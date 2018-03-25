"Rothschilds & Rockefellers Need To Go Down To Free America..."

Via Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog blog,

Radio host Dr. Dave Janda says Trump is working on draining the swamp in Washington D.C., but the job is huge and it takes time.

Janda explains,

“Many people have said I haven’t seen anybody put in an orange jump suit and perp walked that is high up on the totem pole. They are correct when they say that, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen. That’s not hopium. I believe it will happen. Bob Mazur, former undercover DEA agent who was one of the people responsible for taking down Pablo Escobar and taking down the BCCI Bank, they were laundering drug money. Bob says when you are taking down a huge organization... this operation was big, but small compared to this globalist swamp that has been created for well over a hundred years. So, Bob says when you are working on an operation, everybody gets impatient because things aren’t happening fast enough... In order to bring the whole system down so it doesn’t come back to life down the line, you have to get really high up on the totem pole... When we are talking about people like the Clintons, Obama, the Bush family and Soros, we are talking about middle-level people. These are puppets of the globalist syndicate. These people are in the Rothschild and Rockefeller axis. In order for our country to get back on its feet, taking down the Clintons, Obama and Soros is not enough because that creature will come back to life again. They need to take down the entities above those middle-level players. That’s what is taking so long. It might take many more months for that creature to be obliterated.”

Janda, who has well connected Washington D.C sources, says the “Deep State” traitors and felons are worried and cornered. Janda says, “This is not like trying to flip some hard mafia guy...

"...These people are juniors when it comes to being criminals. Yes, they participated in criminal activity. They wanted more control and more money, but these people are not hardened criminals. So, these people will flip in a second, and when they flip, they won’t stop signing. They will bring as many people they need to bring down to save themselves. None of these, at this point, can trust each other. The ultimate goal it is to take this up to a level to take out the Obamas, Clintons, Bush family and Soros, and then apply the necessary pressure to go to the top.”

There is a new report by the Inspector General on the DOJ. It is 1.2 million pages (this is not a typo). Congress has copies, and it outlines and proves fraud and criminal activity at the FBI and Department of Justice. It will likely be the foundation that sends many in high office in both departments to jail for their crimes. Radio host Dave Janda says,

“You have to understand what the Inspector General’s report is all about. The Inspector General’s report is about the restoration of the rule of law in our country that has been missing for decades. This is why they are so petrified of that report. All these players–low, middle and high–took over the system to the point where the rules of justice could be directed toward their opponents and be blinded to their criminal activity. What scares the living daylights out of this syndicate is the restoration of the rule of law... When there is a full restoration of the rule of law, I believe this is what blows this system apart–this globalist syndicate system.”

Janda also says, “Right now, the good guys are 70% to 80% in control.”

Join Greg Hunter as he talks to Dr. Dave Janda in depth from the Operation Freedom radio show...