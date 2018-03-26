Dow Jumps Most In 30 Months, Dollar Dives, Cryptos Crash As Bonds Barely Budge

A full-court press weekend of press by WH officials (Mnuchin gushing hope) and sure enough... a big bounce in stocks...
China stocks rebounded in the afternoon session (National Team again?)
But European stocks bloodbath'd below Friday's lows...
And once Europe close today, US equities exploded...
But everything started in US markets with the S&P 500 finding support perfectly at its 200-day moving-average...
The Dow was the first to erase Friday's losses, followed by S&P and Nasdaq and Trannies into the close (Small Caps remained red from Thrusday)...
Nasdaq outperformed - up 3.25% today!! All started as Europe closed...
Today was the best day for The Dow in two-and-a-half years!! & 3rd Biggest Point Gain in History
Small Caps managed to get back into the green for 2018 today along with Nasdaq but Dow, S&P, and Trannies remain red.
VIX tumbled back to a 20 handle but the term structure remains inverted...
Big Tech was the big leader today with MSFT, AAPL, and NFLX soaring...all started as Europe closed...
Facebook hit new cycle lows into a bear market... then exploded higher to close green!!!
Banks rebounded nicely (but only JPM and GS managed to recover the Friday losses)...
Energy stock rebounded even as WTI/RBOB slipped...
But even as bank stocks jumped, bank credit kept screaming higher, tracking the lagged stresses in the dollar funding markets...
Given the giant moves in stocks, Treasuries were largely unimpressed with 30Y yields up less than 1bps...
For some context - 10Y Yields traded in a 2-3bps range all day... This is the 22nd straight session that 10Y Yield have closed with a 2.8x% handle.
While stocks rebounded at the European close, the dollar index did not, tumbling to its lowest close since Feb 15th...
The ruble was also hit hard and Russian stocks sank as globally sychnronized diplomatic expulsions struck investor appetite...MICEX is at 6-week lows...but as the dollar kept sinking so the ruble rebounded to end the day higher...
It was an ugly day for cryptos with Bitcoin battered back below $8000 after headlines about Twitter banning crypto/ICO ads...
Dollar weakness sparked a bid in PMs (with silver leading) but crude and copper disappointed...
For now, Black Monday has been deferred...
Bonus Chart: Everything reversed on the European close today... except the dollar which kept tanking. If we had to guess the dollar funding stress is crushing a European bank (cough Deutsche Bank cough) and once that market was closed, it eased the pressure on the rest of the US banking system... just take a look at what happened to EU and US banks...
Bonus Bonus Chart: It's still Powell's fault...
CTRL-P can never stop, bitchez..... magical times.
printing will stop as it approaches the speed of light...
In reply to CTRL-P can never stop,… by FreeShitter
we've gone to plaid...
In reply to printing will stop as it… by major major ma…
what happened to the fake market crash the zh noobs were crowing about friday?
In reply to we've gone to plaid... by D.T.Barnum
WTF?
Appeasement?
Blackmail?
Blow Off Top, sooner, rather than later?
In reply to what happened to the fake… by QueeroHedge
Kim Jong jumped into his choo choo and high-tailed it all the way to Shanghai. Must be an invasion imminent and he's getting out while the getting is good.
In reply to WTF by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Off the 200 dma... it'll come back down once it reaches the 100 dma
In reply to Kim Jong jumped into his… by ParkAveFlasher
The crytp PPT better show up soon. They have been showing up at about 8000. It could be a bad sign if they do not show up.
In reply to Off the 200 dma... it'll… by Bud Dry
I didn't know they had spider holes in Shanghai.
In reply to Kim Jong jumped into his… by ParkAveFlasher
I looked at the VIX at noon time and found it a smoother.
The couch change will soon run out with this volatility run.
Be prepared to have the assets to settle.
Or, you arrogant ass, you've killed us all.
In reply to WTF by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Gold Futures Up.
What does that tell us?
In reply to what happened to the fake… by QueeroHedge
So the ECB didn't print out of thin air to prop up eu stocks today but the FED did?
In reply to Gold Futures Up. by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Venezuela's had a rip-roaring market too...what does that tell you?
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to So the ECB didn't print out… by Pearson365
No, the Primes did.
There is no liquidity available to fight the fucken drops.
Settle your margins.
In reply to So the ECB didn't print out… by Pearson365
If you want to think it’s anything but delayed a bit, go right ahead.
In reply to what happened to the fake… by QueeroHedge
dead cat bounce.
In reply to what happened to the fake… by QueeroHedge
Let's not go jerking each other off just yet boys.
Winston Wolfe
In reply to what happened to the fake… by QueeroHedge
"hyper...active!"
check that...what do we have in here...a Cuisinart? Give me---
Ludicrous speed!
In reply to we've gone to plaid... by D.T.Barnum
Dow 25K hats back in play .... yippppeeee !
In reply to CTRL-P can never stop,… by FreeShitter
I hit every thrift store in the Hamptons and stocked up on Dow 10K caps.
They're like french rifles; never used, only dropped once.
In reply to Dow 25K hats back in play … by Rainman
Just generic material to the controllers, A nondescript disregard to the controllers:
Dow’s surge belies fact that stock market is on the brink of an absolute breakdown
Published: Mar 26, 2018
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/dows-surge-belies-fact-that-stock-mar…
Opinion: It’s the beginning of the end for this economic expansion
Published: Mar 26, 2018
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-…
In reply to CTRL-P can never stop,… by FreeShitter
Step right up to the biggest three card monte game in the universe! Ignore those hangers on who got wiped out in 2001 and 2008, they are just sore losers. So, guys, watch the cards and. . .
In reply to CTRL-P can never stop,… by FreeShitter
"pay no attention to the man behind the curtain . . . "
In reply to Step right up to the biggest… by junction
CTRL-P continues until the Currency Wars go mainstream. Then it gets interesting to see how far the various Security States want to go to control their turf and influence.
In reply to CTRL-P can never stop,… by FreeShitter
Mnuchin is Squints from the movie, The Sandlot.
In reply to CTRL-P can never stop,… by FreeShitter
PPT just can't press the CTRL-P key fast enough to support both the US and European markets. Gotta let Draghi and SNB save their own skins.
In reply to CTRL-P can never stop,… by FreeShitter
This is too funny. I'm like a damn kid in a candy store. Tick tock mother fuckers!
Print print print!
BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...
domo arigato, Mr. Roboto, FOMO FOMO . . FOMO FOMO
In reply to BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD… by UpTo11
well by golly it all makes perfect sense now doesn’t it???
a full reversal of all of last Fridays losses on wait for it - NO POSITIVE MACRO-ECONOMIC NEWS OR DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER...
so fucking obvious…every move early on below 400 points on the Dow Jones Propaganda Index was countered by “dip buyers” who piled in to push it right back above that number…and what was behind that move shortly b4 2:00 est. that propelled it to intra-day highs???
Answer - absolutely NOTHING! nothing but lamestream financial media spoon fed rumor & propaganda.
i searched and searched for the “BREAKING NEWS” detailing the concrete measures Donald Chump took to “ease” trade & nuclear war fears but i’ll be damned if i couldn’t find any???
guess us "doomers” that understand that 2days 700 point counterfeited worthless debt coupon dollar infused ramp of the Dow Jones Propaganda Index was simply a crock of bullshit, just haven’t come to appreciate that our Fraud Markets are indeed "exceptional” Fraud Markets…
or maybe, just maybe Donald Chump knew something we didn’t know when he “exited stage right” like Snaggle Puss at the conclusion of that press conference Friday reassuring you that “our Stawk Markets are gonna be GREAT..."
yeah, maybe thats it…
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS
ps: "according to the Social Security Administration, in 2016 (the most recent annual data available from W2’s) 55% of all wage-earners made less than $34,000. Good luck with that. The trade war initiated by Trump is little more than the symptom of a collapsing economic system.
The stock market is warning us that something ugly is on the horizon. The middle class supporters are screwed. Watching them cheer for Trump is analogous to watching chickens in the barnyard cheer for Colonel Sanders…it is indeed one big tragicomedy…”
http://investmentresearchdynamics.com/the-don-and-larry-show/
Sickening
In reply to well by golly it all makes… by Kaiser Sousa
Alex: What is fixed?
In reply to Sickening by stocktivity
" Watching them cheer for Trump is analogous to watching chickens in the barnyard cheer for Colonel Sanders "
Classic!
In reply to Alex: by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Im on board with you. This has passed being "funny" a very long time ago. At what point is one group safely be called a serial parasite ?
110 And Never Again !
In reply to Sickening by stocktivity
Oh you didn't get the memo? The narrative today was that the possibility of trade relations improvement with China is responsible for the rally. Blaming it on the weather has been used too much recently.
In reply to well by golly it all makes… by Kaiser Sousa
Do you cry at night in your safe space under mom's bed? Do you wet the bed frequently? Do you forget to change your diaper? You might be suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Many buffoons like you have it.
In reply to well by golly it all makes… by Kaiser Sousa
The volatility makes me feels that something is coming though. The whole VIX thing was just the prelude. There's something out there, just a feeling I have. I could be wrong of course.
Naw, grasshopper.
Grab the pebble from my hand.
In reply to The volatility makes me… by Rise Of The Machines
Buy The Fuckin' Derp- ya feel me?
The Stawk express is back on track! Rolling on up the line to 30,000!
People need to settle down, an embrace the machine, it will take care of you.
Today was about seeing what agents, operatives, or shills come out.
Here's the first one
In reply to The Stawk express is back on… by wmbz
Short covering dead cat bounce + ctr P
Scram jet propelled dead cat bounce.
In reply to Short covering dead cat… by YHWH is greater
Feeling all warm and gushy now
Gotta pay for wars with sum''tin
Fang produces nothing, so their p/e means nothing. Tools to creep higher, and higher. Without having to answer serious questions.
Driving up drivel. Blaming Russia for a down day. Or the NRA. Pure madness.
bitcoin will be back! right back that is ...
you a buttcoin millionaire?
In reply to bitcoin will be back! right… by Pandelis
Too many moving parts. Something is going to break.