You just noticed? Only Trumptard cult followers left on the train. Orange Jesus was always and agent and facilitator for the Jews,
In reply to Looks like Trump is a Israel…
He has read Fox's Book of Martyrs. And other less savory details and methods used in the Catholic Crusades. He probably decided long ago to comply with the Vatican and will continue to report directly to Timothy Dolan until given the order to hit the nuke button to facilitate the military or at least economic take out of Russia and the US simultaneously. Mass protestant/infidel population reduction with well-funded fascist militaries assuming control. Cue the chaos in 3.. 2 .. 1 ..
In reply to Looks like Trump is a Israel…
Wrong. Israel does not want conflict against Russia. The anglo-saxon empire does, not the zionist part of the empire.
just read the NSS. All is written. No competitor, no country that refuses to bow down to the empire’s will can be tolerated.
In reply to Looks like Trump is a Israel…
Yep, Trump turned out to just another disappointment in a long list of "fake people" (aka American politicians). He will implode pretty soon as result of his own bad decisions. First bad decision was the appointments in his Administration, but the move that will really kill his chances is the new Trade War with everybody, and in particular with China. That will fuck-up our economy (i.e. the stock market, 'cause we don't have a real economy anymore), just in time for the fall elections. The GOP-ers will get crushed then, and everything else will be history...
In reply to Looks like Trump is a Israel…
We knew that on election night when he won, I mean SELECTED.
If voting mattered they wouldn't let you do it!
In reply to Looks like Trump is a Israel…
That CD must truly have his deek pic for real!
In reply to Looks like Trump is a Israel…
If these people tell us A happened, we KNOW the opposite happened.
In reply to I've seen LITTLE evidence to…
Exac-arack-aree..
Law enforcement and mental health system failures ?!?
I know, let's protest "guns" - and take them away from law abiding citizens !
MI6 poisons a double agent ? Better nuke Russia !
In reply to If these people tell us A…
All this because Russia got the world cup and not the UK....this year, so they will try to do as they did with the olympics by alienating Russia, next the US/UK/27 members of EU will boycot it to spite them.
In reply to I've seen LITTLE evidence to…
No. This is secondary motive.
All this because Russia will not bend her knee.
Russia does not need so much the West/US ,but the West needs Russia,better said ,Russia's vast natural resources,her incredible wealth.( Remember what that psychopath ,war criminal ,Madelaine Albright said? "It is unfair that Russia has so many natural resources"). This will keep the bankrupt western banks afloat for another 100 years.
Because Russia ,together with China ,is engaged in demolishing the blood line of the west: its Financial system ,based on the petro-f*cking-dollar.
Because Russia is the main player in the OBOR plan and this will destroy the US/UK dominance as maritime trade controllers . The US power rests not only on the petro-dollar ,but on controlling the trade on the Oceans ,its a Maritime empire. See PNAC (Bolton was one of the authors) for more details ,see the 900+ US military bases.
In reply to All this because Russia got…
The American government has basically used “fake money” that it prints to buy an incredible arsenal of REAL war-waging equipment. It is this military power (and the willingness to use it) that really “backs” the fiat dollar. The military stuff makes possible the printing press and vice versa. Can’t have one without the other.
In reply to No. This is secondary motive…
Totally agree. When Trump says it would be nice to get along with Russia, he just means it would be nice for Russia to willingly submit to Washington.
In reply to No. This is secondary motive…
They tell me Russia poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skirpal BUT show me absolutely no proof.
The Chemical Weapons Convention entered into force in 1997 and with 96% of declared stockpiles destroyed by Jan 2018 and we find in this new $1.3 trillion budget deal $961 million to destroy our chemical weapons which won't be completed until 2023. The Russians however destroyed their weapons in line with the agreement and as vertified by the Chemical Convention verifiers.
Our new and improved John Bolton has proceeded to attack nearly every major multilateral convention, including the 1997 Kyoto Protocol on Global Warming, the Land Mines Convention in Ottawa and the International Criminal Court. Over the years, he also has taken on the Biological Weapons Convention and the World Trade Organization, among other multilateral treaties, and continues to do so.
So I guess Russia did it with the stockpiles they don't have but we negotiate to destroy stockpiles but we don't.
Yep got it.
In reply to I've seen LITTLE evidence to…
Who is working for whom? Anyway, thumbs up!
In reply to Why don't he purge America…
how about UK sanctions/expelling there ambass. from US for interfering in our elections (UK spy created the fake dossier/UK company used facebook info sold to trump campaign) Thatis more proof than anything we have seen regarding Russia!!!
In reply to Why don't he purge America…
Consensus among NATO allies does NOT equal truth, as they'd like us to believe.
Pathetic exercise for anyone who can think.
In reply to YellowCake
Yet more prove Trump is another establishment criminal serving Israel.
In reply to Consensus among NATO allies…
Mossad 101...
In reply to Yet more prove Trump is…
Amen Brother, He has earned his name "Trump the Orange Jew"
In reply to Yet more prove Trump is…
regarding the absence of proof and proof of absence in this matter::
Philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell insisted that for claims that cannot be refuted, the burden of proof rests upon those making such claims, not upon those who doubt them. To illustrate, he famously said that even though it could not be refuted, no one should believe him if he claimed, without proof, that a tiny teapot was orbiting the sun between the Earth and Mars. It is often impossible to prove a negative, i.e. that something does not exist.
This should clear up any questions on this "proof" issue!
In reply to YellowCake
Monday headline: We are "convinced" that Putin not only ordered the assassination, but personally prepared the poison serum!
In reply to YellowCake
Trump = Agent Orange
Trump/Sessions not locking up anyone in the Swamp.
We've been HAD. The mother-fucker (fig. and lit.) told us exactly what we wanted to hear, and 90% of Conservatives and Libertarians fell for it. As (((they))) knew we would.
In reply to YellowCake
I think real conservatives and libertarians have a great opportunity with Trump to prove that principles and actions DO matter. That is, we are not going to give default support to someone who might have once talked a good game. I view the Trump administration as a test of our own political/ideological convictions.
In reply to Trump = Agent Orange…
Trump turned out to be the fucking swamp. Can't make this shit up.
Bolton is the hammer, and everyone else is the doomed nail.
In reply to Bad normally gets worse
The silence from diehard ZH Trumptards like mnewn and Bill of Rights and IH8OBAMA on stories like these is deafening
In reply to Trump turned out to be the…
Most of his supporters were focused on cleaning up the FBI and DOJ and hopeful that somebody might be held accountable and go to jail. That is all meaningless when people like Bolton are calling the shots on US foreign policy moves.
False flags, social upheaval, chaos in the markets and WWIII are clearly in play now. Get ready bitchez...
In reply to The silence from diehard ZH…
the deplorables are tired of fighting & the snowflakes can't fight. I dunno how they are gonna sell this one. They gonna have to pull off a 9/11 level False flag, except this time, there is an army of online researcher conspiracy theorists that will spend every spare minute they have trying to find EVERYTHING they can to prove it was fake. It will literally break the internet.
In reply to Most of his supporters were…
I appreciate Bill because I (more or less) know he's not a bot or paid shill, and is really saying what he thinks.
Although, this is not really fun anymore. Kudlow getting appointed was amusing; bolton getting appointed is just scary.
It's going to be hard to keep my sense of humor moving here on out.
<honk... honk>
In reply to The silence from diehard ZH…
Re keeping your sense of humor ...
I think something significant is going on here with all of these neocon appointments and the capitulation to massive government growth. Plus the “Russia did it” false flag event.
These are brazen and scary developments. I expect more to come too. Be on your toes, folks.
In reply to I appreciate Bill because I …
I'm disappointed of course, but remember Mohammed Ali, he of the rope a dope fame? How he would take a beating, only to come out swinging, knocking his opponents out?
I'll give him benefit of doubt until he actually mobilizes for war. The kabuki theater does not equate results and I'm only interested in results.
In reply to The silence from diehard ZH…
" The silence from diehard ZH Trumptards like mnewn and Bill of Rights and IH8OBAMA on stories like these is deafening "
Hopium and Dopium strong in Trumptards is. -HRC
In reply to The silence from diehard ZH…
Dongle Don the Tater Tot of Dickdom
Full neocon impulse child.
Spurtations of crazed presidential impulses.
Trumpy is a slave to the TV commentariat,
a bully in the playground of imperial demise,
uneducable, the biggest goon in the Trump Lagoon.
He is not a faith healer.
In reply to Trump turned out to be the…
Unlike 99% of your posts.. You nailed this one..
In reply to Dongle Don the Tater Tot of…
Many of his or her posts are similarly themed as the above.
In reply to Unlike 99% of your posts…
everyone should read GUILT BY ASSOCIATION by Jeff Gates...he explains why people like shrump do what they do: the handlers have already profiled him, game theoried him and know that if they present him with carefully crafted scenerios, EXACTLY how he will respond...this is the way they will get him to lead us to war and the deaths of millions MORE people...
In reply to Unlike 99% of your posts…
Yep, they know what buttons to push ... and the last person who speaks to him/advises him apparently sets policy (for that day anyway). Such is possible with a person who has no firmly-held convictions.
And we still don’t know what leverage “they” hold over him. I still think their ultimate leverage is his business portfolio. His net worth - and ability to stay out of bankruptcy - hinges on the fiat/fraud status quo being protected.
His properties do cater to the 1 percent. Protecting these elites also protects himself (or his businesses, same difference).
In reply to everyone should read GUILT…
yep - McConnell works for his Chinese In laws Company and Ryan works for the Koch Brothers and Trump for Israel
No representation for Citizens - If there ever was proof of a Unitary Party of Republicans & Democrats in permanent collusion this Omnibus was the evidence. - everything is Fake
For the chemical attack scam - we have reached the point they just create an echo chamber and don't even bother to show the make believe proofs - Russia will be fine - they will try and remove them fromt he SC with some phony procedure where all are paid off .
UN is over / Democracy in the US is over
In reply to Trump turned out to be the…
yep - McConnell works for his Chinese In laws Company and Ryan works for the Koch Brothers and Trump for Israel
No representation for Citizens - If there ever was proof of a Unitary Party of Republicans & Democrats in permanent collusion this Omnibus was the evidence. - everything is Fake
For the chemical attack scam - we have reached the point they just create an echo chamber and don't even bother to show the make believe proofs - Russia will be fine - they will try and remove them from the SC with some phony procedure where all are paid off.
The UN is over / Democracy in the US is over
In reply to Trump turned out to be the…