Zuck Apology Tour Escalates: Full Page Ads In World Papers To Say "Sorry, Won't Happen Again"

As George Bush once famously said, "fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again," and as billions of the world's zombies realize they've been spied on - and had their information trafficked (what exactly did they think made Facebook's market cap over half a trillion dollars anyway?)...
Facebook's critical aim is to counter the "you can't fool me again" #deletefacebook trend as its World Apology Tour escalates.
Having done the ubiquitous CNN confessional (Zuck's robotic and logical appearance did not help), they shifted to a softer more 'mea culpa' approach with Sandberg's CNBC interview (we get it, we screwed up, but hey, remember the bad actors), Facebook - well to be more accurate - Mark Zuckerberg, has taken out full-page, Facebook-logo-less, ads in many of the world's most popular newspapers this Sunday morning with one clear message - "we're sorry... and we won't do it again, we promise this time."
Facebook founder Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in numerous British and American newspapers Sunday to apologize for a "breach of trust" in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
"You may have heard about a quiz app built by a university researcher that leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014," said the ads signed by Zuckerberg, referring to the political consultancy company accused of manipulating Facebook data during the 2016 US election.
"This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time. We're now taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," read the ads appearing in the UK's The Observer, The Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday, Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph, along with American newspapers The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.
As CNN notes, according to the ad, Facebook will be reminding users which apps they'd previously given access to, giving them the opportunity to "shut off the ones you don't want anymore."
"Thank you for believing in this community...I promise to do better for you," said Zuckerberg, who has come under harsh criticism for the scandal which sent the company's value plunging by over $80 billion last week.
And saw Zuck's net worth crash $10billion to leave him a lowly 7th place on the world's richest people list...
But then again we know what Zuckerberg's promises are worth....
BBC asked Mark Zuckerberg in 2009 if Facebook would ever sell personal user data. His answer? "No! Of course not." pic.twitter.com/pdX036NiKj— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 21, 2018
Comments
It definitely won’t happen to me - account deleted - not coming back.
It can't happen again because Facebook is done. It served it's purpose.
The sheep have accepted surveillance. What's coming next they might have some problems with but won't have much time to do anything about it.
In reply to It definitely won’t happen… by GoldHermit
The Facebook fiasco has been equated to the Equifax Data Breach.
I disagree! Equifax is a bunch of clueless fucks who had no idea how to protect the credit information of millions of people.
Facebook’s shenanigans are no different from Wells Fargo’s! The latter was meddling with its clients’ bank accounts. The former was, AND STILL IS, doing the same with its subscribers’ most sensitive personal information.
Scapegoating Cambridge Analytics is similar to blaming the Flash Crash on a twenty-something Hindu taxi driver in London.
Without Facebook’s collecting all that data in the first place, no third-party vendor or an app-developer would’ve had access to it.
I am amazed that people keep using both Facebook and Wells Fargo. It’s like catching a neighbor stealing your shit and continuing to invite him into your home. ;-)
Looney
In reply to It can't happen again… by JRobby
For some reason when I see Suck I think of that Heaven's Gate cult leader Marshall Applewhite. Not that he looks like him, he just has that Cult leader look to him.
In reply to … by Looney
Trump will happen again, 2020
In reply to For some reason when I see… by Donald J. Trump
In reply to Trump will happen again, 2020 by IntercoursetheEU
Zuckerberg just like Trump is a billionaire and will not risk his god of money by disobeying the Rothschild / Rockefeller banking cartel with all their central banks. This banking behemoth rules over the very banks that much of Trump’s wealth sits in. Father is using this banking cartel as vessels of dishonor to raise up the beast that He will use during the last 3 1/2 years of the tribulation:
If anything this propaganda is accelerating the rising up of the beast with such things as tariffs that cause countries such as China to seek independence from the petrodollar. This plays right into the globalist’s hands because they need more equality globally in order for countries to play their game of not buying or selling outside their cloud:
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3259889/biometrics/self-sovereign-biometrics-and-the-future-of-digital-identity.html
This world is quickly heading toward the tribulation where the lawless reign for a time:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to "PEOPLE ARE STUPID....THEY… by Ahmeexnal
Getting facefucked is not humiliating to whores......in this case, the ones in it for the attention.
In reply to trust by mobius8curve
Hey Zuckerberg
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▄▄░░░░░░░░░░░
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█░░█░░░░░░░░░░
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█░░█░░░░░░░░░░
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█░░█░░░░░░░░░░
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█░░█░░░░░░░░░░
██████▄███▄████░░███▄░░░░░░░
▓▓▓▓▓▓█░░░█░░░█░░█░░░███░░░░
▓▓▓▓▓▓█░░░█░░░█░░█░░░█░░█░░░
▓▓▓▓▓▓█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█░░█░░░
▓▓▓▓▓▓█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█░░░░
▓▓▓▓▓▓█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██░░░░░
▓▓▓▓▓▓█████░░░░░░░░░██░░░░░
█████▀░░░░▀▀████████░░░░░░
In reply to Getting facefucked is not… by Brazen Heist
"Like".........but it really should be directed at the NSA
In reply to Hey Zuckerberg… by Jumanji1959
"We have a responsibility to protect your information'...from being sold and used by anyone but us...
Facebook makes it's money gathering/selling your data; if they stop, then either you start paying to use Facebook or they go out of business.
In reply to "Like".........but it really… by Brazen Heist
Who does this idiot think we are.....?
Google, FakeBook, Twitter, Yahoo and the rest of them all have a business model of selling our clicks to the highest bidder. Without that, they are no longer in business. What the hell can he change about how they make money?
This is all bullshit.........
In reply to "We have a responsibility to… by FireBrander
he would make a perfect politician or bankster
In reply to Who does this idiot think we… by Stan522
Trump: "I will never sign a bill like this again"
Zuck: "this will never happen again"
Yep... perfect politician.
In reply to he would make a perfect… by rccalhoun
Stan and firebrander, all social media as you mentioned are tracking surveillance sites.
I'm trying to tackle this problem by changing the browser we view this garbage rendering the digital advertising tracking model useless.
I promote brave browser as brave blocks advertising tracking and malware by DEFAULT on any device and operating system.
There are other adblocking antitracking browsers but for mass adoption the browser needs to be simple and block by DEFAULT.
Citizens can destroy the goobook surveillance tracking monopolies by destroying their life blood digtal advertising.
What is digtal advertising worth when ads can't be served or viewed and you can't be tracked while browsing?
Download brave browser and if more tech savvy use others but remember whoever controls the browser controls the money.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Who does this idiot think we… by Stan522
>Facebook makes it's money gathering/selling your data; if they stop, then either you start paying to use Facebook or they go out of business.< Actually- prolly both. First one, then the other.
In reply to "We have a responsibility to… by FireBrander
The people who call themselves Americans seem to be suffering from battered wife syndrome and Stockholm syndrome at the same time. Instead of smashing the face of people who steal your energy, you fool youself into thinking it will be different next time.
In reply to "PEOPLE ARE STUPID....THEY… by Ahmeexnal
What Zucky really means "Next time we won't get caught"
In reply to It can't happen again… by JRobby
Yup. This looks like an everybody out before everyone else gets out scenario. If you got any be up when the market is tomorrow morning.
In reply to It can't happen again… by JRobby
If it can’t happen again, FB’s business model is f**d and the revenue and stock price will drop like a brick. I think what he meant to say was, we won’t get caught again.
In reply to It can't happen again… by JRobby
Same here. Friends know how to find me.
In reply to It definitely won’t happen… by GoldHermit
All the shadow banning, gang stalking and censorship people have left.
Thing is this ...
The fools using Facebook posting details of contacts, family, etc. and can be nothing more because Facebook has censored the rest.
So the only data left on Facebook for Facebook to collect is exactly what they are being called out for.
Stupid millenials and snowflakes, post nothing and they have nothing to collect because that is all they do.
In reply to It definitely won’t happen… by GoldHermit
This douchebag of a creature is apologizing for Cambridge Analytica, but he hasn't apologized one bit for HIS VOLUNTARILY GIVING THE SAME DATA TO OBAMA.
With Cambridge, he was clueless; that can be forgiven. What Suckenberg did VOLUNTARILY BETRAYING user data to Obama is Far, Far Worse.
In reply to It definitely won’t happen… by GoldHermit
Curious how he sold all that stock BEFORE this situation broke. It's almost like he knew it was coming, but of course that's not possible.
It's fucking massive in magnitude. Massive collusion.
In reply to Curious how he sold all that… by DeadFred
Lots of Zuck's "Dumb Fucks" just got 'woke,' as they say in modern ghetto parlance.
I'm just amazed that it took so damned long.
In reply to It's fucking massive in… by JRobby
I'm not. Sit on a bench in a busy area and observe these people for 30 minutes.
In reply to Lots of Zuck's "Dumb Fucks"… by Normalcy Bias
One could only hope that the "Dumb Fucks" just 'woke'......but they have no interest in the news, so they will never read or hear of Facebook's many fraudulent practices.
The "Dumb Fucks" will just keep on with their insecure mindless time wasting.....liking and friending..... on "Fuckerburgs Shitbook".
In reply to Lots of Zuck's "Dumb Fucks"… by Normalcy Bias
Insider trading much?
In reply to Curious how he sold all that… by DeadFred
How many of his friends and family (or shell corporations or foundations) had PUT options on the stock? Of course, these wouldn't be found, either.
In reply to Curious how he sold all that… by DeadFred
Public to Zuck:
FUCK YOU LYING SOCIOPATH PARASITE !!!
Socialize FacadeBook !!!!
I think it insincere and he will undermine the public it again. The guy does one shady thing after another. People like that never change.
Bibi Net-N-Yahoo likes the Zuck. What does that tell you?
Anyone who does not understand this primitive mind fuck is totally retarded .....they want you to know the Stasi are watching.
To be circumspect in sharing your political and other views.
They want to shut down the whispering coffee house even if they have a bug under every table.
They have lost control of Facebook.
I see what you are saying. Having people think everything is being watched preemptively achieves the same control goal as really watching. One becomes crippled with uncertainty, second guessing every intuition and decision until one becomes paralyzed and exhausted.
In reply to Anyone who does not… by THE DORK OF CORK
MYSPACE might have become fun and entertaining...
But naturally ~ they then had to go and put the CIA, NSA, & a bunch of Jews at the controls of the same idea and it all turned to shit...
(well, except for the NSA,CIA, & Jews, that is)
In reply to I see what you are saying. … by D.T.Barnum
Thank you Mueller (DEEP-STATE mother fucker) and Mainstream Media for displaying the mother fucker Mark Suckerberg so the WORLD could see on TV, you just KILLED the "GEESE" which could have laid "GOLDEN EGG" for the Liberal Media/Progressive/DumbocRATS/Saul Alinsky Socialite in 2018 Election , YOU KILLED your chances....now that WE THE PEOPLE know that it was NOT the Russians...but the mother fucker TRAITOR Mark Suckerberg and his Silicon Valley Cabal. (Paging the mother fucker pedophile Eric Schmidt)
JUST WAIT TILL 2 Billions USERS in INDIA start Deleting their Accounts and Data, waiting for a CLAMP DOWN
JUST WAIT TILL European Union CLAMPS down on GOOGLE/FACEBOOK/LINKEDIN
JUST WAIT TILL 2 Billions USERS in CHINA start Deleting their Accounts and Data ,waiting for a CLAMP DOWN
YOU ARE FUCKED MOTHER FUCKERS...
FaceBook Employees now DO NOT ever list "I worked for FaceBook" in your resume, your career is DOOMED and your future employability is ZERO, and watch out for your back AMERICAN PEOPLE are pissed off.
FARCE BOOK EMPLOYEES, IT IS TIME TO BLOW THE WHISTLE ON THIS MOTHER FUCKER AND THE DEEP-STATE
Here this is how Sonya Ahuja - One of your Security Chief treat you when one off your colleague was trying to do the RIGHT thing.. https://www.wired.com/story/inside-facebook-mark-zuckerberg-2-years-of-…
#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook
Ether/Ritalin combo?
In reply to Thank you Mueller (DEEP… by Avichi
There is nothing in the world more helpless and irresponsible and depraved than a man in the depths of an ether binge.
In reply to Ether/Ritalin combo? by JRobby
DUDE!
....that is a quot from #GonzoVoice you are using. (H.S.T.-RIP)
@Stranahan
...I survived Sunday Afternoon Paddle Tennis with 'HST' up Woody Creek!
In reply to There is nothing in the… by Pernicious Gol…
You could clean up your filthy language and still make your point. This is why I gave you a down vote.
In reply to Thank you Mueller (DEEP… by Avichi
Thank you for your downvote....that means a lot to me as I made my point.
In reply to You could clean up your… by jrcowboy49
That's what FB always says after they are caught doing something horrible. Then a year later they get caught doing something even more horrible and they apologize and promise never to do it again. Rinse. Repeat.
That's been proven to be in the leftist playbook. Do it til you get caught, then ask for forgiveness.
In reply to That's what FB always says… by Ignore This
Friend of mine went and bought a new $65k fishing boat without telling the wife. His philosophy? It is easier to ask for forgiveness than it is to ask for permission. LOL
In reply to That's been proven to be in… by Donald J. Trump
Hey fckrberg, this zucks huh?
Why don't you fck off or zuck your own dick, you motherfcker.
#zuck fck
Zuckerberg - I am sorry you caught me spying on you and influencing your decisions like the cattle you are...
Wont do what again? Allow Republicans to use the system the same way Democrats can?
Read this from 2010:
The Face of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg opens up.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2010/09/20/the-face-of-facebook
Zuck: yea so if you ever need info about anyone at harvard
Zuck: just ask
Zuck: i have over 4000 emails, pictures, addresses, sns
Friend: what!? how’d you manage that one?
Zuck: people just submitted it
Zuck: i don’t know why
Zuck: they “trust me”
Zuck: dumb fucks
----------
Friend: so have you decided what you are going to do about the websites?
Zuck: yea i’m going to fuck them
Zuck: probably in the year
Zuck: *ear
I think this about says it all:) I've been saying this for years, license those data sellers. For ever Facebook and Google there's thousands of other companies out there playing the same game, and who are they, what are they selling?
“One Trick Algo World” Needs to be Licensed and Indexed–Spurious Correlations “For Profit” Are Out of Control
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2017/04/one-trick-algo-world-needs-to-be.html
This is how you #DeleteFaceBook account permanently (Make sure you ask for a backup archive, and down load the ZIP file)
https://deletefree.com/permanently-delete-facebook/#Delete_Facebook_acc…
#DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook #DeleteFaceBook
AMERICA Tell you friends,relatives,coworkers, in INDIA ,CHINA,SOUTH EAST ASIA ,CENTRAL ASIA and rest of the world including AFRICA , let your let your SOCIAL NETWORK SPREAD THE WORLD to #DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook#DeleteFaceBook
MARK SUCKERBERG AND FACEBOOK and COHORTS are THREAT TO OUR SOCIETY
#FaceBook and their cohorts are enablers of these acts https://archive.fo/hz5Dp