Trump: Many Lawyers Seeking Fame And Fortune "Want To Represent Me In The Russia Case"

In the aftermath of the shakeup in Trump's legal team last week, following the abrupt resignation of John Dowd, Trump's personal attorney handling the Mueller probe, there had been growing speculation that lawyers are increasingly weary of having Trump as an (unpredictable) client. To address this, Trump dedicated two tweets of his Sunday morning tweetstorm to the topic of turnover inside his legal team, and denied that there is a shortage of lawyers willing to take on Mueller:
"Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted," Trump tweeted.
He continued: "Problem is that a new lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country," Trump then reiterated that he is pleased with his current legal team. "I am very happy with my existing team," which, however, he also said about HR McMaster and John Dowd quite recently.
"Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems!" Trump ended.
Last week, Trump added Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney who has been highly critical of the FBI and the DOJ, to his outside legal team. With Dowd gone, Trump’s outside legal team handling the Russia matter will be led, at least in the interim, by diGenova and Jay Sekulow. At least two well-known lawyers — Ted Olsen and Emmett Flood— were also reported to have been approached about taking a role on Trump’s legal team. But a top executive at Olsen’s firm tweeted.
In earlier tweets on Sunday, Trump was again on the defensive after the passage of the massive $1.3TN omnibus spending bill, which failed to obtain border wall funding, prompting an angry response by Trump's base. Instead, Trump pivoted once again by stating that his signing of the spending bill will create "many jobs" and "rebuild our military."
However, it was clear that Trump is mostly worried about the angry response by the likes of Drudge and Coulter, repeating what he said previously, that "much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come." Perhaps, but the question is whether Trump's supporters will come to cast a ballot come election time.
Comments
… $716 Billion Dollars… is all about National Defense…
I must’ve missed the memo. Who exactly are we defending from? ;-)
Looney
The best defense is a good offense?
All Imperial Empires follow this self serving doctrine. Essentially might makes right.
In reply to … by Looney
Not to argue witcha, but it’s not a self-serving doctrine – it is a self-destructing lunacy. ;-)
Looney
In reply to The best defense is a good… by Cognitive Dissonance
LOL
Anything the insane individual/entity does is self serving. Is not insanity the ultimate narcissistic expression?
In reply to … by Looney
Great White nope this mutherfucker. God what a fucking delusional insane orange clown. He’s not clearing the swamp- he’s drowning in it.
In reply to LOL… by Cognitive Dissonance
suprise ... suprise. i am not sure what is the percentage of lawyers per capita in washington, dc but my guess would be pretty high ... guess what ... plenty of losers trying to make it in this world amigo ... not everyone had wilbur ross to bail them out when they fail
In reply to Great White nope this… by dasein211
remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)!
what does this mean??? where is he getting at with an exclamation mark at the end ??? is he changing his position AGAIN ... does this guy really stands for anything besides (((Building the Embassy)))
In reply to suprise by Pandelis
Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer...
... nor by Trump.
In reply to remember DACA, the Democrats… by Pandelis
Tucker Carlson's awkward interview with John Bolton - YouTube
In reply to Fame & fortune will NEVER be… by beepbop
$1.3T is evidence Trump is either incapable of changing the _______or explicit in serving the status quo, even with a Republican Trinity. How will Trump behave when he can no longer BS/bully his way out of a situation. We are soon to find out.
Mr. Trump, Why do you even need lawyers, hmmmmm?
In reply to Tucker Carlson's awkward… by D.T.Barnum
Trump's losing it......
2018 is the beginning of the end.
enjoy
;-)
In reply to $1.3T is evidence Trump is… by two hoots
The US behaves like an entitled libtard on the international stage. "Defense" against who? Paranoid megalomaniacs have alot to fear. But the greatest threat comes from inside the empire. In essence, the problem is a bloated government. This creates a welfare state, as more people are hooked on handouts, giving rise to laziness, complacency and lack of virtue. The bloated state is a parasite on the host that is the nation. It needs more and more money to pay for the welfare and all the leeches smooching from its largesse - such as the military-industrial complex, banksters and the plutocracy. At some point the welfare recipients and leeches will overwhelm the contributors and the system will collapse. The debt that holds it all together is based on confidence trickery. US credit ratings at these rates won't hold for much longer.
Fuck the Republicraps and the Dumbopublicans, they have both FAILED. They are both part of the problem of bloated government. Any diehards supporting either of these 2 parties are fucking retards and part of the goddamn problem. Republicans who laugh at Democrats for being socialist need to take a look at how much Republicans are also equally failing to reign in big government. Instead of handouts to the lower classes, they provide handouts to the Oligarchy.
Trump's tariffs are fundamentally just another money grab to keep feeding this monstrosity called the US government.
Unless America makes a radical turnaround back to the very values and principles it was founded on, collapse is now all but guaranteed.
In reply to Trump's losing it… by Bes
At this point, I don't give a fuck about this orange clown: let him be impeached even it's bogus.
I have no more tolerance of his bigly stupidity.
In reply to The US behaves like an… by Brazen Heist
Fake trials for fake accusations for fake candidates. This isn't reality TV, this is reality.
In reply to At this point, I don't give… by ne-tiger
There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission. If we wish to make it louder, we will bring up the volume. If we wish to make it softer, we will tune it to a whisper. We will control the horizontal. We will control the vertical. We can roll the image, make it flutter. We can change the focus to a soft blur or sharpen it to crystal clarity. For the next hour, sit quietly and we will control all that you see and hear. We repeat: there is nothing wrong with your television set. You are about to participate in a great adventure. You are about to experience the awe and mystery which reaches from the inner mind to – The Outer Limits.
Of course this applies to and covers much more ground than ever before, lasts much longer than 1 hour. 24/7 bombardment, excrement splattering everywhere. No, it's not reality tv ..
In reply to Fake trials for fake… by Brazen Heist
I tuned out of television long ago. I hope I haven't missed out on anything err, too edifying.
In fact, I'm more than half tuned out from society and I couldn't be happier. What's wrong with me doc? Its called evolution.
The zombie nation needs to get its shit together.
In reply to There is nothing wrong with… by Giant Meteor
Good move. Missed anything edifying? Why no, no you haven't. Truth is tv, infotainment news, hollywood, movies, politics are Goebels and Bernays propductions. Tools for exploitation, and dumbing down, keeping controlled and complacent, the masses.
I don't "watch it" but on occasion have opportunity to observe it, just as it is observing me. In this way one can easily divine the latest lie, and the folks that make their stock and trade peddling lies, Being very careful of course to never stay too long, as the power of lie can be extremely intoxicating and seductive ..
In reply to I tuned out of television… by Brazen Heist
I only get glimpses of it when visiting friends and family, and at hotels. That's a good enough dosage for me.... :-)
In reply to Good move. Missed anything… by Giant Meteor
Yes, 2018 is the end for the so-called globalist cabal. The uprooting will take some time, but it has started (behind the scenes).
By the way... Petroyuan trading starts tomorrow in Asia.
Now that is going to scramble their eggs.
In reply to Trump's losing it… by Bes
Trump is a lying traitor for signing that budget. While campaigning he promised:
There are not enough cuss words in my vocabulary to express my disgust with Trump. Not since Reagan signed the largest tax increase in history (up to then) and left our young Marines in Lebanon without anything but "local security," and hundreds died, has there been a Republican so loathsome. (I exempt the Bushes because I never expected anything from their sorry asses.)
In reply to $1.3T is evidence Trump is… by two hoots
Trump is a fraud and a Fake President. Trump is exactly his puppeteers need: a low-life clown, a buffoon, a liar, and a Tweeter. Note that Trump has no his own team except Kushner and Ivanka. Everybody else is assigned to him.
Whatever Trump does it is smokescreen & diversion from his owner real agenda and intentions.
Note, Trump policies are no different from GWB who was an idiot incapable of making any decisions for himself.
In reply to Tucker Carlson's awkward… by D.T.Barnum
"Trump has no his own team except Kushner and Ivanka. Everybody else is assigned to him."
^^^^^ This! The Don is a clown face covering for a deep state faction. Wilson had Colonel House, Nixon had Kissinger, Clinton had Rahm Emmanuel, W had Cheney, Obama had (has) Valerie Jarret, Trump's in house puppeteer is Kushner, owner of 666 Park Avenue and business partner of George Soros.
In reply to Trump is a fraud and a Fake… by caconhma
Remember when they said he wasn’t mentally stable...could be someone was actually right.
Anyways the ego of this guy is unbearable, and he has a LIFELONG reputation for never fully delivering on his promises. Watch the 1994 documentary on Trump his deliverables fall short and he walks away saying HE did it.
The Wall.. that’s to keep us fools in, not to anything out. With runaway spending, runaway debt, falling buying power of dollar, and a NeoCon security state, who wants to stay here? WTF, now the new jobs are military jobs ?
Last one in the room, turn out the lights.
In reply to remember DACA, the Democrats… by Pandelis
It's really the weakness of his ego that is so glaring. The guy is a black hole of anti-self-esteem. Just look what he did to his scalp; anybody with the slightest shred of self-respect would have just shaved his head or used a #2 stop clipper and called it a day.
He never follows up on is promises, which is why no reputable banker will lend him any money and he has to associate with the types of people Mueller is investigating. Mueller's meetings last week with Felix Sater prompted Trump's latest rounds of panic.
In reply to Remember when they said he… by ThirteenthFloor
Quick, everyone sell overpriced garbage to the military they just got their EBT recharged
In reply to Remember when they said he… by ThirteenthFloor
yep, i am coming to think he has been a project all along preparing for this day ... if you think about it, if someone is planning to turn off the lights, cant find a more perfect candidate ... everything can be blamed on his unstability, which probably is not that much off the mark ... the unsaid part is that Kushner, advised by Bolton (now) and the rest of team pompeo etc. are really calling the shots.
In reply to Remember when they said he… by ThirteenthFloor
"The world is mess. I inherited it. But l I will fix it." - Donald Trump in a speech shortly after he was elected. This is on Youtube somewhere, at least it was.
In reply to Remember when they said he… by ThirteenthFloor
Trump doesn't seem to have any arguments other than "I know you are but what am I," and "I'm rubber and you're glue; whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you."
Oh, the failure to find a solution to DACA that Trump will support is the Democrats' fault? That's so hilarious I forgot to laugh.
No wonder Trump had to get rid of Tillerson. As much of a joke as T-Rex was as Secretary of State, every contact with him had to remind Trump that Tillerson had risen to the CEO position of a huge corporation, and has the skills and mental discipline required to do that. Trump could never have done that and had to be reminded of that fact every time he dealt with Tillerson. Same for McMaster. Trump has the fatal flaw of those with no self-esteem. He can't have anybody around him who is better at anything than he is.
This is why it's so hilarious that Trump pretends he's awash in lawyers wanting to represent him, but he just doesn't want them because they're just looking for money. What a hoot. Obviously he's aware that no lawyer with a reputation or career prospects will have anything to do with him, and that other people have noticed, so he has to come up with the lamest of disclaimers, the "Sour Grapes" dodge, "I didn't want them anyway..."
Trump is the perfect guy to dismantle the US Empire, so as an anti-war anarchist I have to concede he's the best person to be President right now. As a candidate he was interesting because he understood that spending $1 Trillion per year on the War Machine was killing the US economy, but now he pretends he doesn't know that and that somehow all that waste creates jobs. He's tearing apart the US Empire faster than I had thought possible, which is the best thing that could happen for the US and the world. Since he's not doing it directly and intentionally, but rather through spectacular stumblefuckery, it's going to be painful for us Americans. But on the Trump plan, the collapse might actually come off peacefully. By Trump's putting nothing but incompetents, lunatics and grifters in charge, this is far more likely to end with a whimper and pretend claims of victory, rather than a bang that kills many of us.
I am indeed Entertained.
In reply to remember DACA, the Democrats… by Pandelis
Trump and his stumblefuckery! You've chosen the perfect adjective there.
Damn it Swmnguy, that was a great posting.
In reply to Trump doesn't seem to have… by swmnguy
Trump trying to be clever thinking that the DACA supporters will turn on the Dims and his base will back him because they think this is just smoke mirrors...laughable. Trump could hoist an 'Our Lady of the Guadalupe' banner and personally swear in 1 million Dreamers and they would still call for his impeachment for not doing enough.
I'm assuming this bill passed because Trump is seeing a reality that the mid-terms are about to happen and if the Dims take control he is at risk of being spanked in the most humiliating way...embarrassing him publicly and damaging his brand globally. They have finally grabbed him by the balls in the only way that matters to him (his ego and brand) and now he's going along to get along. We are now most likely slouching along in appeasement mode so that he can keep the office for 3 years and 1 term. Hope I'm wrong.
In reply to remember DACA, the Democrats… by Pandelis
I doubt you are wrong
In reply to Trump trying to be clever… by NumberNone
I hope you're wrong too, but I don't think you are. The guy leads with his glass chin and won't stop talking about it.
In reply to Trump trying to be clever… by NumberNone
As if Killary would have done any better!
In reply to Great White nope this… by dasein211
That's such an illogical, tiring response. Are you simply unable to face the fact that Trump has abandoned his campaign rhetoric and betrayed his followers repeatedly?
Yes, Hillary would have been terrible. However, that realization does nothing to take away Trump's perfidy.
For example, how many times does Trump get to say, "Crooked Hillary" without arresting her before you will realize it's just a game?
In reply to As if Killary would have… by Fred box
How has he abandoned his campaign rhetoric?
.
In reply to That's such an illogical,… by Uchtdorf
How has he abandoned his campaign rhetoric?
Isn't he still trying to build the wall?
Isn't he still investigating Hillary? Have you not yet heard about the SES members, like McCabe (who he fired), that we pay hundreds of thousands to, to protect the interests of the Illuminati?
Didn't Trump get us out of the Climate accord, saving us hundreds of millions?
Didn't Trump get us out of the UN Refugee Fund, saving us billions?
It's just not being reported on ZeroHedge.
In reply to That's such an illogical,… by Uchtdorf
You know, that guy The Situation from "Jersey Shore" probably would have been worse as US President, too.
Although I'd have more respect for Wolf Blitzer if "The Situation Room" included "The Situation" as a permanent guest panelist.
In reply to As if Killary would have… by Fred box
Presstitute and Prostitute belong together!
In reply to You know, that guy The… by swmnguy
Yes, quite. Though I'll admit I was going for the sophomoric joke there, and am getting the appropriate eye-roll reaction.
In reply to Presstitute and Prostitute… by Schooey
Trump was a lifelong Democrat supporter, big bucks to the Dems.
Hilliary started as a Republican, as a campaign worker for Barry Goldwater, and president of The Young Republicans.
Im tired of people trying to justify there vote by saying so and so was worse, or so and so said that...wake up folks these idiots lie, cheat, and change colors every fucking day.
The whole political party thing is complete BS. These leader idiots are never true to ideals or principals...rarely like one in a million (like a Ron Paul) come along that are actually faithful and true to any ideals.
In reply to As if Killary would have… by Fred box
I work on live events, mostly corporate. One time about 5 years ago, I was working on a corporate event with a tie-in to the "charitable foundation" of a billionaire. These people all know each other. The billionaire had as his guests to speak at this event, George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Donald J. Trump. And a couple other guys from "The Apprentice," and "Shark Tank," among others. At one point I saw Bush, the Clintons, and Trump all hanging around together in the backstage "Green Room." They are, or were at that time, the best of pals. W is a very charming and funny guy in person; with a very personable air that isn't nearly as forced-seeming as Bill. They were all yukking it up like old friends.
In my lifetime it's become unavoidably obvious that the two official parties are just factions of the Oligarchy. If they weren't, Max Baucus wouldn't have had the Sergeant At Arms arrest doctors and nurses who testified in favor of opening up Medicare to all Americans, in the early hearings to enact the Heritage Foundation's healthcare finance bailout plan.
In reply to Trump was a lifelong… by ThirteenthFloor
Back that up.
I don't see it.
He's going toe to toe with the North Korean Kim Jong Un. Did you want him to bring a knife to an aircraft missile fight?
In reply to Great White nope this… by dasein211
Many, many doctrines are lunacy-based (Bush Doctrine, etc.)
In reply to … by Looney
Trumpy the Blowhard Bullhorn
Tweetler-- Nixonian demons torment his soul.
His sad ego is so fragile.
The Trump Organization is dirty.
Melania, Vampire Veruca, glares at him while he sleeps.
She sneers and hisses. Loudly.
He is the enemy of national sanity.
Symbolically, he gropes America's vestal vagina.
The pitiless maw of reality waits for him.
In reply to Many, many doctrines are… by cossack55
FREE VERSE
is so 1970s It takes
no rhyme or
meter by
the snorkeler kid
he rants he raves
as a provocateur
designed
with random words
images
worthy of two year
olds
Snorkeler has showed
his mental vagnia
as an infecton
upon which us
he disseminates
Ginsberg HOWLS
in death
and feels shame
akin to
The Himalayas
(2.5 minutes of NO EFFORT taken here)
EDIT. Trump fucked up sadly and big time by not vetoing the Omnibus bill.
In reply to Trumpy the Blowhard Bullhorn… by Deep Snorkeler
2.5 minutes eh? You're hired !
In reply to FREE VERSE … by lookslikecraptome
He has plenty of money for the wall if he has the military build it. The Dems and Rinos did not pass a budget he would have to follow. They passed a spending bill. He can spend up to the amount in the bill or not at all. They were outsmarted again. Reread the tweets.
In reply to … by Looney
Exactly. Trump outmaneuvered them again.
Also Trump can now knock down the SeS pay to $1.
SeS is THE Deep State.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJRpeq0s9Ls
In reply to He has plenty of money for… by pippi68
C D
When Trump ushers in a very public ceremony to remove the NDAA Section(s) 1021 and 1022 that speak to the President being judge, jury and executioner to ANYONE he sees as a political threat with the label of terrorist.... Along with the event he said needed to be investigated (https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/561076/donald-trump-9-11-i…) while on the campaign trail. ...
I will join BTC McAfee for 2 breakfast "sausages" and eggs over "easy"!
In reply to The best defense is a good… by Cognitive Dissonance
Not to be a negative Nelly here but...
Once a corrupt system reaches a certain tipping point, it cannot be reformed from within. Any one or thing that reaches a level of power within the system which does not support and enable the system is either co-opted, controlled, corralled or killed.
Period!
For the US, that tipping point was many decades earlier. It is only recently that the corruption itself no longer feels the need to lurk in the shadows and has grown bold enough to declare its corrupt self the savior of mankind.
The terminal phase of Empire is always greeted with applause and cheers. The tears come much later.
In reply to C D… by Son of Captain Nemo