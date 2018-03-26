Dollar Dumps To 6-Week Lows As Stock Rebound Stalls

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 07:45

The late-day 300-plus-point plunge in The Dow (and the rest of the market) has been slowly but surely erased overnight as the machines gently run stops ahead of the open.

Interestingly, stocks stalled after President Trump tweeted about how strong the economy is...

Bond yields are following stocks higher but the dollar is plunging...

To fresh 6-week lows...

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
east of eden Mon, 03/26/2018 - 07:50 Permalink

We'll see what happens with gold today. If the criminals are still in charge, then expect gold to get hammered between 8:30 and 10:00 am. If not, then expect gold to hold or rise, and the so called 'rally' to turn nasty around 11 am.