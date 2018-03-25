The Occupations Growing The Fastest Since The Recession

The U.S. had its most recent recession between December 2007 and June 2009. Even 10 years since it began, the country's job market is still feeling its impact.

Some states have recovered well from the recession but, as Statista's Niall McCarthy points out, others are still struggling today and seven of them had fewer jobs in 2017 than 2007, according to CareerBuilder data.

That's despite the nation as a whole having around 6.7 million more jobs in 2017 than 2007. The list of states with fewer jobs last year included Alabama, West Virginia, Mississippi, New Mexico, Connecticut, Wyoming and Illinois.

CareerBuilder's research also revealed the occupations that are thriving since the end of the recession.

The fastest rates of growth were seen among home health aide positions with almost 300,000 jobs added between 2007 and 2017.

During the same time period, web development jobs grew 38 percent while veterinary technologist and technicians went up 32 percent.