Hedge Fund CIO: "The Market Generals Are Dead"

Submitted by Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management, as excerpted from his latest Weekend Notes
“Every market has its generals,” said the CIO, atop the hill, surveying the battlefield. “Bull markets march onward, upward until their leaders die,” he said, lowering his binoculars, smoke rising from the valley floor.
Banks led the last great bull market. Fueled by reckless lending and leverage, loose regulation, moral hazard, and the wondrous illusion of boundless riches that accompany all reflexive markets, these generals charged ever upward, looting, pillaging. Leading the troops. Until they didn’t.
The S&P 500 peaked in October 2007, then fell 58%. When it bottomed seventeen months later in March 2009, Citigroup stock lay in the dust, trampled, mangled, mutilated beyond all recognition.
Citi’s stock price had collapsed 98.3% from its 2007 highs. It never really recovered. Bank of America plunged 95%. Morgan Stanley fell 91%. Goldman 82%. JP Morgan 72%.
“I suspected that regulation would be the death of the current market’s technology generals,” he said, turning to his table, unrolling a map. “I was right.”
From the 2009 lows through the recent highs, the S&P 500 advanced 331%. In that drive, Facebook rallied 413% (from its 2013 IPO), Amazon surged 2102%, Apple 1123%, Netflix 5349%, and Google 586%.
“The generals are dead.” From recent highs, Facebook has stumbled 18%, Amazon 8%, Apple 10%, Netflix 10%, Google 14%.
“Trading market tops is difficult,” he explained, “That’s where we are now.” With his finger, he traced the advances and retreats of the S&P 500 since WWII. Nearly every top was a volatile series of skirmishes lasting 6-18mths, before the real decline. The notable exception being 1987.
“The generals are dead, but the economy remains strong.” Employment, wages, profits too. “The bull case is all backward looking. It describes why it makes sense to stay invested. But it’s intellectually bankrupt,” he said, repositioning his troops on the map. “You get paid for the future, not the past."
Comments
house of cards!... pull it!!!!
Hedge Fund CIO: "The Market Generals Are Dead"
My response: MARKET FUTURES look to be slightly up right now @8:25 PM on 03/25/18. I can't wait to see how this week goes with over 500 billion in Margin Debt.
In reply to house of cards!... pull it!!… by max_is_leering
Will the futures remain up once the hooker gives her TV interview about Trump?
In reply to Hedge Fund CIO: "The Market… by GUS100CORRINA
Absolutely. Distraction of the masses is critical for continued success.
In reply to Will the futures remain up… by SantaClaws
"The invisible hand of Russo-Talmudic mafyias!!"
-BobEore
In reply to house of cards!... pull it!!… by max_is_leering
Everytime you replace old Hubris with adequate management ,,we all win
In reply to house of cards!... pull it!!… by max_is_leering
I will say they are dead when Amazon gets to a 2 digit PE
In reply to house of cards!... pull it!!… by max_is_leering
Let er' rip!
what is hft with the stick save for 1000 alex
Biotech, the next market generals.
Green open Monday morning means butt ugly at the close.
I would love to see fb and that little fruit, zuck, take it in the ass!
Punchy, help me destroy goobook digtal tracking surveillance advertising monopolies.
Promote brave browser or another equivalent adblocker to destroy the digital advertising model.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to I would love to see fb and… by PunchyBinThinkn
The fundamentals are horrible and have been for years. Just because the liars are allowed to fabricate nice stories about the market, company values, employment numbers and future prospects does not mean all is well. Reality is a stopped garbage truck on a high speed highway with traffic barreling toward it at top speed.
Yes, crooked accounting, as usual.
In reply to The fundamentals are… by Truth Eater
heloc & fang double whammy coming.
Wonder why we don't hear more about helocs? Oh right. Ignore it!
In reply to heloc & fang double whammy… by DEMIZEN
Baloney...the new generals are printed world currencies....unlimited...right? Switzerland, Japan, FED, UK, EU....print and buy, print and buy....
I hope wall street is a smoldering ash ruin
In Navy SEAL parlance: SDF (Stupid Dumb Fucks).
Those margin call pussies have missed out on the harvest of the 3rd Digital Revolution: Blockchain and Crypto. They are in Deep Kimchi, because Korea and Japan are leading the way.
In reply to Baloney...the new generals… by venturen