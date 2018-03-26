Dollar Dumps To 6-Week Lows As Stock Rebound Stalls

The late-day 300-plus-point plunge in The Dow (and the rest of the market) has been slowly but surely erased overnight as the machines gently run stops ahead of the open.
Interestingly, stocks stalled after President Trump tweeted about how strong the economy is...
Bond yields are following stocks higher but the dollar is plunging...
To fresh 6-week lows...
here's a dump...SES
see links below vid.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdFPR_c8qBk&feature=youtube&app=desktop
Round up all "Senior Executive Service" members and march to the gallows for public executions.
In reply to here's a dump...SES… by WillyGroper
No no trade, who need the fucking dollar?
In reply to Round up all "Senior… by Rich Monk
BTFK
Buy The Falling Knife
In reply to No no trade, who need the… by ne-tiger
The problem with being 'The Axe' is that you are the last to go.
In reply to Round up all "Senior… by Rich Monk
Hyper inflation is just round the corner.
No no no no no... Why hyperinflation? Any reason?
In reply to Hyper inflation is just… by Fake Trump
"Why hyperinflation? Any reason?"
Bwahahaha!
Nah. None at all. Bwahahahaha!
In reply to No no no no no... by chennaiguy
We'll see what happens with gold today. If the criminals are still in charge, then expect gold to get hammered between 8:30 and 10:00 am. If not, then expect gold to hold or rise, and the so called 'rally' to turn nasty around 11 am.
Criminals will always be in charge
In reply to We'll see what happens with… by east of eden
Dear Pensioners,
You are about to get all the government you paid for.
In reply to We'll see what happens with… by east of eden
Where's that Kudlow guy? I want my gold back. And I thought Blackrock said cash was king again.
Lies, more lies, and damn lies......with no truth in sight. These are dangerous times, boys and girls.
In reply to We'll see what happens with… by east of eden
Kudlow did have a quiet all Stormy, all the time weekend , didn't he.
In reply to Where's that Kudlow guy? I… by bshirley1968
BTFD^2! G-PPT liberally sprinkling the machine coke today!
Looks like somebody missed a dental appointment.