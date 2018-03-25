Zuck Apology Tour Escalates: Full Page Ads In World Papers To Say "Sorry, Won't Happen Again"

As George Bush once famously said, "fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again," and as billions of the world's zombies realize they've been spied on - and had their information trafficked (what exactly did they think made Facebook's market cap over half a trillion dollars anyway?)...

Facebook's critical aim is to counter the "you can't fool me again" #deletefacebook trend as its World Apology Tour escalates.

Having done the ubiquitous CNN confessional (Zuck's robotic and logical appearance did not help), they shifted to a softer more 'mea culpa' approach with Sandberg's CNBC interview (we get it, we screwed up, but hey, remember the bad actors), Facebook - well to be more accurate - Mark Zuckerberg, has taken out full-page, Facebook-logo-less, ads in many of the world's most popular newspapers this Sunday morning with one clear message - "we're sorry... and we won't do it again, we promise this time."

Facebook founder Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in numerous British and American newspapers Sunday to apologize for a "breach of trust" in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

"You may have heard about a quiz app built by a university researcher that leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014," said the ads signed by Zuckerberg, referring to the political consultancy company accused of manipulating Facebook data during the 2016 US election.

"This was a breach of trust, and I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time. We're now taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," read the ads appearing in the UK's The Observer, The Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday, Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph, along with American newspapers The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.

As CNN notes, according to the ad, Facebook will be reminding users which apps they'd previously given access to, giving them the opportunity to "shut off the ones you don't want anymore."

"Thank you for believing in this community...I promise to do better for you," said Zuckerberg, who has come under harsh criticism for the scandal which sent the company's value plunging by over $80 billion last week.

And saw Zuck's net worth crash $10billion to leave him a lowly 7th place on the world's richest people list...

But then again we know what Zuckerberg's promises are worth....

Looney JRobby Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

 

The Facebook fiasco has been equated to the Equifax Data Breach.

I disagree! Equifax is a bunch of clueless fucks who had no idea how to protect the credit information of millions of people.

Facebook’s shenanigans are no different from Wells Fargo’s! The latter was meddling with its clients’ bank accounts. The former was, AND STILL IS, doing the same with its subscribers’ most sensitive personal information.

Scapegoating Cambridge Analytics is similar to blaming the Flash Crash on a twenty-something Hindu taxi driver in London.

Without Facebook’s collecting all that data in the first place, no third-party vendor or an app-developer would’ve had access to it.

I am amazed that people keep using both Facebook and Wells Fargo. It’s like catching a neighbor stealing your shit and continuing to invite him into your home.   ;-)

Looney

mobius8curve Ahmeexnal Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

Zuckerberg just like Trump is a billionaire and will not risk his god of money by disobeying the Rothschild / Rockefeller banking cartel with all their central banks. This banking behemoth rules over the very banks that much of Trump’s wealth sits in. Father is using this banking cartel as vessels of dishonor to raise up the beast that He will use during the last 3 1/2 years of the tribulation:

 
If anything this propaganda is accelerating the rising up of the beast with such things as tariffs that cause countries such as China to seek independence from the petrodollar. This plays right into the globalist’s hands because they need more equality globally in order for countries to play their game of not buying or selling outside their cloud:

https://www.csoonline.com/article/3259889/biometrics/self-sovereign-biometrics-and-the-future-of-digital-identity.html

This world is quickly heading toward the tribulation where the lawless reign for a time:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…

https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/

 

Jumanji1959 Brazen Heist Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

Hey Zuckerberg

pigpen Stan522 Sun, 03/25/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

Stan and firebrander, all social media as you mentioned are tracking surveillance sites.

I'm trying to tackle this problem by changing the browser we view this garbage rendering the digital advertising tracking model useless.

I promote brave browser as brave blocks advertising tracking and malware by DEFAULT on any device and operating system.

There are other adblocking antitracking browsers but for mass adoption the browser needs to be simple and block by DEFAULT.

Citizens can destroy the goobook surveillance tracking monopolies by destroying their life blood digtal advertising.

What is digtal advertising worth when ads can't be served or viewed and you can't be tracked while browsing?

Download brave browser and if more tech savvy use others but remember whoever controls the browser controls the money.

Cheers,

Pigpen

GreatUncle GoldHermit Sun, 03/25/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

All the shadow banning, gang stalking and censorship people have left.

Thing is this ...

The fools using Facebook posting details of contacts, family, etc. and can be nothing more because Facebook has censored the rest.

So the only data left on Facebook for Facebook to collect is exactly what they are being called out for.

Stupid millenials and snowflakes, post nothing and they have nothing to collect because that is all they do.

 

DeadFred Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

Curious how he sold all that stock BEFORE this situation broke. It's almost like he knew it was coming, but of course that's not possible.

THE DORK OF CORK Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

Anyone who does not understand this primitive mind fuck is totally retarded .....they want you to know the Stasi are watching.

To be circumspect in sharing your political and other views.

They want to shut down the whispering coffee house even if they have a bug under every table.

They have lost control of Facebook.

Avichi Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

Thank you Mueller (DEEP-STATE mother fucker) and  Mainstream Media for displaying the mother fucker Mark Suckerberg so the WORLD could see on TV, you just KILLED the "GEESE" which could have laid "GOLDEN EGG" for the Liberal Media/Progressive/DumbocRATS/Saul Alinsky Socialite in 2018 Election , YOU KILLED your chances....now that WE THE PEOPLE know that it was NOT the Russians...but the mother fucker TRAITOR Mark Suckerberg and his Silicon Valley Cabal. (Paging the mother fucker pedophile Eric Schmidt)

JUST WAIT TILL 2 Billions USERS in INDIA  start Deleting their Accounts and Data, waiting for a CLAMP DOWN

JUST WAIT TILL European Union CLAMPS down on GOOGLE/FACEBOOK/LINKEDIN

JUST WAIT TILL 2 Billions USERS in CHINA start Deleting their Accounts and Data ,waiting for a CLAMP DOWN

YOU ARE FUCKED MOTHER FUCKERS...

FaceBook Employees now DO NOT ever list "I worked for FaceBook" in your resume, your career is DOOMED and your future employability is ZERO, and watch out for your back AMERICAN PEOPLE are pissed off.

FARCE BOOK EMPLOYEES, IT IS TIME TO BLOW THE WHISTLE ON THIS MOTHER FUCKER  AND THE DEEP-STATE

Here this is how Sonya Ahuja - One of your Security Chief  treat you when one off your colleague was trying to do the RIGHT thing.. https://www.wired.com/story/inside-facebook-mark-zuckerberg-2-years-of-…

 

Ignore This Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

That's what FB always says after they are caught doing something horrible. Then a year later they get caught doing something even more horrible and they apologize and promise never to do it again. Rinse. Repeat.

MedicalQuack Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:11 Permalink

Read this from 2010:

The Face of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg opens up.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2010/09/20/the-face-of-facebook

 

Zuck: yea so if you ever need info about anyone at harvard

Zuck: just ask

Zuck: i have over 4000 emails, pictures, addresses, sns

Friend: what!? how’d you manage that one?

Zuck: people just submitted it

Zuck: i don’t know why

Zuck: they “trust me”

Zuck: dumb fucks

----------

Friend: so have you decided what you are going to do about the websites?

Zuck: yea i’m going to fuck them

Zuck: probably in the year

Zuck: *ear

I think this about says it all:)  I've been saying this for years, license those data sellers.  For ever Facebook and Google there's thousands of other companies out there playing the same game, and who are they, what are they selling?  

 

 

“One Trick Algo World” Needs to be Licensed and Indexed–Spurious Correlations “For Profit” Are Out of Control

http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2017/04/one-trick-algo-world-needs-to-be.html

Avichi Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

This is how you #DeleteFaceBook account permanently (Make sure you ask for a backup archive, and down load the ZIP file)

https://deletefree.com/permanently-delete-facebook/#Delete_Facebook_acc…

MARK SUCKERBERG AND FACEBOOK and COHORTS are THREAT TO OUR SOCIETY

 MARK SUCKERBERG AND FACEBOOK and COHORTS are THREAT TO OUR SOCIETY