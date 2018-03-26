Dear America: Please Stop This Shit. Signed, The Rest Of The World.

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Steemit.com,
They want you arguing over who should and shouldn't be called a terrorist based on what ideology you subscribe to and what color the latest killer's skin was.
They do not want you talking about the way the label "terrorist" itself is being used to justify unconstitutional detentions, torture, mass surveillance, and wars.
They want you arguing over whether to support the Democrats because the Republicans will take civil rights away from disempowered groups or Republicans because the Democrats will take away your guns and force you to bake gay wedding cakes.
They don't want you talking about the fact that both parties advance Orwellian surveillance, neoliberal exploitation and neoconservative bloodshed in a good cop/bad cop extortion scheme to keep Americans cheerleading for their own enslavement.
They want you arguing about whether Trump did or did not collude with Russia.
They do not want you looking at what preexisting agendas the CNN/CIA Russia narratives are advancing and who stands to benefit from them.
They want everyone fighting over table scraps while they pour unfathomable riches into expanding and bolstering their empire. They psychologically brutalize you with propaganda day in and day out, and then expect you to look to them for protection from the phantoms they invented.
They don't want you paying attention to the growing number of signsthat the current administration is gearing up for a major military bloodbath which may lead our species into a third and final world war.
They want you talking about Stormy Daniels instead.
And by "they" I of course mean the loose transnational alliance of plutocrats and defense/intelligence agencies who control the US-centralized empire, whose primary agenda is always to expand their own power and influence.
The "they" in question are aware that their empire is (according to their own data) entering post-primacy, which will lead to the rise of a multipolar world in which the US-centralized empire suddenly has rivals which can compete on equal footing for resources, assets and allies. Unless they do something very drastic very soon.
This arrival at post-primacy just so happened to coincide with the choice in 2016 between a warmongering establishment stalwart whom the DNC and media propaganda machine tried to force into the White House at great expense, and a billionaire who knew what people wanted to hear and has proven himself to be every bit the violent empire loyalist that his opponent would have been.
The election was fake and meaningless. Both candidates are owned and operated by the same unelected power establishment.
Now the Trump administration is being filled with more and more bloodthirsty neoconservatives of the same strain which backed Hillary Clinton, who are being promoted to higher and higher positions within that administration. Longtime Iran and Russia hawk Mike Pompeo's promotion into Hillary Clinton's old job as Secretary of State was quickly followed by the elevation of John Bolton, easily the most virulent neoconservative war hawk in Washington, to the position of National Security Advisor.
There were many perfectly qualified candidates who could have served as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, but Trump selected the two most violent neoconservatives on the menu. There is no reason to do such a thing unless wars are planned; none of the countless feeble arguments I'm seeing from Trump apologists come anywhere close to a convincing argument to the contrary. All John Bolton does is war. You don't appoint him to the leading advisory position on national security unless war is what you want.
In response to all this, Trump's political opponents are of course talking about what he did with his penis.
As of this writing, #StormyDanielsDay is the top US trend on Twitter. I don't know what #StormyDanielsDay is. I don't care what#StormyDanielsDay is. Neither should you. Neither should anyone else.
Please stop this shit, America. If the US war machine goes after Iran or Russia it will likely mean a world war against multiple nuclear-armed countries, which could very easily send our species the way of the dinosaurs should a nuke get deployed in the fog of war. We don't have time to focus on Stormy fucking Daniels.
Those most fiendishly devoted to the service of the empire would rather take that risk than see the US lose its dominant role on the global stage; for them there is no difference between the end of their empire and the end of their lives. From their point of view they are fighting for their lives, and they are willing to take all-or-nothing gambles with the lives of every terrestrial organism in order to win.
We are staring down the barrel of world war and possible extinction. This should deeply impact the hearts and minds of Trump's opponents and his supporters. Stop arguing about Stormy fucking Daniels and spread awareness about things that really matter.
Comments
Dear America: Please Stop This Shit. Signed, The Rest Of The World.
My response: I AGREE COMPLETELY. The myriad of CRAP we are seeing in America is OUT OF CONTROL.
Everyone is doing what is right in their own eyes!!!! Gee, sounds a lot like the Book of Judges and we know how that ended!! NOT WELL!!
This is what we call a MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE paradise.
Fuck the rest of the world.
Signed, John Bolton
America ruins the world to rule it.
The exceptional nation. Exceptional in eevil. Peerless actually.
Off topic but Parkland Student David Hogg confirmed was not even at the school when the shooting happened. He is larping about being a survivor.
https://streamable.com/s4nap
funny headline
Here was the original narrative: http://archive.is/xosJP
Imagine if ZH let you up or downvote their clickbait articles?
here is hogg lying about being in the school when shots started
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1Tg9DjDJdg&feature=youtu.be
In other words, "Why can't you control your testosterone and serve the vagina?"
Because taking political advice from women has worked so well so far.
I would...
If I could....
But I can't...
So I won't.
Good point - bunch of psychopaths is running world toward big war while whole nation is discussing a whore.
Who cares? fuck the USA bullshit
The lying little faggot will be right at home in the FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) just like his daddy was.
TungstenBars, interesting. I wonder what he or his FBI dad knew that others didn't?
As if American's have any control over America.
but they have a viagra dick about their 2nd amendment, and how it is useful to combat tyranny!
These cowards won't see a boot in their teeth, they'll declare it ice cream.
Sounds like a great 2020 Campaign ad!
Jaysus, are you still on the hasbarra payroll after your ultimate failure?
Signed Henery P. John Bolton, Chickenhawk and Vietnam Draft dodger, and bestest friend to Cheato Benito Trump, also a shameless Chickenhawk and Draft dodger.
Send the cowards to Damascus and let Basher Assad decide where they should lead their troopers and prove their Fox News style courage.
You already had a police state, you just didn't admit it.
With the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly leading the propaganda 24/7/365.
Do you folks even realize that outside of the US bubble your idea of a "liberal" is considered to be a right winger? There is no political "left" in America. Your "Marxist" fever dreams are shadows conjured up by a different set of media who want to control you *exactly* like CNN, just with different obedience commands. FFS, 2016 had two *SHITTY* warmonger candidates who mostly argued about how to rule the world and who to kill first. There was some vague lip service to everything else. Wake up!
Despite being the only developed western country to have (legal) access to guns, they shoo seem well corralled.
Yes, we are. I'm so glad I'm a weirdo
Seems all the peeps who lose the plot wanna go after a teacher who gave them a D in math, or were bullied years back.
Surely, like the nice sane man, forget his name, who flew his plane into an IRS building ( from memory ) should be the norm. There's millions pissed at (chose a Candidate from any one of the Two4One Parties ), these political/media/banking cockroach cartels strut around, robbing us blind, and yet, the 3rd Grade teacher is the only one who gets it.
It's not bloody fair. Please start killing your parasitical cockroaches and leave teachy & kids alone.
EXACTLY.
I'd say about 1/2 of ZH's regulars are the kind of people who think that Obama was a "leftist" because he tried to cement corporate control of healthcare and that the media is "liberal" because they are pro-gay.
Some people are just not capable of following the money. (((Some others))) are.
Wrong. War-mongering is a left-wing activity. The left seeks hegemony. The left seeks unlimited power to control the citizen and his or her thoughts. The left promises utopia if only that unconverted guy who is minding his own business can be re-educated or, failing that, liquidated. The Marxists who seized Russia spoke of global revolution and their aspirations to make it happen at every turn. You can look back as far as WWII - the US did not become a first-class hegemon until the Roosevelt administration. The State Department of that administration was crawling with leftists. The only people in Congress during that era who did not jump on the bandwagon for war were the most conservative Republicans. The neocons are warmed-over leftists. Their godfather (Irving Kristol) traced the roots of his political thought to Leon Trotsky. Their aspiration to dominate the globe with their ideology and erase other, competing models of social organization is no different in principle than the Bolsheviks' desire to impose theirs. They wrap their aspirations in somewhat different rhetoric, but their aims are unchanged. The problem is not that we lack a left-wing. It is that we lack a meaningful alternative to one.
Did you notice that the one time during Trump's presidency that Schumer and Pelosi fell silent was when he lobbed cruise missiles into Syria following an obvious false flag? How on earth did you conclude that leftist = non-interventionist?
The only parts of American society that would qualify as Marxist are the law enforcement/military "make work" jobs program and Wall Street.
The rest of us live in a corporate feudalistic death match.
America ruins the world to rule it
Its backfiring,. the USA is an archaic shithole of niggers and wiggers and its crumbling.
All the while you Douche (Dutch) are servicing all the Mohammedan immigrants that you can get your mouth around....
The United States of Jewmerica is the golem the Jews built to help them control the world. But this one is starting to slip out of the (((master's))) control, like all golems eventually do.
God help anyone or anything that gets in its way. Trump is trying desperately to get control of this thing but there's an increasingly likely chance that he's just going to wind up being collateral damage. Everyone should be praying that he can somehow figure out how to do the job that White americans elected him to do.
The Kraken lives.
> Everyone should be praying that he can somehow figure out how to do the job that White americans elected him to do.
Maybe pray to grow a few brain cells?
Obamacare not ended.
9/11 not resolved.
Trump supports fake shootings (Vegas, Parkland, etc.).
No one in jail.
No wall built.
No wars ended.
No pizzagate investigation.
No Seth Rich investigation.
No Scalia investigation.
Off-the-charts debts.
Bump stocks banned.
etc.
When did Donnyboy say he was going to "resolve 9/11"...
I agree about the wall though - build the thing and keep out the illegals... keep out the Muzzies while we are at is too please
So lemme get this straight. Trump, who has consistently surrounded himself with Zionists and Jews (all the way down to his kids spouses), who falls all over himself for Bibi, who is on the same foreign policy track as Hillary, is fighting some jewish deep state? Is that correct?
bingo wingo zippy zapp. lights a buzzen and the siren whirling, a fuken winner...
jackpot comment!Q!
plus at least 1...
You say whaaaa . . . ? Trump can barely piss straight on a good day!
There is no survival of a nuclear war. The Strangelove elites think they can hide in their bunkers and survive their idiocy. It was 1962 when Robert Kennedy refused to move his family to government nuclear shelter during the Cuban missile crisis. He said after a nuclear war "the world would not be worth living in". There are those that think moving to the Southern Hemisphere guarantees safety. Climate and tides will just arrange a slower death. Government will be the death of us all.
We need to be more like Switzerland, and less like America.
Whaddabout Biiilllllll??
This ain't about Bill. This is Windsock Donald's turn on the Dart Board.
But how are we supposed to stop talking about "Stormy Daniels" when every other story ZeroHedge puts out is about her?
Skip the articles; just look at the pictures and move on. She has YUGE pupils. Wowie. Next!
and quite the gash...
Daniels says the agreement was appealing because it meant she would receive some money but also not have to worry about the effect the revelation of the affair would have on her child who was now old enough to watch the news. She signed the agreement eleven days before the election. (I just hope her daughter doesn't google "stormy daniels anal scenes" now that she reads.)
Stormy Daniels: I realized exactly what I'd gotten myself into. And I was like, "Ugh, here we go." (LAUGH) And I just felt like maybe-- (LAUGH) it was sort of-- I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone's room alone and I just heard the voice in my head, "well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this."
Anderson Cooper: You were 27, he was 60. Were you physically attracted to him?
Stormy Daniels: No.
Hey.. lets be honest this was good TV at it's finest, no wonder I cut the cord!
can't we all just get along?
The Russians Are Cumming...
60's redux, fuken-eh. some shit never wears out.
Tell the American Media....they are the ones stirring up the @#$%.
I'm happy with how smoothly the US is progressing after a decade or two of pure dysfunction.