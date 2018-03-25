Are Corporations Poised To Overtake Countries?

-
Corporations such as Facebook and others will continue to outdo the state in accruing massive amounts of personal data on individuals, particularly in the West.
Massive firms could use such information as part of an effort to reshape people’s allegiances.
As states perceive corporations as potential threats to their power, they will take action to keep such companies at bay.
Will the corporation supplant the state as the world's dominant organizational structure in the coming century?
It's a question to which many world thinkers adamantly answer "yes." In this bold vision for the future, national borders gradually wither away as transnational companies become ever more powerful, leading governments by the nose in pursuit of perfect supply chain efficiency.
For advocates of this vision, the prevailing trends throughout the world, large companies' growing influence, the giant cash piles of companies like Apple and diminishing trade barriers all point to the coming predominance of the corporation.
Skeptics, by contrast, say the obituary for the state is decidedly premature but concede that the corporation is likely to eat away at national power in the decades to come.
Is the Sun Setting on the State?
The history of the world is essentially a history of the invisible lines that have shaped the global population. The basic societal unit, the human, is largely the same the world over, but systems have emerged to turn humans into cogs in larger machines. Organizations and institutions exercise power thanks to individuals' willingness to subordinate themselves to wider goals. In feudal times, a king's power depended on the loyalty of his lords, who themselves needed to keep their peasants in line to ensure their own continued strength. While ostensibly preoccupied with the world to come, the Catholic Church once wielded a large degree of power in the present realm. Today, however, the institution is a shadow of its former self because it has not succeeded in persuading as large a percentage of the population to believe in it, thereby reducing its power on a relative basis. In the centuries that followed the Peace of Westphalia in 1648, the nation-state began to supplant the church, ultimately providing a common sense of identity for which large groups of diverse people were willing to die.
But the idea that individuals could begin to rally around the corporation more than the nation-state is flawed. First off, the favorable geopolitical circumstances that have permitted corporations to thrive over the last seven decades might not continue. Beyond that, however, there are also deeper philosophical problems with the idea, centered on the question of personal motivation.
If corporations are to overtake the state in global importance, individuals would need to collectively switch their primary allegiance (or be compelled to do so by circumstance) to massive companies over their current polities. The situation would also require the average person to prize a corporate identity more highly than a national one – something that few have been willing to do thus far. National identities have coalesced over many centuries, becoming woven into families, cultures, traditions and languages. Corporations, by contrast, are relative newcomers to the realm of identity politics and have not managed to achieve the same degree of penetration into people's lives. Still, recent developments portend a shift in power from country to corporation.
Harnessing Knowledge in Pursuit of Power
In recent years, personal information has become an increasingly important commodity, particularly in Europe and North America. But whereas one would have expected the state to collect such information in the past, today it is the corporation that is amassing such knowledge. Western populations have been relatively content – the present fallout from the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica incident notwithstanding – to allow companies to learn vast amounts of information about them. Over the last two decades, companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon have become interwoven in the daily lives of Western citizens, and they have amassed extraordinary amounts of information at an individual user level for the purposes of targeted advertising. These developments have given technology corporations the ability to gain access to a degree of knowledge over individuals' lives that a Western politician seeking election could only dream about.
Large proportions of people's lives are migrating online into areas such as social media, and if the trajectory continues at its current rate, corporations such as Facebook and Amazon could soon possess more knowledge about individuals in a Western country than national governments, which are largely restrained in the information they can gather and retain.
Large proportions of people's lives are migrating online into areas such as social media, and if the trajectory continues at its current rate, corporations such as Facebook and Amazon could soon possess more knowledge about individuals in a Western country than national governments, which are largely restrained in the information they can gather and retain. In a battle for hearts and minds, it is not hard to imagine Apple one day enjoying a better chance than a national government of persuading an individual to align with its interests. This could be the key to enormous persuasive power; indeed, it is possible that it could provide corporations with a path to ultimately win the battle for a population's hearts and minds.
Already, it appears that states are preparing a counterattack against the corporate challenger, particularly by resorting to antitrust legislation. Judicial officials in the European Union have launched legal action against major U.S. technology companies through such avenues, while a similar debate has begun in the United States as well.
The planet is a long way from sitting down to watch a World Cup match pitting Amazon versus Facebook instead of the likes of Brazil versus France, yet corporations will continue to make inroads into the lives of people around the globe to the degree that they could come to rival the state for power. As the recent legal proceedings in the European Union show, the first salvoes have been fired in the great battle between the state and the corporation, and more are likely to come.
Ummm. Duh.
You been under a rock for 75 years?
No, no governments won't do anything to stop their bosses from becoming more powerful. Zbigniew Brezisnki called for the dissolution of nation states in favor of corporate fiefdoms and here we are.
Break up the largest 100 corporations into 1000 corporations and watch honesty and creativity flourish in freer markets. Now.
No, it will be those satanic worshipping kabbalah reading motherfuckers that will.
I thought they already did....
Isn't "the Deep State" a synonym for the corporations?
Derpity doo??? 1913 mean anything to you?
Derpity doo??? 1913 mean anything to you?
Done deal for decades.
In reply to Break up the largest 100… by Stuck on Zero
Corporations, other than transportation, like railroads and airlines, should be limited to one state only. Within each state, a corporation should be limited to no more than 10 locations. Imagine that.
In reply to Done deal for decades. by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
It would be end game for politicians and politics. Game changer.
Of course, it will never happen.
Too, too late.
Our only hope is a nuclear conflagration, plague, or a natural disaster.
Are you ready yet?
can you give us the specs of the rock you're living under? I'd like a couple.
No need to bring in the government.
Just close your big 5 checking account and open one at a regional bank or credit union.
Just close your big 5 auto/home insurance and get it instead from smaller regional insurer.
The Corporatist State
1. Since 1990, Wall St. income has gone up 800%,
corporate income 250%. Middle class 9%
2. the nation's farmland, its core productive asset,
slides inevitably into total corporate ownership
3. corporatist billionaires skin you daily
4. large corporations demean and diminish the value of labor
5. the merger of corporate power with the state is complete
How true of farming, it's my biz. The mantra is go big or get out. Am increasing my dairy herd by another 100, just to keep up.
6. and the transformation into fascism is complete.
I think you've reached the bottom. Is there any way up?
Google, Facebook, and Amazon aren't Govt agencies?
No, the government agencies are Facebook, Amazon, etc....
Slight, but important, difference!
I thought they already had?... At least in North America, England and Western Europe!...
As for the rest of the "holdouts"?... Especially the 2 biggest with the rocks that KILL?!!!
Got my suntan lotion with the 10 million block READY TO GO!!!
Companies like MySpace will rule the world!
Ya. Sure.
They sell off your info or profit. They only have your information if you give it to them.
If the service is free, then the product they depend on, is you.
That's another thing I always tell people....if a product markets itself as free....its not. There is a cost - your data. You'll be surprised just how many people don't see it that way.
A family member sent me an email saying I should join up so we can chat on there a few years back.
I said, we are already chatting now, why do I need to use that website?
Well, its free, and some of your friends already use it.
Sure, a company with thousands of employees all over the planet, they all just work for free, and my friends jumped off a bridge, so, I should too? Hard no to all of that.
poised?
It's already old news.
After 21 years at the same address and faithfully paying the premium every six months, Our auto insurance company demanded we show them proof of our residence by sending a copy of a utility bill, tax return, bank statements, home taxes, school taxes etc. Would not accept drivers license, registration greater than two months old.
They claimed they had information we were living in another state or country but would not show us the information.
It was either comply or no insurance.
This is how American corporations treat long term, what used to be valued customers.
Well everybody knows you cannot win against stupid.
How wealthy and demanding do you think that auto insurance company would be absent State required purchase? Whatever abuse any corporation commits, is largely only possible at scale because of The State.
It was either comply or no insurance.
? fuck theres hundreds of auto ins. companies Drop them faster than they can say you did not pay the premium.
In some states you can post a bond yourself. Mostly it is proof that you can pay out $25,000 if need be.
Or toss your big 5 auto insurance and go with a regional insurer.
Find a new auto insurance company. Im sure a few other places would love to accept your money.
Need to check your credit record. Happened to me where a home loan in my name showed up in Salt Lake City in error.
I would verify that it was my insurance company. That being said my experience is that car insurance companies will ease your rates up a bit each year if you stay with them. Shop your car insurance around, I got a serious ticket years ago and Allstate said my rate would be XXX and when I shopped around I found insurance from another major carrier not just for less than XXX but for less than I had been paying before the ticket. I had been with Allstate for about 15 years.
The bigger the corporation, the bigger the government, the bigger the crimes.
Cut them down to size and you reduce the magnitude of their crimes.
Life isn't that hard. What's hard is dealing with psychopaths.
The bigger the corporation,(Federal Reserve Bank) the bigger the government,(USA) the bigger the crimes, yep
Exactly.
The most important distinction -- that between the organizations, structures and boundaries that are given to us and those that we create and maintain ourselves - is ignored. There is much that we don't discuss openly in this regard, but key reasons why central banks and the most powerful organizational entities in the world are held by private families ought to be self-evident (for example). Similarly, the reasons why currencies are debased, and why Soros and his ilk now inject migrant trash into western nations ought to be self-evident. Every attempt is being made to undermine one's traditional sense of distinctiveness, of self. (Amusingly, we see it increasingly having the opposite effect.)
Loyalty-wise, most important element is psychopathy. Corporations are totally psychopathic, run as they are by psychopaths. The same can frequently be said of nations and other forms of human organization, but at least in the case of group definition at a grassroots level, traditionally, there is the hope of curbing abuse of power and reasserting something that could be described as personal and familial and tribal sovereignty through the "blood of patriots." Power should project UP, not DOWN.
This is why the cartelization of pretty much everything in commerce ought to give any right-minded person a sense of alarm. In a world where you have no control over the means of production, and where the corporations fund governments and shape policy, how do you hold corporations accountable for wrong behavior? Answer: you don't. That's why our entire society is increasingly psychopathic.
I submit that we will see some kind of groundswell against this phenomenon. Ethnicity, tribe and especially morality matters -- BUT ONLY WHEN YOU FORCE IT. And that's only possible locally.
Fortunately, falling EROEI will curb the worst of the imbalances brought about by corporate malfeasance. We're witnessing Peak Psychopathy. There will be no room for trash like the Clintons and their ilk.
It is strange how some people appear to define themselves by the things they use or enjoy. I remember a survey once that asked about the "personality" of different consumer products. The questions were absurd: "Does this shampoo strike you as CHARISMATIC?" It's just a fucking shampoo, but whoever wrote the survey evidently doesn't expect you to feel that way. Sorry, but having me as a customer, client or a user or knowing something about me doesn't by implication mean that I feel any sense of allegiance toward you. FUCK you. We should take heart in the awareness that large numbers of people are abandoning social media, and attempts through marketing to establish brand loyalty among millennials seem to be failing dismally. Millennials grasp what has happening and understand at a deep, visceral level that it's wrong.
Watch merger of Monsanto-Bayer.
Genetically modified aspirin: generous amounts of fertilizer, herbicides and hormones inclued. le chaim
Poised? Ummmm, that trap already sprung ..
Poised?
Name a government they don't control.
"... governments, which are largely restrained in the information they can gather and retain."
Laughable.
Aren't private central Banks corporations?
Do governments owe their private banks billions and trillions?
Ditto: Name a country they don't already own.
Korea,Syria,Iran?
Central Bank of Syria: Established in 1953
Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran: Established in 1960
The Central Bank of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Established in 1947
It dont work like they taught us in school folks. Think of it like a giant asset stripping machine.
Highly unlikely. People forget that many of these mega-corps only came about because of State support. What even less realize, is that nearly all of them would lose their lofty positions--if not everything, absent State support, both direct and indirect. These companies may possess vast knowledge about people, but the profitability of that is suspect. If any company were to try and use this information in coercive policies, they would be torn to rubble very quickly. People vastly underestimate the social contract myth, which is just a neo-original sin. The legal fiction of a corporation, no matter how large, is insignificant comparatively.
These mega corps would fold up in seconds if you would stop buying from them.
They can take over whatever the fcuck they want, that shift won't fly in the Russian Federation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GsDLrUieJg
Classic Putin :D
Well if you look at history, and I mean really look at history you'll find that historically companies takeover societies and then shortly thereafter the societies fall apart. Because companies taking over society is a move of desperation, and they're only desperate because they aren't intelligent.
The author needs to look up the definitions of Corptocracy, Plutocracy, and Oligarchy.
Yep, corporations took over a long time ago, that's why things are falling apart in the first place.
The only way a few nations will survive/delay imminent hostile corporate takeover is to go full on protectionist, seizing and nationalizing the assets /properties of any and all corporations that represent a " credible threat".
Other than that, welcome to the age of the Digital Plutocratic Corpocracy.
Governments are corporate zipperheads. Here's a Smedley Butler quote that says it all:
“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”
Central banks have been corporations for 100's of years, that's why things are falling apart in the first place. This author is either asleep at the wheel, or deceiving. Today the only difference is more corporations are getting involved that will make society unravel even faster.
Soon corporations will be declared enemy combatants and will have their personhood taken away?
Send the CNN logo to Gitmo?