Paul Craig Roberts: Washington Has Declared Hegemony Or War

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
I agree with Stephen Lendman (below) that the Russian government’s efforts to deal with the West on the basis of evidence and law are futile. There is only one Western foreign policy and it is Washington’s. Washington’s “diplomacy” consists only of lies and force. It was a reasonable decision for Russia to attempt diplomatic engagement with the West on the basis of facts, evidence, and law, but it has been to no avail. For Russia to continue on this failed course is risky, not only to Russia but to the entire world.
Indeed, nothing is more dangerous to the world than Russia’s self-delusion about “Western partners.” Russia only has Western enemies. These enemies intend to remove the constraint that Russia (and China) place on Washington’s unilateralism. The various incidents staged by the West, such as the Skirpal poisoning, Syrian use of chemical weapons, Malaysian airliner, and false charges, such as Russian invasion of Ukraine, are part of the West’s determined intent to isolate Russia, deny her any influence, and prepare the insouciant Western populations for conflict with Russia.
To avoid war Russia should turn her back, but not her eyes, on the West, stop responding to false charges, evict all Western embassies and every other kind of presence including Western investment, and focus on relations with China and the East. Russia’s attempt to pursue mutual interests with the West only results in more orchestrated incidents. The Russian government’s failure to complete the liberation of Syria has given Washington Syrian territory from which to renew the conflict.
The failure to accept Luhansk and Donetsk into Russia has provided Washington with the opportunity to arm and train the Ukrainian army and renew the assault on the Russian populations of Ukraine. Washington has gained many proxies for its wars against Russia and intends to use them to wear down Russia. Israel has demanded that Washington renew the attacks on Iran, and Trump is complying. Russia faces simultaneous attacks on Syria, Iran, and the Donatsk and Luhansk Republics, along with troubles in former Central Asian republics of the Soviet Union and intensified accusations from Washington and NATO.
The crazed neoconservatives, such as Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton, think that Russia will buckle under the strains, sue for peace, and accept US hegemony. If this assumption is incorrect, the outcome of Washington’s hostile actions against Russia is likely to be nuclear war. The side that Stephen Lendman and I are talking is neither the side of Washington nor Russia, but the side of humanity and all life against nuclear war.
How the Russian government could ignore the clearly stated US hegemony in the 1992 Wolfowitz Doctrine is a mystery.
The Wolfowitz doctrine states that the US’s primary goal is “to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere, that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union.” The doctrine stresses that “this is a dominant consideration underlying the new regional defense strategy and requires that we endeavor to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to general global power.” In the Middle East and Southwest Asia, Washington’s “overall objective is to remain the predominant outside power in the region and preserve US and Western access to the region’s oil.” The doctrine also states that the US will act to restrain India’s alleged “hegemonic aspirations” in South Asia, and warns of potential conflicts requiring military intervention with Cuba and China.
By “threat” Wolfowitz does not mean a military threat. By “threat” he means a multi-polar world that constrains Washington’s unilateralism. The doctrine states that the US will permit no alternative to US unilateralism. The doctrine is a statement that Washington intends hegemony over the entire world. There has been no repudiation of this doctrine. Indeed, we see its implementation in the long list of false accusations and demonizations of Russia and her leader and in the false charges against Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Venezuela, China, Iran, and North Korea.
If Russia wants to be part of the West, Russia should realize that the price is the same loss of sovereignty that characterizes Washington’s European vassal states.
* * *
Neocon Takeover of Washington Completed
Pompeo at State and Bolton as Trump’s national security advisor completed the neocon takeover of Trump’s geopolitical agenda. Wall Street is running domestic affairs.
The combination represents a major setback for world peace and stability. Greater aggression is likely, along with the triumph of neoliberal harshness over social justice, presenting a dismal and frightening state of affairs.
What to expect ahead? War in Syria is more likely to escalate than wind down, an unthinkable US/Russia confrontation ominously possible.
The Iran nuclear deal is either doomed, or likely to be gutted by Washington, accomplishing the same thing — with only tepid, ineffective opposition from P5+1 countries Britain, France and Germany.
The EU most often bends to Washington’s will when enough pressure is applied.
A relatively quiet Ukraine period could explode in greater Kiev war on Donbass, US-supplied heavy weapons and training aiding the aggression.
A Kim Jong-un/Trump summit is likely to fail to step back from the brink on the Korean peninsula, falsely blaming the DPRK for hostile US actions.
It’ll prove again Washington can never be trusted, its commitments are consistently breached when conflicting with its imperial objectives.
A possible trade war with China would be hugely destabilizing, along with being economically harmful to both countries and the global economy.
Further EU/US sanctions and other harsh measures are likely to be imposed on Russia over the Skripal affair, an escalated attempt to isolate the country and inflict economic harm – despite Western nations knowing Moscow had nothing to do with what happened.
Theresa May-led Tories are considering tough actions against Russia over the incident. So are other EU countries and Washington.
On Friday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the Trump administration is considering a range of options against Moscow over the Skripal affair – “both to demonstrate our solidarity with our ally and to hold Russia accountable for its clear breach of international norms and agreements.”
No breach occurred. Neocons running US foreign policy don’t let facts and rule of law principles compromise their imperial objectives.
Theresa May provided Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron with cooked results of Britain’s investigation so far into the Skripal affair — “convincing” them the false accusations are “well-grounded,” despite knowing UK claims are pure rubbish.
Macron issued a deplorable statement, saying “there is no…plausible explanation” for what happened to the Skripals other than Kremlin responsibility – abdicating to US/UK-led Russophobic hostility.
On the world stage, Trump is hostage to neocon dark forces controlling him. Relations with Russia, China, and other sovereign independent nations are likely to worsen, not improve.
Unthinkable nuclear war remains an ominous possibility. Russia’s only option is building on its alliance with China and other allies, staying committed to respond firmly to US-led Western harshness against its sovereignty.
Virtually no possibility for improved Russian relations with Washington and Britain exists. It’s fruitless pursuing it.
German and other European dependence on Russian energy, mainly gas, offers only slim hope for improving things with these countries.
Looking ahead, prospects for world peace and stability are dismal. US-led Western hostility toward Russia could erupt in open conflict by accident or design.
The unthinkable could become reality. Preparedness should be Moscow’s top priority given the real danger it faces.
Comments
good article, I like PCR...but, I also know human nature...and whether China, or Russia or the U.S., everybody wants to rule the world...IMO, countries are fighting over pecking order, but all want the same thing..total control....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0xBWPHHzBw
coast here...you all know I post songs on sundays to relieve the stress...please check out the song link I posted, lyrics included...and you all know youtube, they play the next song...and its kinda fun too...alan parsons. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONoi86Zyj3k
PCR refuses to FULLY acknowledge that the Israhell-first neocons
hate Russia not because of its SUPERPOWER status,
but BECAUSE Russia is preventing Israhell from doing
whatever it wants in the Middle East.
In reply to good article, I like PCR… by weliveinamatrix
I know...and agree, but at the same time, I think PCR is learning..keep up the comments, I am sure he is checking..I emailed him last year a few times and he really is a cool guy..he admitted he has got much to learn also..he is a great husband, father and honest...If he doesnt share exactly what we want, its not because he is bad..he has to learn the same way we all did...
In reply to yep by beepbop
Don't get me wrong, I like PCR. It's just that he's got to blast it like it is.
No pussyfooting around.
In reply to I know...and agree, but at… by weliveinamatrix
Washington, Washington, Washington.
PCR always blames this city for the world's woes.
Hey, Paul... here's a little hint...
There's this (((small group of people))) whose motto is: "By way of deception, thou shalt do war". That small group controls the city you are so fond of blaming. "Neo-Cons", "Globalists", "Internationalists".
Name them, Paul... name them.
In reply to Don't get me wrong, I love… by beepbop
Amen to that!
In reply to Washington, Washington,… by J S Bach
We know their fucking names, they underwrite every God damn action taken and they insulate themselves by sharing some crumbs with anyone complicit in aiding them while brainwashing enough of the masses to prevent revolution.
CFR, Bilderberg group, etc. Every one of those people push the same agenda with either red or blue food dye in the Soylent green.
The "red pill" is the "blue pill" with some frustration flavor.
In reply to Amen to that! by beepbop
You’re basically talking about the cabal. Otherwise known as the Jew/Homo conspiracy along with the assortment of Cartels that operates with impunity in every US city.
In reply to We know their fucking names,… by D503
Im curious how many former military guys are here on ZH and what they think about this? Sometimes I think about going in, but this stuff stops me cold.
In reply to We know their fucking names,… by D503
He can't.
They've got him by the short and curlies.
"antisemitic" you know.
That's why monotheism makes guilt the default position .
A man cannot feel guilt and rage at the same time.
In reply to Amen to that! by beepbop
Wolfowitz Doctrine is an obvious Zionist creation, calling for Zionist Jew supremacy. PCR is calling out the culprits, but in a way that assumes some sense in his readers. Some Zionists are not Jews. Some Jews are not Zionists. The people behind the Wolfowitz Doctrine love to see infighting among people that don't agree with them.
The future does not have to be Hell. We just need to figure out how to stop the war machine in the Zionist Controlled West.
In reply to He can't… by Is-Be
I make no distinctions.
They're all tarred by the same brush.
Monotheism, the meme, must be buried but never forgotten.
How many deaths must there be to ram this obvious point home?
In reply to Wolfowitz Doctrine is an… by Conscious Reviver
What does religion have to do with reality?
In reply to I make no distinctions… by Is-Be
Ask Jordan Peterson, psychologist.
Our Gods hold a mirror up to us. Jung based his career on this.
Remove the Gods, and others will replace them.
This is why I choose my ancestors religion of Frey and Freya, brother and sister, Lord and Lady, keepers of the warm family hearth.
Trouble and confusion entered our lives when the R haplogroup, the Asir from Asia came with their Odin and Thor.
We blundered because we saw them as food, not as an invading species.
We should have taken better care of the ecology.
In reply to What does religion have to… by NidStyles
PCR is doing a great great job by referencing and pointing everyone at the Wolfowitz Doctrine. Based on recent history, this is the road map we are following - Hegemony or you all die trying.
Let's say hegemony can not be reestablished. Then we are into the you all die trying part. Syria is going thru some version of that right now. Are sleepwalking americans really prepared to suffer the consequences?
In reply to Amen to that! by beepbop
It is the time to start misinformation and outright lies.
The Putin regime
There only reason that Russia is still there is since, in the case of a US invasion, China immediately will occupy the Asian part of Russia with all oil, gas, and other natural resources. Note that just recently China militarized its leadership structure in a preparation for a war. There is no place for elections and changes of country leadership during a war. This is why Xi was elected without time limitations. The same was true during the WWII (Hitler, Stalin, FDR, Churchill, etc.,)
In reply to Don't get me wrong, I love… by beepbop
I like that - about creating moar lies.
In reply to It is the time to start… by caconhma
I like PCR, too, but he needs to get out more. Go visit Europe and talk to informed, university educated citizens. Unlike Americans that tend to look at issues in black and white, Europeans, Russians and especially Asian folks tend towards looking at all sides of a problem, issue, or national leaders. It's a guarantee that Putin thinks and acts similarly.
In reply to I know...and agree, but at… by weliveinamatrix
PCR is still a filthy supply-sider at heart who refuses to acknowledge the damage Reagan did to the US economy (when PCR was part of Reagan's Administration)... the trend of out-sourcing, off-shoring, massive financialization of the economy and pauperization of the workforce started with Reagan... as well as the trend of massive trade and budgetary deficits...
He's very tetchy about his economic views and refuses to discuss his past sins
In reply to I know...and agree, but at… by weliveinamatrix
Wrong,,, he has written much about the antics of Israel...
Try reading the entirety of his articles
In reply to yep by beepbop
If PCR would work into each and everyone of his articles the phrase "Throw the Jew Down the Well." or maybe make it his sign off, a certain segment of the audience would find something else to complain about. I like and admire PCR.
In reply to Wrong,,, he has written much… by rejected
Why don't this "PCR" just drop dead and spare us of his senile bullshit?
In reply to yep by beepbop
Why don't you do the same. No one forced you to read this article, so you just came here to bitch I guess!
In reply to Why don't this "PCR" just… by catilina
Quit looking at Israel and look to the crown; we are being run by those affiliated with the British empire and has almost since US inception - know your history. You can add the Vatican to the global cabal mix as well. Israel is not the enemy.
In reply to yep by beepbop
Not a single person in that palace can even wear the crown. That family doesn’t run the country and they haven’t for quite some time.
Not even the Rothschilds have the authority there anymore.
In reply to Quit looking at Israel and… by Kefeer
Washington’s “diplomacy” consists only of the Bully.
A Bully with (((Global-Lust))) ambitions. They are Earth's "Borg Collective", with a policy of:
"Arguments are irrelevant. Resistance is futile. Prepare to be assimilated, or perish."
p.s. In case you don't know, there is only ONE way to stop the Global-Lust "Borg".
In reply to good article, I like PCR… by weliveinamatrix
The people in the capitals all reinforce each other in their self importance, intrigue, perks, and stuck up elitism. You send anyone to a capital city like Washington and it is only a matter of time before they turn into a complete asshole.
In reply to Washington’s “diplomacy”… by HRClinton
In the end, there was only one way to stop Khan.
-Kirk
In reply to Washington’s “diplomacy”… by HRClinton
A fat Jew?
Please, he couldn’t even stop eating doughnuts.
That’s as bad as welfare recipients calling me a zero, and feminists hating me for being who I am.
In reply to In the end, there was only… by Kirk2NCC1701
All one has to do is look at a picture of John Bolton to know the man is nuts.
The planet needs to establish a castaway island for the John Boltons of this world ... a rock somewhere in the roaring forties ... The Henry Kissinger Island for International War criminals ; where the cries of these sociopaths can be carried harmlessly away by the screeching winds.
In reply to All one has to do is look at… by BigCumulusClouds
It's time to realize that the "Boltons" are in control of the geopolitical strategy of the US/NATO corporate fascist "West":as it is to know that they control what you hear and read in the corporate media. To say that they are war criminals and sociopaths is correct, but the reality of what they are needs to be understood. In biological terms they can be described as vectors for an ideology that is parsitoid (it kills its host) and will result in the extermination of not just humans, but any sentient life on this planet, along with the complete ecocide of this planet. So your suggestion that they- the Boltons of the world- be put on an island in order to protect the world is similar to what has to happen to them, which is that they must be identified, isolated and above all, prevented from spreading the disease, which is fatal for life on this planet.
In epidemiology, a disease vector is any agent that carries and transmits an infectious pathogen into another living organism;[1][2]
"A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it. "
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parasitoid
In reply to The planet needs to… by curbjob
Let's add to the island's population by deporting the likes of all central banksters, and a few hundred oligarchs like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, George Soros, Zuckerberg, and all the Zionist-thinking idiots.....the list is lengthy.
If we could do that, the entire world would be a far better place.
In reply to The planet needs to… by curbjob
Bouvet Island. Where Israel and South Africa testes the bomb.
In reply to Let's add to the island's… by Rubicon727
Get those countries dependent on Russian energy to puff out their chests enough for Russia to turn off the spigot and then their economies will be destroyed, many will die and they will then demonize Russia, thus giving the US a "reason" to assist their "allies". We don't really care about those Europeon arsholes. Get the war started! - John Bolt on
Dmitry Orlov describes the Russian way of ridding parasites from a house.
They just let the house freeze in winter.
So. If Vlad would be so kind.
In reply to Get those countries… by Oldguy05
i just love the smell of nuclear explosions in the morning..
John Bolton
Is it possible to smell more than one?
In reply to i just love the smell of… by TheBigCluB
he has a built in radiation filter on his lip.. he is immune
In reply to Is it possible to smell more… by Oldguy05
Cockroach! I knew it.
In reply to he has a built in radiation… by TheBigCluB
Cockroach! I knew it.
In reply to he has a built in radiation… by TheBigCluB
All by design. The elites want war between America and Russia as to eliminate them both leaving "communist" China as the sole Super power. Syria will be the spark. All to benefit the Globalist, Central Bank, zionist Jews and their "Greater Israel" project. World marxism, World (cyrpto) currency, World (Satanist) religion. Marxism, communism is Judaism!!!
the deplorables are tired of fighting & the snowflakes can't fight. I dunno how they are gonna sell this one. They gonna have to pull off a 9/11 level False flag, except this time, there is an army of online researcher conspiracy theorists that will spend every spare minute they have trying to find EVERYTHING they can to prove it was fake. It will literally break the internet.
In reply to All by design. The elites… by Rich Monk
That's why they're throwing alt media off youtube-so they're not there to expose the future big false flag.
In reply to the deplorables are tired of… by D.T.Barnum
Fight?
What's this "fight" of which you speak?
There will be no "fighting".
In reply to the deplorables are tired of… by D.T.Barnum
More like a flash.
In reply to Fight?… by Is-Be
FYI... Communism is NOT Judaism.
It is a vehicle, a means for Global Zionism.
In reply to All by design. The elites… by Rich Monk
Russia is well prepared for war for 6 years already, president Putin never trusted a single president especially trump who says one thing and does another.
Russian submarines are on the borders of all NATO nations especially the us and uk, and when and if ukraine try to hurt the Russians in Dombas the Russian army would annihilate them.
Putin always considered the ukrainian people as brothers to the Russians but if they are stupid enough to follow the us lead they will pay the price like georgia.
Hmmm. Echos of WWII when Adolph (peace be upon Him), invaded Poland to protect his volk who were being slaughtered by Poles.
(Go take your discombobulation a shrink. Not my problem)
In reply to Russia is well prepared for… by Davidduke2000
You can't make a deal with someone who imagines he's God's appointed agent on earth, your total master. Obedience is not negotiable.