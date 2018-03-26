Cryptos Crash Near 2018 Lows - Bitcoin Below $8,000 After Twitter Ad Ban

After a brief moment of strength after Friday's 'close', cryptocurrencies are tumbling once again...

Legging down to 2018 lows in the last few minutes...

As Bitcoin tumbles back below $8,000...

There is no clear catalyst for the move but it appears that headlines about Twitter banning advertisements for initial coin offerings and token sales on its social-media platform, which is really just incremental confirmation of the March 9th news, are driving the leg down.

“Advertisement of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement Monday. “We know that this type of content is often associated with deception and fraud, both organic and paid, and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner.”

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph