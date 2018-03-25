The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From The Market's Retest Of The February Low

Authored by Bryce Coward via Knowledge Leaders Capital blog,
As our readers ponder the implications of trade wars and the possibility for moderately higher inflation – a circular loop if we ever did see one – we thought we’d evaluate the market’s behavior to see what kind of clues it’s giving us about its health. Before we begin, however, let’s remember that the market testing its February low is a completely normal, if not predictable, outcome of a correction, as we highlighted here and here. And the timing of this test, the length of time that has passes between the original low and the test, fits with the historical precedent nearly perfectly. Therefore, we need to be careful to not read too much into this recent bout of weakness unless or until indicators of market health tell us we are dealing with something more sinister.
First off, the good.
Not everything in equity land is painting a doomsday picture. Indeed, liquidity sensitive small cap stocks, emerging market stocks, and frontier market stocks are all outperforming United States equities and developed world equities more generally.
This is a strong indication that 1) either panic selling has not set in yet, or 2) the overall health of the market is not that bad.
Furthermore, stocks are deeply oversold on a short-term basis as measured by the percent of issues above their own 20-day moving average, as shown in the 4th chart below.
When stocks get this oversold, they tend to rally at least a bit.
Now the bad.
Even though stocks are short-term oversold, they are nowhere near being long-term oversold. At each of the good lows since 2008 (except for the 2012 low), the percent of stocks above their own 200-day moving average dropped toward 20% or lower. We are currently at 49%.
The percent of stocks making new 65-day lows is also muted, at only 14%. Good lows see new 65-day lows above 30%.
The percent of stocks in a bear market – down more than 20% from their own 200-day high – is only 19%. If stocks are done falling, this would mark, by a long shot, the smallest percent of stocks entering a bear market of any selloff in the last decade.
Now for the ugly.
The Smart Money Index is intended to track the behavior of professional money managers (the smart money), by comparing market performance during the first hour of trading ,when inexperienced/emotional buying/selling takes place, to market performance during the last hour of trading, when experienced managers make their moves. Stocks have been selling off late in the day recently, which is an indication that professional managers are taking chips off the table. The Smart Money Index is tanking and well below the levels of the February low.
Finally, for the even uglier.
The last chart shows the performance of the Nikkei 225 Index from the spring of 1988 through the spring of 1990 (blue line), and then we overlay the most recent two years of performance for the S&P 500 (red line).
As we can see, the analog is nearly perfect, with a 98% correlation. If it were to continue, US stocks would stand to loose another 15% from here. Thank you to our friend, Jesse Felder, for the tip on this relationship.
Comments
" Knowledge Leaders......" sez who?
I would prefer a 150% loss
In reply to " Knowledge Leaders......" … by RagaMuffin
Actually, even after the recent drop, the S&P 500 is still about 50% overvalued.
It is currently priced for negative returns over the next decade.
Also, I wasn’t joking about dusting off the “DOW 10,000” Hats the other day; it’s nearly assured that number will be revisited sometime within the next few years. Of course, that would represent an excellent buying opportunity...
In reply to I would prefer a 150% loss by cossack55
Buying opportunity... for the short term... I do like that Smart Money Chart for comparison, is there a longer term one?
I still agree with the crew that came up with their late 90s '10,000 Yr Elliot Wave Analysis'... essentially trying to backdate to the end of the last ice age ... like the Mayan calender... once you hit the end point, you don't restart the long count again... you know what's coming... the variability in the 'transition' is a given... a question of how many years before Mother Nature swings in to clean house... which might set up a 'great' trading opportunity in terms of crashing when our twin/binary buddy or burnt out brown dwarf star passes by the ecliptic plane in a few years... and the markets jump.. until the main body comet cluster arrives, ice age, plagues etc.. to clean house... you want to sell on the dark star's passing... and not hold ... same 'buy the rumor, sell the news' affect.
That's the only longer term analysis I've seen that makes sense... but it's just the background environment to create enough chaos/noise to keep the herd of humanity distracted... corralled as it gets culled for market... .these are very long term cycles... the market as we know it essentially disappears when Big Momma shows up.
In reply to Actually, even after the… by Pool Shark
Good time to sell! Buy some physical gold.
Let gold go down first in the general contraction if you are into that sort of thing. Gold is an inflation and teotwawki trade. Wait until the fed signals desperation again.
In reply to Good time to sell! Buy some… by lester1
first fugly, now gugly?
And you're again correct! You are consistently accurate with your analysis.
The author of this piece uses historical market actions to predict future market actions, but he fails to mention the current level of corporate debt. It's at nosebleed levels - higher than 2007.
Based on a global sample of 13,000 entities, the agency estimates that the proportion of highly leveraged corporates -- those whose debt-to-earnings exceed 5x -- stood at 37 percent in 2017, compared to 32 percent in 2007 before the global financial crisis. Over 2011-2017, global non-financial corporate debt grew by 15 percentage points to 96 percent of GDP.
- Bloomberg, 2/5/18
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-05/s-p-warns-high-corpo…
When the credit cycle goes South, they will print. They must.
"The Fed is the only game in town... You have to take whatever actions are necessary to ensure a strong recovery. Get to work, Mr. Chairman."
- Chuck Schumer to Ben Bernanke, 7/17/2012
In reply to Print by max2205
They have to let it crash first, then print for a recovery.
I doubt any economic force could stop a crash.
In reply to And you're again correct! … by itstippy
The problem in Schumer's suggestion, as quoted above, is the Fed's action(s) are in large measure what has prevented a "strong recovery" since 2008 or, truthfully, since the 2001 tech crash. Its like bandaid that carries its own infection.
In reply to And you're again correct! … by itstippy
Enjoy the show, as that's all this is.
Sure wish Dirty Harry was in charge of everything.
Distribution top. What is the catalyst to pop the bubble? Why Trump of course. It is gradually dawning on everyone he is crazy and retarded. I happen to be a trump supporter due to lack of any viable right of center alternative BTW.
My puny crumbs that count as a portfolio is oh about 50 percent less volatile as of about a month ago more or less.
However traditionally I have been the perfect contrary indicator so if there are still any 4X long S&P etf's now is proly the time because I wouldn't touch them even with your dick
Retarded is an apt description
Never thought he would be this bad, but Hillary would be worse in her differently retarded way
In reply to Distribution top. What is… by Vilfredo Pareto
I cannot recall the title of the movie nor the main actors and actresses, but the clear remembrance I have of it was of a harried broker in a drab office with a number of phones surrounding him, all ringing, & he himself cradling 2 phones on each ear. The movie's setting was The great Depression. The caller can be heard in the voice over but the voice is unintelligible. Finally in a fit of frustration the broker blurts out rather aggressively, " Sell ? ! - Sell them to who ? !!!"
Sorry, I just can't bring myself to a point where justifying putting any faith in anyone named "Coward".
Not to mention;
The "smart money index" has been everything except "smart" for as long as I can remember and the use of the word "test" is nothing more than a weak euphemism to describe repeated market & forecast failures.
Here is the scoop. The market sucks. Global structure caused wealth imbalance that is unsustainable. It has been unsustainable for more than 15 years. Evidence is seen in the rising debt- stealing money from the future to continue living a better lifestyle today.
The Fed has been buying bonds, stocks and other debt instruments they call "assets". Bank bailouts of 2009 have encouraged worse conditions than 2008.
DB- Deutsche Bank is about to go down. The scramble to cover the leveraged debt and deals will be epic. Imagine a large, over-full septic tank mounted on top of an apartment building and the tank has a timebomb attached to the wall designed for a sudden catastrophic burst.
Stock valuations are fantasies on the levels of flying unicorns.
Black swans are circling above in the clouds and getting tired of staying up there.
Yeah but the question is, how much of this is free market action and how much is Fed management? Both the original Feb correction and this retest are under Powell. What does he *want* to happen, and can he *make* it happen?
The fact that this is a retest and a perfectly "natural" market pattern is a slightly hopeful sign that Powell will give the market more freedom than it has had since 2008. That of course is unless he drew it up just so it would *look* more like a free market move, LOL.
As long as the Fed is still in charge, I presume they will not let things go much lower than maybe two hours below the 200ma on Monday morning, so this may be a big and short-lived buying opportunity. If the market falls here and stays down, surely no more interest rate hikes this year - might even have to reverse the last one(s).
Apart from the Trade War started by Trump, China is now preparing for a real war in the South China Sea with the US. Bolton will be having a great time .....
The analysis shown above only tells part of the story regarding the correlation of the Nikkei in 1990 and the Dow of 2018. The analysis above stops in April of 1990, when the Nikkei only touched as low as 27,252 from a high around 38,950 in January of 1990. However, the Nikkei proceeded to go as low as 19,782 in 1990, making the drop from the high more than 49%.
This, a more accurate comparison of the Dow today with the Nikkei of 1990 shows that the Dow has a lot more than 15% lower to go if the correlation is to be maintain. So far in 2018, since topping at 26,616, the Dow has moved only as low as 23,361, a fall of only about 12.23%. For the Dow to completely mimic the 1990 performance of the Nikkei at its worst, it will have to move down to 13,098, which gives a very painful look at how bad the Japanese stock market was slammed in 1990. In percentage terms, that means that the Dow has the potential to drop another 10,434, or 44% from the close of this past Friday and 39% more from the Dow high registered in January 2018.
That’s what ugly really looks like.
Now mind you, I am not saying that this will occur. All I am saying is that if you want to see how bad it could get and use the incredibly close correlation of the Dow so far in 2018 with the Nikkei of 1990, there’s room for a lot of negative price action that would bring the US economy along with the rest of the world to its collective knees. The Dow has not touched below 13,300 since January of 2013. The full extent from top to bottom of the stock market reaction to the financial crisis was 54.43%, from 14,198 in October of 2007 to 6,470 in March 2009, with the worst of the damage occurring during the six and a half month period from early May 2008 (13,132) to late-November of that year (7,450), a drop that took over 43% out of the US publicly-held market capitalization in less than seven months.
Make trumpdepression great again
www.canarydeath.com
This could turn very ugly very fast. In every market there comes a day when it runs out of steam and tops out. That is when, in this case, "Buy The Dip becomes, Sell the Rally" or better yet maybe "get the hell out of the market." While things can be going well and a trader making money it does not take long to lose years of profit and a great deal more when things turn south.
When all is said and done more lives and fortunes have been destroyed my markets than made. The markets giveth and the markets taketh away but it tends to taketh faster. The article below looks at some of the pitfalls of trading and urges running away.
http://When Buy The Dip Becomes, "Sell The Rally"html
Yes, it seems ugly is just the mask coming off. Who wants to buy bonds now when you know interest rates are going up and what you buy could be worth 50% in 6 months? Who wants to buy stocks that look like falling knives right now? If interest rates are going up and you are a company in debt, how much would you plan to borrow to buy back your stocks?
The bell was rung and if people did not wake up, they will be plowed under.
In reply to This could turn very ugly… by Let it Go