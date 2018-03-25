91% Of Cypriots See 'Fake News' As A Problem (And They're Not Alone In The EU)

According to a recent Eurobarometer survey, at least seven in ten respondents in all 28 EU member states perceive fake news to be a problem in their country.

The share was highest in Cyprus with 91 percent saying "yes, it is definitely a problem" or "yes, it is a problem to some extent".

Greece came second, followed by Italy.

In the UK, 84 percent of people said that fake news is a problem in their country.