Cerberus Takes A Bath As America's Oldest Gunmaker Files For Bankruptcy

Cerberus Capital Management has officially eaten its initial investment in Remington as the country's oldest firearms manufacturer officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Sunday after unveiling a plan last month to surrender most of the company's assets to its creditors. CNNMoney reported that the company agreed to reduce its debt by $700 million through the Chapter 11 process and contribute $145 million to its subsidiaries as part of the deal.
Cerberus will shed its ownership once the bankruptcy is complete.
Falling gun sales in recent years combined with high debt levels and a bleak sales outlook (now that President Trump is in office and Republicans are seen as more likely to protect gun rights) are making life difficult for firearms manufacturers.
Remington, which is buried under nearly $1 billion in debt, announced a debt restructuring plan on Feb. 12, two days before the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Since then, some retailers have reacted by dropping sales of firearms - most notably Dick's Sporting Goods, which announced a ban on the sale of assault rifles and Walmart, which raised the minimum age to buy guns to 21.
Remington makes the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that was used in the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead in 2012. The company was cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting, but investors swiftly shunned Cerberus Capital Management, the company's owner, according to the Associated Press.
Gun makers have reported precipitous declines in profits over the past year thanks to the drop in sales.
After 8 years of almost incessant rises in NICS Firearms Checks (a proxy for 'legal' arms sales) under President Obama, the number of checks declined last year.
Remington announced in February that it would reduce its $950 million debt load in a deal that will transfer control of the company to creditors. It plans to wrap up its bankruptcy as soon as May 3, according to CNN.
The company’s announcement came just two days before 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 – a massacre that sparked an intense campaign for gun control by activists.
Remington plans to keep on making guns. The company said, when it first announced its plan to file for bankruptcy in February, that operations "will not be disrupted by the restructuring process."
Founded in 1816, Remington is one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world.
Remington is headquartered in North Carolina. It makes handguns, shotguns and rifles at its 19th-century factory in Ilion, NY, and is a cornerstone of the region's economy.
While Cerberus has been wiped out, Remington's creditors might have reason to be optimistic. With the "March for our Lives" attracting hundreds of thousands of Americans, pressure on lawmakers to crack down on gun sales is growing. And any sign of an impending crackdown will likely send gun sales soaring again.
Comments
Remington misses Obama, the greatest gun salesman in US history.
Trump isn't doing a bad job
In reply to Remington misses Obama, the… by holdbuysell
Almost a billion in debt?!?!
How the fuck is that even possible? talk about mismanagement.
Ammunition sales alone should keep any gun manufacturer alive..
In reply to Trump isn't doing a bad job by gatorengineer
make america great, selling remington to china and put tarrifs on the imports!
In reply to Almost a billion in debt?!?!… by Theta_Burn
No excuse for that kind of debt unless it went into the owner's pocket. This BK was no surprise. It was likely engineered years ago.
In reply to make america great, selling… by spag
It was.
In reply to … by macholatte
Remington makes shitty guns- like the R51- which did not help. They never put an effort into AR15s and the ACR was promising but overpriced, overweight and never got manufacturer support.
In reply to … by macholatte
hedgie-geniuses do it all the time. What happened to Bausch&Lomb, Sears etc.. ?
In reply to Almost a billion in debt?!?!… by Theta_Burn
Actually, it is what they do in private equity.
Get a company in debt. Suck out the cash. Go BK. Rinse and repeat.
In reply to Almost a billion in debt?!?!… by Theta_Burn
Yeah, I'm kinda surprised Mittens doesn't have a finger in this pie.
In reply to Actually, it is what they do… by Saucy-Jack
cerberus
that's a death knell if there ever was one
vampire hyenas
In reply to Remington misses Obama, the… by holdbuysell
What is the real story? Like how did Cerberus fuck this company up or did they engineer this bankruptcy with a shitload of debt for buybacks? Gun sales have been through the roof. Something doesn't smell right.
In reply to cerberus… by SubjectivObject
"Falling gun sales in recent years combined with high debt levels and a bleak sales outlook (now that President Trump is in office and Republicans are seen as more likely to protect gun rights) are making life difficult for firearms manufacturers."
The good news: "Cerberus will shed its ownership once the bankruptcy is complete."
The Hound from Hell probably had an intentional hand, a scheme to transfer the debt to the owners. But Trump is giving mixed signals (as he does only tactically sometimes, but seriously sometimes and it's impossible to tell which- he being intentionally Mr. "Unpredictable") that he may NOT be the protector of the 2nd he claims to be. Gun sales dropped off after Trump's election, but have now been picking up, especially after the kiddie marches and Trump's signals for more infringement. And the fall-off in sales was from the unsustainable heights of the Obama years, so the sales weren't that bad. So Cerberus' leveraging and debt loading of the company was almost surely the (planned) back-breaker.
In reply to What is the real story? … by Donald J. Trump
Gun company bad.
No really, Remington is junk...
Given the choice between a Springfield Armory 1911 and a Remington 1911 would anyone really choose the Remington?
In reply to Gun company bad… by NVTRIC
Does Les Baer get a vote?
In reply to Given the choice between a… by Osmium
Yes.
In reply to Does Les Baer get a vote? by serotonindumptruck
Who would choose a 1911 over a Sig or an HK?
In reply to Given the choice between a… by Osmium
It's a shame re Remington (et al). Gun manufacturers support high quality work like machinists, etc.
Also, the more guns the better.
I'm happy with my Beretta 9 mm, though I don't know if it was made in Italy or the USA.
Your Beretta should indicate location of manufacture on the slide.
My 92F says "Made in Gardone, Italy".
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Italian made. Only the best. Everything else is garbage.
In reply to Your Beretta should indicate… by serotonindumptruck
Lots of Chinese made gun parts out there. I have several midway uppers that I believe came from china
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Norinco SKS seems to work well enough.
In reply to Lots of Chinese made gun… by gatorengineer
Chinese SKS's not too bad, their M-53 Mosin Carbine a decent hunting gun if you sporterize it.
But yeah, lots of junk out there passing as guns.
In reply to Lots of Chinese made gun… by gatorengineer
I wonder if it is sales downturn that hurt remington, or bad management? just saying...
Ask yourself in 8 of the last 10 years how you could have lost money? I am sure it was bad management
In reply to I wonder if it is sales… by weliveinamatrix
Remington has had complete horse-shit in management for years - although I do get a bit of a laugh when the LibComs point to their mindless gun control rallies as the reason for their demise.
I know you guys will get mad at me for this, but hi-point 9mm sidearm, and especially the carbine have been very cool to alot of people I know...I dont own firearms, and I am for banning all guns, but I heard that hi-point is actually a quite good firearm and extremely reasonable prices, lifetime warranty, customer support etc...I only get this from other people, I dont like guns.
Hahahahaha..... Hahaha. No I also don't own guns, ammo, silver, gold, or preps for emergencies. I accidentally lost them all in a boating accident, Hahaha.
In reply to I know you guys will get mad… by weliveinamatrix
that was no boating accident!
In reply to Hahahahaha..... Hahaha. No… by TheEndIsNear
You, too?
Damn, what are the odds?
In reply to Hahahahaha..... Hahaha. No… by TheEndIsNear
I was abducted by Intergalactic Space Travelers and they took my guns, PMs and prepping supplies. The last time I saw them, they were ragging a lake with an electro magnet.
In reply to You, too?… by Lost in translation
Hi-Point is CRAP! But.....they do fire every time you pull the trigger. Like holding a brick in your hand.....
In reply to I know you guys will get mad… by weliveinamatrix
Im literally crying bricks for some douche named feinberg and 'cerberus' I'm shocked a fucking PE shop hollows out another debt ridden company...gambling in vegas!
Cerberus? The three headed dog that guards the gates of Hell from Le Iococca?
Chrysler Le Iococca, that made the Cadillac All ante'.
Fiat bought Chrysler through a Chinese equity group in the 90's.
It's a race to the bottom for a lot of gun manufacturers. They've been pumping out cheap matte finish crap for years. Berreta going the same path. The beautiful high polish blue and butter action of lore is nonexistent. It takes a small company like Wilson Combat to take an off the shelf Berreta 92 and make it what it should have been in the first place. Sad.
This article sites references of a host of False Flags.
They've been making crap, and buying foreign crap and throwing their names on it for years now so this is no surprise.
Bad quality control in the gun world kind makes bad things happen.....like bankruptcy.
You mean like exploding stainless barrelled muzzleloaders?
In reply to They've been making crap,… by dexter_morgan
Cerberus killed Remington. The market is still way above break even.
They loaded the business with debt, took massive management fees and mismanaged the business.