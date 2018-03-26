Cryptos Crash Near 2018 Lows - Bitcoin Below $8,000 After Twitter Ad Ban

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:21

After a brief moment of strength after Friday's 'close', cryptocurrencies are tumbling once again...

Legging down to 2018 lows in the last few minutes...

 

As Bitcoin tumbles back below $8,000...

 

There is no clear catalyst for the move but it appears that headlines about Twitter banning advertisements for initial coin offerings and token sales on its social-media platform, which is  really just incremental confirmation of the March 9th news, are driving the leg down.

“Advertisement of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement Monday.

“We know that this type of content is often associated with deception and fraud, both organic and paid, and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner.”

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Comments

manofthenorth Coinista Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

Fake News or Fake Coin ?

So I would love to have you explain to me how my reluctance to accept this experimental concept as a store of value makes me anti-science.............

besides the OBVIOUS point you have made about being a loser.

EDIT: still waiting on the science that explains Bitcoin becoming the One TRUE Store of Value.

BlackChicken lookslikecraptome Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

Personally I don’t want to see Coinista or anyone get fleeced.  Hopefully they can get out at better prices, the real question is how long that takes.

I can’t shake the feeling that this is how the cashless society will begin; a nightmare for those who know about freedom.

The constitution clearly states that only gold and silver are to be money.  The cripto market has made many people very wealthy, it’s just not for me. 

BlackChicken thisandthat Mon, 03/26/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

We can say the same for sticks, bonds, currencies or commodities.

Since BC hit the scene, there have been several severe corrections that had turned out to be great entry points.  Time will tell if this is another such set up, or if it’s tulip time.

I’d rather metals and thousands of years of history as a more stable store of value.  However, if I sense another good timing move, I might get some on this next cycle.  5-10% might make sense for me.

GUS100CORRINA Coinista Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

Cryptos Crash Near 2018 Lows - Bitcoin Below $8,000 After Twitter Ad Ban

Observation: The VALUE is not in the bitcoin, but in the underlying BLOCK CHAIN technology used to make BITCOIN a reality. 

That JAPANESE man who was referenced in previous ZH article looking pretty smart about right now have liquidated all of his BITCOIN holdings earlier in the year.

Remember just 5+ years ago, BITCOIN was $50 and today it is over $7000+. People have lost their collective minds if they bought at 50 and have not yet liquidated. 

manofthenorth tmosley Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

For ANY crypto to be universally accepted as "money" it must stabilize in "value" to the point at which it is possible to transact in.

Money, to function properly, MUST be a "store of value", so to say that crypto is money but not a store of value is a delusion.

"Money" or not, Gold is ONE OF A KIND and will ALWAYS be so.

 

 