Could Africa Adopt A Single Digital Currency?

Authored by Michael Kern via SafeHaven.com,
Following a meeting of the African Union in Rwanda where 44 countries gathered to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area treaty, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made a bold suggestion: a single currency for Africa.
Ramaphosa’s suggestion comes as part of a larger push for open borders and a more united continent.
The idea was first floated in 1991, with the formation of the African Economic Committee (AEC), a full 8 years before the euro was introduced to the European Union. The goals of the AEC were clear; free trade in a single market under a central bank. While the idea of a continent under one currency failed to materialize at the time, the need for such a platform is clear.
Currently, there are over 40 different currencies in Africa, and many are struggling to maintain value. The continent has faced countless economic woes, with Zimbabwe being the most notable. In 2008, , Zimbabwe saw its national currency soar to a staggering inflation rate of 89 sextillion percent, leading to a confusing system utilizing South African rand, U.S. dollars, UK pound sterling, Indian rupees, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan, and even Zimbabwe’s own attempt at digital currencies, the zollar.
The idea of digital currencies is beginning to take off in Africa, with South Africa leading the charge.
With the downturn of the Rand last year, the country saw a surge of interest in bitcoin. Werner van Rooyen, an executive at Luno, South Africa’s most popular Bitcoin exchange, noted:
"When there is a nosedive in‚ say the exchange rate for the Rand‚ you'll often notice a downtrend in other industries like the stock market or the housing market. Bitcoin has been found as one of the assets with the lowest correlation to other asset classes."
While South Africa may be the continent’s crypto-hub, BitMari and Avesta are two payment solutions companies looking to simplify Africa’s currency conundrum. BitMari’s most innovative product is a Pan-African bitcoin wallet, available in multiple languages, including a number of the continent’s indigenous languages, allowing users to connect, transfer money, and send remittances throughout the world. Avesta, on the other hand, is racing to launch the continent’s first crypto-debit card.
President Ramaphosa’s suggestion, however, could take these startups’ ideas to the next level. Though, instead of bitcoin, these transfers could be made with a single African currency.
Ramaphosa has not yet unveiled a plan for the currency, though there is a high probability that it will be digital.
He explained:
“We will begin to interface with the idea and notion of a single currency, possibly even a digital currency, and it’s possible that a digital currency will precede a real single currency because it is easier than having a proper full currency.”
The implications of a single African digital currency are vast. The idea could drastically simply trade both within Africa and on the international level. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are said to allow nations the opportunity to leapfrog into an even economic playing field, Africa is eager to give it a try.
Ramaphosa is optimistic about the possibilities.
“It may take time, it may take years, but it’s interesting that something that we never spoke about in the past, we are now talking about. Because people always had a sense of sovereignty around their own currency, feeling that their currency is about their sovereignty, their nationhood, but people are now thinking beyond the borders of their own nation.”
Comments
It's called KickWhitePeopleOutAndStarveToDeathCoin.
Do NOT trust them.
It smacks of EU thinking, dressed up in Crypto Currency decoration.
If it's fiat, and not backed by real assets (PM), it's just another CB scam.
In reply to It's called… by ACP
I agree. It's a huge mistake for Africa to adopt a single currency. Or any currency for that matter. They should just stick to killing white farmers. That's all they are good at.
In reply to Do NOT trust them by HRClinton
A single currency for Africa is a fine idea.
just don’t let the leaders of any African nations be in charge of issuing it.
In reply to I agree. It's a huge mistake… by bigbenbillybob
It did not end well for the last guy who tried it (I believe he got a bayonet up the ass). "We came, we saw, he died".
In reply to A by stacking12321
Smacks of cargo cult. Yummy.
In reply to Do NOT trust them by HRClinton
Remember that they're continent was divided up in 1884-1885 by the European powers with a ruler and pencil, irrespective of tribal lands or history. The sheer horror of much of colonial rule is blithely forgotten, look at the history of the Belgians in the Congo or the Portugese in Angola and Mozambique.
When the majority of the colonial powers pulled out in the 50's and 60's they literally did so overnight, leaving enourmous power vacuums thus causing the raging wars of the 50's, 60's and 70's. Much of the traditional tribal structures had been destroyed so in essence they had the start over, creating imitations of the colonisers political and law systems but without the benefit of relevant history and historical relevance (industrial revolution.)
Many just insult these people off hand with "Negro" remarks without thought. Many of these places had complex cultures and trade routes going back thousands of years before the colonisers came along, from Dar-es-salaam/Tanganyika to Benin, from Sub-saharan countries to the Mediterranian. They had armies to match the Crusaders and gave the colonisers a hard time even without their firepower. They had in the more advanced cultures schools of philosophy, agriculture, metal work etc etc. Everything that you would expect from an advanced people.
It was virtually all destroyed. And you wonder why they are lost and trying to find their way. They had the heart ripped out from their cultures...literally, and then they were forced onto bended knee and their will bent to another cultures purpose.
Are you surprised they want to get along on their own now??
In reply to It's called… by ACP
So its all whitey's fault once again.
In reply to Remember that they're… by Pinot-Noir
All the Negro day traders I know enter the market mid-day and buy beer and lottery tickets
Hahahaha. Lakwanda coin!
hey- if moamar was still around it'd be gold backed.
the key question is who will be allowed to print it
The reality on the ground precludes a single currency. There is too much corruption, nepotism and tribalism for a single currency to work. They would all kill each other vying over control and disagreements.
Isn't that daily life, now?
In reply to The reality on the ground… by ZackSelzman
"Though, instead of bitcoin, these transfers could be made with a single African currency."
And this currency will be a dumpster fire because it will be a fiat currency that they can 'mint' into oblivion unlike bitcoin.
I can see it now, a bunch of corrupt broke African countries all racing each other to mint this one new AFrican EuRO (call it the Afro) to oblivion.
I wonder how they will make bananas go digital.
Negrocoin, they should call it. (They hate the white man so much, they would rather starve themselves to death, just to have the pleasure of kicking out all whites from SA back to Europe. Naming it Negrocoin would be pretty good choice to describe where it comes from and where it will be going. Maybe the white SA's should take some land and split from the Negroids on the bases of freedom from racial oppression and crime against them.)
You are so right because white Europeans only brought peace and tranquility to Africa.
In reply to Negrocoin. by LoveTruth
As if Africa had peace and tranquillity before.
The history of black Africa is one of unrelenting butchery.
In reply to You are so right because… by dogfish
They hate whitey but all want to live in Europe under whitey rule. Go figure.
In reply to Negrocoin. by LoveTruth
ConCoin? Nigerian419Coin?
Average Negro brain (sub-saharan) can produce an IQ rating of 70-75. Good luck with that brainpower running modern day civilized societies. (I asked a few years ago a black boy from US who was about to become 5th grader, how much was 5x7, he replied with confidence 23, asked him another question 5x5, this time the reply was like 47 ...... Math and science are racist things invented by the whites to oppress and offend black people.)
A white genocide backed coin
i'm hoping el-sisi tells him to go fuck himself.
so. i'm sure china can get behind this. right? the "S" in BRICS is south africa. this BRICS thing is a go. right?
Again, as is always the fucking case on ZH, no fucking serious conversation, or debate can take place when Africa and blacks are concerned. The narrative outside of the IQ debate, is utterly fucking infantile and biased.
These debates takes place inside the same fucking bubble, by the same people who castigate countries like Venezuela, Argentina and Zimbabwe for printing money, then dismiss and ignore the trillions Uncle scam prints, while having a complete fucking disconnect between these countries currencies going to the shitter, while the USSA can print trillions backed by nothing and no adverse market reaction to the dollar. Fuck you Trumptard morons.
The west is being scalped by the same entities that scalped Africa, the Middle east and South East Asia. If this forum had any sense, knowing the behaviour of the banksters, we should be supporting this African move. I repeatedly say it on this forum to death ears, the Africans, the Arabs, South America, Central America, Asia and now Europe and North America, share the same bankster enemy.
Instead I read Lakwanda, Negrocoin coin and more bovine-manure along these lines. At least these low IQ niggers are trying something to free themselves, what are our high IQ European leaders doing? That's right, our leaders like dear Orange Jesus and Theresa May, are help[ing to enslave us in debt, sucking the balls of our Zionist bankster masters and war puppeteers. The world is changing before our fucking eyes, our advantages are being eroded fucking weekly, while you morons laugh and ridicule, new positions are being made and our power is waning.
ANYTHING that will disintermediate the banking cartel, I fully endorse, as making them weaker in Africa, makes them weaker in Europe and the USSA, but you fuckers can't see that. Instead your predictable ambivalence when blacks are concerned and ridicule, will empower them in Africa, without fucking realising that making them stronger and continue as normal in Africa, will only aid them into subduing whites in the long term.
Look what the banksters did to us in Greece and the Ukraine? They did an Africa on these 2 countries, but laugh away you fucking morons, because they have gutted these countries almost to a shell, while many of you fools blamed it on socialism. And yes, I won't ever fucking forget when the Ukraine crisis first broke out, you fucking fools supported the Ukrainians, you dumb fucking bastards. I was one of the tiny few that supported Russia from the outset, because I knew who they players were. Even my brothers on Stormfront were duped and supported the Ukrainians and Rightsektor at first. Do you know where the banksters perfected their skills? Places like Africa. But you fuckers are so brainwashed, you thought payday and emergency loan rates over 1000% was acceptable, allowing the banksters to rape us. At least the libtards scream about that. What do you cunts do? Average IQ pricks.