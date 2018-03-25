"Rothschilds & Rockefellers Need To Go Down To Free America..."

Via Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog blog,
Radio host Dr. Dave Janda says Trump is working on draining the swamp in Washington D.C., but the job is huge and it takes time.
Janda explains,
“Many people have said I haven’t seen anybody put in an orange jump suit and perp walked that is high up on the totem pole. They are correct when they say that, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen. That’s not hopium. I believe it will happen.
Bob Mazur, former undercover DEA agent who was one of the people responsible for taking down Pablo Escobar and taking down the BCCI Bank, they were laundering drug money. Bob says when you are taking down a huge organization... this operation was big, but small compared to this globalist swamp that has been created for well over a hundred years. So, Bob says when you are working on an operation, everybody gets impatient because things aren’t happening fast enough...
In order to bring the whole system down so it doesn’t come back to life down the line, you have to get really high up on the totem pole...
When we are talking about people like the Clintons, Obama, the Bush family and Soros, we are talking about middle-level people. These are puppets of the globalist syndicate. These people are in the Rothschild and Rockefeller axis.
In order for our country to get back on its feet, taking down the Clintons, Obama and Soros is not enough because that creature will come back to life again. They need to take down the entities above those middle-level players. That’s what is taking so long. It might take many more months for that creature to be obliterated.”
Janda, who has well connected Washington D.C sources, says the “Deep State” traitors and felons are worried and cornered. Janda says, “This is not like trying to flip some hard mafia guy...
"...These people are juniors when it comes to being criminals. Yes, they participated in criminal activity. They wanted more control and more money, but these people are not hardened criminals. So, these people will flip in a second, and when they flip, they won’t stop signing. They will bring as many people they need to bring down to save themselves. None of these, at this point, can trust each other. The ultimate goal it is to take this up to a level to take out the Obamas, Clintons, Bush family and Soros, and then apply the necessary pressure to go to the top.”
There is a new report by the Inspector General on the DOJ. It is 1.2 million pages (this is not a typo). Congress has copies, and it outlines and proves fraud and criminal activity at the FBI and Department of Justice. It will likely be the foundation that sends many in high office in both departments to jail for their crimes. Radio host Dave Janda says,
“You have to understand what the Inspector General’s report is all about. The Inspector General’s report is about the restoration of the rule of law in our country that has been missing for decades. This is why they are so petrified of that report.
All these players–low, middle and high–took over the system to the point where the rules of justice could be directed toward their opponents and be blinded to their criminal activity. What scares the living daylights out of this syndicate is the restoration of the rule of law...
When there is a full restoration of the rule of law, I believe this is what blows this system apart–this globalist syndicate system.”
Janda also says, “Right now, the good guys are 70% to 80% in control.”
Join Greg Hunter as he talks to Dr. Dave Janda in depth from the Operation Freedom radio show...
Comments
the headline probably needs to be re-written, just sayin'
Rothzilla!
In reply to the headline probably needs… by New_Meat
In the meantime why not audit the FED?
In reply to Rothzilla! by Nuclear Winter
The Rockies and Rothies are just the money managers for the European monarchs and the Vatican. If the Vatican was truly a religious organization they would have said something about the first Catholic President being murdered in a coup de tat. The fact that they still haven’t said anything tells you that they most likely ordered the hit. After all, they were the major force behind the Vietnam war. See — Manhattan, “Vietnam, Why We Went”.
In reply to In the meantime why not… by EuroPox
The John Birch Society just called, wanted to know if you’re available to write some stuff just for them
Youre ‘special’
In reply to The Rockies and Rothies are… by BigCumulusClouds
In reply to The John Birch Society just… by Big Creek Rising
How is the the Catholic Church in control they were already weakened by the r-o-t-h-shcilds in their financed French Revolution and the implementation of separation of church and state in the 17th century ? The Vatican does not privately own central banks - It is the j-ew-i-sh banskter oligarchs and their z-i-o-n-is-t masonic minions. The Catholic Church developed western civilization throughout its 2000 year history and part of it is purging j-e-wi-sh usurers, money changers and heretics until the banksters sponsored protestantism that paved the way to secularism and communism. Read real history, not biased sources
In reply to The Rockies and Rothies are… by BigCumulusClouds
How? The Jesuits, that's how.
In reply to How is the the Catholic… by alray98
How much rental furniture does Dr Dave have in his trailer?
what a schmoe
In reply to In the meantime why not… by EuroPox
Even for a rookie.., you're less than impressive.
In reply to How much rental furniture… by Big Creek Rising
I think it might be Barry Obunghole, undercover bother... and he is deeply stoned, his butt-plug on HIGH.
So do not expect rapier-like wit.
In reply to Even for a rookie.., you're… by gmrpeabody
Time to exposed the Swamp creatures, all their toxic roots, and take down any MSM connections to them (such as, CNN and Soros funding the Parkland swine Hogg).
and trump
In reply to Time to exposed the Swamp… by Nuclear Winter
CNN does just what their Jewish owners at TimeWarner tell them. Make sure you're following the arrows
In reply to Time to exposed the Swamp… by Nuclear Winter
“Many people have said I haven’t seen anybody put in an orange jump suit and perp walked that is high up on the totem pole. They are correct when they say that, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen. That’s not hopium. I believe it will happen. "
This guy is full of hopium. What a moran.
"There is a new report by the Inspector General on the DOJ. It is 1.2 million pages (this is not a typo)."
What? And I am not sure WHO this Janda guy is but I am certain he is an idiot.
This is why we keep losing and how I know we are being played. The "Deep State" (which is really just our government being bought off by unlimited money printing) doesn't play by the rules! They don't obey the law and are not subject to its punishment. Criminals don't negotiate with anything but force......real, physical force. And ain't no one in DC going to bring any force unless it is against righteous dudes like Lavoy Finicum.
I get so tired and pissed at people talking about a "sherrif", a "prosecutor", and a "judge" that are on the take going after the guys that are paying them! That is not going to happen. The corruption goes all the way to the supreme Court. There is no Higher authority to appeal to in these matters.
You people can go on and on about swamp draining and who's going to jail, but it's never going to happen. To fix this there will need to be some killings.....by those tired of being screwed by the "legal" people in charge. The despotism only gets worse until heads start rolling.....LITERALLY!
In reply to “Many people have said I… by Blue Steel 309
" And I am not sure WHO this Janda guy is but I am certain he is an idiot. "
he's an orthopedic surgeon that quit rather than submit to the diktats of the system. he was also an irs target.
he's brought to light many of the scams from car airbags & many things about the medical system.
what he believes maybe, but idiot he is not.
In reply to "There is a new report by… by bshirley1968
Then he should stick to what he knows and stay away from what he hopes.
In reply to " And I am not sure WHO this… by WillyGroper
you mean emulate your all knowing truth?
Biography
Someone who knows the definition of a true American and willing to educate those that want to know.....as well as those who resist the truth.
Not a "fan" of any man. Men are not to be worshiped. They can be followed with an understanding that they are only human and are susceptible to every known weakness of mankind. Blind loyalty is for fools.
In reply to Then he should stick to what… by bshirley1968
Dude, if you want to defend this low IQ drivel by this obvious Trumper-Pumper, then be my guest. Getting all snappy because you can't defend this rubbish makes you look juvenile.
In reply to you mean emulate your all… by WillyGroper
dudette, i'm not the one calling a surgeon an idiot before i even knew who he is.
how juvenile is that?
In reply to Dude, if you want to defend… by bshirley1968
Actually, none of us KNOW. Not yet, anyway, and I think it is a great idea to discuss it, and disseminate the ideas far & wide.
What do you KNOW?
In reply to Then he should stick to what… by bshirley1968
I'm concerned about NeoCons orbiting Trump....Pompeo and Bolton, that is not a good sign.
In reply to " And I am not sure WHO this… by WillyGroper
me too.
he somehow slipped in cutting off the spigot for abortion on demand in the omnibus bill.
see the link i posted in the stormy thread.
looks like the Q larp got a prediction right on "kansas."
stormy's 60 min tell all has been preempted by the game.
rofl.
Mar 15 2018 19:44:40 (EDT) Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 26e3a8 678255
>>678226
TRUST KANSAS.
Q
In reply to I'm concerned about NeoCons… by MEFOBILLS
bshirtly: "To fix this there will need to be some killings..."
And there very well may be. The executive order Trump initiated in December by invoking a national security emergency, has full power to wield the military, possibly for this very reason.
In reply to "There is a new report by… by bshirley1968
And the EO to take the wealth of those that lost their way against this country. It was an off the wall EO for sure but I guess we shall see. It is very possible that the OminBus deal and so fast has a different meaning other than a bunch of spending. If in fact shit does hit the fan in the coming months you wouldn't want congress to be trying to keep the government open 30 days at a time.
A fella can hope. Perhaps we have come to the CrossRoads.
In reply to bshirtly: "To fix this there… by holdbuysell
Really, a "moran"?
In reply to “Many people have said I… by Blue Steel 309
What's a moran? Where wolf?
In reply to “Many people have said I… by Blue Steel 309
Greg Hunter believes the official lie that 19 Saudi hijackers caused the World Trade Center collapse and the "attack" on the Pentagon.
And I used to like the guy. He can’t be that dumb. But given this article perhaps his now enlightened.
In reply to Greg Hunter believes the… by serotonindumptruck
So did I until I heard about the connection Lucky Larry had to the CEO of the company that developed tools to take remote control of commercial aircraft.
In reply to Greg Hunter believes the… by serotonindumptruck
What a frickin' joke, right?
After this past month, anyone saying Trump is draining the swamp is the dumbest of the dumb.
The budget is proof positive the swamp is not draining.
In reply to What a frickin' joke, right?… by bshirley1968
Let me guess . . .it will take the FULL 4 years and then you'll tell us it'll take ANOTHER 4 years. Tell it to someone who believes this nonsense. Signing the biggest, most bloated budget ever just means Trump has become part of the swamp. I voted Constitution Party, so I don't feel the need to defend Trump.
certainly the alternative in the race was gonna' do a better job of draining the swamp. Of course, then Sarkozy wouldn't be in deep shit.
Constitution Party? Nothing against them. I bet it makes you feel good. Driving a Prius makes one of my associates feel good. We should all feel good.
In reply to Let me guess . . .it will… by RedBaron616
Right. The "At-least-he's-better-than-Hillary" crowd has moved on to "draining the swamp takes time".
We'll have to hear that crap for another year and a half until it becomes so obvious that Trump couldn't drain a sink much less a swamp.
Unless draining is to be defined as "to make deeper, wider, and even more murky than before."
In reply to Let me guess . . .it will… by RedBaron616
"Radio host Dr. Dave Janda says Trump is working on draining the swamp" and it's more Qanon tier bullshit....
Q anon is just another Hope dealer, hiding under a hoodie in the shadows of a filthy street strewn with used fentanyl needles and the feces of the ever growing homeless, where the streetlights were shot out generations ago, telling the angry peasants not to interfere with TPTB and to trust his secret plan to save the world.
Whatever dude, we all would like what you are saying to be true. In the meantime, we peasants need to make our own plans which do not require a mysterious savior.
In reply to "Radio host Dr. Dave Janda… by StheNine
Bad acid trip?
Naw, the dude figures he has a shot at a position on the WH staff.
In reply to Bad acid trip? by Big Creek Rising
Rothschilds & Rockefellers are WINNING
So, far, Trump is helping them...
greg hunter and his site/guests are great.you get close to the truth not the lamestream media lies
the swamp is getting nervous
Money is the root of all evil, and this evil is from a few families dispensing Central Reserves around the planet.
All wars since 1913 have been based on its expansion.
Trump fans think the president runs the country. HAHA!
Yeah, the Trillionaires that can print money from thin air aren't as powerful as the puppet-in-chief every 4 years thru a popularity contest.
The swamp will drain itself, and Trump is part of the swamp, come to think of it, most people are part of the swamp. But the swamp will drain itself because everybody will just keep doing more of what they've been doing (regular people will sit around complaining and consuming. The rich will continue to run up national debt, and everybody will continue towards making earth uninhabitable) until everything just falls the fck apart - presto, the swamp drains. I mean, most people will be dead and gone at that point, but more importantly the swamp will be drained.
ZH being "swamped" with n00b asshole trolls in the last 6 months...they're breeding like polliwogs.
Because they Langley HO's
In reply to … by Duc888
How dare you, i work for a company of fine repute, Goldman Sachs, in the synthetic derivatives division, doing god's work. To back this up, a whole host of my former colleagues now fill the Treasury Dept. So there!
In reply to Because they Langley HO's by agNau
Last power to take on the Jewish Banker Mafia was Hitler. Didn't work out to well for him and the rest of Germany. Americans by and large are mob of blind sheep being led to the slaughter.
And your little germany is being gutted day by day. Allah is Great!
In reply to Last power to take on the… by masada