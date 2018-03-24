Zuckerberg Scrambles To Calm Facebook Employees

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 09:45

Following a horrendous week of damage control through a choreographed game of MSM softball, Mark Zuckerberg is now trying to calm down Facebook employees in the wake of a massive data harvesting scandal.

A March 18 exposé by The Guardian detailing how 28-year-old programmer Christopher Wylie "made Steve Bannon's psychological warfare tool" missed its intended Trump-linked target and landed squarely on Facebook's doorstep, after revelations that Facebook's Orwellian data collection combined with sloppy oversight of what apps and their creators do with your data has resulted in disturbing violations of privacy.

What's more - Facebook was helping the Obama Campaign target voters using harvested data, similar to what Cambridge Analytica was doing. Obama's former campaign director admitted over Twitter that Facebook not only knew of the campaign's data harvesting to "suck out the whole social graph," but that they "didn't stop us once they realized that was what we were doing." 

And WikiLeaked emails released during the 2016 election revealed that Facebook COO Cheryl Sandberg really wanted "Hillary to win badly," after Hillary came over to Sandberg's house and was "magical with her kids."

Adding more fuel to the fire is the fact that one of the psychologists who created the data-harvesting app which gathered information on over 50 million Facebook users before selling it to Cambridge Analytica and others works for Facebook

The co-director of a company that harvested data from tens of millions of Facebook users before selling it to the controversial data analytics firms Cambridge Analytica is currently working for the tech giant as an in-house psychologist.

Joseph Chancellor was one of two founding directors of Global Science Research (GSR), the company that harvested Facebook data using a personality app under the guise of academic research and later shared the data with Cambridge Analytica. -The Guardian

As The Guardian's exposé became more and more Zucked, even the founder of WhatsApp, Jan Koum - who Facebook made a billionaire after buying his company, told his Twitter followers "It is time. #deletefacebook

With Bannon and Trump surely smirking at the Pandora's box opened by The Guardian, Mark Zuckerberg went radio silent for several days - emerging Wednesday of last week for a round of unsatisfying, robotic damage control with a couple of magazine articles and a painfully milquetoast interview on CNN.

While Zuckerberg attempted to extinguish fires outside of Facebook, the beleaguered CEO has taken multiple steps over the past few days to assuage the concerns of his company's 25,000 employees, according to the NYT.

The Silicon Valley company held a staff meeting on Tuesday to answer questions about Cambridge Analytica, featuring one of Facebook's lawyers, Paul Grewal. On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Zuckerberg addressed employees directly, according to two Facebook employees who asked not be identified because the proceedings were confidential. Mr. Zuckerberg also spoke with staff on Friday at a regularly scheduled employee meeting, said two people who attended the event.

"Calming employees was particularly vital because morale had sunk at the company," writes Sheera Frenkel in The Times. "Earlier this week, some Facebook employees had said that colleagues had started looking to transfer from the main social network product to other branches of the company, such as to messaging app WhatsApp and photo-sharing site Instagram, which have been relatively unscathed by the recent scandals."

Because clearly one needs a "safe space" to go with that 8-figure stock-based compensation... although at this rate it may be 7-figure.

One Facebook recruiter told The Times that there were concerns over top talent leaving the company for other Silicon Valley opportunities. 

"It's such a shocking difference for company employees who are used to having esteem for where they work," said Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants. "Ten years ago, Facebook was the hottest place to go out of college. This year, the best graduates are not necessarily looking at Facebook."

While Zuck wasn't present at the company's Tuesday staff meeting, he reportedly told employees of concrete measures the company was taking following the Cambridge Analytica report

Mr. Zuckerberg said the social network was investigating apps like the third-party quiz app that had obtained access to "large amounts of information" from the social network, which had then been used by Cambridge Analytica. He also said the company would restrict third-party developers' access and would notify users whose data had been harvested by Cambridge Analytica.

Of the #DeleteFacebook campaign, Mr. Zuckerberg told The New York Times in an interview, "I think it's a clear signal that this is a major trust issue for people, and I understand that." -NYT

Facebook's senior managers promised an open line of communication on Friday while the company reevaluates its privacy and security measures, according to two employees. 

Meanwhile, the hits just keep on coming...

Comments

mobius8curve Akzed Sat, 03/24/2018 - 10:42

Seriously you must be led around by some cult leader to post such a silly crap!

Revelation chapters 6 thru 22 has not yet been fulfilled or the world we are presently living in would not look like it does presently:

Revelation 6:14 And the heaven was removed as a scroll when it is rolled up; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places.

Try reading the Bible instead of pasting someone's crap :o(

OverTheHedge mobius8curve Sat, 03/24/2018 - 10:55

It's moved on a bit since then - this is the current text for everyone to be taking note of:

"GOZER the Traveler. He will come in one of the pre-chosen forms. During the rectification of the Vuldrini, the traveler came as a large and moving Torg! Then, during the third reconciliation of the last of the McKetrick supplicants, they chose a new form for him: that of a giant Slor! Many Shuvs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of the Slor that day, I can tell you!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6HWpqonRcY

cheech_wizard mobius8curve Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

The Lamb of God, or Lion of Judah, (Jesus Christ) opens the first four of the seven seals, which summons forth four beings that ride out on Fuchsia , Amber, Nyanza, and Ginger horses. Although some interpretations differ, in most accounts, the four riders are seen as symbolizing Loss of Privacy, Conspicuous Consumption, Mindless Entertainment, and the Suppression of Truth, respectively.

 

mobius8curve Mr Hankey Sat, 03/24/2018 - 10:44

I do not try to reason with foolishness:

Proverbs 9:7-10 He that correcteth a scoffer getteth to himself reviling; And he that reproveth a wicked man getteth himself a blot. (8) Reprove not a scoffer, lest he hate thee: Reprove a wise man, and he will love thee. (9) Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be yet wiser: Teach a righteous man, and he will increase in learning. (10) The fear of Jehovah is the beginning of wisdom; And the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.

pigpen stinkhammer Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Stink, I live in the heart of SF and the arrogance of all the employees working at the goobook monopoly tracking surveillance companies is astounding.

Each day I preach the gospel of adblocking and brave browser as I want to destroy their digtal advertising model.

Whoever controls the browser controls the money.

Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising surveillance worthless.

What is the value of advertising if you can't serve me an ad, I don't view the ad and you can't track me when I browse the web?

Plus these companies sell my data and don't compensate me. I own my f-ing data not the goobook.

Every citizen needs to make this a movement to delete fb and install brave browser as govt will do nothing to save us.

Or only hope is to unite and break their surveillance tracking digtal advertising monopoly.

Cheers,

Pigpen

 

Freddie Salzburg1756 Sat, 03/24/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

The people who "won" were the Khazar elite like the Rothschilds/ Soros et al.  They backed both sides.  Ran the USSR too.  Has Putin really thrown them out of Russia?  I hope so. Putin supports Christians which is more than the EUSSR, USSA or scum UK does.

This late 20 something dude does a pretty good job talking about how Facebook is dying rapidly ala My Space.  He mentions other platforms that people are switching to like Minds, Steemit, Bitchute and others.

Steemit had looked interesting but tney are near Wash DC which sucks. Maybe Trump will grow a pair and get Assange released and drop the BS case against Kim.com so they could make a more secure platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmgiL5KnSSo

F Facebook aka My Space 2.0.

delmar Jackson Nuclear Winter Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

Of course we brought in German rocket scientists after the war. They were the best in the world at what they did in rocket and nuclear science. The Russians got the rest.Today we bring in millions of mediocre or poorly skilled people or those who harbor territorial or religious grievances and are transforming our once unified nation into a Balkanized 3rd world country. The German scientists did not morph into some secret government.  What happened is billionaire open border globalists, none of them German scientists, took over the media and both parties and have been calling the shots on all issues that matter like immigration, foreign wars and our economy and trade for decades.

cheech_wizard delmar Jackson Sat, 03/24/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

Brief historical side note:

The Russians got the rest ... Not entirely true. France got about 60 engineers. You have heard of the French Ariane rocket family, haven't you? Karl-Heinz Bringer.

Based on his experience in Peenemünde, Bringer designed an engine that burned kerosene with nitric acid . The Veronique was launched successfully on 2 August 1950 for the first time.

Bringer's engine has been steadily developed:

  • Veronique AGI (from 1959): also with 4 t thrust, but with turpentine instead of kerosene as fuel
  • Veronique 61 (from 1964): 6 t thrust
  • Vesta (from 1964): 16 t thrust
  • Vexin (in Diamond A, from 1965): 28 t, used to launch the first French satellite Astérix
  • Valois (Diamond B, from 1970): 35 t

While working on the European launch vehicle, Bringer and his team returned to the 40-tonne engine. Here they developed from 1968, the Viking engine , which developed a boost of 55 t in the first test on April 8, 1971. It was used in various configurations in the Ariane 1 to 4.

Standard Disclaimer: Now you know more than you did before. And now you won't be talking out your ass.

 

 