The West's "Guilty Until Proven Innocent" Mantra Is Wrecking Lives & International Relations

Western society is flirting with a disturbing trend where people are being denied the time-honored 'presumption of innocence'. The same undemocratic method is even being used against nations in what is becoming a dangerous game.
Imagine the following scenario: You are a star football player at the local high school, with a number of college teams hoping to recruit you. There is even talk of a NFL career down the road. Then, overnight, your life takes an unexpected turn for the worse. The police show up at your house with a warrant for your arrest; the charges: kidnapping and rape. The only evidence is your word against the accuser’s. After spending six years behind bars, the court decides you were wrongly accused.
That is the incredible story of Brian Banks, 26, who was released early from prison in 2012 after his accuser, Wanetta Gibson, admitted that she had fabricated injurious claims against the young man.
Many other innocent people, however, who have been falsely accused in the West for some crime they did not commit, are not as fortunate as Brian Banks. Just this week, for example, Ross Bullock was released from his private “hell” – and not due to an accuser with a guilty conscience, but by committing suicide.
“After a ‘year of torment’… Bullock hanged himself in the garage of the family home, leaving a note revealing he had ‘hit rock bottom’ and that with his death ‘I’m free from this living hell,’” the Daily Mail reported.
There is a temptation to explain away such tragic cases as isolated anomalies in an otherwise sound-functioning legal system. After all, mistakes are going to happen regardless of the safeguards. At the same time, however, there is an irresistible urge among humans to believe those people who claim to have been victimized – even when the evidence suggests otherwise. Perhaps this is due to the powerful emotional element that works to galvanize the victim’s story. Or it could be due to the belief that nobody would intentionally and unjustly condemn another human being. But who can really say what is inside another person’s heart? Moreover, it can’t be denied that every time we attempt to hunt down and punish another people, tribe, sex, religion, etc. for some alleged crimes against victims, there is a real tendency among Westerners to get carried away with moralistic zeal to the point of fanaticism.
A case in point is last year’s scandal that rocked the entertainment industry as the movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting numerous women over the span of a 30-year career. Eventually, over 80 females, emboldened by the courage displayed by their peers, drove Weinstein straight out of Hollywood and into the rogue’s gallery of sexual predators. Few could deny this was a positive thing.
But then something strange began to happen that has been dubbed the ‘Weinstein effect.’ Powered by the social media #MeToo movement, women from all walks of life began to publicly accuse men for all sorts of sexual violations, some from decades ago. Certainly, many of the claims were legitimate. However, in many cases they were not. Yet the mainstream media, which has taken great delight in providing breathless details of every new accusation, has shown little interest in pursuing those stories of men who went on to suffer divorce, ruined reputations, and the loss of jobs without so much as a fair hearing in a court of law.
As far as the mainstream media is concerned, and to be fair they don’t seem that concerned, the victim’s story is the only story that matters. Indeed, it was almost as if the victim had become judge, jury and executioner. This is, in reality, just one step from mob rule, and woe to anyone who questions the motives of the movement, as French star Catherine Deneuve discovered.
The (female) writer, D.C. McAllister, described the poisonous “environment of suspicion” that has beset relations between men and women.
“While women’s willingness to hold men accountable for criminal sexual behavior is to be applauded, the scorched-earth approach we are seeing today is destructive because it undermines trust,” McAllister wrote in The Federalist.
“When anything from a naive touch during a photo shoot to an innocent attempt at a kiss is compared to rape and sexual abuse, we are not healing society but infecting relationships with the poison of distrust.”
In other words, neither men nor women have gained anything from this otherwise-well-intended campaign against sexual improprieties. However, this is not the first time the West has allowed raw emotions to knock the train of progress right off the tracks. History books are replete with examples of Western campaigns rising out of sheer mass hysteria. But at least in those wild times there was still some semblance of justice, complete with trials and investigations. Now compare that with our ‘modern’ times, when all it took for the United States to win approval for an illicit attack on Iraq was for Colin Powell to shake a vial of faux anthrax in front of the UN General Assembly.
With these historical hiccups in mind, it is possible to argue that the West has truly forgotten the lessons of history because they are certainly repeating them today.
By way of example, consider where the great bulk of US troops are encamped today – in and around the Middle East – and then ask yourself how they got there.
The answer is by hook and by crook, and not a little public manipulation and chicanery. That is because, in our insatiable desire to defend victims – the good guys, we are told – we are allowing ourselves to ignore crucial evidence while placing blind faith in what we are being told is the truth. Clearly that has not been the case to date.
From the accusations that Iraq was harboring weapons of mass destruction to launch against innocent people, to the current claims that the Syrian government of Bashar Assad is using chemical weapons against his own people, the West is gambling that claims based on zero evidence will always work to fulfill ulterior motives. So far, the ploy seems to be working with the gullible public, but sooner or later truth will catch up, indeed, as truth usually does.
Just this month, for example, an assassination attempt was made against Sergei Skripal – a former double agent who had moved to Salisbury, England following a spy-swap in 2010. Any guesses as to who the British authorities have ruled – without a trial, evidence or motivating factor – is the main culprit? Yes, Russia. Yet, even the usually loyal British press has started expressing reservations over the dubious claims.
This should come as no surprise since the UK, a member of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), has staunchly refused to provide samples of the alleged nerve agent to Russia for analysis. Why would it do that? Would anyone be surprised if this investigation goes the same way it did for all those Russian athletes who were, unjustly, banned from the Winter Olympic Games this year?
Or perhaps the same way it went following the 2016 US presidential elections, when Russia was accused of meddling on behalf of Donald Trump – zero evidence to back up the slanderous accusations, which are responsible for putting US-Russia relations into a free fall.
In conclusion, the unsightly spectacle of Western capitals backtracking on legal precedent – from domestic cases to international – makes it all the more clear why it is so anxious to win back the media mountaintops – it has no evidence whatsoever to support the reasons behind its increasingly illicit behavior. It is therefore incumbent upon them to own the narrative, as well as the justice system. How long this democratic charade can last is anybody's guess.
white with a dick?
guilty
Expelling "Dozens of Russian Diplomats" from the US has nothing to do with the Skripals’ poisoning.
The whole Skripal Affair, the poisoning and Theresa May’s fake outrage, was supposed to distract the Brits from the UK-EU divorce negotiations.
As y’all remember, at first, Macron, Merkel, and Trump were openly giggling at her – when was the last time the leaders of the US, France, and Germany said, “Let’s wait for the results of the investigation” when it comes to Russia?
At the same time we, the US, were ready to pull a false flag in Syria:
- We delivered 20,000 lbs. of chemical warfare agents to the “moderate” terrorists in An-Tanf, Syria.
- We trained them how and where to deploy it, so it can be blamed on Assad.
- We supplied some props too: a few new White Helmets, a box of medical Face Masks, a Chemistry Set for kids from Toys”R”Us, so an immediate chemical analysis can be performed and attributed to Assad right there, on the spot.
- Professional filming crews from Reuters and the Associated Press were ready to film not only the well-rehearsed aftermath, but the chemical attack as well.
- Meanwhile, our missile cruisers were already deployed to the East Mediterranean to “punish Assad” immediately.
And THEN, the Chief of Russia’s General Staff warned that Russia will attack any and all missiles and the launchers (drones, planes, ships) if Syria is attacked.
That warning/threat put the end to it, at least for now.
So now, we realize that Theresa May’s laughable Skripal Affair can be used to distract the plebs by expelling “Dozens of Russian Diplomats”. The Russians WILL reciprocate, of course, and this diplomatic tit-for-tat will keep everybody on both sides of the pond well entertained.
Is anyone surpised to hear that there was a training exercise (Operation Toxic Dagger) in the Salisbury area 2 weeks prior to the Skirpal incident? The exercise focussed on dealing with a chemical attack, involving people from Porton Down and the UK military. Just one of those amazing coinkydinks I guess.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4BY74rfObY
The ends justify the means. Truth is Treason in an Empire of Lies.
"Innocent even Proven Guilty" is the mantra applied to the few like the Clintons.
Sure, Hillary innocent, Trump Guilty (in caveman voice).
Word is that more than a few NATO operatives are in the area as well. They already made one botched attempt at their chemical false flag. Right now the militants are busing out of there as fast as they can. It seems the US and the IDF are worried about the increased measures Russia has installed. This include multiple S-400 units as well as advanced electronic warfare helicopters. It appears they have yet to figure out counter measures, which could be a huuuuge disgrace for the boy's from Zion.
the author is wrong. it's not "the west" that operates on a 'guilty til proven innocent' mindset ..... it's the left. and their deep state and MSM wings.
how do we know this? simple. is there any time, ever, that a left/deep state/MSM favored constituent group - women, negroes, hajiis, homos, etc etc - are THEY ever held to that standard?
no. they're not. never, unless they reveal themselves to be 'western' and/or 'conservative'.
odd how a professional author would "miss" seeing that.
even odder how an intelligent (well, at least not blatantly moronic) publication like RT would
Sadly we haven;t learned anything since the Salem Witch Trials. Except today, the result is 100,000s of lives lost due to hysteria.
Sure we have. We don't need to drown the witch anymore. She's just guilty, just......well just because!! DROWN THE WITCH!!!!
Just like Iraq, not once but twice. Looking for "weapons of mass destruction. Funny, nobody ever mentioned in the MSM that we were the ones who gave them to him.
Rinse, lather, repeat. The lies change but the dishonesty never does. And nobody is ever held accountable. What is laughable are the trumped up kangaroo charges against service members for killing people in combat. Yet every night, the local police go on shooting sprees against civilians. None of them are ever gang member or drug dealers. Just ordinary civilians. And the cops are never,ever held accountable for anything they do.
Looney- You and NoDebt and Chupacabra are Brilliant. Like modern day Columbos.
The reason I come here at ZH: To read some clear thinking mixed with needed sarcasm to stay sane
Russia already found and destroyed the chlorine - There will be NO False Flag !!
It is amazing that the Russians remain so phlegmatic - imagine if the US had found any chemical weapons anywhere (say, like in Iraq), the whole world would hear about it. Putin's prudence and patience have saved us many times already.
100% agree.
And i must use "phlegmatic" more :)
My guess is this is an act of sabotage against the world cup in Russia.
This will be a major event, way bigger than the Sochi Olympics, and it will bring tens of thousands from all over the world, and hundreds mllions more will watch it and, with word of mouth on top, people around the world will start to see Russia and Russians for what they are, not the way they're painted to be, worst, ostensively ignored and silenced, so that needs to be prevented at all costs, and so here we are.
I fear you are prophetic, for both reasons. Anything a narcissist cannot be or steal, it must destroy. And character savaging - can't let the world see or experience Russia as on the up-and-up and Russians as half-decent people. No. The narcissistic mindset is envy and self delusion. It is certain that several nasty events are being planned. Pathetic weasels.
It’s not about due process it’s about empire.
1. Demonise foreign leader
2. Accuse them of been ng aggressive
3. Isolate them diplomatically
4. Surround them militarily
5. Attack and destroy.
Works every time. Except when the target can fight back.
The US empire is going the way of Rome - internal decay. When society is breaking down, financial markets are failing to allocate properly, wealth disparity is rampant, corruption and clownish political elites are infighting - "Caesarism", war mongering abroad is the norm, the founding values being carelessly trampled on, full scale decadence and junk culture permeates all walks of life, anti-intellectualism, ignorance and anti-science are celebrated, dogmatic religion is back in vogue, nationalistic chauvinism swamps the masses........you know what time it is. Either time for an active revolution....or a passive collapse.
BANG!!
+100
1 paragraph captures it all. Thank you Sir.
Those in power must be treated as guilty until proven innocent.
Those who want full spectrum dominance must also be treated as guilty until proven innocent.
We have enough evidence to support these claims.
If you don't speak Yiddish, you are GUILTY!
it is Hebrew, as yiddish is spoken by less than 25% of joos .
i should have stated UNCIRCUMSIZED dick = guilty
Weinstein's a Jew, think you got your wires crossed somewhere.
he is the token sacrificial kike just like made off so idiots can say "look they are in trouble too" but yet..where is weinstien?
Israel?
again I blame the people not the crooks, times and times again, the west was caught lying even with the Iraq war biggest lies, people appear to forget few years later, now people are believing that Russia meddled in the us elections.
with this Russia simple story of pack of lies that even kids in Germany or Japan know it is a lie , because the american adults believe it, they forfeited their rights to complain.
Hard to blame the ‘people’ when they are dumbed down and burdened with DEBT !
They ignore it because they are too scared of losing their house - their car and their families!
In Canada we do not believe anything from this Russia narrative crap. we have no fear, our idiot prime minister will be kicked out after a single term, he was voted because his father was a prime minister for almost 20 years.
I personally do not vote since I worked for his father 40 years ago and he never thanked us after winning.
England used to be a land where you were innocent until proven guilty. From that high level we have now fallen to the very depths of the ZIONIST standards.
Wanna smell my babysitter?
"Lock her up! Lock her up!" LOL. Fucking hypocritical asswipes. Feeling all butt hurt when it's something or someone you care about. How quickly you either forget or are simply too fucking stupid to see how, well, fucking stupid you are.
Yup.
People give Hillary billions because they know she's just a nice lady doing good.
Hahaha. Get lost, loser.
Thats how it evolved going into the French revolution. Very bloody.
They were chopping off heads just under presumption.
It is an excellent model for today
I've learned long time ago not to expect anything better from the West, but lies, injustice and hypocrisy,
the people in merkia have turned into total retards with the attention span of a fvkn fruit fly.. this is the problem i have with living here..this is the year i plan on doing some international traveling looking for a new country to consider relocating to
Good.
you can stay here and keep telling yourself everything is just fvkn rosey
In reply to Good. by shovelhead
Very nice; now, RT: fix your fucking app and fire the fucktard who "coded". Can't believe anyone trying to blame Russia for hacking elections, when they can't even code a fucking lame app!...
If a simple accusation is sufficient to convict and condemn an individual or nation state, with absolutely no proof or due process of law, then the Western nations must be very close to total collapse.
Once the established rule-of-law has been discarded in favor of spurious and unfounded allegations of wrongdoing, then the entire legal system becomes irrelevant, and chaos and open conflict become the only natural recourse.
The Communists and Mohammedans couldn't be more pleased.
Ooh, the Daily 'Russians are Perfect' article.
At least we are now sure who Tyler sold the website to.
Tyler is a Slav from the getgo.
because "merika, fvk yeah"..
The Russians definitely have the better and much more realistic attitude in international relations compared to say, the exceptional chosenites.
-(1-of-2 disturbing experiences I had living in Tennessee). In Dec. of 2014 I worked a 'temporary-seasonal-job' helping the UPS Driver of a brown delivery vehicle. The driver, 'casually' handed me a package when we pulled up to a side-entrance of the local ARMORY in Lewisburg, TN (near Walmart). I don't recall if I knocked or rang-a-buzzer...but I'll never forget...when the door opened I saw (20-40) men in 'bright-orange-jail-jumpsuits' working in there. I have a HUGE problem with that...given the 'double-speak' of NOTHING being done to former-Attorney-General Eric Holder being caught Red-handed...passing out machine guns to the Mexican Drug Cartels in, "Operation Fast & Furious" (which resulted in American Border Patrol Agent deaths/let alone others). He is the only Attorney General to be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to show up/answer/court ordered subpoena's. Plus Obama was always making anti-gun statements when he came from Chicago (which has THE strictest gun laws AND 3rd World death rates for murder/crime)...Do as I say...not as I do...No more Questions...Get Back-in-Line...(slave-whip)
Many of the EU leaders who recently said they believed May's
accusations, have been talking out of both sides of their mouths
for so long it is impossible to tell what they really mean.
However, England's case against Russia re the Skripals is so 'off
the wall', that it is my impression is Nobody takes it seriously.
That it is obviously anti-Russian propaganda at a critical time
in the relations between Russia and the West. That London
doesn't care if you even believe May's charges, as long as you
accept that Russia is an aggressor and out of control.
Furthermore, it reinforces my belief of the fact that there will
be no nuclear Armageddon and that all the problems bothering
us today will be resolved as the World gradually slips in to the
actuality that Orwell imagined for his novel, '1984'.
After which we will have to contend with a couple of
new sets of problems depending upon which of Orwell's
3 newly created spheres you find yourself living.
Virtue is cheaply earned by the fake sincerity of your accusation. We need the Law of Moses, where the false accuser suffers the same punishment for the falsely alleged crime. May and Johnson punished as would be a chemical war criminal.