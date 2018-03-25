Eric Peters: "The Chinese Know This. Why Are They Doing It?"

Some contemplations from the latest "Weekend Notes" by One River Asset Management CIO, Eric Peters, on recent developments in China...
Contemplation
He went for a long walk, trees bare. Considered his discussions with historians, experts, strategists, analysts. Articles, analyses, theories. The largest nation on earth, with 18.5% of humanity’s population, the 2nd biggest GDP, had lifted term limits for its leader. No one seemed to care, which itself seemed fascinating, said something.
But what? He wondered. Nearly everyone accepted the rough narrative that by lifting term limits, Xi Jinping strengthened his control, allowing him to complete the anti-corruption drive, and the Belt and Road Initiative.
He didn’t buy it. Xi Jinping surely had time to groom a successor with similar beliefs and priorities before his 2nd term ends in 2023. Besides, there’s precedent for former leaders to remain active in the wings, well beyond their formal rule.
The 2-term limit was introduced in 1982 to save China from the ruin of uninterrupted leadership - Mao’s late legacy prompted the constitutional change. Throughout history, great nations and empires fail when they surrender their institutions to an individual.
The Chinese know this. Why’d they do it?
Is Beijing preparing for instability? Chinese banks have $40trln balance sheets (50% of global GDP, 3x Chinese GDP). US banks hold $17tlrn balance sheets (less than 1x US GDP).
Might China be preparing for internal economic instability? Or perhaps it’s that the West is in deep political disarray, fractured, fighting itself.
The unipolar American world order is crumbling, the US relinquishing leadership. Such transitions have historically produced periods of profound global risks, opportunities - Beijing knows this. What’s the trade? He wondered.
* * *
... and on the history of (de)regulation in the US, and why it is only a matter of time before the government cracks down on the internet giants of the day:
Glory Days:
“May Day 1975 marked the start of Wall Street deregulation,” said the historian. “Banks and brokerages flourished thereafter, expanding their power and political influence.” 1998 marked peak deregulation with Clinton’s repeal of Glass-Steagall. “Pump and dump schemes of all sorts propagated; Wolf of Wall Street excesses. Then came the dot com IPO madness which led to Sarbanes Oxley.”
The final debauchery was exposed in 2008, and led to sweeping Dodd-Frank financial regulation. “Wall Street’s been in lock-down ever since.”
“The 1996 Telecom Act protected America’s nascent internet companies,” continued the historian. AOL started in 1985. Netscape launched in 1993, went public in 1995. Amazon launched in 1994. Yahoo 1995. Facebook 2004. YouTube 2005. “The Act protected them from liability for anything republished on their sites.” They were too weak to withstand such liability and needed nurturing to foster innovation.
“But Facebook has a $460bln market cap. It’s not responsible for what it publishes but the NY Times is. That’s now preposterous.”
“When Wall Street lacked regulation, any product, no matter how absurd, was welcomed through the front door and pumped out to clients through the back door,” explained the historian.
“The greater the flow, the higher the profits. Those were the glory days.” Then regulations raised costs, stymied product development, crushed the profit model.
“Today’s internet companies suck in free customer data through the front door, and sell it out the back door. The greater the flow, the higher the profits. They’re dominant. They’ll soon be regulated.”
Comments
"The Chinese know this. Why’d they do it?"
Because the few people that "did it" will walk away insanely rich, while the many people, that had no say in the matter, will be crushed.
"From the Many, to the FEW; more, more, ALL of it!"
This better be good ..
In reply to . by FireBrander
Cognitive winter is coming, and with it widespread war.
While in the West there is a concerted effort to destroy figurehead leadership, in the East there is the opposite effort. Both China and Russia are enforcing and emboldening their leaders.
Why?
Because as strong as the Deep State is, essentially it is a committee. And we all know the jackass is the result of a horse made by committee.
In reply to This better be good .. by Giant Meteor
Ok, that'll do ..
Consolidating power ..
In reply to Winter is coming, and with… by Cognitive Dissonance
It will more than do, thanks Cog.
What I seem to be waiting on is: with reports of elites beginning to price shelters and bug outs, some already leaving or gone, is incineration "the plan" or is it already out of hand and the civil wars and related insurrection coming right up?
Maybe it's just me but doesn't it seem each week seems a little more insane than the last lately? Something's coming.
In reply to Ok, that'll do .. by Giant Meteor
… the US relinquishing leadership
Our leadership has been melting like an Ice Dildo under the Mojave Sun. All that’s left now is a tiny Icicle. ;-)
Looney
In reply to This better be good .. by Giant Meteor
Bigly ..
That's what happens when folks sell their souls, I believe the example of Faust had made clear on this point ..
In reply to … by Looney
My prep was to buy an ox, to work and fertilize my rice paddy.
I fear it may not be enough.
--Banana man
In reply to Bigly … by Giant Meteor
I agree. However it's worth exploring how. Certainly Xi's crackdown on "corruption" will lead some to vote for his dictatorship in the hopes their corruption will be allowed. Or perhaps, those running/owning banks, hope to get bailed out when the house of leveraged credit collapses, for their vote. Having a permanent leader during the coming crisis, is to keep the status quo of using government as you say, for the few in government from the many not in government. A lot of Chinese will suffer when the house of cards collapses.
The commentary about GoogleFacebook is sad. It's lashing out at powerful commercial interests (which the free market will take care of as people abandon them for better choices which will likely also be free or low cost) to increase government control over commerce. Most of the lashing seems to be from Democrats, who don't like the fact that Facebook sold data to conservatives while sucking up to Democrats and giving them the info for free, or allowed paid Russian trolls to post on stories (when everyone else does it free). What snowflakes.
In reply to . by FireBrander
No Eric, the truth is just the opposite. Nations become more and more "in form" and directed, ready to handle any exigency, the more that power is consolidated around a single will, a single personage, a single ruling family. If history proves anything, it is that. How you arrived at the exact opposite notion is a mystery that can only be explained by not having studied any actual history but by looking at the world through the lens of your ideology.
Yeah, but history shows that when the single personage croaks, the whole she-bang goes up in flames...
In reply to No Eric, the truth is just… by GooseShtepping Moron
Incorrect.
The Roman republic in 400 years from a little village controlled most of known civilisation. They were ruled by two consul, senators that would be elected . the co consuls had one year terms and they could not be consuls again for ten years.
Occaissionally, a crisis would occur and they would vote in a dictator; Corialanus, Marius and Sulla re are examples.
So, you are wrong.
In reply to No Eric, the truth is just… by GooseShtepping Moron
Perhaps they know something of their own culture that you don't quite grasp Eric - maybe...?
Maybe they are preparing for a long war?
Also why the bit about internet companies at the end? The only regulating that should be done is transparency to users about what they use the data for.
They're preparing for war, just like all of the world's major nations are right now.
Selling customer data isn't new... like false flag ops, banksters crimes, intel ops etc... it's all been going on for ages... but they only see the light of day when the empires collapse.. 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'... build the new on the corpse of the old.. same as usual.. so the outing continues.
Xi's move seems to keep the empire going.... unlike Gorbachev, who trusted the West and didn't see the collapse of his own party's power base occurring.. Xi sees it, has been dealing with it for a few years now, but in those systems, it takes years just to get going... same problem Putin had... took him years to get a real grip on the reins of power... and only in recent years can he really start to get things done... only now does he have the experience really needed for the job, same with most... in our system, they are all puppets from the start, not real people, but rather sheep... so the game is different... and kept that way by their masters.
Internet Companies.... "they'll soon be regulated".
I hope this applies to Google/YouTube who can profile anyone based on their searched and views.
Regulation will probably apply to any third party.... except the government.
Why yes, yes of course they'll be regulated, you know, just the like Dodd Frank regulation in response to the global heist 2008-09 still in progress. Just like the completely irrelevant "Sarbanes Oxley" (here is looking at you Jon Corzine).
Regulated by the very same "government" stooges that rubber stamp everything done up till this point ..
Regulations, and taxs .. are for the little people.
Once again, the proliferation of "non prosecution agreements, no admission of guilt" regarding primary dealers corporate crime sprees by the various systemically important (too big to fail) players, tells exactly whose bread is being buttered .. and by whom ..
Not to mention all that the law breaking by the law givers themselves, which has become so entirely routine, it barely registers a one on the shock o meter ..
Perilous times we're livin in ..
In reply to Internet Companies.... … by 45North1
Xi is just growing his own power and wealth. Same as it ever was.
Aristotle found benevolent dictatorships are the best for the welfare of the people while democracy is the worst.
When I built my Internet companies I did not sell my customer's information. I suppose that is why I do not run Google or Facebook.
Since they did it before with Mao, I fail to see how they are supposed to bring deep wisdom to this decision that merits all this green tea leaf reading.
hunger games are coming
In China you have to Bribe both sides, but if either side finds out you bribed the other, then you're toast.
this one leader for life stuff is just streamlining the Bribe System.
The last time the Big Dogs went at it was WW2. Since then it mostly been the Big Dogs beating up on the mutts.
It would be really bad this go round if the Big Dogs tangle. Because you can bet your sweet ass, bombs will not just be dropping on "their" side of the world.
The shit could and would get very real in a hurry.... Not good, not good at all.
china likes the emperor idea when they find a good emperor. they have had some luck in that regard.
"Throughout history, great nations and empires fail when they surrender their institutions to an individual. "
That's completely wrong. Nations ruled by Monarchy's last much more than Democracies. Most Democracies fail with in a few hundred years as the people simply vote in leaders that promise them everything and bankrupt the nation. History is full of Monarchy's that last well over 1000 years. Generally a hereditary monarchy will choose long term planing for stability as the ruler wants to hand his children a stable nation. Democracies tend to be very short term focused (mostly on winning the next election).
Most of the Western Democracies are bankrupt and will eventually fall. China has pretty much been ruled by a single person for the past 3000 years. Yeah Monarchy's fell during that time, but China never really had a Democracy or some form or representative gov't in its history. Western Democracies will likely fall before China does.
That said I wouldn't want to live in China, or any communist nation. This is just reality. The Chinese communist party is very corrupt and needs someone to sweep it clean. Perhaps Xi Jinping is the man do to it. I don't know, but clearly China's current gov't isn't working.
FWIW: I would be willing to support a Libertarian as lifetime ruler. Someone that is committed to limited gov't, pro-capitalism, Liberty, etc.
I wouldn't surprise me if it turned out that Xi and key members of his government are tools for the new world order crowd.
bwdik
He who has the Gold. Controls
Arrrrr,
T'is. Murphy's Golden Rule...
The One With The Gold, Makes The Rules.
In reply to He who has the Gold… by Seasmoke
Soon it will be time
to make a choice...
Mother Abigail
or
Randall Flagg
"No one seemed to care, which itself seemed fascinating..."
Not many seem to care about very much anymore. Perhaps a global trend toward the decline or out-right elimination of human-kind?
Yes, there is the quickened and erratic pulse and frenzied spasms of negative activity within the camp of the barbarian, the luddite and the parasite. Even there, their final goal is destruction, overthrow and annhilation. Not worth even considering other than as part of the whole.
Like the lemming and its mad rush to the cliff's edge.
Xi has some strange alliances...
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Oh dear...
Google: ''Falklands – Argentina's Imaginary Territory'' (1pg) for some reality.
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
China is more likely to collapse internally than USA, imho. Explained here www.splittingpennies.com