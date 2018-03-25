Dramatic Footage Shows Saudis Intercepting Ballistic Missile Over Capital Riyadh

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/25/2018 - 17:46

Remarkable footage has emerged of the Royal Saudi Air Defense shooting down one or more incoming ballistic missiles over the northeast part of the capital, Riyadh, on Sunday evening shortly before midnight, according to Saudi state-television. 

The missiles, fired from Yemen in a replica attack of last December's ballistic missile launch, were reportedly aimed at several Saudi airports. 

Shortly after the attack video also emerged of a missile successfully striking Saudi soil: 

Ahmed Al Omran, a reporter for the Financial Times said that the doors and windows of his apartment in Riyadh were shaking.

The attacks were focused on several Saudi airports according to Yemeni television station Al-Maseera.

As we reported in December, the Royal Saudi Air Defense shot down a Volcano 2-H missile fired by Yemeni rebels;

The Houthi attack and Saudi Arabia's response echoes similar strikes last November and December in which a Volcano 2-H missile was launched by Yemeni rebels and reportedly shot down by Saudi air defenses seconds before striking the al-Yamama royal palace. 

Two ballastic missiles were fired at Saudi Arabia last November, but neither hit their targets. The first, on November 4, was fired at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh while the second was fired at a Saudi oil refinery on November 30.

The Nov. 4 attack on the airport led to a tightening of a longstanding Saudi-led blockade of Yemen, which was already struggling with a devastating famine. As with past incidents involving the Houthis, Saudi accused Iran of supplying the missile to the rebels, a charge Tehran strongly denied. Yemen has been struggling for more than two years with a brutal civil war that has triggered humanitarian crises and tens of thousands of combat-related deaths.

NiggaPleeze strannick Sun, 03/25/2018 - 18:54

What I found most interesting, this video (it's the video that's 20 seconds long, third one down on the page) makes it clear that the missile that hit the street was an ABM fired by the Saudis (you can watch the missile's entire trajectory, as it is launched at about 5.5 seconds in, to it striking and exploding).  The small size of the explosion confirms that.

Question is, was that a bug in the missile, or did the Saudis fire it at the street intentionally?

Blankone NiggaPleeze Sun, 03/25/2018 - 19:37

I noticed that as well.
I also watched this on RT: https://www.rt.com/news/422291-saudi-intercept-yemen-missile/
One of the videos shows missile one fired, second one fired and almost immediately self destructs and then a third is fired. 1st and 3rd later explode further away.

I have not formed an opinion but:
There is no signature of an incoming missile(s)
The video you posted clearly shows a Saudi missile traveling distance and looping back to mimic an incoming attack.
The RT video shows that someone was filming with a phone prior to the first missile being fired. Why so convenient?

Davy Crockett New_Meat Sun, 03/25/2018 - 18:12

Well guys, seems like you need to shoot them in volleys.  I want to see some missiles hit some lazy Wahhabi Salafists right where they live.  You gotta bring the pain of war to the people who are paying the mercenaries that are attacking your country.  It's not enough to just kill the mercenaries themselves.

serotonindumptruck Sun, 03/25/2018 - 17:54

The Saudis celebrate and gleefully announce to the world when they successfully shoot down an Iranian or Russian made missile fired from Yemen.

They conveniently omit the successful shoot-downs of American made F16s by Iranian/Russian missile technology.

83_vf_1100_c Sun, 03/25/2018 - 17:59

  Lot of high dollar Patriots launched to take out one old Scud. I guess they got it, hard to tell what is happening. Was it an intercept or just the Patriots missing and self destructing. Either way, Raytheon wins.

WTFUD Sun, 03/25/2018 - 18:07

This is terrible, rockets & WMD's are reserved for Syria & the likes and not members of the Wahhabi axis of evil.

Strongly worded letter in on the way to my MP as we speak.