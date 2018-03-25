The Occupations Growing The Fastest Since The Recession

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:45

The U.S. had its most recent recession between December 2007 and June 2009. Even 10 years since it began, the country's job market is still feeling its impact.

Some states have recovered well from the recession but, as Statista's Niall McCarthy points out, others are still struggling today and seven of them had fewer jobs in 2017 than 2007, according to CareerBuilder data.

That's despite the nation as a whole having around 6.7 million more jobs in 2017 than 2007. The list of states with fewer jobs last year included Alabama, West Virginia, Mississippi, New Mexico, Connecticut, Wyoming and Illinois.

CareerBuilder's research also revealed the occupations that are thriving since the end of the recession.

Infographic: The Occupations Growing The Fastest Since The Recession | Statista

The fastest rates of growth were seen among home health aide positions with almost 300,000 jobs added between 2007 and 2017.

During the same time period, web development jobs grew 38 percent while veterinary technologist and technicians went up 32 percent.

Comments

Adolph.H. Bes Mon, 03/26/2018 - 23:44 Permalink

It's when people become sick that they start worrying about their health. 

Correlation with dark matter  (I.e.: negro fatsos and psychotropic drugs epidemics) and other civilisational illnesses linked to shitty industrial food and workplace conditions.

I'm still surprised there is no mention of the organic growth of mobility scooters repairmen.

Fish Gone Bad HRClinton Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:55 Permalink

The home health aids are little more than high school graduates/drop outs who are willing to work for minimum wage.  The patients are sicker, and the help is over worked and under paid.  Had a female relative in a **nice** assisted living facility and I had to be there all the time.  At the end, "the help" let me know that she needed to be on hospice and were of almost zero help. What a kind diagnosis considering that when we took her to the hospital, she was diagnosed with influenza.  All those facilities just vacuum up the elderly's last remaining money.

Utopia Planitia Fish Gone Bad Tue, 03/27/2018 - 00:29 Permalink

I regrettably had a similar experience.  My relative was in one of the nicer rehabilitation facilities in this area that has a well-equipped physical exercise facility and full time PT / OT staff.  Relative is elderly but was in very good condition. She had a terrible fall resulting in a severe leg fracture that an orthopedic surgeon put enough titanium in to build an F111 wing box.  She went to rehab to build up her strength and to re-learn how to walk (safely).

As soon as funding started to dry up the rehab facility immediately switched their approach, telling us that "she is unable to make progress, we recommend you put her on hospice." Why that idiotic recommendation?  Well, only because "hospice" would pick up most of their tab (but PT/OT would stop). It is not terribly surprising that their principal interest is soaking money out of their patients, but that was way over the top.  We took her home and are now doing private pay PT/OT at home.  Things are much better (and much less expensive).

Be very, very careful to closely monitor what is going on if you have loved ones at a rehab facility...  (or assisted living, nursing home, etc.)

Sid Davis e_goldstein Tue, 03/27/2018 - 00:03 Permalink

I too see undertakers as the wave of the future.

When it takes more energy to acquire new oil deposits than is in the deposits acquired, there won't be any remaining oil energy to fuel economic activity and the huge world population will find out how hopelessly we are on oil for survival.  Add in the casualties from the brewing revolution in the USA, and the death businesses should flourish.

wtftech Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:53 Permalink

"home health aides" or in home nursing care...

the reason is
nobody can afford to retire

also retirement facilities are downsizing cause the next
generation is dying at their cubicle desk with no window view

middleclass people are retiring
OUT OF COUNTRY.
these are people with >$2k a month still can not live in America on retirement
unless the live in the plains in the ghetto!.

Why not retire on the beach and pay less than a grand a month and
have better quality of life, better food, and live longer?!
instead of dying in the row home projects
being force fed meds you dont need

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 23:06 Permalink

My father's home health care / GF died two months ago. I just found out. She was 56. He is going to be 85 in a few weeks. I actually have good news, if I knew where he was at, he can get $1850 a month for home care in Kommiefornia. I would give him the good news, but have no idea where he is living.

Paranoia is not good.

holdbuysell Mon, 03/26/2018 - 23:20 Permalink

Athletic trainers are one of the fastest growing occupations while Americans are the fattest ever...something doesn't square here or perhaps Americans have finally realized they have a big fat problem.

FreeEarCandy Mon, 03/26/2018 - 23:21 Permalink

The list is incorrect. There are more blow jobs created in one day than all the above. Prostitution is the oldest profession-unmatched. Ask the president.