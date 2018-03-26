Dow Soars 500 Points, Erases Friday's Drop

The S&P 500 bounced perfectly - to the tick - off its 200-day moving average... And The Dow is now up 500 points from Friday's close, erasing the losses and inching back into the green from Thursday. The question is - what happens next? Tags Sports
Use the Farce, Powell
Sorry all you doom and gloomers, world is going to end types. Maybe next time.
I suppose Phoenix Capital has been triggered and and making tracks for their safe space.
You know just as well as I do that if the powers that be let supply and demand do its thing and quit trying to build some phantom "wealth effect" ... the S&P would be 3 digits.
Get off your high horse.
That's right if we in the west were not living under comunism V2.0
S&P 3 digits surely would be the end result.
Too bad only the friends of "Global Comitee" are allowed to get rich
As of Friday there were two possibilities. One, the sell off would continue on down through the 200 DMA, or, the continuation of the right shoulder of a massive head and shoulders pattern would go to completion. So, you have a couple more days. Whooppee.
You might also want to ask yourself why it is that in every currency EXCEPT US$, the gold price is up solidly, again today.
Do you think they know something that you won't admit?
I do.
Why is it that ZH is infested with goofs who only believe in the totally manipulated and soon to be trashed us stawk market?
You do know the world WILL end. Our sun is 5 billion years old with a life span of 10 billion. We are halfway there.
Fake markets won't go away until the Fed leaves. That will never happen.
Good day to rebalance.
Good day to ignore this stupid shit and produce something.
good day to sell, especially this afternoon.
All ya'll bought the dip right?
Easy fucking money. Don't be greedy, sell and wait for the next dip, it won't be long.
Long live volatility!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Nobody Knows What Anything is Worth
Put money in the service of production,
production in the service of humanity,
and humanity itself in the service of an ideal
that gives meaning to life.
"money" should serve mankind as a tool, not the other way around.
Money is God.
Correct. Price discovery is long dead and it is now a Central Bank Casino...
All people should be focused on is the ownership and control of productive capital and resources...
Check. After that if you want to gamble, do so with only what you can afford to lose and then place your bets, just don't call it "investing", because it isn't.
Let's see what the shelf life is on this trade war truce ?
24 hours ?
Truce?
The conversation will start out level headed and end like a divorce after 21 years over who gets the riding lawn mower.
All positioning for the propaganda/rhetoric over who is "right" and who is "wrong".
We assemble riding mowers with Mexican and Indonesian parts to ship to China.
just sayin'
And thanks to "Black Rock" buyin up all those free Treasury notes from Lord Jerome and Duke Mnuchin... Satoshi Nakamoto is on the verge of hittin $19,000 a BTC here shortly...
I'll say it again...
When you know we're going to the last war we will ever fight in before OBLITERATION!
The USA will not be obliterated but their economy will fade and splutter into ruin as the debt bites.
it's always time to buy in Belgium
SNB bobbing for Apple?
The crash protection team: "I'm givin' her all she's got, Captain! If I push it any harder, the whole thing will blow!"
Muppets do the kermit-the-frog spread and receive all those equity shares inserted lovingly by the smart money. Whereupon the stock market stumbles downward once again. That's what happens next.
all those $$ from FB.............../s
DOW 3 TRILLION NEXT!!! MOAR CREDIT AND SPENDING.
Afterburners use fuel at about three times the rate of level cruising flight.
KAG !!!
DACA - MAGA !!!
3:30 PM
I like dead cats. They are so cute when they bounce.
If this market isn't rigged I'm a monkey's uncle.
Of course it's rigged. That's why it's stupid to keep predicting a collapse.
It has to be rigged to be free you moron!
It's rigged. We did it for the children.
Happy days are here again!
We are in a bear market, don't doubt it.
In bear markets stocks fly all over the place but when the song ends there is no chair to sit on. The market will inexorably go down in the long run.
This is the type of idiocy I am talking about.
Lol@"We are in a bear market, don't doubt it."
Better stop listening to these soybean farmers and start watching some more CNBS and Bloomberg, except for Gartman.
Remember when you turd burglars where lambasting the one gay guy on CNBS for shitting on cryptos? You stupid fucks, look at you now.
Let's see what happens after 1230p EST.
El oso grande
Una Ouzo grande, por favor.
You guys are all assuming this gain holds throughout the entire day. It wouldn't surprise me at all if we were flat / or even negative at close.
chaos going into the close
Globalist back in the game.
Told you fucking hillbillies that everything was gonna be alright by Monday.
Lol@listening to David Stockman.
Lol@"Aw man, I simply cannot wait for financial armageddon on Monday! I am going to finally have a use for that stack of silver coins other than putting them in a sock and letting my wife's boyfriend beat me with it!"
Stick those raggedy coins up your funky ass you shitheels rofl
Get mad too, and then prepare to get even madder at the same shitbirds who just penned a bunch of articles predicting an impending meltdown lay low for a couple weeks and then pop up with the same horseshit during the next dip.
Are you just a little bit angry much!
but but PetroYuan but but one belt one road but but but but King World but but Trump but but but hyperinflation but but but
I hate to say it but I think you are right. And "CIA insider" David Stockman, what a fucking joke. I have been following this stuff for years. After listening to his pitch and then watching what actually happens after, wow he could not be more wrong. Why does ZH still promote that clown? It hurts the credibility of the whole site. And yes ZH always makes it sound like the big bust is right around the corner, so we short the market and get our faces ripped off. Repeatedly. I really don't know what to believe anymore. I enjoy the unfiltered political coverage here but trading wise ZH has proven to be a contrarian indicator.
You just made your own case: I really don't know what to believe anymore. There is no honest to goodness reality to any of it. You could make lots of money buying the dip, but the old fashioned way does not work anymore. Remember all the talk about the New Economy, from like 10 years ago? Well, this is the New Economy: a distorted fun house.
Dollars are worth less so this makes sense.