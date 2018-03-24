"We're Going To Start A Revolution": 500,000 People Storm Washington To Protest Guns

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:49

Survivors of the deadly Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (along with numerous celebrities such as Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Chrissy Teigen and a handful of other celebrities) are leading some 500,000 high school students Saturday during the "March for our Lives" anti-gun protest in Washington, DC.

The march was organized to build on the momentum of last week's National School Walkout and put further pressure on lawmakers to ban assault weapons after shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and faculty with an AR-15.

Participants gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol on Saturday morning ahead of the march, which was slated to begin at noon.

Watch live:

Hundreds of sister marches also are planned across the country and around the world, according to CNN.

Parkland survivor David Hogg has given dozens of interviews, often controversial, as part of his "gun-control advocacy" effort that started roughly one month ago after the shooting at his high school. In one particularly foul-mouthed interview, Hogg compared marching for gun control to teaching his luddite parents how to use iMessage.

Speaking to The Outline, Hogg, 17, tried to explain why he feels its important for young people to take things into their own hands.

''When your old-ass parent is like "I don’t know how to send an iMessage" and you’re just like, "Give me the f---ing phone and let me handle it," Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government.

"Our parents don’t know how to use a f---ing democracy, so we have to."

In a separate interview with Good Morning America, Hogg declared that "today we are going to start a revolution."

"We are sick and tired of the inaction here in Washington and around the country" by politicians who are "owned by the NRA. Today we are going to start a revolution," Hogg said.

Hogg added that gun violence has multiple causes, including mental illness, per ABC.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Common, Andra Day, Vic Mensa and Ben Platt will all perform in DC and there will be speeches from 20 young people, both from Stoneman Douglas and other schools around the country that have been affected by gun violence.

March

The Clooneys and Oprah each donated half a million dollars to the event, as did Spielberg and several other celebrities. Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law, has also promised to attend the march, the Daily Mail reported.

Others, including President Trump's friend, Patriots owner Bob Kraft, lent their support in other ways. Kraft gave the teenagers from Parkland his football team's private plane to shuttle them to DC on Friday.

Two

Delta also donated two of its aircraft to fly protesters to the city from Florida. The event will wreak havoc on local transportation and officials are on high alert for any security threats.

Hours before the march had even started, the crowds of students that had gathered on the mall were chanting "This is what democracy looks like."

Three

Attending the march Saturday, Isabel Kaegi, a 16-year-old student at Palatine High School in a suburb outside Chicago, said her school recently faced a false school shooting threat, prompting parents to pull their children out of class. Four teenagers were arrested for the threats.

Four

"We need common sense gun laws," Kaegi said. "No one should be able to buy a military gun."

As Politico described it, people began streaming toward Pennsylvania Avenue early. Police were everywhere along the route. Signs were posted along the route notifying marchers that firearms aren’t allowed in the area, even with a license to carry.

Guns

At 9 am, the area in front of the stage, erected near the base of the US Capitol, had already filled up. Signs criticized the Trump administration’s support for training and arming teachers and school staff.

The demonstration comes shortly after a shooting at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, which killed two students, one of whom was taken off life support on Thursday.

The route for the march stretches down Pennsylvania Avenue, past the Trump International Hotel and stopping short of the White House. The march will be followed by mass school walkouts across the country on April 20.

J S Bach FireBrander Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

"Survivors of the deadly Valentine's Day shooting..."

Hey, I survived.  And you, dear reader, survived as well.  As long as you were alive then and still live and breathe today, you "survived".  Kinda like how every jew alive during WWII - no matter where they were in the world - were "holohoax survivors".

It's so obvious how the (((media))) use these inane phrases to make their distortion efforts more plausible.  What we are witnessing with this Washington march are the results of public-schooled-non-thinking-robotons acting out the propagandistic messages which their "educators" and (((media masters))) have inputed into their empty brains.

And if I see that uppity hogg-faced puny CNN-anchor-wannabe one more time, I'm going to regurgitate my lunch all over the room.

Chupacabra-322 FireBrander Sat, 03/24/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

Pig Hogg is nothing more than a Gat Lit, Indoctrinated Political Presstitute wind up toy.

 

Look around people.  Look at the images.  What you see are old, young & future generations of Indoctrinated Individuals under the influence of Psychological Operations & Marxist Ideology.

 

The Guns will NEVER, EVER be relinquished no matter how much your fake tears, screaming & using Government to justify your sick, twisted ideological Marxist views you attempt to impose on Constitutional Gun Loving Patriotic Americans.

 

 

Bank_sters Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

They should read the Gulag Archipelago before bleating for disarmament.  Trusting the govt. is like dining with wolves.  

Processed food is killing far more people than guns. Where is the outrage?   

Behold the useful idiot proposition set forth by Lenin.   

 

And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” Alexsandr Solzhenitsyn

Endgame Napoleon carbonmutant Sat, 03/24/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

I am willing to believe that MSNBC, which is on in this household, has been cherry picking the kids to interview for a couple of weeks, showcasing the honor student types. 

Kids, for the most part, are the ones doing the mass murdering in the schools, so they are not all perfectly behaved honor students.

Nor are their parents all doing a good job when we have a 300% increase in mass shootings, 5% of the world’s population and 25% of its prisoners.

Dilluminati MadHatt Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

The cunt is 18 years of age, he is now a public figure, and that makes him a cunt.  I'd love to hear from his FBI employed dad what his dad thinks about giving up his scary gun and what his dad thinks about his cunt sons comments and the manner in which the FBI responded to the two times that the shooter was identified and the FBI did nothing.

You can't bully a cunt, just point out the facts and allow people to decide.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Hogg_(activist)

STP Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

Notice that every one of those students blame the guns but not the failures of the processes in place?  I'd bet there was at least double, the number of warnings about the shooter, but our FBI, the County Sheriff and the school district fumbled it all.  Why aren't they totally agitated about that?

RumpleShitzkin Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

The 2 A march won’t be a protest march. 

 

Time to draft these brats and send them...I dunno...to fight grey aliens on the moon.

Tesla battery powered rocket transport mandatory.

Ace Ventura Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

--"We need common sense gun laws," Kaegi said. "No one should be able to buy a military gun."

 

Hey mush-for-brains.....why do your local cops get to carry them? Why should THEY be allowed, while the rest of us are prohibited? Are you that ignorant that you don't see the HISTORICALLY-PROVEN consequences to society at large when it allows government to disarm it?

Never mind, why do I bother. You and your fellow lemming hordes are far beyond help. And you LIKE it that way.

 

 

 

backwaterdogs Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

i celebrated 'national march for our lives' day buy buying yet another ar 15.

 

I now have so many AR!5s...they've become boring....heck I think I'll buy an ar10 and a few bump stocks...nothing much better to do on crappy late march day in socialist illinois.

Son of Captain Nemo Son of Captain Nemo Sat, 03/24/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

YOU WANT GUN CONTROL AT HOME?...

STOP "SELLING" WEAPONS AND KILLING PEOPLE OCONUS SINCE THE 16th Anniversary that made all of this shit POSSIBLE!...

https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/fallujah-the-hidden-massacre/

https://www.rt.com/usa/421806-iraq-invasion-us-torture/

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-21/if-us-plans-terrorist-false-f…

 