Cryptos Crash Near 2018 Lows - Bitcoin Below $8,000 After Twitter Ad Ban

After a brief moment of strength after Friday's 'close', cryptocurrencies are tumbling once again...
Legging down to 2018 lows in the last few minutes...
As Bitcoin tumbles back below $8,000...
There is no clear catalyst for the move but it appears that headlines about Twitter banning advertisements for initial coin offerings and token sales on its social-media platform, which is really just incremental confirmation of the March 9th news, are driving the leg down.
“Advertisement of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement Monday.
“We know that this type of content is often associated with deception and fraud, both organic and paid, and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner.”
Comments
What difference does it make?
Just trust the doom-porn and buy the dip, bitches!
With no intrinsic value whatsoever, what could possibly go wrong?
Gold up Cryptos down. Bit turds tearing their hair out
One gram of silver is small and real while you have to keep that full faith and credit feeling with the crypt digits ledger bs system
FAKE NEWS!!! This is just the anti-science, jealous, loser, no-coiners trying to get fiat to take back control from Bitcoin. Bitcoin will win by far! Going to the MOON!!!!
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
Fake News or Fake Coin ?
So I would love to have you explain to me how my reluctance to accept this experimental concept as a store of value makes me anti-science.............
besides the OBVIOUS point you have made about being a loser.
EDIT: still waiting on the science that explains Bitcoin becoming the One TRUE Store of Value.
ICO are not illegal. Why has the crypto space not filed lawsuits?
480 BILLION in wealth has been wiped out in Cryptocurrencies since the peak. Keep buying the dip mo fo's. lol
Market capitalization at the peak was around 780 BILLION but is currently sitting at around 300 BILLION.
Look around. If you cant determine who the sucker is its probably you.
Coinista is the dude that sold his house 4 BTC in December. Do not take away his delusion or he will kill himself. Wait, please do take away his delusions. PLEASE. Pretty PLEASE. Just take away his delusion already!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Personally I don’t want to see Coinista or anyone get fleeced. Hopefully they can get out at better prices, the real question is how long that takes.
I can’t shake the feeling that this is how the cashless society will begin; a nightmare for those who know about freedom.
The constitution clearly states that only gold and silver are to be money. The cripto market has made many people very wealthy, it’s just not for me.
You can't get out at a better price unless someone else gets in at a worse price; ie: someone somewhere will always get fleeced.
We can say the same for sticks, bonds, currencies or commodities.
Since BC hit the scene, there have been several severe corrections that had turned out to be great entry points. Time will tell if this is another such set up, or if it’s tulip time.
I’d rather metals and thousands of years of history as a more stable store of value. However, if I sense another good timing move, I might get some on this next cycle. 5-10% might make sense for me.
Let's see -- one pretend bitcoin for 8,000 or more than 8000 one gram silver bars? No contest much easier to sleep at night with fractional silver
that's one helluva pillow, fella
Anti-science? When so called science is corrupted by big government fiat then it is no longer science
It will become crystal clear that the smart money is moving out of stocks into Gold in preparation for the next correction.
*Of course all the stupid money will be buying into crypto,because the only cure for stupid is mass suicide.
Is that you Andy Hoffman ??.. 🤔
Observation: The VALUE is not in the bitcoin, but in the underlying BLOCK CHAIN technology used to make BITCOIN a reality.
That JAPANESE man who was referenced in previous ZH article looking pretty smart about right now have liquidated all of his BITCOIN holdings earlier in the year.
Remember just 5+ years ago, BITCOIN was $50 and today it is over $7000+. People have lost their collective minds if they bought at 50 and have not yet liquidated.
Just think of all the poor cabbies that were touting and buying the crapto's. Poof, life savings gone.
You forget most biturds are prematurely bald
Gold up half a % lol.
As a store of value that is good.
And what about those crypto stores of value ???
BTC -6.5%
ETH -10%
RIP -8.6%
BCH -8.3%
LTC -10.3%
IOTA -9.7%
That crypto basket is making gold's status as a store of value a little shinier IMO.
Not really. Gold hasn't kept up with inflation at all since its ATH.
Anyone who tells you crypto is a store of value is delusional. It IS money, but money that is suffering under the effect of massive systematic fraud that needs to be purged so real adoption can continue.
For ANY crypto to be universally accepted as "money" it must stabilize in "value" to the point at which it is possible to transact in.
Money, to function properly, MUST be a "store of value", so to say that crypto is money but not a store of value is a delusion.
"Money" or not, Gold is ONE OF A KIND and will ALWAYS be so.
I got both. Don’t want dollars
"Paging Kim Jong-Un, paging Kim Jong-Un!
Please take the first train home and return to your trading desk!
Paging Kim Jong-Un...!"
Pretty soon Matrix System will step in and make Kleptos skyrocket. Matrix loves Digital Kleptos. Get used to them because one way or the other they will be forced upon you. The best slave is the one who thinks he is not a slave.
It's going up to 100K or higher. I know it. We just have to break through that 20K resistance point and the sky is the limit.
Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies are all ponzi schemes. They collapse without new buyers. Cryptos are too unstable to be used by businesses.
More and more people are waking up to this crypto scam and are cashing out!
" More and more people are waking up to this crypto scam and are cashing out! "
Source?
Thought not :D
First you say more people are "cashing out", then you say cryptos "collapse without new buyers". So, how can they "cash out" if there are no "new buyers"? Logic ain't your strong-suit, right Lester?
The existing holders can buy more, because they think 'the dip is temporary. If I liked Bitcoin at 10k, I should love it at 8k, right?'
Existing holders are not new buyers.
Old buyers are cashing out. Have you cashed out yet?
How can old buyers cash out if there are no new buyers? Simple question....
I've cashed out a fraction of my 11,500% profit - enough to pay off the mortgage, buy a few cars for the family and not to have to worry about money ever again :D.
You?
"..not have to worry about money ever again"
Good luck with that,
sounds a little spaced out.
If you sold made a profit on BTC then kudos to you.
If you are a stubborn HODL'er then you deserve to get wiped out.
You forgot to mention your favorite folks at the IRS needing money from "bitcoin tax cheats" to fund endless wars for Israel.
Apparently none, since she's not wearing an orange jump suit yet...
They don’t want the wrong people buying until the banks are ready
Lost all my crypto in a recent boating accident.
It's money!
Hey McAfee, you want fries with that dick?
Graft, theft, and corruption.
Feels like home.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-23/visualizing-rising-problem-cr…
He only said that because he is transgender .... and it's already gone
BTFD
Bite The Fucking Dick?
whales are pumping and dumping almost every time
Sometime this week ZH will post something that "explains" the drop. Mark it.
edit: oh rofl, I didnt even read the OP, already the "cause" is there.
But but ... it's the future?
That's why they are attacking it
