Dramatic Footage Shows Saudis Intercepting Ballistic Missile Over Capital Riyadh

Remarkable footage has emerged of the Royal Saudi Air Defense shooting down one or more incoming ballistic missiles over the northeast part of the capital, Riyadh, on Sunday evening shortly before midnight, according to Saudi state-television.
The missiles, fired from Yemen in a replica attack of last December's ballistic missile launch, were reportedly aimed at several Saudi airports.
بيـض الله وجيهكــم يا الدفـاع الجــوي ذي— SulaimanAldoosari (@SAUDI_POWER0) March 25, 2018
علومكم مافي جديد و الحوثي لا زال مستمر
في فقدان الأمل ٤ صواريخ تم اسقاطها خلال
ثواني في #نجران #الرياض #جازان وكذلك #خميس_مشيط من قبل الدفاع الجوي
#الرياض_الان pic.twitter.com/dDPpYnafDh
BREAKING: Saudi air defense intercepts ballistic missile over Riyadh; loud explosions heard across the capital pic.twitter.com/gprUbjEN8C— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 25, 2018
Saudi Air Defence have intercepted a missile over northeastern part the country's capital city of #Riyadh pic.twitter.com/ZckKFeEkYN— Bryson Morrison 🇺🇸 (@morrison_bryson) March 25, 2018
Shortly after the attack video also emerged of a missile successfully striking Saudi soil:
#Sondakika— Son Kale Türkiye (@SonKaleTurkiye2) March 25, 2018
Suudi başkenti Riyadh da büyük patlama meydana geldi. pic.twitter.com/qSwwowoVOU
#Sondakika— Son Kale Türkiye (@SonKaleTurkiye2) March 25, 2018
Suudi başkenti Riyadh da büyük patlama meydana geldi. pic.twitter.com/V0QWjyJJSI
This is what the situation in #Riyadh Streets— hONoUR (@Jakoben1789) March 25, 2018
After Houthi attack from #Yemen, remnant of missile can be seen in streetspic.twitter.com/xmph5AsmXK
Husilerin Yemen'den fırlattığı füze parçaları Riyad sokaklarında..
Ahmed Al Omran, a reporter for the Financial Times said that the doors and windows of his apartment in Riyadh were shaking.
Saudi air defence intercepts ballistic missile in northeast Riyadh —state television— Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) March 25, 2018
Doors and windows in my apartment in Riyadh were shaking few minutes ago. Others reporting they heard sounds of loud explosions.— Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) March 25, 2018
The attacks were focused on several Saudi airports according to Yemeni television station Al-Maseera.
As we reported in December, the Royal Saudi Air Defense shot down a Volcano 2-H missile fired by Yemeni rebels;
The Houthi attack and Saudi Arabia's response echoes similar strikes last November and December in which a Volcano 2-H missile was launched by Yemeni rebels and reportedly shot down by Saudi air defenses seconds before striking the al-Yamama royal palace.
Two ballastic missiles were fired at Saudi Arabia last November, but neither hit their targets. The first, on November 4, was fired at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh while the second was fired at a Saudi oil refinery on November 30.
Reports of a ballistic missile just intercepted over Riyadh pic.twitter.com/aZW9LvkfOP— عبدالله بن خالد (@AbdullahKhaledS) December 19, 2017
#Houthi fighters in Nihm district. pic.twitter.com/zFW630z5pl— Yemen Observer (@YemeniObserv) March 25, 2018
The Nov. 4 attack on the airport led to a tightening of a longstanding Saudi-led blockade of Yemen, which was already struggling with a devastating famine. As with past incidents involving the Houthis, Saudi accused Iran of supplying the missile to the rebels, a charge Tehran strongly denied. Yemen has been struggling for more than two years with a brutal civil war that has triggered humanitarian crises and tens of thousands of combat-related deaths.
