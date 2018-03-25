A Madman On The National Security Council?

Authored by Matt Purple via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
John Bolton is that most ludicrous of creatures: the unreconstructed Bush-era foreign policy thinker
Would that John Bolton were only a clown. The mustachioed alleged diplomat, briefly of the Bush administration - and initially criticized as too controversial even for that team - has now been appointed national security advisor. That position will give him the president’s ear on matters of foreign policy, as well as control over which other administration principals enjoy such access. Donald Trump pledged that if elected he would be a different kind of Republican president, and he’s delivered: under the last GOP administration, Bolton occupied a slightly lower-ranking position than he does now.
Bolton is indeed no circus act: he’s one of the sharpest and most dangerous national security operatives in Washington. To take just one example, last summer, Trump made it known that he was considering pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, a campaign promise he wanted fulfilled but that had been discouraged by his then-secretary of state Rex Tillerson. Sensing an opportunity, Bolton wrote an essay for National Review explaining in breezy (i.e. Trump-digestible) terms just how to abrogate the agreement. The piece is chockablock with nonsense: at one point it claims sans any evidence that the Obama administration believed the JCPOA was “disadvantageous to the United States.” It also offers scant evidence to underpin its claim that Iran was in violation of the deal, an assertion that’s been repeatedly repudiated by the authorities at the IAEA. But the truth wasn’t the point: the piece was meant to water a seed in the president’s mind, to lend expert opinion to Trump’s burning preference that the JCPOA be reversed.
That Bolton did this shouldn’t surprise anyone because this is how Bolton works: shrewdly and always towards the goal of more war. As Gareth Porter detailed in a rigorously reported piece for TAC, during his tenure under Bush, Bolton maneuvered behind the scenes to pump up a pretext for conflict between the United States and Iran. Among his methods was to pretend that satellite images of a military base at Parchin demonstrated Iranian nuclear experimentation. That supposed smoking gun is cited to this day by neocons as proof of Iran’s atomic dreams.
What makes Bolton unique among hawkish operators is that he doesn’t feel the need to hide any of these machinations.
The man wants to pulverize Tehran and he’s not afraid to say so. In 2015, Bolton wrote a piece for the New York Times subtly titled “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran.” Never mind that the adverbial clause in that sentence had no definitive evidence in its favor; it was off to war because, as Bolton put it, “extensive progress in uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing reveal [Iran’s] ambitions” (imagine if that standard was applied universally). The coming operation, Bolton promised, would be akin to Operation Opera in 1981 when Israel destroyed a single Iraqi nuclear reactor, except that this one would take out multiple installations at Natanz and Fordow and Arak and Isfahan and…
The details never add up because they’re not supposed to. Bolton’s wheelhouse has never been the tactical nitty-gritty; he’s an ideologue whose credo dogmatizes violence against enemies regardless of consequences or cost. On the Iraq war, he declared in 2015, “I still think the decision to overthrow Saddam was correct.” On Libya, in 2011 before the Obama administration launched its calamitous intervention, Bolton recommended that the United States assassinate Moammar Gaddafi. On North Korea, he innocently suggested there was a “legal case” for a first strike. On Russia, you will not be surprised to learn that he thinks Trump needs to get tougher, including launching a cyber-attack that would be “decidedly disproportionate” to anything the Russians have done. He also thinks it’s time to revisit the “One-China Policy” that prevents us from antagonizing Beijing by recognizing an independent Taiwan.
There are all manner of vexatious wrinkles amidst those pronouncements. For instance, a foreign policy realist might note that the deposal of Iraq’s regime and the ascendance of Shiite power in Baghdad, which Bolton supported, greatly availed Iran, which Bolton detests. But again, such nuances are dwarfed by the big-picture concepts in which Bolton deals, like American Power and Dictatorships and Strength. Most foreign policy gurus, despite supporting generally hawkish policies, have at least disowned the war in Iraq and made some perfunctory efforts to adjust for its failures. Not Bolton, who is that most ludicrous of creatures: the unreconstructed Bush-era thinker. He belongs behind a glass display in the American History Museum, not enjoying a second wind at the apex of the federal bureaucracy.
But alas, the president himself has spoken. There are conditions to Bolton’s employment. CNN is reporting that Bolton promised Trump—quote—“he wouldn’t start any wars” if he became national security advisor, and surely that’s a promise he’ll keep. Bolton, after all, has never started (or fought in) a war in his life. What he will do is counsel Trump to take the most belligerent course of action possible in every given situation. Up first will be the Iran deal, which, with Bolton now at NSC and Mike Pompeo at State, seems certain to be the subject of a hardened stance from the White House, which will further isolate America from its allies, as the Europeans, more commercially entangled with Tehran than we are, decline to go along.
That brings us back to Trump, the insurgent who won the 2016 election pledging to repudiate the George W. Bush legacy and keep the United States out of foreign wars.
It’s a show of both neocon strength and Trump impressionability that a mere year and a half later the most warmongering personality in Washington has already clambered all the way up to national security advisor.
War is peace
Freedom is slavery
Ignorance is strength
2018 is 1984
Trump's Loves the Madman On The National Security Council?
"I know the best people"
"I hire the best people"
I asked this on another story but how many former military guys here on zh? Namely wondering what you think about the total wreck the us has become. I thought going in at times but serving fools like this? No way
"I don't understand the concept of Good Cop, Bad Cop."
See how they run like pigs from a gun
I am the walrus
Goo goo g'joob…
Magical Mystery Tour...
Trump keeps firing shitty people and hiring even shittier people. I can't think of a worse person than John fucking Bolton for this position.
A few thoughts...
US military is depleted from the US Global War Of Terruh. 10 miles wide, but an inch deep.
I just can’t see a draft until a woman is President (Kameltoe Harris, likely,) and they draft the girls, queers, and trans, too.
Without sufficient personnel strength and readiness, nuclear is their only option for war that I can surmise.
And i suspect/fear they’re much more willing these days to roll the atomic dice, “and just see what happens...”
They’ll need a nuclear false flag inside the US, first, this time.
70% of the US population is unfit to serve. They don't qualify from the git go. Standards have been lowered. I have said, for years, that women should have to serve. They want to be equal to men? Make them all sign up for the selective service. As for allowing trannies and faggots to serve in the US military? That was the dumbest move, ever, for any military in the history of the world. Sounds like that nonsense is being shut down. Good.
A Madman On The National Security Council?
Nope.
A man who puts Israhell first, ahead of American interests.
It's coming.
I hope you’re wrong.
I really fear that you’re right.
Smart. I suggest you follow your intuition. Unless you think serving with trannies and faggots is going to turn out well.
As for trying to find ex-military, why don't you send out an SOS? Someone might rescue you from your own idiocy.
I was all gung ho to go to Nam and shoot Cong back in the 60's but got talked into joining the navy instead for 4 years (1965 - 1969). After McNamara came out with his book "Fog of War" in which he stated the Aug 2 & 4, 1964 Gulf of Tonkin incident didn't really happen, I realized that war is just another con game.
There used to be a children's program called Captain Kangaroo, the Captain had a mustache similar to Bolton's. Makes one wonder if he cultivated that appearance to increase his success at pedo grooming. The guy is a thermonuclear scale creep.
"There used to be a children's program called Captain Kangaroo, the Captain had a mustache similar to Bolton's."
We used to watch that show. Then, all the ping pong balls would fall, that was pretty cool. Other than the mustache, I remember Dancing Bear and Mister Moose.
Now we've got a more simple mantra than "international negotiation". It's now "kill everybody". Fixed it.
Iran is not our enemy, Iran is the enemy of Israel and Saudi Arabia. Let them kill each other.
looks like bolton disagrees.
https://www.rt.com/news/422295-bolton-urged-israel-strike-iran/
Iran originally had Zoroastrianism as its religion, a decidedly non-psychopathic construct. Then they ripped the psychopathy of of Islam with the creation of Bahai. Shites now persecute Bahai, but Sunni's really hate it.
Shia Islam is imported into Iran, an alien insertion. If the West had any intelligence, it would recognize that Iranians are much closer to Western ethos than are the middle eastern ((constructs)) and people. Why not have natural allies as friends in the world.
Iran is more of a natural ally than is Israel or Saudi Arabia. But, then again we live in upside down world.
Israel is constantly screwing over the U.S.
With friends like these who needs enemies.
Iranians speak an Indo European Language
All the ones that i know, and i know quite a few, are decidedly non religious. Evidently 3 percent attend friday prayers.
If that is the case, why don't they throw out the Khomeni? Hang that bastard and start living!
They tell me Russia poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal BUT they have shown us absolutely no proof.
The Chemical Weapons Convention entered into force in 1997 and with 96% of declared stockpiles destroyed by Jan 2018 and we find in this new $1.3 trillion budget deal $961 million to destroy our chemical weapons which won't be completed until 2023. The Russians however destroyed their weapons in line with the agreement and as vertified by the Chemical Convention verifiers.
Our new and improved John Bolton has proceeded to attack nearly every major multilateral convention, including the 1997 Kyoto Protocol on Global Warming, the Land Mines Convention in Ottawa and the International Criminal Court. Over the years, he also has taken on the Biological Weapons Convention and the World Trade Organization, among other multilateral treaties, and continues to do so.
So I guess Russia did it with the stockpiles they don't have but we negotiate to destroy stockpiles but we don't.
Yep got it.
Stormy us sexy. Talk about an oxymoron meets pre-POTUS for a 1 night gland.
A thinker?? Moron is more correct.. The lot, in fact.
The World needs a thorough fucking cleansing of Muslims and Liberals. Bring it on. Start over without the rapists and transgendered assholes that can't decide what fucking gender they're going to be when they wake up each day.
I like Bolton. He has been around. He knows the real deal. Good. That is who Trump needs by his side. Experience matters.
For all the idiots? Fuck off. This is the real world and we need real men in charge. Not fakes.
Keep talking like that. Maybe someday Peter O'Toole will let you out of prison if you promise to lick his balls.
Oh look the commie is trying to talk.
I actually agree - Bolton Will Clean House and will be a Trump team player. The majority is usually wrong is true in this case.
I think Bolton has learned about the deep state the hard way. Sometimes when you get old you regret the stupid shit you did when you were younger. Smart people change their point of view, over time. It is only idiots that maintain a singular point of view. At least Bolton has been around long enough to know where all the skeletons are buried. Good. I hope he squeals like a little girl and coughs up 40 years of experience to the Trump team.
It looks like people are getting nervous. I think that is a good indicator of progress.
Bolton is the the deep state. Neocon to the core. Always voting for more money to MIC subcontractors. He sold out decades ago...
I think some of you are ignorant and pathetic fools that have been brainwashed so deeply you can't see anything, now.
But keep up the idiocy. Skull face.
" Fuck off. This is the real world and we need real men in charge."
Real men invade Iraq on the pretense of WMD.
Do you like the mess these real men have made?
You ready for more?
The Project for a New American Century wasn’t scrapped, just put on hold to allow the other protocols of the learned elders of Zion to be implemented. There will be another 9-11 soon.
https://youtu.be/CEsesnzDBvA
http://www.threeworldwars.com/protocols.htm
Spare me. Take that crap and chuck it someplace else. HuffPo?
Close your mouth. Your breath smells like kike cum.
Oh, the new world order is real. But it is juvenile to keep blaming one small group from the single democratic country in the ME.
Now the Freemasons and others in the US? They ought to be your concern. But you idiots are too stupid to realize you are being led around by the ring in your nose. It's so easy.
Freemasonry is Kabbalism
Another one trick pony with a broken leg. Fuck off.
Freemasonary is Cabalism you retard. It got its start in the Oriental Lodges, which soon led to the French Revolution.
And yes, our ((friends)) were the prime movers.
The other strain is Hermeticism, which is also an old magick religion, with the intent to enslave man through various tricks, many of which are too disgusting to mention in polite company.
It is perfectly legitimate to call out Free Masons and Jews as there is little difference in worldview and behavior. They are basically one and the same, with same perverted ideology.
I guess this is where someone says were all going to die!!
A warmonger, for sure. A major war will be costly. I, for one, don't want to pay $4 to $5 a gallon for gas again.
Oh ya, gotta remember the priorities during a war... like how much it costs you for gas.
John Bolton is such a warmongering lunatic I think he has to be a 'put-on' of some sort. ...... He's pulling our leg and giggling all the way home, sometimes for hours at a time stuck in beltway traffic.
Nobody is born wanting to bomb every warm body on the planet Earth but their own, are they?
Live Hard, I Thought John Was A SNL Spoof Skit The First Time I Heard Him Bark, Snarl And Growl At The UN Podium, Die Free
Bolton is a psychopath who belongs with the rest of the Bush era treasonous, seditious war criminals. Indicted and then hung for crimes against humanity. The world wouldn't miss any of them.
Some here seem to be of the mindset that war happens over there. Not next time. It will come here. How anyone could think that what had been done to others won't be done to us is insane.
Those applauding the coming shit show can be the first on the front lines if we survive even that.
When will sheeple sheer this mudda focker's mustache? This photo does justice to a deranged mudda focker.
too many enemies at the same time, they will gang up on alpha and strike where it hurts. SA is a bad spot to start an invasion. fucking retards, maybe they really are stupid.
Bolton and Stalin ,, what do they have in common??
"Bolton and Stalin ,, what do they have in common??"
Poetry? Singing voice? Lady's man? Bank robber?
Assassin? Arsonist? Revolutionary? Priest?
I give up. those are my best guesses. How did I do?
Two syllables in their names.
