Arizona Governor Bans Uber From Autonomous-Testing Over "Unquestionable" Safety Concerns

A week after the first pedestrian death caused by an autonomous vehicle, AP reports that Arizona's Governor has suspended Uber's license to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state.
AP reports that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told the company in a letter Monday that video footage of the crash raised safety concerns.
He called the crash "an unquestionable failure" to comply with safety expectations.
In a letter sent to Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi and shared with Reuters, Governor Doug Ducey said he found a video released by police of the crash “disturbing and alarming, and it raises many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona.”
The move comes days after The New York Times reported that the company's own documents showed the testing program was rife with issues. The documents showed trouble with driving through construction zones and requiring far more human intervention than competing companies.
Experts have told The Associated Press that the company's technology should have detected the pedestrian in time to avoid the crash.
This ban comes hours after Amnon Shashua, the co-founder of Israeli start-up Mobileye, said on Monday its computer vision system would have detected the pedestrian who was killed in Arizona by a self-driving Uber vehicle, and called for a concerted move to validate the safety of autonomous vehicles.
In a blog post, Shashua also criticized “new entrants” in the self-driving field that have not gone through the years of development necessary to ensure safety in the vehicles.
Now Is the Time for Substantive Conversations about Safety for Autonomous Vehicles
Society expects autonomous vehicles to be held to a higher standard than human drivers. Following the tragic death of Elaine Herzberg after being hit last week by a self-driving Uber car operating in autonomous mode in Arizona, it feels like the right moment to make a few observations around the meaning of safety with respect to sensing and decision-making.
First, the challenge of interpreting sensor information. The video released by the police seems to demonstrate that even the most basic building block of an autonomous vehicle system, the ability to detect and classify objects, is a challenging task. Yet this capability is at the core of today’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which include features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) and lane keeping support. It is the high-accuracy sensing systems inside ADAS that are saving lives today, proven over billions of miles driven. It is this same technology that is required, before tackling even tougher challenges, as a foundational element of fully autonomous vehicles of the future.
To demonstrate the power and sophistication of today’s ADAS technology, we ran our software on a video feed coming from a TV monitor running the police video of the incident. Despite the suboptimal conditions, where much of the high dynamic range data that would be present in the actual scene was likely lost, clear detection was achieved approximately one second before impact. The images below show three snapshots with bounding box detections on the bicycle and Ms. Herzberg. The detections come from two separate sources: pattern recognition, which generates the bounding boxes, and a “free-space” detection module, which generates the horizontal graph where the red color section indicates a “road user” is present above the line. A third module separates objects from the roadway using structure from motion – in technical terms: “plane + parallax.” This validates the 3D presence of the detected object that had a low confidence as depicted by “fcvValid: Low,” which is displayed in the upper left side of the screen. This low confidence occurred because of the missing information normally available in a production vehicle and the low-quality imaging setup from taking a video of a video from a dash-cam that was subjected to some unknown downsampling.
Images from a video feed watching a TV monitor showing the clip released by the police. The overlaid graphics show the Mobileye ADAS system response. The green and white bounding boxes are outputs from the bicycle and pedestrian detection modules. The horizontal graph shows the boundary between the roadway and physical obstacles, which we call “free-space”.
The software being used for this experiment is the same as included in today’s ADAS-equipped vehicles, which have been proven over billions of miles in the hands of consumers.
Recent developments in artificial intelligence, like deep neural networks, have led many to believe that it is now easy to develop a highly accurate object detection system and that the decade-plus experience of incumbent computer vision experts should be discounted.
This dynamic has led to many new entrants in the field. While these techniques are helpful, the legacy of identifying and closing hundreds of corner cases, annotating data sets of tens of millions of miles, and going through challenging preproduction validation tests on dozens of production ADAS programs, cannot be skipped. Experience counts, particularly in safety-critical areas.
The second observation is about transparency. Everyone says that “safety is our most important consideration,” but we believe that to gain public trust, we must be more transparent about the meaning of this statement. As I stated in October, when Mobileye released the formal model of Responsible Sensitive Safety (RSS), decision-making must comply with the common sense of human judgement. We laid out a mathematical formalism of common sense notions such as “dangerous situation” and “proper response” and built a system to mathematically guarantee compliance to these definitions.
The third observation is about redundancy. True redundancy of the perception system must rely on independent sources of information: camera, radar and LIDAR. Fusing them together is good for comfort of driving but is bad for safety. At Mobileye, to really show that we obtain true redundancy, we build a separate end-to-end camera-only system and a separate LIDAR and radar-only system.
More incidents like the one last week could do further harm to already fragile consumer trust and spur reactive regulation that could stifle this important work. As I stated during the introduction of RSS, I firmly believe the time to have a meaningful discussion on a safety validation framework for fully autonomous vehicles is now. We invite automakers, technology companies in the field, regulators and other interested parties to convene so we can solve these important issues together.
Comments
Racist on Robots
hogg kid caught -- wesn't even at the skool when the alleged shooting happened. this after he did interviews describing the things he did/saw/heard during the shooting
https://columbianpost.com/latest-news/david-hogg-home-parkland-shooting/
In reply to Racist on Robots by dark pools of soros
I see so many entitled assholes crossing the street when they dont have the right of way. Wondering if uber can help clean up the streets while providing a low cost alternative to Taxis.
In reply to hogg kid caught -- wesn't… by cheka
Pedestrians always have the right of way under any circumstances. If you are driving a Vehicle/Vessel on the public highway you have volunteered to enter into a contract with the State and all Licenses are under Commercial law or the Law of the Sea.
A pedestrian or any traveler has the right of way on the highway before the vessel under your command. You are the Captain and will be held to account for Injury or Loss under Statutory Law as it stands in every State at this time. They did it with Cars and next, they are doing it with Firearms. https://wearechange.org/u-s-supreme-court-says-no-license-necessary-to-… Homes and property are next under Agenda 21.
In reply to I see so many entitled… by Darkman17
What about Lame-O, errr, Waymo?
And the other three GPS car companies that keep trying to run into me?
In reply to Pedestrians always have the… by Twee Surgeon
The way I saw the in car video recording the accident, it seem that the bicyclist crossed the road at night on foot with her bicycle without much regard to oncoming traffic. Real people drivers might have hit her too:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtTB8hTgHbM
In reply to W by toady
Uber's autonomous fleet will be the indestructible Volvo, their new motto....Uber, we'll stop at nothing to get you there.
In reply to The way I saw the in car… by Dutti
ArsTechnica, which is one of the top "geek" (tech) sites, has done a devastating take-down of the snuff video released by Uber. See https://arstechnica.com/cars/2018/03/police-chief-said-uber-victim-came… .
In particular, the Uber video was, by all looks, deliberately darkened to make it difficult to see the pedestrian (though even with that dim video, the driver should have seen the pedestrian and stopped). Other drivers have since driven down the exact stretch of road at night and made videos which show quite good visibility on that stretch of road.
Moreover, all cars have headlights which are designed to provide a safe stopping distance traveling at 55 mph, for a "slow reacting" human driver. The Uber was traveling at < 40 mph. Hence, even if there had been no background light at all, the Uber would have had plenty of time to stop (even assuming it used only visible light for obstacle detection).
If the Uber video was tampered with, Uber must be criminally prosecuted for tampering with evidence.
In reply to I see so many entitled… by Darkman17
Uber should have been criminally prosecuted long ago hundreds of times over.
Problem is Uber investors are paying off Attorney Generals so nothing gets done.
In reply to ArsTechnica, which is one of… by NiggaPleeze
When I buy my first autonomous vehicle I'd dropping all insurance liability coverage. If I ain't driving, it ain't my fault what happens. Plow through a crosswalk full of kindergartners? Call Elon Musk. Not my fucking problem.
In reply to hogg kid caught -- wesn't… by cheka
There was a story going around right after the shooting that he graduated a few years ago from a California high school. Don't know what is true or not but I do know one thing. Everything from that kids mouth is total bullshit.
In reply to hogg kid caught -- wesn't… by cheka
Why Hogg rode a bike and didn’t take Uber as Cruz?
And how come he was interviewing kids in a closet in the school the same day at 9:30 am, before shooting took place?
https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/17/us/david-hogg-profile-florida-shooting/i…
https://gopreload.org/huge-video-evidence-must-watch-david-hogg-son-fbi…
Unless, his father told him to leave, so he wouldn’t get accidentally shot...
In reply to hogg kid caught -- wesn't… by cheka
Excellent news. Fuck Uber.
I've never ridden in one and don't see the appeal. The daily cost of insurance, gas, and regular maintenance is much less than just one trip in someone else's vehicle.
In reply to Excellent news. by Lost in translation
Not really true. Uber viciously exploits its employee drivers, paying them around $3-4/hr, far below minimum wage. For example, in Chicago, fare is about $0.95 / mile. Operating your own vehicle costs about $0.50 / mile. Now assuming you commute to work 10 miles each way, the Uber will cost you about $20 / day and your own car about $10 / day - but, that's not including parking. In many cases you will pay over $10 parking per day. So the price ends up being about equivalent.
The real upshot with Uber though is when you're going out drinking, or traveling, or if you are young and live in a city where you don't need to drive often. Many people in SF, NY, Boston, etc. don't have cars - parking alone, if you arrange for it on both ends (home and work), can be > $1,000 per month, and mass transit is often the fastest method of transportation. Therefore not owning a car, but taking an Uber to go shopping or to the airport once in a while, is far cheaper.
So the economics really depend on your circumstances.
In reply to I've never ridden in one and… by Mazzy
Mass transit or local car services. Cheaper and safer than uber pos.
In reply to … by NiggaPleeze
You guys don't realize that Uber came about because the state governments are taking away people's DL's on a whim. Owe the state money, bam, no license. Hence, Uber is born.
So hate Uber all you want. It will stay as long as the state is determined to kill freedom.
In reply to I've never ridden in one and… by Mazzy
But the collision still not Uber's fault? How convenient.
Uber is cars of peace.
In reply to But the collision still not… by silverer
Putin did it. He hacked the Uber and made it run over the Herzberg. This means war! /s
In reply to Uber is cars of peace. by ClickNLook
If Herzberg had not have been a drug-addicted homeless person, then Uber would be in much more trouble than they are.
Some people's lives are clearly worth more than others.
He's still (((Jewish))), or at least his name sounds that way. A homeless Jew is worth 10 normal white people. Or 100 blacks. Or 1/2 a gay transvestite Muslim.
In reply to If Herzberg had not have… by serotonindumptruck
"She" might have been jewish, but her tribe apparently abandoned her.
https://scallywagandvagabond.com/2018/03/self-driving-uber-ceases-elain…
In reply to He's still (((Jewish))), or… by NoDebt
If I hadn't fucked up the gender pronoun that would have been a fucking funny comment. Now I have to go hang my head in shame. (No, I am not going to edit my post to correct it- that's fucking sneaky dishonest shit that (((those people))) might pull, but not me.)
In reply to "She" might have been jewish… by serotonindumptruck
You rule, bro.
In reply to If I hadn't fucked up the… by NoDebt
I just want to know who manages the Arizona pension fund.
Hopefully they aren't Fiskered.
Did you know that the female "driver" during this crash is a felon?
You call that a "female"?
http://dvdclip.com/rafaela-vasquez-uber-driver-in-deadly-self-driving-c…
In reply to Did you know that the female… by navy62802
Lets focus these self driving cars in Skid Row.
Uber went Muslim.
Luddites win this round.
I want to know , where is Ms No ?
"decision-making must comply with the common sense of human judgement"
This will never happen with the primitive technology of today. Line by line executing computers are simply glorified adding machines. Everything the compute is broken down to adding,,, even subtraction is adding.
The arrogance of Man thinking he is a god and can create a sentient, self aware machine will eventually be his undoing. Imitating these qualities is not the same.
Safety over saving lives. Brilliant.
Fuck uber. Disgusting pos criminal corp-se pretending to be an "innovator".