Turkey's Erdogan Announces Iraq Military Incursion, Threatens Americans Over Manbij

On Sunday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the beginning of Turkish military operations in Iraq's Sinjar region a week after Turkey and allied Syrian FSA groups captured Afrin from Kurdish fighters. During that prior victory speech immediately on the heels of the Syrian Kurdish retreat from Afrin, Erdogan had promised further "extensions" of his forces in the region, including into Eastern Syria and Iraq, while making repeat historical references to the Ottoman empire.
Erdogan warned at the time that Turkish troops would keep pushing east further into Syrian Kurdish YPG territory (Kurdish "People's Protection Units" which Turkey considers an extension of the terrorist PKK), which would eventually pit his forces against the US armed and trained Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
During Sunday's speech he pledged to take Tal Rifaat (northwest of Aleppo) and Manbij: "the U.S. needs to transfer the control of Manbij to its real owners from the terrorist organization as soon as possible," according to the Turkish daily Hurriyet. US-backed forces are present in both places.
Erdogan also in typically brazen fashion put Iraq's government on notice, saying "We have told the central [Iraqi] government that the PKK is establishing a new headquarters in Sinjar. If you can deal with it, you handle it. But if you cannot we will suddenly enter Sinjar one night and clear this region of terrorists."
It appears he is ready to make good on that promise, as the AP reports:
Turkey’s president has announced the country is conducting operations in northern Iraq against Kurdish rebels it deems “terrorists.”
Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said “operations” have begun in Sinjar to clear the mountainous area of Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, fighters.
Erdogan later said that if the PKK does not vacate Sinjar and Qandil, where it has its headquarters, “it would be inevitable for us to do so personally.”
Erdogan announced the new engagement to a crowd in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, declaring: "We said we would go into Sinjar. Now operations have begun there. The fight is internal and external." However, it is unclear to what degree he is merely further reiterating his prior threats and to what degree the mustering of Turkish forces for an Iraq incursion has actually begun on the ground.
Reuters quickly cast doubt that ground operations had actually been initiated, citing Iraq's Joint Operations Command which denied that foreign forces had crossed the border:
Iraq’s Joint Operations Command denied that any foreign forces had crossed the border into Iraq.
“The operations command confirmed that the situation in Nineveh, Sinjar and the border areas was under the control of Iraqi security forces and there is no reason for troops to cross the Iraqi border into those areas,” it said in a statement.
Sources in Sinjar said there was no unusual military activity in the area on Sunday.
Meanwhile, regional Arabic media has reported that a large Iraqi Army contingent has arrived in Sinjar on the heels of a withdrawal of PKK fighters from the region - actions which Erdogan's threats were clearly designed to precipitate.
PKK fighters first moved into Sinjar in 2015 and waged an effective campaign against ISIS, but announced their withdrawal last week in the wake of Turkey's threat of invasion, though it is unclear how many PKK fighters have remained in the area.
For now, it appears that Erdogan - fresh off the momentum of the Turkish annexation of Afrin - has gotten Baghdad to move on the PKK without firing a single shot. And it appears he is trying the same tactic regarding the US-backed SDF, which is unlikely to move the Americans toward action or realignment of interests.
During the same speech announcing operations in Sinjar, Erdogan said, "Hopefully we will take control of Tal Rifaat in a short span of time." He also threatened Syrian Kurds in Manbij while naming their US sponsors: "the U.S. needs to transfer the control of Manbij to its real owners from the terrorist organization as soon as possible," according to the Turkish daily Hurriyet.
In comparison to his rhetoric aimed at the Iraqi government, the Turkish president's words regarding American forces were softened: "Of course we will not point gun to our allies, but we will not forgive terrorists."
It will be interesting to see to what degree the 'mad Sultan' actually makes good on his threats and promises, especially as his forces inevitably inch closer to American bases in northern Syria.
Both can inoke NATO Article 5...LOL!
The Ottoman Empire:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-year-in-the-history-of-…
Plot.
Thickening.
And soon to explode.
A BIG FALSE FLAG is surely in the works.
russians lobbied and quietly won over some nato votes, according to rules all decisions must be unanimously accepted by all members, including turkey lol. fucking hilarious.
meanwhile, it rains balistic over SA
Yeah, but Bolton is the warmonger.
Remember?
it takes 2++ to tango,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6w9PhgHy6iQ
and 1000 years of practice.
No, in this case they can't because they both are waging operations on their own in a foreign country and are not under attack in their home countries.
This is the guy who they wanted as part of Europe .... remember? You racist Europeans? Since that didnt work, they had to wait for Frau Horseface to invite a million Islamic scum "refugees" to Germany ... White Europeans ... you are commiting suicide .... the Islamization of Europe has been the plan for a long long time .... you refuse to see it
There would be no Islamazation without US/ISRAELI/SAUDI wars.
All according to plan. The Arab Holocaust continues .
Oh, found this video earlier. Vlad Tepes channel. Shows a raghead / gimmigrant on a bus, fapping, in public. https://youtu.be/wUTweX7WO9k
Erdogan considers the Kurds as terrorists but he fails to realize that the FSA (Free Syrian Army) is composed of ISIS and Al Qaeda fighters. In Afrim he is committing genocide against the Kurds but that is not all. Within Turkey in the southeastern region, Turkish forces are leveling Kurdish towns and committing genocide against them. The ONLY terrorists in the region are the Turks who have been supporting ISIS and Al Qaeda from before the beginning. What is sad is that NATO is willing to allow a member to ally with ISIS and Al Qaeda. Furthermore it is also sad to see the Russians ally with them as well, especially after it was the Russians that proved to the world how Turkey was aiding these terrorist organizations. Turkey is not a country; it is the oldest radical Islamist Caliphate in the world that has committed genocide against many people in order to occupy their lands. They will continue to act this way until Russia and West/NATO grow some balls and wipe this miasma away.
Are you prepared to fight them? The USA is largest population wise has thenbiggest military and military spending.. why tell NATO which is dominated by USA anyway and Russia to grow balls? Why not call on your own country to do your bidding.?
the USA precipitated this at the time all parties were ready to close down fighting in Syria, were about to meet. USA then announced it would set up a huge border force not in the USA but in Syria along the Turkish border and using Kurds.
Naturally Turkey responded. Of course they did.
Caliph on the move. People need to wake up and pay attention to this diktat.
Turkey still in NATO? When that's not the case, I'll take the "US vs Turkey" story a little more seriously. They were in Syria fomenting war and aiding terrorists alongside the US the whole time until the propaganda shifted gears and started painting this other picture.
The coup attempt was real. Modern US foreign policy is that stupid.
"The coup attempt was real"
It certainly was, it was Erdogan's. It got him the Sultanate
I read today that the USA is moving their air wing out of Turkey as of now. Better keep a eye on this..
Sorry Syria, US MIC just gotta keep on reaping profits. There's too much money to be made by war. Business is booming.
Nightmare in the Deep State - "Threatens Americans Over Manbij"
The retreat will comence shortly.
its a shadow move. they just want to isolate hasakah. shit is going to get real now.
in any case iraqi army rolled in today.
Iraqi forces arrived take control over pkkheld areas in sinjar ybs units are coordinated with Iraqi forces
This is a great opportunity for us to pass this bucket of shit onto the Turks.
Do it! Do it NOW!
this just keeps getting better and better.. it is now a race between russia and turkey to see who gets to kill the yanks.
Time for another coup.
Too late.
Naw. Erdogan has been blackmailing Europe. Turkish Lira has been beaten down. All according to plan. He has imprisoned how many protestors? Journos? Teachers? Erdogan was set up for a big, big fall. Couldn't happen to a bigger asshole.
Sorry, Erdo, whatever his past transgressions, picked the winning side.
Russia entered the fray. Russia destroyed the jihadi/Turkey/Israeli oil trade and yes, at that point, Erdo was set up to take all the AAZ blame for the war crime committed on Syria.
Then there was a coup. Real or imagined and Erdo deftly switched sides. Now he's joined up with the winning side, opposed to the AAZ fascist, racist, hegemony.
I have to applaud the momentum in the right direction.
Erdogan, the Corrupt and Sick little Sultan who is trying to recreate the failed Ottoman empire, is a THUG, FOOL leading a ban of crazy Insane THUGS. Turkey and Erdogan are the Sick man of Europe and the World. They need to go, the West and the Good Turks need to overthrow Erdogan. The West needs to stop supporting this madman and his gang of Corrupt Thugs.
"This madman and his gang of corrupt thugs". But, but... that's exactly the sort of thing that he - and a great many others, sadly - are saying about the USSA! Pot, meet kettle...
WWIII like thanksgiving starts with Turkey by Proxy
Just another headache for Washington planners.
Here's a great idea, lets just pull ALL the American forces ( and their Equipment of course ) out of the entire Middle east and comeback in 10 years and see what happened.
All S&P goes to hell, while the MIC goes up. What am I missing? Cash.... Long LMT, RTN
Of course Erdogan said he wouldn’t shoot at us and will not enter Iraq either...We have complete deniability in that case when Iraq uses some of the weapons we won’t give the Kurds...of course it will be our “observers “ standing next to the Iraqis firing the stingers etc..Time to wrap this shit up....though...not likely...
I don't get why the US tolerates this little psychopath?
Oh, wait!...
Drive the turks out of Europe!
First the Armenians, now the Kurds... seems they have a long history of doing this.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_massacres_in_Turkey