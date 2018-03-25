UK: Full Speed Ahead On Islamization

Authored by Judith Bergman via The Gatestone Institute,
The UK is accelerating its Islamization at an ever-increasing speed. The desire of the British establishment to submit to Islam appears to be overwhelming.
In a recent report, the Henry Jackson society exposed how the UK used taxpayer funds to support Islamist charities working against British society to the tune of more than six million pounds in 2017 alone. According to the report, "As the case studies in this report are illustrative rather than comprehensive, it is likely that this sum represents only the tip of the iceberg". The report concludes, "Until more comprehensive action is taken, a network of Islamist extremists operating in the UK will continue to use charities and taxpayer money to fund the spread of divisive, illiberal and intolerant views within our communities".
Among the charities detailed in the report, are several Islamic charities involved in dawa [outreach, proselytization], such as the Islamic Education and Research Academy (iERA), as well as several charities connected to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, such as the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF) and Islamic Relief.
Deploying taxpayer money to support Islamic charities is not the only way in which the UK embraces Islamization.
St. Stephen's Primary School in Newham, London, was recently forced to change its ban on hijabs for girls under the age of eight, even though, in Islam, girls are not obliged to cover themselves before they reach puberty.
This reversal happened after a massive coordinated backlash by Islamic organizations, such as the Muslim Council of Britain -- which the UK government believes to be linked to the Muslim Brotherhood -- and MEND. The campaign against the ban included a petition, signed by more than 19,000 people as well as local councilors. Ten Newham councilors protested that, "To attack an article of faith and clothing in this manner is an outrage and is simply wrong. The argument against allowing school children of whatever age, to wear a hijab actually goes against our fundamental values as a progressive, tolerant and inclusive society. We therefore call upon the school to overturn this decision immediately..." During the coordinated campaign against the hijab ban at the school, teachers were subjected to bullying and abuse, and the head teacher responsible for introducing the ban was compared to Hitler.
The school's chair of governors, Arif Qawi, who had written in a social media post that he was trying to "limit the Islamisation process, and turn these beautiful children into modern, British citizens", also had to resign. Miqdaad Versi, the assistant secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said his organization welcomed Qawi's resignation, because of his "appalling" statements in support of the ban. "Yet serious questions remain unanswered as to the school leadership's attitude towards Muslims, which are potentially discriminatory...We hope that future decisions are made carefully and with full consultation with local communities." Versi said.
This is how Islamization occurs and is made permanent: Other schools will think carefully of the risks before they even attempt to "limit the Islamization process". According to the former head of the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted), Sir Michael Wilshaw, the lack of a national policy on wearing hijabs in schools is due to political correctness, which leaves teachers "alone, isolated and vulnerable".
"There's something like 150 schools... which in short make it compulsory for youngsters to wear a hijab -- so what's happening about those schools?", Sir Michael asked recently , "The country has enormously changed. When heads want to change things, they have now to take into account deep-seated and sincere feeling of communities, some of whom who have conservative views".
The British state evidently cares less about Islamization -- and the oppression of little girls -- than about political correctness.
The clerical establishment is also pressing Britons to accept and accommodate the ongoing Islamization more readily. Archbishop Welby cautiously admitted in November 2016 that dealing with the religiously motivated violence in Europe "requires a move away from the argument that has become increasingly popular, which is to say that ISIS is 'nothing to do with Islam'... Until religious leaders stand up and take responsibility for the actions of those who do things in the name of their religion, we will see no resolution."
Since then, however, he appears dutifully to have returned to the submissive fold and in February 2018, he was once more preaching the politically correct gospel of "Welcoming strangers to our country and integrating them into our culture... We must be generous and allow ourselves to change with the newcomers and create a deeper, richer way of life". One year ago, in February 2017, Welby suggested that Brexit and the election of Trump were both "in the fascist tradition".
Britain's security establishment also seems longing to submit to Islam. Scotland Yard recently warned that hate crimes ("Islamophobia", in other words, as no other hate crime is taken as seriously) are "hugely underreported". Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, Scotland Yard's head of community engagement said: "The Met has seen a steady increase in the reporting of all hate crime, particularly racist and religious hate crime. Despite this rise, hate crime is hugely underreported and no one should suffer in silence."
It is virtually impossible for "Islamophobia" to be "underreported" in London. The UK is nothing, if not clinically obsessed with "Islamophobia". In 2016, London mayor Sadiq Khan's Office for Policing and Crime announced it was spending £1.7 million of taxpayer money policing speech online. Less than six months ago, London police teamed up with Transport for London authorities to encourage people to report hate crimes during "National Hate Crime Awareness Week", which ran from October 14-21. The events were mainly targeted at Muslims, with officers visiting the East London Mosque to encourage reporting hate crimes. British police have even been taking lessons about Islam and "Islamophobia" from radical Islamist groups such as Mend. One of the most active Mend figures, Azad Ali, has said that he has "love" for Anwar Al-Awlaki, an influential US-born Islamic terrorist, who was killed by a US drone strike in Yemen in 2011.
Meantime, while the police obsess over "Islamophobia", regular crime in London is exploding. The latest statistics from the London Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime show that in the past year, homicides have increased 27.1%, knife crimes have increased 31.3%, and there were 2,551 incidents of gun crime, representing a rise of 16.3%. Police recorded 7,613 rapes in the 12 months through January 2018 compared with 6,392 for the previous year, a rise of almost 20%. As reported by the Evening Standard, the figures also show an 8% increase in other sexual offences in the past year, bringing the total number of reported rapes and sexual assaults in London to almost 20,000. Campaigners have suggested the real figure could be "significantly higher" once unreported attacks are taken into account. British police, meanwhile, say they are at a loss to explain what is causing the rise in rapes.
The Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Craig Mackey was recently asked if he had any idea what was behind the surge. His answer: "No, is the honest answer... there is something going on with sexual offending in London that we don't fully understand, the causes of it. We see the end of it, [but] we don't understand the causes."
Meanwhile, 65,000 cases of child sex abuse reached a record high in 2017, or 177 every day: up 15% from 2016.
In Rotherham alone, after 16 years of dismissing the problem, the number of child abuse cases rose to 1,510. The National Crime Agency (NCA) inquiry, "the biggest of its kind in the UK, has identified 110 suspects, of whom 80% are of Pakistani heritage", officers said.
In its seeming eagerness to submit to Islam, the security establishment even appears to be willing to compare people responding to Islamization and Islamic terrorism with the Islamic terrorists themselves. In a recent lecture, one of the UK's top counterterrorism officials, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, outgoing head of counter-terrorism policing, compared Tommy Robinson, an anti-Islamist activist, often described as "far-right," to Anjem Choudary, a radical terrorist-linked Islamist cleric who has advocated sharia in the UK and is now serving a prison sentence for urging support for ISIS.
"Robinson also became a regular fixture in our media, giving him the platform to attack the whole religion of Islam by conflating acts of terrorism with the faith, often citing spurious claims, which inevitably stirred up tensions" Rowe said, "Each side feeds into each other's extremist rhetoric with the common goal of increasing tensions and divisions in communities".
Rowe also said,
"The right-wing threat was not previously organized. Every now and then there's been an individual motivated by that rhetoric who has committed a terrorist act, but we've not had an organized right-wing threat like we do now".
Perhaps Rowley might stop to consider why there is now an organized right-wing threat. The British establishment -- people such as Rowley -- have categorically embraced the "Islam is peace" narrative. The establishment has even let itself and its police be lectured by radical Islamist organizations such as Mend on what Islam is -- and has doggedly refused to listen to any dissident voices. Large parts of the British population, therefore, have nowhere to turn with their frustrations at the rapid Islamization of British society, apart from anti-establishment or far-right organizations. No other organizations appear willing to have an open discussion about the ongoing Islamization. Rowley and other establishment figures, especially political ones, continue to evade responsibility for this upheaval -- a situation that seems bound to continue, unless or until the British establishment -- political, security, educational, clerical and cultural -- begins to address, openly and honestly, the rapidly increasing speed of Islamization into British society.
Unfortunately, that enquiry appears unlikely to happen.
Comments
Gatestone.
shitstone
In reply to Gatestone. by Lost in translation
This is the submission of the West to Islam !?????
(The United States is) going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.
Four Star General, and Presidential Candidate, Wesley Kanne Clark said the following:
I went through the Pentagon and I saw Secretary Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary Wolfowitz. I went downstairs just to say hello to some of the people on the Joint Staff who used to work for me, and one of the generals called me in. He said, "Sir, you've got to come in and talk to me a second." I said, "Well, you're too busy." He said, "No, no." He says, "We've made the decision we're going to war with Iraq." This was on or about the 20th of September. I said, "We're going to war with Iraq? Why?" He said, "I don't know." He said, "I guess they don't know what else to do." So I said, "Well, did they find some information connecting Saddam to al-Qaeda?" He said, "No, no." He says, "There's nothing new that way. They just made the decision to go to war with Iraq."....
So I came back to see him a few weeks later, and by that time we were bombing in Afghanistan. I said, "Are we still going to war with Iraq?" And he said, "Oh, it's worse than that." He reached over on his desk. He picked up a piece of paper. And he said, "I just got this down from upstairs" (meaning the Secretary of Defense's office) "today." And he said, "This is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran."
CHECKLIST:
Iraq: check: completely destroyed.
Syria: check: completely destroyed.
Lebanon: check: completely destroyed by the Jews in 2006.
Libya: check: mostly destroyed.
Somalia: provisional check: attacked by Ethiopian troops in 2006.
Sudan: provisional check: country split in two.
Iran: FAIL: other than financially, the country has not been attacked, and is doing better than ever.
In fact, Iran had enough money to spare to rebuild Lebanon after the 2006 attack by the Jews.
In reply to shitstone by cookies anyone
This article lost me at "Gatestone Institute", of which ZH seems to be very fond because it posts ALL of its propaganda. With Bolton now as National Security Advisor (Question: Which Nation's security is he advising on?) I'm guessing we can look forward to more of the same.
In reply to (The United States is) going… by Slack Jack
The Orange Jew selected Bolton because he wants war with Iran.
In reply to This article lost me at … by philipat
I'm not surprised by Europe. White people have been taught to hate themselves for fifty years. So let's give it all away to the sand niggers. Pretty soon, we'll all be as dead as South African farmers.
In reply to The Orange Jew selected… by Slack Jack
Yup, can't believe Gatestone, because they tell the truth.
No matter that they're factually reporting what the islamists are doing...
In reply to I'm not surprised by Europe… by purplewarrior
Not so sure about that. Many of us hate the 7th century cultists. There is no point educating the ignorant fucks.
In reply to I'm not surprised by Europe… by purplewarrior
It's not going to be as easy as they think. Iran will be ready. Iran has been getting ready for this conflict for more than 25 years. Iran will strike back and the Jews will feel pain. Persians aren't as dumb as Arabs.
In reply to The Orange Jew selected… by Slack Jack
Yeah, boy! They just won't stop warmongering, but then again, they don't have to do the fighting. That's what our kids are for! Though I am heartened to see that so many ZH'ers aren't buying what Gatestone's pushing.
Perhaps a Tyler can offer more clarity, but I'd guess that the ABC Media, LTD came with some conditions: namely, "you run certain articles when we tell you to." Maybe they weren't clear on when those articles were to be posted, hence generally 3AM, when not too many people are reading ZH and the offending article can be quickly pushed down off the front page. Is it truth? Can't say, but it's certainly what I'd like to believe! Shoot, maybe Gatestone just pays them a lot, or maybe there's some darker ulterior motive. I do know one thing - I sure don't see muslims having this kind of pull with the MSM!
In reply to This article lost me at … by philipat
Lakes of tears
In reply to Gatestone. by Lost in translation
The aim is to dilute native ethnic homogeneity so as to destroy patriotism across Europe in readiness for a more consolidated one world superstate, an EU on steroids but without the present internal fragmentation dynamics (such as the Brexit vote) caused by national pride and conservative thinking.
That also means a leftist future is envisaged, but once that nightmare comes to fruition, the Muslim component with its shariah hell can and will be dispensed with. And all the leftists will consent to that because they take their direction and opinions straight from the social engineers who pull their strings.
In reply to Gatestone. by Lost in translation
This is all good. England was an evil empire for a good while. Then it turned wimpy with guilt and rightly so. Now let's try something different. Can't be any worse than what the empire did to all its colonies. What goes around comes around.
In reply to The aim is to dilute native… by cryingfreeman
what did the Romans ever do for us???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc7HmhrgTuQ
In reply to This is all good. England… by amadeus39
Wish the US would of let a few more of them guys in. They seem to know how to really inspire peace.
In reply to This is all good. England… by amadeus39
How do you destroy a nation without fighting?
Social Warfare
You destroy the common culture of the people who live there. Destroy their belief that their history and culture have value and are worth saving.
Would you fight for multicultural Britain? I certainly wouldn't. I'm not risking the lives of me, my family for people who don't believe in enlightenment values.
That's the how. That is what is happening today
Now we need to know the why, and the who.
Why?
I have 2 theories.
Who?
In the case of the internal action, it's class warfare by the elites against the population. This is for me by far the most likely cause. The elites want to reform Europe into their European Union utopia.
In the case of an external foe, it's most likely China. This is as far as I can tell fairly unlikely; the sources of funding, the influences would be far more obvious than they are. I'm simply not coming across any Chinese (or Russian for that matter,) connections in the size and quantity which would be required.
In reply to The aim is to dilute native… by cryingfreeman
They have a serious issue there. The govt is quashing any dissent to this.
Go Tommy Robinson!
What do you call a cheap and nasty circumcision??
A rip-off!!
Boom Boom!!
...sorry about that, just had to do something to alleviate the fear porn!!
your fresh "two minutes of hate", brought you by the Gatestone Institute of "War On Islam" fame
Ghordius, a serious question, what is your take on the Kalergi Plan? It is in the public domain that Merkel, schulz, von Rompuy, Junkers, Sarkozy et all have all been closely involved.
It would appear to be moving forward at quite a pace, how come this is not discussed at a national level? (except behind closed doors!!)
In reply to your fresh "two minutes of… by Ghordius
Hate?
So you're on the defensive when someone states facts?
You appear to be in complete and total support of the destruction of individual societies given your stance on both the EU and Islam.
WTF is wrong with you? - or, more specifically, what's wrong with US wanting to live OUR lives the way WE'VE spent centuries building them? You think we should create the infrastructure and societal advantages for others to 'walk in' and both corrupt and subjugate? or for unelected bureaucrats to co-opt to their own 'ideals' and do so without complaint?
What's your next plan..... gas chambers for those that disagree?
In reply to your fresh "two minutes of… by Ghordius
Hey, you're back. Where were you? Got all worried.
In reply to your fresh "two minutes of… by Ghordius
when Muslims achieve majority, they will not be so beneficient to you. Put another way, you will be roadkill under the wheels of Islam. Put another way, you people are fools.
The, long term, intent is depopulation.
In reply to when Muslims achieve… by Generation O
of the white population, true.
In reply to The, long term, intent is… by bunkers
The US and the UK, all the NATO countries, in fact, are destroying their cultures. Immigrants from the middle east and Africa who have no intention of ever assimilating are entering in hordes like the invaders of Rome years ago. No nation has ever survived not having a common culture.
It's a different story in China and Russia. They are working to strengthen their national cultures, not Balkanize them into a motley crew of warring tribes.
Russia and China won't need a war with NATO. They just bought popcorn and set up chairs on the sidelines to watch the West self-destruct.
I could never be a Muslim, the dress sense is appalling.
Jewish multiculturalism...with the goal of transforming Europe into a second Middle East.
In time, muslims will get rid of royalty, unless they become muslim.
Like a paid for 17 year old lecturing America on rescinding constitutional rights and his desire to cause a revolt, it looks like GB is approaching peak progressive-ism as well.
White people are committing slow suicide by immigration. A real shame.
The natural selection of the fittest will sort it all out. After all who wouldn't want the fittest to survive. And truthfully, I can't understand why western culture is intent on helping the least fit to survive. How did snowflakes gain control of the evolutionary process of our species to undermine natures clear objective to have the fittest survive? Now we are not only contriving to help the weak survive among our species, but we want to extend help to all kinds of weak members of other species. We appear to want to replace natural selection with some feel good and empathetic support system for weak members of all species. Do we know what we are doing?
In reply to White people are committing… by GreatDoofus
"The desire of the British establishment to submit to Islam appears to be overwhelming."
The British establishment, largely living in spendid isolation from other classes of people, have no desire to submit to anything and (erroneously) belive they can control the monster the have unleashed. They take their lead from Saudi princes and others who use Islam as the main means of suppression of 'their' peoples. Looking at history, most authoritarian dogmatic and absolutist political ideologies, often under the guise of 'religion' (def: a superstition-based political ideology) have been used this way. As soon as normal people show signs of liberating themselves from the slavery of providing the elite with the lifeastyle it desires (let alone removing it) new and stronger chains need to be applied.
European people should realise this and again expel and eradicate Middle-Eastern political ideologies from European soil. These are the ideologies used by their overlords to suppress them. The irony is that left-wingers, being either stupid, not particularly street-wise or complicit, support the people they purportedly are of and work for, being chained in this manner. Great fun to observe the workings of the one-eyed leading the blind...
Russia and China have cultures worth defending. War mongering and rapacious cultures like western Europe, USA, Australia are not nations worth defending. Nasty civilizations of greed, corruption and envy. By the way, Europe is not a continent. It is merely a small western part of the Asian continent. Eurocentrism is a dead end.
Now, you only need to figure out why the whole world is trying to get in western world if it is so bad. No one´s migrating to China.
In reply to Russia and China have… by amadeus39
Not yet, you mean. Typical short-sighted western approach to problem solving. Ask a Chinese person if democracy has been successful and the reply will be: "Too soon to tell."
In reply to Now, you only need to figure… by kaiten
At the first opportunity created by any global (or regional) conflict there will be a huge backlash against these invaders.
If .gov thinks the public aren't aware of this issue they are deluding themselves and the longer they refuse to do anything about it the greater the chance that it'll be sorted with or without their consent.
The rise of the 'right' should be tempering their methods yet .gov continue to abuse the will of the majority in many areas, not just immigration, and it is not going unnoticed. The boundaries of tolerance are being pushed and pushed - often using distraction politics to ease the pressure - but there's no disguising where it will all lead to.
The "British Establishment" now sees the native White population - the population that fought and died in its wars since time immemorial - as second-class at best... if not the outright enemy.
The "British Establishment" - having betrayed 'The Trust Of The People' - will therefore HAVE TO GO.
Trumptard bullshit.
Your post was not worth posting. I guess mine isn't either.
In reply to Trumptard bullshit. by Trumpury Clinton
The white native population is the enemy. Corrupted by greed and affluence it no longer has a will.
There is a real problem of Islamisation in the UK and we are not allowed to talk about it. I can only assume that the politicians have been paid by Soros and Middle Eastern interests to push this traitorous agenda. What Government puts the rights of foreigners and foreign religions before its' own people? The only way British people can protest is in supporting Tommy Robinson, a true patriot. People are not complaining about Muslim's being in the country, the problem is the sheer number of Muslims and their behaviour and attitude to the host nation. Nobody is complaining about Indians, African's or any race or any other religion apart from Islam, the complaint is about a foreign religion pushing for dominance in our society and political establishments.
I'm more than happy to complain about Indians - go to Southall and tell me there isn't a problem. British India was beset by rival and competing cultures and fragmented into modern India, Bangladesh, Pakistan. They have brought their own racism into urban areas and have formed into sectarian units of organised crime.
Half of the worlds conflicts be they in Europe, Africa or Asia are a result of two competing cultures trying to operate in the same national framework. The other half being a nation wanting the resources of a competing nation. Yogoslavia didn't break up over oil or land, it broke up because of ethnic tension. Czechoslovakia didn't split because of gas, it just had two identities that couldn't be reconciled.
In reply to There is a real problem of… by SaudiMail
The islamification of the UK has been accelerating since we gave up Free Speech, held since 1689, for the Racial and Religious Hatred Act - passed in 2006. Since then its been illegal to question illogical religious dogma or say anything that might offend backward cultures.
Also, the few million spent on muslim (hindu, sikh) charities pales into insignificance when compared to the tens of millions spent investigating and prosecuting muslim sex gangs so far found in Aylesbury, Banbury, Bristol, Derby, Halifax, Keighley, Newcastle, Oxford, Peterborough, Rochdale, Rotherham, and Telford - see wikipedia for full details. Not to mention the BILLIONS spent on counter terrorism operations by the security services and local police forces.