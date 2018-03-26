Dow Jumps Most In 30 Months, Dollar Dives, Cryptos Crash As Bonds Barely Budge

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 16:02

A full-court press weekend of press by WH officials (Mnuchin gushing hope) and sure enough... a big bounce in stocks...

China stocks rebounded in the afternoon session (National Team again?)

 

But European stocks bloodbath'd below Friday's lows...

 

And once Europe close today, US equities exploded...

 

But everything started in US markets with the S&P 500 finding support perfectly at its 200-day moving-average...

 

The Dow was the first to erase Friday's losses, followed by S&P and Nasdaq and Trannies into the close (Small Caps remained red from Thrusday)...

Nasdaq outperformed - up 3.25% today!! All started as Europe closed...

 

Today was the best day for The Dow in two-and-a-half years!! & 3rd Biggest Point Gain in History

 

Small Caps managed to get back into the green for 2018 today along with Nasdaq but Dow, S&P, and Trannies remain red.

 

VIX tumbled back to a 20 handle but the term structure remains inverted...

 

Big Tech was the big leader today with MSFT, AAPL, and NFLX soaring...all started as Europe closed...

 

Facebook hit new cycle lows into a bear market... then exploded higher to close green!!!

 

Banks rebounded nicely (but only JPM and GS managed to recover the Friday losses)...

 

Energy stock rebounded even as WTI/RBOB slipped...

 

But even as bank stocks jumped, bank credit kept screaming higher, tracking the lagged stresses in the dollar funding markets...

 

Given the giant moves in stocks, Treasuries were largely unimpressed with 30Y yields up less than 1bps...

G57

 

For some context - 10Y Yields traded in a 2-3bps range all day... This is the 22nd straight session that 10Y Yield have closed with a 2.8x% handle.

 

While stocks rebounded at the European close, the dollar index did not, tumbling to its lowest close since Feb 15th...

 

The ruble was also hit hard and Russian stocks sank as globally sychnronized diplomatic expulsions struck investor appetite...MICEX is at 6-week lows...but as the dollar kept sinking so the ruble rebounded to end the day higher...

 

It was an ugly day for cryptos with Bitcoin battered back below $8000 after headlines about Twitter banning crypto/ICO ads...

 

Dollar weakness sparked a bid in PMs (with silver leading) but crude and copper disappointed...

 

For now, Black Monday has been deferred...

 

Bonus Chart: Everything reversed on the European close today... except the dollar which kept tanking. If we had to guess the dollar funding stress is crushing a European bank (cough Deutsche Bank cough) and once that market was closed, it eased the pressure on the rest of the US banking system... just take a look at what happened to EU and US banks...

Bonus Bonus Chart: It's still Powell's fault...

Comments

D.r. Funk FreeShitter Mon, 03/26/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

Just generic material to the controllers, A nondescript disregard to the controllers:

Dow’s surge belies fact that stock market is on the brink of an absolute breakdown
Published: Mar 26, 2018
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/dows-surge-belies-fact-that-stock-mar…

Opinion: It’s the beginning of the end for this economic expansion
Published: Mar 26, 2018
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-…
 

UpTo11 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...BTD...PPT...

Kaiser Sousa Mon, 03/26/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

well by golly it all makes perfect sense now doesn’t it???

a full reversal of all of last Fridays losses on wait for it - NO POSITIVE MACRO-ECONOMIC NEWS OR DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER...

so fucking obvious…every move early on below 400 points on the Dow Jones Propaganda Index was countered by “dip buyers” who piled in to push it right back above that number…and what was behind that move shortly b4 2:00 est. that propelled it to intra-day highs???

Answer - absolutely NOTHING! nothing but lamestream financial media spoon fed rumor & propaganda.

i searched and searched for the “BREAKING NEWS” detailing the concrete measures Donald Chump took to “ease” trade & nuclear war fears but i’ll be damned if i couldn’t find any???

guess us "doomers” that understand that 2days 700 point counterfeited worthless debt coupon dollar infused ramp of the Dow Jones Propaganda Index was simply a crock of bullshit, just haven’t come to appreciate that our Fraud Markets are indeed "exceptional” Fraud Markets…

or maybe, just maybe Donald Chump knew something we didn’t know when he “exited stage right” like Snaggle Puss at the conclusion of that press conference Friday reassuring you that “our Stawk Markets are gonna be GREAT..."

yeah, maybe thats it…

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS

ps: "according to the Social Security Administration, in 2016 (the most recent annual data available from W2’s) 55% of all wage-earners made less than $34,000. Good luck with that.  The trade war initiated by Trump is little more than the symptom of a collapsing economic system. 

The stock market is warning us that something ugly is on the horizon.  The middle class supporters are screwed. Watching them cheer for Trump is analogous to watching chickens in the barnyard cheer for Colonel Sanders…it is indeed one big tragicomedy…”

http://investmentresearchdynamics.com/the-don-and-larry-show/

Rise Of The Machines Mon, 03/26/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

The volatility makes me feels that something is coming though. The whole VIX thing was just the prelude. There's something out there, just a feeling I have. I could be wrong of course.

wmbz Mon, 03/26/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

The Stawk express is back on track! Rolling on up the line to 30,000!

People need to settle down, an embrace the machine, it will take care of you.

debtor of last… Mon, 03/26/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

Fang produces nothing, so their p/e means nothing. Tools to creep higher, and higher. Without having to answer serious questions.

Driving up drivel. Blaming Russia for a down day. Or the NRA. Pure madness.