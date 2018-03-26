Cerberus Takes A Bath As America's Oldest Gunmaker Files For Bankruptcy

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:05

Cerberus Capital Management has officially eaten its initial investment in Remington as the country's oldest firearms manufacturer officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Sunday after unveiling a plan last month to surrender most of the company's assets to its creditors. CNNMoney reported that the company agreed to reduce its debt by $700 million through the Chapter 11 process and contribute $145 million to its subsidiaries as part of the deal.

Cerberus will shed its ownership once the bankruptcy is complete.

Falling gun sales in recent years combined with high debt levels and a bleak sales outlook (now that President Trump is in office and Republicans are seen as more likely to protect gun rights) are making life difficult for firearms manufacturers.

Remington

Remington, which is buried under nearly $1 billion in debt, announced a debt restructuring plan on Feb. 12, two days before the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Since then, some retailers have reacted by dropping sales of firearms - most notably Dick's Sporting Goods, which announced a ban on the sale of assault rifles and Walmart, which raised the minimum age to buy guns to 21.

Remington makes the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that was used in the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead in 2012. The company was cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting, but investors swiftly shunned Cerberus Capital Management, the company's owner, according to the Associated Press.

Gun makers have reported precipitous declines in profits over the past year thanks to the drop in sales.

After 8 years of almost incessant rises in NICS Firearms Checks (a proxy for 'legal' arms sales) under President Obama, the number of checks declined last year.

 

Remington

Remington announced in February that it would reduce its $950 million debt load in a deal that will transfer control of the company to creditors. It plans to wrap up its bankruptcy as soon as May 3, according to CNN.

The company’s announcement came just two days before 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 – a massacre that sparked an intense campaign for gun control by activists.

Remington plans to keep on making guns. The company said, when it first announced its plan to file for bankruptcy in February, that operations "will not be disrupted by the restructuring process."

Founded in 1816, Remington is one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world.

Remington is headquartered in North Carolina. It makes handguns, shotguns and rifles at its 19th-century factory in Ilion, NY, and is a cornerstone of the region's economy.

While Cerberus has been wiped out, Remington's creditors might have reason to be optimistic. With the "March for our Lives" attracting hundreds of thousands of Americans, pressure on lawmakers to crack down on gun sales is growing. And any sign of an impending crackdown will likely send gun sales soaring again.

macholatte spag Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:28 Permalink

 

Remington announced in February that it would reduce its $950 million debt load in a deal that will transfer control of the company to creditors.

 

No excuse for that kind of debt unless it went into the owner's pocket. This BK was no surprise. It was likely engineered years ago.

Creative_Destruct Donald J. Trump Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:37 Permalink

"Falling gun sales in recent years combined with high debt levels and a bleak sales outlook (now that President Trump is in office and Republicans are seen as more likely to protect gun rights) are making life difficult for firearms manufacturers."

The good news: "Cerberus will shed its ownership once the bankruptcy is complete."

The Hound from Hell probably had an intentional hand, a scheme to transfer the debt to the owners. But Trump is giving mixed signals (as he does only tactically sometimes, but seriously sometimes and it's impossible to tell which- he being intentionally Mr. "Unpredictable") that he may NOT be the protector of the 2nd he claims to be. Gun sales dropped off after Trump's election, but have now been picking up, especially after the kiddie marches and Trump's signals for more infringement. And the fall-off in sales was from the unsustainable heights of the Obama years, so the sales weren't that bad. So Cerberus' leveraging and debt loading of the company  was almost surely the (planned) back-breaker.

38BWD22 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

 

It's a shame re Remington (et al).  Gun manufacturers support high quality work like machinists, etc.

Also, the more guns the better.

I'm happy with my Beretta 9 mm, though I don't know if it was made in Italy or the USA.

Dun_Dulind Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

Remington has had complete horse-shit in management for years - although I do get a bit of a laugh when the LibComs point to their mindless gun control rallies as the reason for their demise.

 

weliveinamatrix Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:13 Permalink

I know you guys will get mad at me for this, but hi-point 9mm sidearm, and especially the carbine have been very cool to alot of people I know...I dont own firearms, and I am for banning all guns, but I heard that hi-point is actually a quite good firearm and extremely reasonable prices, lifetime warranty, customer support etc...I only get this from other people, I dont like guns.

Eric Masters Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:15 Permalink

Im literally crying bricks for some douche named feinberg and 'cerberus' I'm shocked a fucking PE shop hollows out another debt ridden company...gambling in vegas!

Yen Cross Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:17 Permalink

 Cerberus? The three headed dog that guards the gates of Hell from Le Iococca?

 Chrysler Le Iococca, that made the Cadillac All ante'.

 Fiat bought Chrysler through a Chinese equity  group in the 90's.

Shpedly Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:19 Permalink

It's a race to the bottom for a lot of gun manufacturers. They've been pumping out cheap matte finish crap for years. Berreta going the same path. The beautiful high polish blue and butter action of lore is nonexistent. It takes a small company like Wilson Combat to take an off the shelf Berreta 92 and make it what it should have been in the first place. Sad.

dexter_morgan Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

They've been making crap, and buying foreign crap and throwing their names on it for years now so this is no surprise.

Bad quality control in the gun world kind makes bad things happen.....like bankruptcy.

my new username Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

Cerberus killed Remington. The market is still way above break even.

They loaded the business with debt, took massive management fees and mismanaged the business. 