Morgan Stanley: "We Can Already See The Writing On The Wall"

Last Sunday, just before the Facebook plunge opened the selling floodgates for tech stocks (as also previewed here last weekend in "FANG + Apple Now Account For A Quarter Of The Nasdaq, And Some Are Getting Worried") and the broader market, Morgan Stanley warned that "something was different this year", specifically pointing out that as a result of escalating trade tensions and a global economy that is rolling over, the market may be priced beyond perfection, and that "2018 earnings expectations may be too high", which however was good news for vol-starved hedge funds (which just suffered their worst month since January 2016).
When considering what that means for markets, it feels less like ‘morning in America’ than ‘happy hour in America’. In that sense, we’re pushing back on the notion that US policy actions have meaningfully extended the market cycle, instead arguing that markets have already largely reflected, and are currently pricing in, the benefits they delivered. Hence, we see more volatility to navigate as we work through the other side of the policy agenda. In US equities, for example, tax benefits are clear in their scale, but their use is murky. The nearly 8% move in 2018e EPS following the passage of tax reform aligns with our US equity colleagues’ estimate for full potential earnings benefit for the S&P from tax reform (~7.6%), leading us to believe that estimates are baking in a full flow-through of tax reform.
Morgan Stanley doubled down on the bearishness the very next day, when on Monday its chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said that it is likely that the highs for the year are now in, that "when we look at our internal data combined with industry flows and sentiment, we think there is a strong case that January was the melt-up, or at least the culmination of it", that "peak sentiment/positioning is behind us" ...
... even as profits - the primary driver behind the recent market rally - peak: "earnings expectations might need to come down if we start to see some evidence of lower margins since consensus forecasts assume no operating margin degradation. That is another reason why we think the S&P 500 makes its highs for the year."
What does Morgan Stanley think now? Below we present the latest take from Michael Wilson, who released the following Sunday Start report ahead of this week's trading, which appears set for more volatility if only on purely statistical grounds - as some have noted, since 1990 when the S&P has lost more than 1.5% on a Friday, Monday saw a lower low 97% of the time, or on 90 out of 93 occasions.
From Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson:
* * *
Cruel to Be Kind
Just two short weeks ago, investors were celebrating the remarkably strong US jobs data with few signs of inflation. It was, in fact, the ideal combination for risk markets with many proclaiming “Goldilocks is alive and well!” Indeed, on the day of the release, the S&P 500 was up 1.74%--the biggest single day increase since the day after the US Presidential election in November 2016. Global markets celebrated too with every regional equity market rallying sharply that Friday or the following Monday for those that were closed when the data were released.
But, that excitement was quickly met with disappointing price action over the following days. There was no follow through—a classic sign that the good news had exhausted rather than uncovered new buyers. It also coincided with the top end our 2650-2800 trading range in which we have been suggesting the S&P 500 would be stuck until the next positive catalyst could arrive—1Q corporate earnings.
We also pointed out in our Weekly Warm-up on March 12th that the market wasn’t properly focused on two very visible risks over the coming weeks—The Fed’s March meeting and the potential escalation of trade tensions initiated with the US administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs. Fast forward to today, and the good news is that the market is now fixated on both—especially the higher risk for a potential escalation of trade tensions—and we have quickly fallen all the way back to the low end of our trading range.
Our nearly 30 years of experience often makes us wonder if markets are really designed to play with our emotions. At the same time, we can’t help but think that our firm’s 2018 outlook for a “Tricky Handoff” is playing out to a T. To recall, this was very different from our much more bullish view in 2017 and out of consensus at the time of publication. The reality is that many of the things we expected this year are happening—higher volatility across rates, FX and equity markets, tighter financial conditions, risk adjusted underperformance of credit relative to equities, contracting equity valuations in the US, narrower breadth, and a peak in economic leading indicators and data surprises.
We have yet to see some of the more inauspicious things we expect later this year—including a peak in operating margins and y/y EPS growth in the US and perhaps other regions as well. However, we can already see the writing on the wall and are highly confident this becomes obvious to the masses by the end of 3Q, or 4Q at the latest. This suggests more tough times for equity investors, but we doubt it will be that easy as market tops tend to be particularly exhausting.
In the near term, we think global equity markets will eventually settle down about the Fed’s slightly more hawkish path of tightening they signaled last week and the elevated risks of a broader trade dispute. Specifically, the dot plot is slightly steeper but not enough to upset the apple cart in the next few months/quarters. Our fixed income strategists have been highlighting rising funding costs—led by LIBOR—as a near term risk, but they also expect reduced supply in April and a subsequent fall in these rates. This should provide another positive catalyst along with corporate earnings.
As for the risk of a broader trade dispute, we think the odds here remain low as well. We note that so far, the size of the tariffs announced—25% on up to $50-60B—amounts to just $12-5-15B in actual tariffs. More importantly, Europe has been exempted much like the President exempted Canada and Mexico from the steel and aluminum tariffs a few weeks ago. This all suggests these shots across the bow are being used more as negotiating tactics. China’s response, so far, is tepid with tariffs affecting just $3B of traded goods with the US.
While I acknowledge most disputes are typically started unintentionally, I also believe the tail event will be over discounted in the near term relative to the actual near term impact on earnings and growth. In addition, these kinds of events do tend to ebb and flow and right now it’s ebbing sharply which means it’s getting priced; and just like markets top on good news, they bottom on bad. There is also significant valuation support at current prices so we stick to our guns that higher price highs for the year are still likely in 2Q/3Q for US equity markets as forward earnings move higher; but it should continue to narrow, we expect leadership to get more defensive and the S&P 500 should likely end the year not far from current levels as earnings growth expectations decelerate from the evolution of the business cycle, tougher comparisons and tighter financial conditions. In the meantime, enjoy your Sunday!
Goodbye paper. Hello tangible assets.
Moregone Shitly are experts at telling us what we already knew after the fact, and then attempting(but failing miserably) to claim that they told us it would happen beforehand.
In reply to Goodbye paper. Hello… by silverer
Seeing the writing on the wall and reading it are two different things.
In reply to Moregone Shitly is great at… by TheSilentMajority
If you're going to make up something you imagine on a wall then you might as well imagine being able to read it.
In reply to Seeing the writing on the… by wisehiney
Morgan Stanley: "We Can Already See The Writing On The Wall"
My response: Let's see ... where have I seen writing on the wall before? Oh I got it. I saw it in the Book of Daniel.
“And this is the inscription that was written:
MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN (PERES).
This is the interpretation of each word. MENE: God has numbered your kingdom, and finished it; TEKEL: You have been weighed in the balances, and found wanting; PERES: Your kingdom has been divided, and given to the your enemies."
GOOD LUCK AMERICA on your new found disobedience and rebellion.
ENJOY THE "STORMY DANIEL" SHOW TONIGHT BECAUSE TOMORROW YOU WILL SUFFER.
And do we have to thank for this current situation: The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE.
In reply to Moregone Shitly is great at… by TheSilentMajority
What good are tangible assets when 99% plus of the population can't buy it from you? And eventually those who can buy it decide they don't need to buy more? We're almost to the day that the mega rich will look and say, "I've got assets that most people can't buy, and those who can buy aren't interested." Actually it's already begun because more and more multi million dollar mansions are sitting on the market for a long time before they get a buyer.
In reply to Goodbye paper. Hello… by silverer
PLUNGE
In reply to Goodbye paper. Hello… by silverer
Que kudlow expressing confidence around down 750
Kudlow was brought in to talk the dollar up whenever there are signs of weakness.
Mr King Dollar is doomed to fail.
In reply to Que kudlow expressing… by max2205
It's not going to surprise anybody if they think they can see it coming. Modern Electronics Glitches happen Quickly.
your drinking your coffee and all of a sudden Alarms Start going off, that's how the next Crash Will happen.
What the Fuck was That.. comes to Mind
Or ...what i like to call "monday morning"
In reply to It's not going to surprise… by Dragon HAwk
"MARKETS HALTED DOWN 7%"
Practice headline...for March 26, 2018, or soon.
In reply to It's not going to surprise… by Dragon HAwk
Dust off your Dow 20000, 15000 and 10000 hats....
In reply to "MARKETS HALTED DOWN 7%"… by franzpick
And the phones will all be busy
Sell orders encounter "wait" icons
Done
In reply to It's not going to surprise… by Dragon HAwk
next week, DOW will bounce to 24500 and then crash. Hope I'm right.
Sell the dead cat bounce.
The PPT will be in this evening,count on it.
In reply to next week, DOW will bounce… by davatankool
Morgan Stanley already seeing the writing on the prison walls?
In reply to Sell the dead cat bounce… by Winston Churchill
i see dead people
Me thinks the highs are in as well in the casino. Cue PM's. Cue TIPS. FED's Powell is no longer a virgin and ready to fly the hawkish rates to the moon. When all is done, only tangible assets like land, PMs, high rate bonds will prevail.
Keep your powder dry and ready to buy...
TIred of hearing this stupid shit. Just wait folks, it's only 2 or 3 quarters away, really. Fuck you cocksuckers for giving retail investors shitty advice and people missed on the monster really of modern times.
To me the analyses of big banks are irrelevant because the days of the regular person owning stocks in a small company that then skyrockets to the level of a fortune 500 company are over. In that before that happens they will strip you of your stocks. And most of the time big bank economists are only talking to mega million dollar investors.
Morgan Stanley once again talking their book.
Down from here??? yeah probably so what does one get into for physical assets?
Me, I'm into real property after the 2009 rape of my trading accounts. River property in a PNW state. MT
Four lots adjacent to my house on either side, 5-10 acres each and no I ain't selling them yet. The lots have tripled in price since I got em in 2014. Cheapest lot was around $73,000 but I bought them in a package deal. You can do the math.
Paid for them in retirement money which I'd been hording since the 1999 fiasco.
My bet turned out well so far. Your Mileage May Vary. I ain't selling yet as I think they will go up more and the property taxes with AG exemptions are less than 1000/yr for the lots. My house property is over a couple grand/yr even with the AG designation. Beware MT property taxes.
If things take a shiite, look to see where cheap property is available, imho but YMMV.
Sorry if this seems like Bragadicio but if this thing takes a major Shiite, look for good property deals as mine was a distressed seller who'd also took it in the shorts and dumped the properties for a song. Luckily, I had dry powder and some of my non wall street holdings were up considerably.
Yes, the IRS got their due payment.
OT: In another light, something I picked up on a comment board. Given the anger towards Trump, this should come to light...
" As I see it, Trump rope-a-doped the Dems. He can spend or not spend any monies in the Omnibus as he sees fit with the following maneuver. Plus he will use the Army Corps of Engineers to build the wall. Just wait, every time peeps go nuts with one of DJT's decisions, it turns out to be a brilliant move.
On Friday, POTUS sent a memo to the Speaker (Congress) advising The President has notified Congress that he's invoking the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/text-letter-president-s…
Obummer used this declaration extensively. In a nutshell, it basically gives POTUS exclusive authority of where to spend the money from the Omnibus bill just signed into law.
More here:
http://dailytimewaster.blogspot.com/2018/03/the-president-has-notified-…
http://adriennescatholiccorner.blogspot.com/2018/03/omnibus.html
https://comonocreerendios-lem.blogspot.com/2018/03/trump-outsmarts-them…
A civics lesson on budgets.
https://news.unclesamsmisguidedchildren.com/omnibus-spending-bill-and-w…
Liberals and Marxists are not happy about this...so prepare yourselves for the inevitable "DICTATOR" screams from the commies when they find out Trump will get his whole wall using Pentagon funds and the Army Corps of Engineers to do it.
DJT is like the RoadRunner Cartoons of yesteryear! He is the RoadRunner and the Marxists are the Coyote. Outsmarts them every time.
I do worry about Mueller but, I think the IG and the assigned Dep. Atty Gen with them will take Mueller out soon enough.
Over 18,500 sealed indictments country wide on the books right now. Usually less than 1,000 per year. Major news next month per POTUS is probably the IG/Dep Atty reports. Sessions is a sleeper who said, "we no longer say who/what we are investigating"...
Then there is the question of "Q". Real or not? Haven't a clue but it is good for the soul.
Good times ahead although the low information voters/readers don't bother to do the legwork required. Sad...
ROTFLMAO "
Euphoria?
More like time to fleece the flock.
Haha the mega rich have robbed, and consolidated 99% of the wealth in so few number of hands to the point the business cycle is shriveling up to nothing. Haha very few can afford to buy the crap you sell anymore.
Rent is to high. Cost of living is too high. .Gov pensions are too high.
Something has to give. It sure won’t be taxes. Taxes too are to high, probably going much higher.
We are truly in a no win situation.
Well, haha, it's a funny thing that data mining outfits like Facebook are mining people's data for advertising etc because most people can't afford to buy the crap anyway. Haha what a waste of resources haha.
Long Pitchfork, torches and gallows....with a long options on guillotines, nail guns, and very high window ledges!