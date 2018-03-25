Zuck Apology Tour Escalates: Full Page Ads In World Papers To Say "Sorry, Won't Happen Again"

As George Bush once famously said, "fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again," and as billions of the world's zombies realize they've been spied on - and had their information trafficked (what exactly did they think made Facebook's market cap over half a trillion dollars anyway?)...

Facebook's critical aim is to counter the "you can't fool me again" #deletefacebook trend as its World Apology Tour escalates.

Having done the ubiquitous CNN confessional (Zuck's robotic and logical appearance did not help), they shifted to a softer more 'mea culpa' approach with Sandberg's CNBC interview (we get it, we screwed up, but hey, remember the bad actors), Facebook - well to be more accurate - Mark Zuckerberg, has taken out full-page, Facebook-logo-less, ads in many of the world's most popular newspapers this Sunday morning with one clear message - "we're sorry... and we won't do it again, we promise this time."

Facebook founder Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in numerous British and American newspapers Sunday to apologize for a "breach of trust" in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

"You may have heard about a quiz app built by a university researcher that leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014," said the ads signed by Zuckerberg, referring to the political consultancy company accused of manipulating Facebook data during the 2016 US election.

"This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time. We're now taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," read the ads appearing in the UK's The Observer, The Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday, Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph, along with American newspapers The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.

As CNN notes, according to the ad, Facebook will be reminding users which apps they'd previously given access to, giving them the opportunity to "shut off the ones you don't want anymore."

"Thank you for believing in this community...I promise to do better for you," said Zuckerberg, who has come under harsh criticism for the scandal which sent the company's value plunging by over $80 billion last week.

And saw Zuck's net worth crash $10billion to leave him a lowly 7th place on the world's richest people list...

But then again we know what Zuckerberg's promises are worth....