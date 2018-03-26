CDC: Second Wave Of "B-Strain" Influenza Has Begun, "More Severe For Younger Children"

Despite the flu season finally winding down and overall cases declining, the CDC reports that infections of the less common "Influenza B" strain are on the rise, surpassing "Influenza A" in their most recent weekly Influenza Surveillance Report. This season's strains are a mixture of the H3N2 and H1N1 "A" strains and the now-resurgent "B" strain, which can be particularly severe on young children.
The March 23 release shows that cases of the B-strain comprised nearly 60% of new cases across the country - as reported during the week of March 17.
"We know that illness associated with influenza B can be just as severe as illness associated with influenza A," said CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund via CNN. "We also know that influenza B tends to be more severe for younger children."
This year there have been 26,694 hospitalizations for flu-related symptoms, nearly 80% of which have been Influenza A - however the late-season resurgence of Influenza B should be of particular concern to parents of younger children as well as caretakers.
"We often see a wave of influenza B during seasons when influenza A H3N2 was the predominant virus earlier in the season. Unfortunately, we don't know what the influenza B wave will look like," said Norland, who adds that it's possible to get sick with multiple strains of the flu within the same season.
133 children have died so far from flu-related illnesses during the 2017-2018 season. Among adults, 7.8% of deaths reported for the week were flu related - noting a two week delay in the data. The CDC had estimated a threshold of 7.4%.
Other notable trends via the CDC update:
During week 11 (March 11-17, 2018), influenza activity decreased in the United States.
- Viral Surveillance: Overall, influenza A(H3) viruses have predominated this season. However, in recent weeks the proportion of influenza A viruses has declined, and during week 11, influenza B viruses were more frequently reported than influenza A viruses. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza in clinical laboratories decreased.
- Pneumonia and Influenza Mortality: The proportion of deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) was above the system-specific epidemic threshold in the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Mortality Surveillance System.
- Influenza-associated Pediatric Deaths: Five influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported.
- Influenza-associated Hospitalizations: A cumulative rate of 93.5 laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations per 100,000 population was reported.
- Outpatient Illness Surveillance: The proportion of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness (ILI) was 2.7%, which is above the national baseline of 2.2%. Nine of 10 regions reported ILI at or above region-specific baseline levels. Six states experienced high ILI activity; nine states experienced moderate ILI activity; New York City, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and 17 states experienced low ILI activity; and 18 states experienced minimal ILI activity.
- Geographic Spread of Influenza: The geographic spread of influenza in 17 states was reported as widespread; Guam, Puerto Rico and 26 states reported regional activity; the District of Columbia and five states reported local activity; and the U.S. Virgin Islands and two states reported sporadic activity.
To prevent the flu, the CDC recommends:
1. Avoid close contact.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.
2. Stay home when you are sick.
If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.
3. Cover your mouth and nose.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.
4. Clean your hands.
Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
5. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.
6. Practice other good health habits.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.
Comments
... "B-Strain" Influenza Has Begun
Bibi Netanyahu is identified as Patient Number One (cough-cough). ;-)
Looney
Assault Influenza that kills children.
BAN IT!!!!
Marches, protests, and play acting in the streets this weekend.
In reply to … by Looney
So......eatin' buggers is out?
In reply to Assault Influenza that kills… by ThinkerNotEmoter
1918 came in waves.
The plague did too....whatever years that occurred...too lazy to look.
The second wave is usually a doozy.
In reply to … by Looney
This Spanish influenza came from live virus in "vaccines"
At this rate we're maybe a dozen base-pairs -- and one interesting trans-specific jump -- away from something that will be able to kill 90% of human life on the planet in less than a month.
It's the only thing that keeps hope alive.
So Baltimore might become safe again?
In reply to At this rate we're maybe a… by cougar_w
Someone read, "The Stand."
In reply to At this rate we're maybe a… by cougar_w
Netanyahu Flu?
Prince Philip, but he has to die first
In reply to Netanyahu Flu? by Yen Cross
If there's ever a biological attack upon American citizens, then one can rest assured that it originated from the freezers in CDC BioLevel 4 out of Atlanta, Georgia.
Anything to ensure the continued taxpayer funding.
No no it will originate on a poultry farm in Sichuan province and 1 million Chinese will be dead and the virus will have made land fall on three more continents before the news even hits the presses.
In reply to If there's ever a biological… by serotonindumptruck
I absolutely would believe it was purposeful.
10 years ago, no. Now? No shit!!!
In reply to If there's ever a biological… by serotonindumptruck
You should be so lucky. The biology is a bit complicated, but it's just nature at work making viruses out of raw material. That's why it cannot be avoided. You can lock down every university lab and government agency on earth and it wouldn't save you.
But go ahead and think what you want.
In reply to I absolutely would believe… by Bigly
Even the best vitality cannot exceed decay - E. Dickinson
In reply to You should be so lucky. The… by cougar_w
http://www.techtimes.com/articles/221876/20180226/cdc-scientist-vanishe…
Said the flu shot not effective.
In reply to If there's ever a biological… by serotonindumptruck
I thought that lab was at Ft. Dietrich. But the real labs are in Africa, far, far away from prying eyes.
Who contained all those thousand pounds / tons of weaponized smallpox and anthrax after the fall of the USSR? The flu doesn't scare me. Weaponized smallpox scares the living crap out of me.
In reply to If there's ever a biological… by serotonindumptruck
The CDC a private organization.
This is just an advertorial for their product, the flu shot.
Drinking plenty of beer helps.
don't take care of sick family members? is that what they're suggesting? bullshit.
Looks like the Flu is killing more children than assault rifles,,
We're seeing around 40 cases a day of Influenza B and lots of RSV which is common this time of year. My lab partner got it last Friday and now I'm home with it. Unfortunately we both are taking lots of shit for not getting the vaccine but I'm not sure if this was the B strain included in the shot anyway but that won't stop the lecturing.
It's not as bad as the 2009H1N1. I'm planning to ride it out for a few days. Chaga Tea and lemon water with a little manuka honey is your friend. The unhealthy have a tough time with it.
Miffed
Damn, that sucks! Hope you have some nice brandy or scotch to go with that tea!
In reply to We're seeing around 40 cases… by Miffed Microbi…
The CDC has never been right about anything. We do not need them.