Why China May Win The Space Race

Recently, Elon Musk – the same “political grandstander” that once stormed out of President Trump’s advisory councils and said he doesn’t have the right character to be the leader of the free world – tweetstormed the president about having China impose the “same [low automobile] import duties, ownership constraints & other factors” as the United States.
Funny thing, though: Musk is doing more to empower the Chinese government than nearly anyone else in the country. The quality of his products emits more of a “Made in China” feel than they do a "Made in America" one, and their shocking unreliability is risking our diplomatic standing on the global sphere.
Last week, CNBC reported that current and former employees of Musk’s Tesla have found the company is “manufacturing a surprisingly high ratio of flawed parts and vehicles.” One of the company’s workers predicted that 40 percent of the parts flowing through Tesla’s Fremont factory require repair, while another said that the “defect rate is so high that it’s hard to hit production targets.”
Although Tesla’s travails may disappoint the 400,000 customers that have reserved Model 3s, at least these issues don’t empower rogue nations like China at our expense. That’s a problem that SpaceX - Musk’s aerospace company - and its Deep State backers are already instigating.
Around the same time that Tesla’s quality control problems were exposed, SpaceX’s unreliability was highlighted by NASA in a public summary report of its high-profile 2015 explosion.
The document stated that Musk’s brainchild implemented rocket parts “without adequate screening or testing of the industrial grade part, without regard to the manufacturer’s recommendations for a 4:1 factor of safety when using their industrial grade part in application, and without proper modeling or adequate load testing of the part under predicted flight conditions.”
We can only assume that the succeeding failed missions SpaceX was a part of were due to similar degrees of carelessness. Disturbing findings from the Defense Department's Inspector General and NASA's Aersopace Safety Advisory Panel don't help to alleviate these negative speculations.
Despite knowing about the ostensible wounds Musk has imposed on our national security, last Thursday Pentagon staffers provided SpaceX with yet another near-$300 million contract to launch a military GPS satellite – a brow-raising decision that may have significant implications on our national security.
Upon hearing the news, leaders from the People’s Republic of China must have laughed with glee. By providing more high-priced contracts to SpaceX, American appropriators are exacerbating the growing disparity in space readiness between China and the United States. That’s alarming because according to Rick Fisher, the country’s goal is “to achieve control of low earth orbit in order to defeat the United States on Earth.”
China recognizes that the United States’ space presence is one of the things that make it the dominant military power that it is today. The country's political class rightfully believes that gaining an edge in space will give them the ability to gauge what its adversaries are doing. Defeating the United States in the upper reaches will allow China to gain improved leverage over matters relating to international economics and diplomacy, and, perhaps eventually, make it the world's newest superpower. That’s why the country has proposed tripling their annual spending on space investment – it will do whatever it takes to get ahead.
As things stands now, China is projected to climb ahead of the United States. The country is currently expected to reach Mars within a few years at a time when our government is becoming increasingly dependent on explosion-inducing, delay-ridden companies like SpaceX to get us there by 2022.
While China's leaders emit rays of confidence about their abilities, contractors like Musk are remarking that the prospect of their companies not causing launch pad damage should be considered a national win. It’s no wonder why the US Air Force has expressed concern about what it sees as the US's “50-year journey” to reach the stars, which pales in comparison to China’s fast-paced “ten-year plan.”
Utilizing SpaceX to the extent that the United States has over the past four years has likely already set the country back significantly in the international space race. China’s ambition and high bar for rapid success is not leaving us with much more of a failure cushion.
There are more reliable contractors available. It's crucial that the government uphold standards that will propel our program forward. The strength of our national defense is counting on it.
Denison Smith is chairman of Longevity Health Foundation, a new start-up devoted to lowering health care costs through research and education. Smith is a former assistant attorney general for the state of Idaho, staffer for Sen. James McClure (R-Idaho), and trustee of the Reason Foundation. He has over three decades of experience in investment banking, including as the former regional vice president of the Pioneer Fund of Boston, the fourth oldest mutual fund in the United States.
Because they have been making rockets for hundreds of years.
Chinese are the Master Race.
Everyone knows this.
By 2040 everyone will be speaking Chinese.
It seems to me that's why 3 kings from Orient came to see Jesus.
I'm laughing, because this article is such a transparent piece of Russian propaganda. The fact is that Elon has done much more than the Chinese government in space, and at much lower cost. But the Russians hate him because he's wiping our Russia's opportunities to generate revenue by space launches.
I wonder when ZH will go back to being a financial site instead of a Russian propaganda front?
Don't look now, but we used Russian space engines for years and years. And that was by the United Space Alliance, the previous monopoly owned by Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
Russians have a better track record than Musk. I suspect insurers would charge less for a Russian launch.
Does the US bitch endlessly about Russia on one hand and then ask (pay) them nicely to take our astronauts into space on the other?
We're doing something wrong then.
Young kids of 20 years old don't even have a idea what America once used to be.
That's what makes so many older people angry.
America is a corpse but it all happened so fast that it's hard to understand for those who are 40 and older.
It took 25 years for America to die. It can be argued that the country started to fall apart in the 1970s, but until the 1990s the country was still recognizable.
Bill Clinton put the country in hospice and gave Israel Power of Attorney. Glass Steagal and the Commodity Futures Modernization Act ended the US economy and handed full control to foreign banks.
20 years of unchecked mass third world immigration has made America unrecognizable to anyone old enough to remember what the country looked like.
I'm sick of people claiming third world immigration makes America better. These people aren't trying to acclimate and improve, they only recreate the exact squalor they came from.
American main street business isn't failing because of Amazon, but because main street is now mix of South Asian, Hispanic, and African garbage.
And I, for one, miss it!
Except slick willie gave them our rocket info. Us for sale to the highest bidder.... For a very long time!
Everyone who disagrees with me or my favorite scam artists, i mean entrepreneurs fully dependent on government subsidization, is a Russian troll.
The emotional child's guide to international business, military leadership discussion and geo-political issues. If you knew anything about ZH is that it's operated by Ukrainians, you know that country the US coupted and that they before this were always pro-western right with a good chunk of skepticism and critique? For this, ZH has been labeled as 'populist', 'alt-right' where it before was the 'new-right' stemming from the Reagan era. See, ZH or it's mother ABC allows other journalist and writers to pay to place their story on this website, this in turn allows the reader to have a wider variety of news to read from rather then be stuck in sites like huffpost, cnn and other leftist state propagandist that have become giant echoboxes where it's all about 'muh drumpfs', 'impeachment' and 4 years of 'muh russia' screeching.
This article to me is financial news, but you don't understand the underlying information. I know that we will have to start selling SpaceX, as we've been scalping it for the past 4 years, and that the US rocketry program is going towards a negative era. This is going to have adverse effects on satellite launches from other business and that's with the new cubesats. Even the MIC will be impacted in and is a setback to it's spacial drones. But you don't think this far because you're leftist retard fully enveloped in 'muh libtards' vs 'muh conservitards'. Keep playing their game while i and many like myself make money. I choose freedom over all, that means i voted liberal before and now i'm extreme right wing simply because of migration, freedom of speech and gun rights. Keep being dishonest.
Dude, pass the joint man...
Or the master race needs to diversify and not to be so dependent on white men.
Whoever’s left...
I suggest you pick up a history book my friend.
In communist countries there's no need for monkeys to test quality control.
Depends on how they label monkeys...
Is that why you are unable....
Tylers, fix your Benzinga link. You did the reboot how long ago....
China looks at the moon the same way it looks at the Spratly Islands - strategic property ripe for thievery. What will our NWO flunkies in the Defense Department do when China lands automated laser cannons on the moon, with the ability to target the secret satellites in Earth orbit that have directed energy weapons (DEW) of the type that incinerated Santa Rosa and the World Trade Center? Just wait and see.
All China has to do is wait 20 years and the millennials will hand over control lock, stock, and barrel.
Because by then they'll be too busy masturbating over their iPhones to look up in time to see the Chinese put a bullet into the back of their head.
Because AAZ alliance has become too arrogant, and has all the wrong life priorities.
They haven't .
But neither has US.
1)The original rocket program was a Nazi engineers one. See Vernher von Braun :
In his twenties and early thirties, von Braun worked in Nazi Germany's rocket development program. He helped design and develop the V-2 rocket at Peenemünde during World War II. Following the war, von Braun was secretly moved to the United States, along with about 1,600 other German scientists, engineers, and technicians, as part of Operation Paperclip. He worked for the United States Army on an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) program and he developed the rockets that launched the United States' first space satellite Explorer 1. His group was assimilated into NASA, where he served as director of the newly formed Marshall Space Flight Center and as the chief architect of the Saturn V super heavy-lift launch vehicle that propelled the Apollo spacecraft to the Moon.[5][6] In 1975, von Braun received the National Medal of Science. He advocated for a human mission to Mars.
2)Fast forward to recent days,US is using Russian engines/ rockets to go to ISS.
So,you see ,my dear ,before making fun of others ,document yourself ,because you may be burned.
NASA will spend billions exploring Jupiter's
icy moons. And you thought astrobiology was stupid.
Nah, they'l be studying the rings around Uranus...
There's really nothing in space.
Except secret military projects.
There is no dark side of the moon, really.
As a matter of fact, it's all dark.
"NASA will spend billions exploring Jupiter's icy moons."
Trillions I hope. Quadrillions. Whatever it takes, I hope. Deeper debt, happier Americans.
But not until after we've built the Death Star.
China will win the Space Race because we have the dumbest idiots in the world running this country.
Obama, McCain, Romney and Trump were all solicited to Take NASA Public.
None paid attention and Romney passionately hates NASA. Obama wanted to make Muslims inclusive in accomplishments in Space.
Trump doesn't answer. And McCain proved why he graduated near the bottom of his class at the NAVAL Academy.
If we take NASA Public we can raise $800 Billion and use the money as venture capital to commercialize space. It would create 100's of companies, 10 million very high tech jobs, pay off the National Debt in 20 years and save the environment.
It is the easiest thing in the world to do.
Except for one minor problem. We need to elect someone to office who can read and write.
We would need to encourage someone that wasn't just trying to drink from the peoples teat. The government has and will continue to be a money pump for the connected.
And that is why it won't happen. Best to learn Mandarin now while the lesson's are cheap ...
Bullshit article.
What's better for the US: paying Russia for launch vehicles?
Or, being beholden to United Launch Alliance for price gouging for each launch?
Wait, have the fucking Chinks launched a privatized rocket with reusable technology for quick turnaround? Or, a government rocket? Answer: No.
Go fuck yourself Smith - you take money from Boeing and take it up the ass and your former Senator is dead.
Right on. This article makes zero sense. Just another frothy mouthed ZH hitjob on Musk. Serious wtf territory.
United Space Alliance hit article. Look them up. The monopoly Musk dethroned. To say they are upset would be an understatement.
Look up! https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/03/chinese-space-station-will-fall…
Tesla is what SpaceX was 3 to 5 years ago. Give Tesla some time, it will get through.
SpaceX is dominating the globe right now. Nobody comes close to it, but may be Blue Origin.
If we lose the Space race, which I highly doubted, it's because our MAGA/US MIC or may be NASA, but definitely NOT SpaceX.
All your rockets is now belong to us.
When they put a man on the moon they will only be like 50 years behind? lol Cant have it both ways. If we put a man on the moon?
Kubrick is dead. Who's gonna direct "their" show?
Absolutely correct.
Kubrick knew the truth and left clues, especially in "The Shining"
Why China May Win The Space Race
Duh, people still shop at Wall Mart
Duh, one "L" in Walmart. Thanks for helping younger people learn to read and write.
Glad you got a space expert to tell us what’s up /sarc
Another stupid article. Where do they find these morons?
Musk is a bit of a con man, but privatized space technology is certainly better than trusting engineers who work for a government paycheck at NASA. And by what right does this moron call China a "rogue nation"? What does that even mean? As far as I can tell it means a country the neocons want to use as an excuse for shoveling more money to the merchants of death in the MIC.
"National security" is another tired and meaningless phrase. The only security the criminals in Washington are concerned with is their own job security, so they can continue to loot the Empire as it falls.
I'm assuming this was ghostwritten by the United Space Alliance, Boeing and Lockheed Martin in bed with each other, that had a wonderful profit-making business until Musk and others came along and up set their monopoly. They weren't exactly innovators either, buying Russian engines rather than develop their own.
We should put United Launch Alliance in a grave yard, unless they come up with reusable rockets. It would save millions of USD.
And both may be beat out by the Russian Federation.
The propaganda viewpoint...
https://sofrep.com/101020/putin-announces-new-mars-and-moon-missions-of…
The not so propaganda viewpoint...
https://futurism.com/putin-russia-mars-2019/
Musk is a grand hoaxer without portfolio, were it not for billions of dollars from the Obama Administration.
> The document stated that Musk’s brainchild implemented rocket parts “without adequate screening or testing of the industrial grade part,
Minor note, their electronic components are being screened as of recently... (got the SpaceX donated poster on the wall right next to my cubicle...)
Fuck China. I didn't give any government criminals anything. If you see it, it's mine. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx8d--usWKI