Blain: "The List Of Market Threats Is Significant"

Via Mint Partners' Bill Blain,
“As long as there are sex and drugs, I can probably do without the rock and roll..”
Its’ likely to be a thin and jittery week ahead of the Easter Break. Investors are weary after the last 2 months of bumpy but inconclusive markets. Stocks may have lost $3 trillion last week, but while markets look fractious, neither bonds or equities have broken out. The big picture remains positive – synchronous global growth, financial normalisation, and abundant macro risk-on signals.
However, there are cracks appearing at the company level, and the gap between reality and what investors chose to believe – sentiment – is widening with a negative bias.
The negative sentiment is most obvious on the Fear and Greed indices – which all say investors fear the worst.
Lower highs and higher vol is not a positive picture. That said, we did we a significant amount of bottom fishing US stocks late last week. My stock picking guru, Steve Previs, suspects we’re still in for further correction.
There is plenty to worry about and the list of market threats is significant:
Trade War? Trumps section 301 versus China gets the blame for the current weakness. However, its less nailed on than you think. Despite the bellicosity, we now know China and the US are talking behind the scenes. We’ve got a couple of months negotations with the likelihood of a trade compromise that sees China open up, and Trump get something to crow about. It will be interesting to see how Trump’s China hand plays out – and what it means when Trump shifts focus to take on Europe and other recalcitrants. The point to panic will be China putting tariffs on Soyabeans or cancelling Boeing orders.. at that point escalation looks most likely.
Inflation? Yes – its happening in terms of wages.
Commodities? Oil rises look sustained – and open a number of opportunities. The potential effect on growth, however, could be significant.
Europe? There are the predictable column inches in the papers about what a danger to European unity Italy is, or how France’s Macron Miracle is going to come apart. Both are probably overblown.
Japan? The Morimoto property scandal sweeping the Abe government could potentially trigger the end of the Abe era if his popularity continues to crash
However, the micro cracks in the market – such as what happened to Facebook over the last few days - are very worrying. While we’ve been looking for something fundamental to break on the macro-side, perhaps the devil is in the micro detail? Facebook’s travails re Cambridge Analytica and subsequent stock tumble were a proper no-see-um moment. A good number of market comments this morning focus on the increased likelihood of new regulation to protect consumers across the Tech sector – that could be a real chain on further stock market upside!
This morning I’ve been reading a very interesting report on MasterInvestor – “Twilight of the Zombies.” It predicts a coming spike in corporate defaults – following the likes of Carillion and ToysRUs. Rising interest rates (and the fact they may still rise faster than expected) and high corporate leverage is going to trigger a new default cycle: banks incurring loan losses, hiking corporate lending rates.
It’s a vicious cycle: rates rise, defaults increase, rates rise further... Its worth checking the bond portfolio and shaking out some of the weaker names before events catch up!
Back to the day job!
* * *
The Morning Porridge is unrestricted market commentary freely available to all investors on an unsolicited basis. It is not investment research.
Comments
Fun day for day traders eh?
tl; dr: be afraid and sell sell sell
I did in 1987, slept well ever since.
In reply to Fun day for day traders eh? by kralizec
Inflation is not HAPPENING! yes I agree with grand picture the dollar will be worthless, inflations of good keep raising. But none of this will happen in the economic depression. As speculation of stocks and asset are continue to fade, and wage growth keep missing expectation, all we seen lately is consumer spending keep making record but saving going down like never before. This is not a sustained inflation! Inflation expectation is high but not equal to the real growth. The yield will crash, TLT will spike, and this is the signal of coming stock market crash. What is the trigger will be another topic.
Stop pushing inflation agenda, its not happening, wont happen at least for short and mid term.
gees and I lost my shorts w/that last agenda.
In reply to Inflation is not HAPPENING!… by davatankool
Inflation is most definitely happening. Which big bank sells their book of inflated, over priced crap first? That will be the trigger. Goal is to kill some other bank...as usual.
In reply to Inflation is not HAPPENING!… by davatankool
Wallst and accross the MSM outlets, they do nothing but all pushing inflation narrative, but wallst know inflation not happening, they just set a trap for investors' money, putting them into inflationary trades. Show me one thing is inflationary so obvious? Do you see your earning twice as much as last few months? All I can see the Household debt, credit card debt are record high, how can you keep spending money when your credit is maxed out?! ZH is pushing credit growth contraction but keep pushing inflation narrative?
In reply to Inflation is most definitely… by Ban KKiller
As the greater fools index approaches zero, the elite look at each other, not to each other. The heard, it is a thinning.
Yeah, what I just said.
In reply to As the greater fools index… by 1 Alabama
Today will be anything but dull.
In every market there comes a day when it runs out of steam and tops out. That is when, in this case, "Buy The Dip becomes, Sell the Rally" or better yet maybe "get the hell out of the market." While things can be going well and a trader making money it does not take long to lose years of profit and a great deal more when things turn south.
When all is said and done more lives and fortunes have been destroyed my markets than made. The markets giveth and the markets taketh away but it tends to taketh faster. The article below looks at some of the pitfalls of trading and urges running away.
http://When Buy The Dip Becomes, "Sell The Rally"html
The vast majority of individuals who invest in the U.S. stock markets do so via stock-based Exchange Traded Funds that track the major indices, usually held in a tax-deffered 401K savings plan. They do not do due diligence on individual companies. They do not rotate from sector to sector. They do not do anything at all - the allure of ETF mutuals is that it's a "set it and forget it" way of investing in stocks. Once they sign up, contributions are automatically deducted from each paycheck and invested in the ETF (pretax).
The fund managers don't do any due diligence either. They simply rebalance the fund's holdings at end-of-day so it reflects the index. This is accomplished via automated buy/sell transactions. Fund managers spend their time attracting new participants, not managing the portfolio.
So tell me where in this setup is the "price discovery" that's supposed to be accomplished through shrewed investors buying winners and selling losers based on fundamentals? It's gone. We have an entire generation of Americans relying on stock market performance for their future needs, and putting no effort whatsoever into making the system work.
Throw your old Econ 101 books into the trash. They're not usefull anymore. Things don't work that way anymore. This time really is different in so many ways. When stocks go down the American Middle Class now gets gored and they raise Hell for the government to fix things. If it means bailing out banks and manipulating markets that's acceptable - ANYTHING to preserve the precious stock market values.