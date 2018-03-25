Trump: Many Lawyers Seeking Fame And Fortune "Want To Represent Me In The Russia Case"

In the aftermath of the shakeup in Trump's legal team last week, following the abrupt resignation of John Dowd, Trump's personal attorney handling the Mueller probe, there had been growing speculation that lawyers are increasingly weary of having Trump as an (unpredictable) client. To address this, Trump dedicated two tweets of his Sunday morning tweetstorm to the topic of turnover inside his legal team, and denied that there is a shortage of lawyers willing to take on Mueller:

"Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted," Trump tweeted.

Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

He continued: "Problem is that a new lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country," Trump then reiterated that he is pleased with his current legal team. "I am very happy with my existing team," which, however, he also said about HR McMaster and John Dowd quite recently.

"Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems!" Trump ended.

....lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country - and I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Last week, Trump added Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney who has been highly critical of the FBI and the DOJ, to his outside legal team. With Dowd gone, Trump’s outside legal team handling the Russia matter will be led, at least in the interim, by diGenova and Jay Sekulow. At least two well-known lawyers — Ted Olsen and Emmett Flood— were also reported to have been approached about taking a role on Trump’s legal team. But a top executive at Olsen’s firm tweeted.

In earlier tweets on Sunday, Trump was again on the defensive after the passage of the massive $1.3TN omnibus spending bill, which failed to obtain border wall funding, prompting an angry response by Trump's base. Instead, Trump pivoted once again by stating that his signing of the spending bill will create "many jobs" and "rebuild our military."

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

However, it was clear that Trump is mostly worried about the angry response by the likes of Drudge and Coulter, repeating what he said previously, that "much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come." Perhaps, but the question is whether Trump's supporters will come to cast a ballot come election time.