Dow Soars 500 Points, Erases Friday's Drop

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 09:48

The S&P 500 bounced perfectly - to the tick - off its 200-day moving average...

And The Dow is now up 500 points from Friday's close, erasing the losses and inching back into the green from Thursday.

The question is - what happens next?

east of eden Ghost of PartysOver Mon, 03/26/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

As of Friday there were two possibilities. One, the sell off would continue on down through the 200 DMA, or, the continuation of the right shoulder of a massive head and shoulders pattern would go to completion. So, you have a couple more days. Whooppee.

You might also want to ask yourself why it is that in every currency EXCEPT US$, the gold price is up solidly, again today.

Do you think they know something that you won't admit?

I do.

Why is it that ZH is infested with goofs who only believe in the totally manipulated and soon to be trashed us stawk market?

LawsofPhysics Mon, 03/26/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

All ya'll bought the dip right?

Easy fucking money. Don't be greedy, sell and wait for the next dip, it won't be long.

Long live volatility!

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!

Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 03/26/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

And thanks to "Black Rock" buyin up all those free Treasury notes from Lord Jerome and Duke Mnuchin... Satoshi Nakamoto is on the verge of hittin $19,000 a BTC here shortly...

I'll say it again...

When you know we're going to the last war we will ever fight in before OBLITERATION!

In the news

gmak Mon, 03/26/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Muppets do the kermit-the-frog spread and receive all those equity shares inserted lovingly by the smart money. Whereupon the stock market stumbles downward once again. That's what happens next.

107cicero Mon, 03/26/2018 - 10:03 Permalink

We are in a bear market, don't doubt it.

In bear markets stocks fly all over the place but when the song ends there is no chair to sit on.  The market will inexorably go down in the long run.

Alexander De Large Mon, 03/26/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Told you fucking hillbillies that everything was gonna be alright by Monday.

Lol@listening to David Stockman.  

Lol@"Aw man, I simply cannot wait for financial armageddon on Monday!  I am going to finally have a use for that stack of silver coins other than putting them in a sock and letting my wife's boyfriend beat me with it!"

Stick those raggedy coins up your funky ass you shitheels rofl

Get mad too, and then prepare to get even madder at the same shitbirds who just penned a bunch of articles predicting an impending meltdown lay low for a couple weeks and then pop up with the same horseshit during the next dip.

trutalk Alexander De Large Mon, 03/26/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

I hate to say it but I think you are right. And "CIA insider" David Stockman, what a fucking joke. I have been following this stuff for years. After listening to his pitch and then watching what actually happens after, wow he could not be more wrong.  Why does ZH still promote that clown? It hurts the credibility of the whole site. And yes ZH always makes it sound like the big bust is right around the corner, so we short the market and get our faces ripped off. Repeatedly. I really don't know what to believe anymore. I enjoy the unfiltered political coverage here but trading wise ZH has proven to be a contrarian indicator. 

 

notfeelinthebern trutalk Mon, 03/26/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

You just made your own case: I really don't know what to believe anymore. There is no honest to goodness reality to any of it. You could make lots of money buying the dip, but the old fashioned way does not work anymore. Remember all the talk about the New Economy, from like 10 years ago? Well, this is the New Economy: a distorted fun house.