BofA: We Are Witnessing The Third Biggest Bubble Created By A Central Bank

In its scramble to reflate the biggest asset-bubble in hopes of inflating away the $233 billion in global debt, which at 318% of world GDP has never been higher, the Fed took a wrong turn somewhere, and instead of successfully sending "inflation" assets into the stratosphere, it successfully "reflated" deflationary assets.
Commenting on this divergence, BofA notes that while we are now in the second longest US equity bull market of all time...
... the bull market leadership has been in assets that provide scarce “growth” & scarce “yield”. Specifically, the "deflation" assets, such as bonds, credit, growth stocks (315%), have massively outperformed inflation assets, e.g., commodities, cash, banks, value stocks (249%) since QE1. At the same time, US equities (269%) have massively outperformed non-US equities (106%) since launch of QE1
And, as happens every time the Fed tries to manage asset prices, it has blown another bubble.
As BofA's Michael Hartnett writes, the "lowest interest rates in 5,000 years have guaranteed a melt-up trade in risk assets", which Hartnett has called the Icarus Trade since late 2015, and points out that the latest, "e-Commerce" bubble, which consists of AMZN, NFLX, GOOG, TWTR, EBAY, FB, is up 617% since the financial crisis, making it the 3rd largest bubble of the past 40 years, and at this rate - assuming no major drop in the 6 constituent stocks - the e-Commerce bubble is set to become the largest bubble of all time over the next few months.
Comments
Asss bubble? Yeah I see it too.
In the other thread today the author worries about the US consumer and their debt problems being impacted by the Fed increasing interest rate. But the real problem for debt slaves is not FFR at 1.75%, but rather average credit card rates at 15.07% (not volume weighted average, I think). It is the markup buy 13+ %points that is the trouble, not the 1.75% at the bottom.
In reply to Ass bubble? Yeah I see it… by Nomad Trader
Theranos stock is a screaming buy!!
In reply to In the other thread today… by Jus7tme
late stage completely hollow, vaporware zombie capitalism feeding on nothing but itself, hyper-reality and spectacle....marx rolling in his grave
In reply to Theranos stock is a… by Ahmeexnal
The Fangs are done, sell them like Zuck, and buy bitcoin like the Winklevoss twins.
In reply to late stage completely hollow… by Eric Masters
more like an Asshat bubble
In reply to The Fangs are done, sell… by natxlaw
is B of A laying the groundwork for another bail out?
In reply to Ass bubble? Yeah I see it… by Nomad Trader
Anybody up for a pro-2nd Amendment rally in front of the Eccles Building?
In reply to Ass bubble? Yeah I see it… by Nomad Trader
In the news
Cambridge Analytica may have violated US electoral laws: http://enternations.com/thread/632/cambridge-analytica-violated-electoral-laws
Zuckerberg apologizes for data scandal with newspaper ads: http://enternations.com/thread/633/zuckerberg-apologizes-data-scandal-newspaper
The new iPhone X will cost US $ 899: http://enternations.com/thread/634/new-iphone-cost-899
Facebook denies keeping record of calls and SMS without your permission
http://enternations.com/thread/613/facebook-denies-keeping-record-calls
This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Spammer
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Maybe the stock market will rise forever. No?
We Are Witnessing The Third Biggest Assset Bubble Created By A Central Bank: Created to Bail out Banks like BoFa
There fixed the headline for you
How about that Petro-Yuan Oil Contract? Really terrified the markets and the dollar, huh? Gold's like a house-o'fire too!!
/sarc off
Patience Grasshopper.
In reply to How about that Petro-Yuan… by cpnscarlet
youre the typical fucktard moron trump voter: where? if i cant see the earth is round then it must be flat; shithead: yuan is less than 1% of global reserves and they just started futures trading in it yesterday and after it made the basket just 3 months ago, but your mensa cow-ass wants it now or its FAKE NOOOZ!
do us a fucking favor take your FAKE "sarcasm" (which you have no fucking clue how to use) shove it up your fat ass and kill yourself. asshole.
In reply to How about that Petro-Yuan… by cpnscarlet
I think it's more of a re-run of the tech bubble, the crypto bubble was a safe play as the risk was spread worldwide.
Tech will need a trim when the time comes, but what is tech now, it's cars, phones, it's a high speed internet connection that I pay $68 dollars a month for - so as to pile other services that I pay for - all of which I could do without, for instance going to the library instead.
E-commerce, a new animal, I'm guessing most purchases are using CC transactions, and CC debt is at all time highs. Economies are becoming consumer based all around the world, making for bigger economic crashes when banks retract credit.
I know banks are still pushing credit, looking for revisions to income in order to allow credit limits to increase. They'll create revenue streams wherever they can, last time was housing, they'll find another high risk debt scheme if it pays them now they don't worry about tomorrow.
Like many corporations, it's revenue streams that determine stock price.
This is the only bubble in history where all of aggregate demand during a recovery has been driven by rising asset prices.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-trade-war/
That means when asset prices normalize, aggregate demand will drop at a completely catastrophic rate.
Add the Bitcoin bubble to the chart.
What did he say....The Kardashian Ass' Bubble?
What about FED bubble?
It's different this time.
Really.
BofA, a continuing criminal enterprise.
"We've corrected our faulty accounting methods and deeply regret harming our shareholders".....LOOK for this statement soon from the big banks.
Agricultural commodities are very cheap, and no matter what, people need to eat.
Strange but true - even in 2018, people need food more than Facebook!
Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha
Fed took a wrong turn somewhere!!!!!!!!
Wall Street set a record in 2008 for the most they ever paid for a president. When he took office, he printed them trillions of dollars. It's all right there in a huge pile. In Wall Street banks. Trump's gonna change that? Not hardly. What wrong turn? This was the plan. It wasn't different when Rome collapsed.
We need to get back to market price discovery for interest rates and assets.
The central banks' preoccupation with inflation and asset valuations is not benefiting the economy.
The pursuit of perpetual inflation and growth with little or no volatility is unachievable.
End the central banking system and neo-classical economic theory.
Prof. Steve Keen requires assistance in developing new economic theory that is reflective of the complex, dynamic and chaotic economy and markets that exist.
Why are the most prestigious Universities refusing to acknowledgement of the absolute failure of neo-classical economic theory and refusing to participate in the development of new theories?
So? What's your point?