91% Of Cypriots See 'Fake News' As A Problem (And They're Not Alone In The EU)

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 02:45

According to a recent Eurobarometer survey, at least seven in ten respondents in all 28 EU member states perceive fake news to be a problem in their country.

The share was highest in Cyprus with 91 percent saying "yes, it is definitely a problem" or "yes, it is a problem to some extent".

 Greece came second, followed by Italy.

In the UK, 84 percent of people said that fake news is a problem in their country.

researchfix Troy Ounce Mon, 03/26/2018 - 03:07 Permalink

It needs to be said, that fake news is the established media, and state tv.

As for Germany, the state tv and radio with 17 milliards Euro per year, and crying for more, are not nearly on death bed.

And the citizens have to pay for lies, half truths and misinformation. They pay their own brainwashing.

random999 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 02:55 Permalink

I think the big question here lies in what people consider fake news?

For me its all jewish media, but i know a lot of people will claim the opposit and only see jewish media as the real news.

Ghordius WallHoo Mon, 03/26/2018 - 03:50 Permalink

no, you are not betting, and if you were, you'd lose

languages. many of them. national media setups, 27 of them. private media, a vast and varied landscape. mandate "to do something" about "fake news"... as good as none

that's the reality with the "EU media" (and the EU)

but go on and stay on your "the EU, something like the US, China and Russia" thing. sounds right, must be right, stands to reason, doesn't it? meh

Ghordius ExPat2018 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 03:43 Permalink

and... you are hardly believable

the way you put it it sounds as if you were well informed on what three national media landscapes report, three sets of state and private media, in German, French, Dutch and English

if it was so, you would note the various slants and biases. involving two dozen political parties and three dozens private companies

instead, you just make a reference to "what USA media reports"... which is a completely different world altogether, with 6 megacorps dominating the US "mainstream media"

(back to the article, it's not astonishing that Cyprus is the one place in the EU where people are most acutely aware of how much rubbish "fake news" are around: they are, all in all, at the frontier of many things, with their "own lying eyes" telling a completely different story. starting with "little" things like Russia, Turkey and Israel)

kellys_eye Ghordius Mon, 03/26/2018 - 04:37 Permalink

"if it was so, you would note the various slants and biases. involving two dozen political parties and three dozens private companies"

...all leaning the same way, all pushing the same agenda, all working against the wishes of the majority and all in the pockets of the banksters.

Including yourself.

 

turkey george palmer Mon, 03/26/2018 - 03:34 Permalink

This some real edgy stuff woo boy.. people in Europe are aware of faux news. 

Discovered by a high powered journalist who made a couple inquiries as how people felt. Wow guess this makes them a Pulitzer prize winner no doubt.next week they will discover people think government has issues huh 

ExPat2018 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 04:04 Permalink

Example of LIES

MSM thinks the White Helmets are the good guys but  real journalists on the ground in Syria report otherwise.

They are terrorists at night and 'white helmets' by day.

Of course you won't see those reports or even footage on MSM.

 

ExPat2018 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 04:19 Permalink

The UK and Germany copy TV formats of the USA. 

In addition to their CIA script Headline News they also have those Good Morning shows where 2 or 3 talking head Bimbos discuss things.

They parrot the total bullshit about Russia poisoning.

 

ExPat2018 MS7 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 04:33 Permalink

Except their believing the USA liars will hurt them , It already has with sanctions on Russia which is NOW capitalist , NOT communist.

How many Americans or even Europeans know that over 6000 German companies are in Russia?

How many know that even Finnish dairy farmers have moved to Russia?

is it ever mentioned in USA or European media that Russia has a 13 percent FLAT TAX rate? (compared to about 50 percent rate in USSA and EU) if you add up all the nickel and dime taxes.

ExPat2018 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 04:29 Permalink

Its pretty obvious to me that the USA and their CIA and NGO's want to demonize Russia and here in Europe they are very busy pushing the lies on Europeans.

America wants to control all of Europe

Do you really think they went into WW2 to help the people out of the kindness of their hearts?   LOL

Its always been about hegemony for the USA.  And most Americans believe they are ''exceptional''' and saved Europe  and has some divine right to rule the world.

amadeus39 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 04:53 Permalink

I didn't watch it, but it has been reported as news and even aired on 60 Minutes. Porn stars interview with that left wing fruitcake Anderson masquerading as news. Pulp Fiction is what I call it. Terrible how low CNN will stoop.

 