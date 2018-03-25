Silver Speculators Have Never Been This Short

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
Friday’s commitment of traders (COT) report for gold and silver offered more of the same. Which is to say the gold futures action was boring and the silver action was strange and exciting.
Starting with gold, the large speculators – who, remember, tend to be wrong at big turning points – got a little less optimistic, while commercials – who tend to be right at big turning points – did the opposite. But both groups are still in unfavorable territory, with the speculators too long and the commercials too short.
Looked at in a vacuum this is not good short-term news for gold.
Silver is a whole different story, with speculators going aggressively net short, something very seldom seen, and commercials almost in balance, which is also unusual.
Looked at in a vacuum, this is hyper-bullish.
But of course the games futures traders play aren’t all that matters.
Between trade wars, massive ongoing government deficits and spiking stock market volatility, the reasons for owning safe haven assets like gold and silver are both multiplying and gaining urgency.
Which brings us to that damn $1,360 gold resistance level. As you can see on the next chart, since 2014 this has been where gold rallies go to die. The past week’s nice pop brought the metal back to within striking distance, once again raising the question of who feels compelled to sell before 1400 and why.
One of these days gold will blow right through on its way to some much higher pocket of resistance. And based on the tide of chaos that seems to be engulfing the world (see, for instance, David Stockman’s latest on US politics), it might be wise to start acting like the next leg up is now imminent rather than just inevitable.
A year is coming (or maybe has arrived) when financial reporters doing their annual winners and losers articles will be shocked to find a list headed by precious metal miners, silver bullion and gold bullion.
Silver bitchez!!!
Yep, SILVER is a screeming Buy ...
It just feels like both GOLD & SILVER could explode anytime overnight, and 99.9% of Population will be caught with NONE...
(Excluding India And China of course where its part of heritage and culture and wealth).
In reply to Silver bitchez!!! by wattyler
I'm pumping up the tires on my boat trailer and greasing the trailer hitch.
In reply to Yep, SILVER is a screeming… by BaBaBouy
PCGS MS-69 Eagles for under $24 all day long
In reply to I'm getting my boat ready. by Stuck on Zero
Prediction: In 3 months silver will be trading at the exact price it is trading, not more or less but exactly.
In reply to PCGS MS-69 Eagles for under … by cossack55
AND... You Guys want Inflation ???
1952 Topps example of Mickey Mantle’s coveted rookie. It is estimated at $3,500,000+, and it is expected to compete for the most expensive price ever paid at auction for a baseball card ($3.12 Million) as it leads the nearly 2,000-lot event.
http://artdaily.com/news/103420/Mickey-Mantle-mint-rookie-cards-lead-He…
In reply to Prediction: In 3 months… by two hoots
No cards from the 90's up will ever fetch such a value. Unless you do some mission impossible shit and start doing heists on these things such that you become the only market.
In reply to AND... You Guys want… by BaBaBouy
SILVER SHORTERS AKA JP MORGAN AKA J DIAMOND AKA THE FED RESERVE AND UNLIMITED NAKED SHORTING.
BUY SILVER AND GOLD WITH JEW BUCKS AND THANK ME LATER.
In reply to AND... You Guys want… by BaBaBouy
Just remember to draw a nice pirate map with "X marks the spot" on it... That way, you're great great great grandchildren (who will probably be MARCHING FOR GUN CONTROL), will know where to find it...
I'm not sure exactly what I'm gonna do with mine... Lately, I've been studying the map of MIDDLE EARTH, so that I can make the trek and cast it into the fiery pit of Mt. DOOM...
In reply to SILVER SHORTERS AKA JP… by Four chan
My friends and I used to hustle all the awesome cards when we were kids and then it clicked how over supply of all these manufacturers would make no sense for us to hold cards for the long term, so for the short term we made money for stupid childish boy shit... skateboards, bmx bikes, video games, etc. overall we had a lot of fun.
In reply to AND... You Guys want… by BaBaBouy
Somehow I don't find it reassuring that the big money boys are betting against silver.
Like when has this turned out well in the last 7 years?
In reply to Prediction: In 3 months… by two hoots
Re: silver price 3 months from now.
I agree. Silver and gold bounce up and down in a small range, but never are allowed to burst through the top end of this range. Keeping gold and silver “contained” is probably more important than ever with all of this incredible money printing, huge surges in the national debt, massive increases in government spending, and all of this neocon Sabre rattling. The printing press must be protected especially now. This means that gold and silver cannot be allowed to scream any warning message. Plus, suppressing these prices -and keeping sentiment for monetary metals atrocious - is the one thing they KNOW they can do. Easily. Whenever they want or need to.
In reply to Prediction: In 3 months… by two hoots
I hope so, I have to buy some moar silver this year. The ratio of gold to silver is a screaming buy! Looking to trade gold for silver now. It's awesome at 80:1. Talk about on sale!! Historic!
In reply to Prediction: In 3 months… by two hoots
when SHTF, you gonna eat silver bars or just throw them at the mob that wants to break into your house, kill you and take your stuff?
if we're giving rocks to students to throw at psychotic gunmen, why not just give them silver and gold (or tungsten) bars?
I'd sell that silver now and buy cans of Chef BoyArdee - you can eat them or throw them.
edit: for all the downvoters, check out the link above (theorganicprepper.com) to learn what happens when SHTF IRL and there's "money" but no food.
hint: you get robbed and starve or just die
In reply to Yep, SILVER is a screeming… by BaBaBouy
So that means you can Eat Electronic T-bills, Bonds and Fiats then, pass the Mustard ~
In reply to when SHTF, you gonna eat… by vaporland
organic and full of fiber - enjoy!
In reply to So that means you can Eat… by BaBaBouy
Because we don't have any water, food stores, weapons, or other equipment.
All we have is a big pile of silver.
In reply to organic and full of fiber -… by vaporland
"Because we don't have any water, food stores, weapons, or other equipment.
All we have is a big pile of silver."
If all you have is the silver, you have your priorities bass ackwards. But, that doesn't mean you don't need the bullion IN ADDITION TO other preps.
Think about it.
In reply to Because we don't have any… by toady
I am pretty sure that toady is being sarcastic...
In reply to "Because we don't have any… by Gobble D. Goop
But, but, but...he didn't put s/ or *sarc* or whatever is needed to placate the stupid.
In reply to I am pretty sure that toady… by City_Of_Champyinz
I forgot my /s tag - on purpose
It's what trolls do
In reply to But, but, but...he didn't… by Yukon Cornholius
Today’s conventional wisdom:
“Paper bugs” (or “digit bugs”) are ... wise. “Gold bugs” and “silver bugs” are ... insects that should be squashed, and “kooks.”
Money backed by something real, that was in favor through almost all of recorded history (until recently) is now a concept to be ridiculed. Now, Monopoly money and money that grows on a tree in the backyard of The Fed ... is an idea enlightened people know is sacrosanct.
In reply to So that means you can Eat… by BaBaBouy
Heavy PM bashing, very bullish
In reply to when SHTF, you gonna eat… by vaporland
Look around, read a few recent headlines .... The reasons for attacking gold and silver even more aggressively and brazenly are expanding by the day.
Remember, they attack gold and silver only to protect the all-important fiat printing press - which has NEVER been more vital to them and their lifestyles. As the printing press is ramped up even more, so too will the efforts to contain/cap the prices of gold and silver.
This is my prediction.
In reply to Heavy PM bashing, very… by theBBD
Gold is the barometer of health for a countries currency. They are adjusting the barometer to save the currency.
It will be too late to buy gold when TSHTF. Like running to the grocery store when the storm hits. Best to be there before everyone else is.
In reply to The reasons for attacking… by Give Me Some Truth
Re: That inconvenient “barometer”
And “adjusting” it as needed.
You nailed it ... If only the masses saw this too.
In reply to Gold is the barometer of… by Justin Case
There's plenty of wildlife in America that could be hunted for food. Keep your metal and catch a rabbit.
In reply to when SHTF, you gonna eat… by vaporland
Everybody sees one deer standing by the road and thinks god i could feed my family for a week on that they don't realize a hundred people are planning on eating that same deer, and once the deer is either shot or learns to run at the first snap of a twig, 100 people are not going to see any more of that deer..
In reply to There's plenty of wildlife… by cstu7011
Well then they can use the same gun in the same field and shoot wild pigs. They are everywhere. They reproduce 2 or 3 times a year and they have like 12 babies. I shot a pig and three of her 5 month old or so babies and a few of the others got away. When I cleaned the mom she was carrying 12 more young. That's a great source of fresh protein.
In reply to Everybody sees one deer… by Dragon HAwk
"Tragedy of the Commons"
I just developed a taste for human.
In reply to Everybody sees one deer… by Dragon HAwk
Some people, and dogs, prefer eating UPS deliverers. Fedex and USPS are next in line.
In reply to There's plenty of wildlife… by cstu7011
With the exception of the evil George Soros, the only Joos that were able to avoid WW2 concentration camps and escape Nazi Germany were those that had Gold/Silver to pay off/bribe the SS. However, I agree that it never a good idea to have all of your eggs in one basket. Canned goods, guns and ammo and a defendable fall back position in the country should be part of any preppers plan.
In reply to when SHTF, you gonna eat… by vaporland
The gold:silver ratio is currently sitting at 81. Since 1915, the ratio has never spent any meaningful amount of time above 80, with two exceptions: a five-year stretch between 1938 and 1943 where it topped at 97, and a three-year stretch from 1990 to 1993 where it topped out at 99.
It's been 25 years since 1993 so maybe we're due for a dose of that kind of anomalous price action on silver. But barring that, we should see one of two things happen in the immediate future: a strong rally in the price of silver, or a big move down in the price of gold--or, some combination of the two.
http://www.macrotrends.net/1441/gold-to-silver-ratio
Also, one other thing: If the Large Specs are net short, and the Commecials are net short, who, exactly, is net long? Presumably the Small Specs? That isn't comforting to me because aren't Small Specs the perennial bagholders?
In reply to Yep, SILVER is a screeming… by BaBaBouy
third option: both move up on a long trend but silver more so due to its complete and utter repression by the banksters
In reply to The gold:silver ratio is… by Buckaroo Banzai
I won't touch it till it breaks the channel, which isn't tooo far but still I am of no need of any Peyton Manning Pump Fakes
In reply to Yep, SILVER is a screeming… by BaBaBouy
My strong belief is that these “markets” are completely rigged. Furthermore this rigging is done for a “vital” reason by TPTB - to protect the fiat printing presses, which in turn preserves the Status quo. In short, it allows the can to be kicked indefinitely.
If “they” know they can prevent the “arch nemesis” of a fiat-dominated world from “breaking free,” why in the world would they suddenly cease their manipulation efforts? This could/would put their wealth, power, prestige in peril. This is a risk they will not take. They also manipulate because they can (that is, they know nobody is going to stop them). They engage in said manipulation Whenever they want to, or need to.
And - trust me here - they (still) need to do this. They will ALWAYS need to do this.
The rigging can’t stop. If it does, the Ponzi stops.
In reply to Yep, SILVER is a screeming… by BaBaBouy
Bueller, anyone?
Who in the establishment/fiat club is going to “break ranks” and start buying physical gold and silver in real volume, in quantities significant enough to explode through the reinforced, capped ceilings?
In reply to Yep, SILVER is a screeming… by BaBaBouy
"It just feels like both GOLD & SILVER could explode anytime overnight"
No, I told you before, that feeling is constipation...
In reply to Yep, SILVER is a screeming… by BaBaBouy
Pretty 'lil lines
In reply to Silver bitchez!!! by wattyler
To the moon, Alice.
In reply to Pretty 'lil lines by pc_babe
No love for the ponzi scheme called Bitcoin?
Or was BTC a 2017 fad?
In reply to Silver bitchez!!! by wattyler
Too volatile and no real track record as a store of wealth. In fact in the last 3 1/2 mths., many have lost over 50% of their wealth.
In reply to No love for the ponzi scheme… by lester1
Not many, just the ones that bought in the last 3 1/2 months. There are loser in every market. When the stock markets blow off, there will be lots of losers. When the bond markets blow off, there will be many losers. Most real estate still has not recovered from its 2008 blow off. Timing my friend...timing. Buying now, when there's blood in the streets would be prudent but the sheep will wait till all time highs again before getting back in.
In reply to Too volatile and no real… by Justin Case
I surrendered early last year. after sporadic buying I finally said fukk it im done. At these prices Ill take some every 2 weeks. Like I said before once the stock / bond / etc folks start feeling the pain weve felt, it will be all the more sweeter.
In reply to Silver bitchez!!! by wattyler
Re: I surrendered ....
The operation to “kill sentiment” for gold and silver worked perfectly on you (and millions of others). Seven years of brazen, consistent attacks did indeed send the message that you would have to be a dumbass to buy silver. That is, The project worked just as intended.
In reply to I surrendered early last… by Canadian Dirtlump
When people realize that their fiat currency is worthless and mathematically inevitable to explode, while simultaneously losing 10% of its value per year (actual inflation) the ponzi scheme will collapse within hours.
1360 is where gold rallies go to die.
Wasn't it just 3 years ago that gold hit 1900? Where is that on the chart?
In reply to When people realize that… by BraceforImpact
i know how times flies... but it's been 7 years since 2011
In reply to 1360 is where gold rallies… by Muddy1
Shouldn't you've posted this in 2014 ?
In reply to 1360 is where gold rallies… by Muddy1
It isn't 55% lower like the crypto boss. Gold is holding it's value since BTC inception and will continue to do so for the rest of yoar life. You don't have to check everyday to see if it went to zero. Gold has been going up even before King Tutankhamun. When they found his tomb, it was full of Gold.
Would if they found paper USD or a USB drive with digits on it? Question is, will either one of them be around in 35 years from now? We don't know. Will gold be hard money 35 years from now? We don't know. You have to use probability, track record and history to make the right choice.
Gold has been going up in value for over 3,000 yrs. Banks keep it in their vaults for a reason, it's the ultimate money, no third party liability, accepted and recognized by all humans as valuable. Even the parts of dark African natives know that gold is valuable.
In it's entire history, Gold has never failed to perform as money. Currencies are like Governments, they come and go, but gold is here to stay.
Gold will have it's day as always, like Gov'ts wreck the economy always and money runs for cover. It's the same, gold and silver are the best to have in questionable times of money. With QT getting turned up and interest rates up, things are goin to get inflationary. Traditionally gold and silver are the life preservers in the economic storm. Same as it ever was. Lots of proof historically and have no reason to believe money mangers will respond any differently this time.
Best luck to all. Take cover and choose what you believe in. There is a global realignment in the works and it's picking up speed. USA.Inc is bankrupt, but at least they installed a bankruptcy expert for President.
In reply to 1360 is where gold rallies… by Muddy1