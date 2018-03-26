China's Other Nuclear Option...

Sorry to be such a downer, folks.
We have to stress test the macro scenarios versus current market conditions by looking at worst case events, then calculating expected values based on the most likely probabilities. Especially after such a huge run in stocks and with the “buy the dippers” still pounding the table.
Still Expensive
If stocks were in the tank and you could not give them away, we would be looking for green shoots to justify upping investment positions. That is a long way off, in our opinion. Trading decisions are a different story, however.
Just take a look at the monthly S&P chart. It looks like we are in a speed wobble in a topping and overbought market which could easily flip us over the handlebars.
China Will Target The Stock Market
In addition to the nuclear option of using its portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities to retaliate against trade tariffs, we believe the Chinese government could target the U.S. stock market.
We wrote last week how the U.S. is in a weaker negotiating position as the result of increased market volatility.
Here is the Washington Post quoting the China Daily, the government newspaper.
“China’s response should follow the principle of a precision strike,” Mei Xinyu, a researcher at a Commerce Ministry think tank wrote in an opinion piece for China Daily. “China should first take measures to deal a blow to the industries in U.S. states that helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election and those states whose political leaders are still backing him in this year’s midterm election.”
But, Mei also recommended selling U.S. Treasury bonds and undermining the U.S. stock market to make Trump “feel the pain.” – Washington Post
Feel the pain, indeed.
Target Apple
What more efficient way to take the U.S stock market down than to hit its largest stock by threatening market access to the Chinese consumer? Apple’s market cap is over $800 billion, the world’s largest, and such a scenario would certainly take the overall market down.
The following chart illustrates Apple derives around $50 billion of its annual revenues from greater China, which is about 20-25 percent of its total revenues.
Furthermore, Apple assembles most of its iPhones and gadgets in China. A disruption to Apple’s supply chain would further disrupt the stock.
U.S. iPhone Imports Distort Trade Imbalance With China
We have not heard much about it during the recent uptick in trade rhetoric, but U.S. consumption of iPhones distorts the China-U.S. Trade imbalance. China primarily assembles the iPhone, which accounts for only about 3-6 percent of its value added, yet the full value of iPhones are counted in the bilateral trade numbers.
Take a look at the iPhone X. IHS Markit estimates its components cost a total of $370.25. Of that, $110 goes to Samsung Electronics in South Korea for supplying displays. Another $44.45 goes to Japan’s Toshiba Corp and South Korea’s SK Hynix for memory chips.
Other suppliers from Taiwan, the US and Europe also take their portion, while assembly, done by contract manufacturers in China like Foxconn, represents only an estimated three to six percent of the manufacturing cost.
Current trade statistics, however, count most of the manufacturing cost in China’s export numbers, which has prompted global bodies like the World Trade Organization to consider alternative calculations that include where value is added.
…Apple shipped 61 million iPhones to the US last year, data from researchers Counterpoint and IHS Markit show, spending $258 on average to make each iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
Using a rough calculation, that implies the iPhone 7 series added $15.7bn to the US trade deficit with China last year, about 4.4 percent of the total. That’s also about 22 percent of the $70bn in mobile phones and household goods the US imported from China. – Al Jazeera
Here is a good illustration and further explanation of calculating trade based on value added rather on a gross basis from the OECD,
It is important to keep the above in perspective. But, hey, it’s politics. Throw out all rationality, no?
Upshot
Stocks are expensive and though cyclical factors remain relatively positive – earnings and growth — we are looking below the surface at potential structural shifts in the macro environment. Movements of the tectonic plates, such as shifts in long-term capital flows, valuation, and sentiment; the erosion of the liberal world economic order; secular political trends, and the long-term trajectory of interest rates, among others.
We give our worst case scenario in the tariff dispute about a 33 percent probability and believe the market has only priced in a 5 percent probability. There is much more going on than just the trade rift between the U.S and China, including growing tensions over Taiwan, the East China Seas, North Korea, and the appointment of John Bolton as the new National Security Adviser. Any or all of these could move south and feedback into trade negotiations blowing up market volatility.
Bigger picture, and more important, is the Thucydides Trap.
Thucydides’s Trap teaches us that on the historical record, war is more likely than not. From Trump’s campaign claims that China is “ripping us off” to recent announcements about his “great chemistry” with Xi, he has accelerated the harrowing roller coaster of U.S.-China relations. If the president and his national security team hope to avoid catastrophic war with China while protecting and advancing American national interests, they must closely study the lessons of the Cold War. – Graham Allison
Stay tuned.
Comments
The next crises will be in the treasuries and bond markets that will create a crises in the currency markets globally. This should begin slowly this week with the emergence of the petroyuan and accelerate through the next six months into the fall. This should bring a covenant that begins the tribulation.
The masses have been slowly conditioned to favor electronic credit over fiat currency and now are being conditioned to share all their private information on the cloud through such mediums as Facebook. Soon all private info will be required to be held in the cloud on the blockchain including all their electronic currency on their balance sheet on their IPhone which will be their complete data center and thus their means of doing commerce. All that's left is their biometrics burned into that phone to give access to the internet and you are now one with the beast as a cell number with which you communicate vocally:
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3259889/biometrics/self-sovereign-biometrics-and-the-future-of-digital-identity.html
Revelation 13:15-18 And it was given unto him to give breath to it, even to the image of the breast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as should not worship the image of the beast should be killed. (16) And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name. (18) Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast; for it is the number of a man: and his number is Six hundred and sixty and six.
We are very close to the start of many troubles controled by the lawless:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
"Green Shoots" is a failed Obama-LIBTARD notion.
In reply to This must happen by mobius8curve
I mentioned iphone situation here before. No tards will listen.
It's US multinational fucktards and you can blame it on China. After that you will blame India or other places. But with this approach, no fucking jobs are coming back.
In reply to "Green Shoots" is a failed… by pc_babe
Weighted average import tariffs around the world vs the US:
http://thesoundingline.com/there-is-a-trade-war-but-the-us-didnt-start-…
In reply to I metnioned iphones… by ne-tiger
on stock market Chump will feel the pain that is for sure ... the chinamen have done their homework it looks like ....chump watches the stock market on a daily basis
In reply to I metnioned iphones… by ne-tiger
He who has the gold rules.
In reply to "Green Shoots" is a failed… by pc_babe
My advice to you is never set foot in this building :
https://www.google.com/maps/place/666+Old+Country+Rd,+Garden+City,+NY+1…
In reply to This must happen by mobius8curve
fuck the chinks.. we don't need their grade c (crap) junk
If they export junk it is due to the manufacturing specifications given to it by the US Corporations it manufactures for. It is nearly all just contract manufacturing. This applies to the trade balance also. Very little value added remains in China, mostly just wages and a small contract manufacturing margin. The majority of the profits, via transfer pricing, and IP charges (Royalties, Trademark fees etc) get routed out of China to tax haven countries by these same US Corporations. All at the expense of the US worker of course. So get your facts straight. You're just "shooting the messenger".
In reply to fuck the chinks by Stu Elsample
Some people have that murican flag pole up their ass so deep it's it's putting pressure on the cranium and they can't see clearly what is actually happening or why. It's typical empire atitude, the world revolves around the Empire, no one else is important or has a say. me me me me
In reply to If they export junk it is… by philipat
Fuck you you you
In reply to Some people have that… by Justin Case
It hurts to hear the truth, right?
In reply to Fuck you you you by bluecollartrader
It hurts to hear the truth, right?
That is apparent by the response. Denying the truth doesn't change the facts.Romans were very much brutal assholes towards everyone else, towards the end of their rein.
In reply to It hurts to hear the truth,… by ne-tiger
China does a lot of manufacturing for foreign businesses, including U.S. companies. They ship raw materials to China. Factory workers build the final products and ship them back to the United States. In this way, a lot of China's so-called "exports" are technically American products.
In reply to fuck the chinks by Stu Elsample
American products, produced with Chinese slave labor for 1/15 the cost.
US Corporation pockets the difference and buys back its own stock to enrich the company officers and board.
Do we REALLY need China as much as they think we do?
In reply to China does a lot of… by Justin Case
fuck the chinks.. we don't need their grade c (crap) junk
I always laugh when I here that ..... They only make what we ORDER you dip shit.
In reply to fuck the chinks by Stu Elsample
just bring back the gold standard already and crush everyone whos not holding... that will reset the world ...cant give gold as welfare now can you ?
I'm a little slow, but your proposed scenario would explain why India/China are accumulating gold/industrial metals. Crashing the market via reversal/repudiation of QE WOULD constitute the greatest economic weapon of mass disruption the world has ever witnessed. Call it an economic/financial EMP, catalyzing cascading supply chain shortages and accelerating price inflation. Put that on top of the US populace that has a hand already on the trigger in terms of .gov distrust/hatred and the results would be explosive. All this takes is a one hard global character (CHINA) to start the process. I suspect that US politicians would cave rather than fight. All those guns in US citizen's hands sure does represent a problem for the corrupt DC puppeteers.
In reply to just bring back the gold… by bmw550i
My Chinese nuke option is this - Twice cooked Shineeze!.
We don't give a shit what China does. China has a big effing problem right now and it is called unemployment. The Chinese people just might start hanging the CCP members from lampposts if things get worse, which they will. Stupid communist MF'ers.
Chinese Fun Fact: One time there was epic flooding throughout the mainland killing people and fucking up the crops. In China, people were always rebelling, and one group gained prominence by saying a magic elixir would give its members powers over the weather, among other things.
The flooding didn't stop, yet this group got powerful enough and damn near toppled the government anyway.
Moral of the Story: Chinese are just yellow niggers who are good at math.
In reply to We don't give a shit what… by Fred123
I believe China owns a disarmed citizenry . . . that is well accustomed to dutifully suffering for the People's Republic. I am not aware of a Rev. Al Sharpton or Rev. Jesse Jackson who is available to 'call attention' to civil rights abuses in China. Long story short, I'm gonna bet the Chinese .gov feels pretty confident it could sort out any form of public dissent to any policy it deems strategic.
In reply to Chinese Fun Fact: One time… by Alexander De Large
The old 'give them an ox and a forty acre rice paddy in the Gobie' play, eh?
In reply to We don't give a shit what… by Fred123
Emperor Xi need Nationalist War more than West needs war with China to distract his unemployed people
In reply to We don't give a shit what… by Fred123
Consequently, China’s credit bubble is arguably less dangerous than those in the US, EU, UK, and even in Japan. However, credit bubble there is, and it is part of a global credit cycle that afflicts all fiat currencies. Undoubtedly, the Chinese authorities are aware of this danger, evidenced by their repeated actions to contain credit-fuelled speculation before it gets out of hand.
At some point, China will need to abandon foreign exchange support of the dollar, because the dollar’s purchasing power measured in commodities is likely to continue its decline. This policy is making the raw materials China needs more expensive priced in yuan.
Eventually, gold will rise to a level where the Chinese are prepared to set a conversion rate. Expect China to use its control over physical gold markets to achieve it at a time of its own choosing. Departing the $1300 price level could be the start of the move towards there objective.
Some people just can't understand that China now employs capitalist and socialist economic policies! Its ridiculous! How can people be so stupid! China has been reforming from communism for 30+ years now. So many people never change their mind, but never over something so stupid! its not like this is up for debate, 10 minutes on google will show anyone that China is no longer 100% communist. This seems mainly stupid muricans that have just come out of a beer and sports induced coma.
In reply to We don't give a shit what… by Fred123
And let me guess, the best way for us to protect ourselves is to buy some silver coins, right?
Because when you have no wealth, it is important to buy silver coins to store your wealth.
Most mail order coinage dealers accept credit cards./s
In reply to And let me guess, the best… by Alexander De Large
Also trade a month of the family's rice for shiny metals. /s
In reply to Most mail order coinage… by Arnold
it is important to buy silver coins to store your wealth. If you don't have any wealth, you have nothing to store. Anyone that has a brain slightly larger than a chicken knows this.
It appears that for you it's just going to be "bend over and take it like a man". Majority of muricans are clueless in the financial arena. Mike Dice proved that on YouTube. Murican Guberment has spent many years brain washing the inhabitants of their empire, that gold is not better than USD and that gold is a pet rock. Many ignorant people trust their Gov't. Those that know the Gov't always lies, did manage to accumulate some wealth and will need a safe harbour to ensure that the value of their wealth doesn't go the way of currency to it's intrinsic value. ZERO!!! No wealth, no worries about storing nothing. Get some toilet paper to wipe yoar ass. It's gonna be ruff for you.
In reply to And let me guess, the best… by Alexander De Large
I didn't know we were in a seller's market.
Selling to China. China is buyers market.
In reply to I didn't know we were in a… by Cardinal Fang
Trump (the great negotiator) is getting played by Xi. Trump and Munchkin are out of their league and they don't even know it.
Did anyone watch the statement from Wilber Ross Friday - you got to be kidding me!!
no but i made a wilbur ross meme:
https://postimg.org/image/uti5hmbef/
In reply to Trump (the great negotiator)… by DavidFL
trump never had the ballz for a full on trade war, he just wanted to use the threat of one to make a better deal. I still plan to boycott china if at all possible.
The dollar took a nose dive today. The dollar on the exchange went from 6.34 yuan to the dollar last week to 6.278 this morning. 90 days ago, the dollar exchanged for 6.55 yuan. The dollar is dying.
A lot of "what ifs" dug up and delivered 8 different ways all from some opinion piece
futures are bouncing
roll with it
China is a paper tiger..Trump knows that..the elite who have run DC for years know it..but Trump is tired of fuking main street and getting the rich richer while they do. China Debt is the elites problem..FRN's value must be maintained.
What is Trump's gambit?? we will have to see..genius or idiot? time will tell.
Based on your statement, it is obvious you have never been to China.
In reply to China is a paper tiger… by overmedicatedu…
what part of my statement do you disagree?? and yes I have been to HK, and have many Taiwanese and Chinese friends.
In reply to Based on your statement, it… by DavidFL
As long as we can trade confetti for junk, all is well.
Dumping treasuries devalues the dollar.
Dollar devaluation increases Chinese unemployment.
Chinese peasants that abandon their farms during industrialization tend to riot when unemployed.
Less trade equals unruly peasants.
Try to put a lid on 1.4 billion unruly anything.
"Chinese peasants that abandon their farms during industrialization tend to riot when unemployed". Perhaps its something that the U.S. should be doing, rather than being unemployed and resorting to opiate addictions. Afterall, by BLS's own figures, America has 95 million working aged people not participating in the work force. That is a far greater percentage than what China has.
In reply to As long as we can trade… by Kokulakai
that's why .gov probably subsidizes/funds pornhub,com
In reply to "Chinese peasants that… by Chief Joesph
"As long as we can trade confetti for junk, all is well."
The banks have been using the printing press and so called "money" produced out of thin air to exchange for real and tangible assets for years and years. Soon the game will be over when people figure out they'd rather have the tangible assets than a worthless dollar. In the meantime, China used the same game against the US with the US own currency, by turning invented and worthless US paper into a manufacturing powerhouse with its accompanying military. Greed and avarice has poisoned the minds of US leaders. The US will now choke and die on its own worthless dollar.
In reply to "Chinese peasants that… by Chief Joesph
Oh please, what a lot of nonsense. I hope the author has to pay to have this drivel published so at least someone gets some benefit to having this nonsense put up on the ZH board.
First, about the selling of Treasury holdings the Chinese have, its a non-starter. The US Federal Reserve will suck up every one of these securities the Chinese decide to sell, and then the Chinese will have to deal with the ramifications of trying to drive up interest rate costs in the US.
Remember, these tariffs represent a little more than 10% of China's trade surplus with the US. If they decide to retaliate, and evoke a trade war, guess who stands to suffer most ? The side with the surplus that quickly will shrink. China already has a huge external debt even though they enjoy a trillion dollar trade surplus with the world. Once you get away from the coastal areas, the country is still 100 years behind, depending on human labor farming and dirt road transportation. They cannot afford to lose a significant chunk of their $800 billion trade surplus with the US because they cannot replace that consumption anywhere in the world. And they need whatever money they can continue to make on the surplus after the tariffs kick in.
The wiser minds in the Forbidden City know its best to shut the fuck up and accept the modest tariffs rather than to really get the US angry and have to deal with a $250 or $400 billion a year hit to their surplus, which the US easily could do and benefit from in short order.
What the Chinese should be doing is using their trade surpluses not to build skyscrapers in Shanghai, but rather to build roads and factories in the western two thirds of the country. The Chinese need to develop a middle class and alleviate infrastructural pressures from their coastal cities. They will not be able to survive for long with their present economic model because their trading partners will not tolerate progressively larger trade deficits with China. There comes a point where the benefits of cheap imports are overcome by the costs involved, and that inflection point is rapidly approaching with respect to the world's trade with China. When it becomes too expensive to hire a painter, you paint yourself.
China has developed a great benefit from its trade with the world, but that trade is not unlimited in scope. The Chinese now have to begin thinking about how to provide for themselves using their own resources in addition to their trade surpluses. Retaliation does not advance this objective. Using their resources more strategically does.
Just become the net seller of US treasury.. to teach Trump a lesson.
Xi calls US bluff.
In reply to Just become the net seller… by Fake Trump
gee, don't want appear a dumb-cluck but what does ROW mean ? ... Google fails me
ps: rest of world -ok !
goes to show, read the fly dirt ... rather, fine print ... guess who's just looking at the pictures
In reply to gee, don't want appear a… by gunzeon
Doesn"t anybody remember the 3T$ (plus interest) UNPAID war debt that China still owes us from WWII????
If China wants to inflict pain on us for finally acting to end/oppose their perpetual cheating and frauds, we can simply credit their UNPAID account as treasury bond redemptions (with interest) for their myriad frauds.
The UNPAID interest on the WWII war debt should be humungous by now. It is probably the only way we will ever be paid by the Chinese deadbeats! and, of course that UNPAID outstanding war debt should be adjusted for the decades of dollar degradation inflicted by the FED Beast!!
If there's enough left over, we can have the Chinese pay to build the wall. Then they can go to the Mexicans for repayment.
In reply to Doesn"t anybody remember the… by hootowl