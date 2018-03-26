ECB Finds €10 Billion In European Bank Loan "Miscalculations"

By now it is, or should be, well-understood that the biggest deflationary virus at the heart of the European financial system is the ~€1 trillion mountain of bad loans (of which which over €230 billion is found in Germany and France) and which casts a giant shadow both over Europe and the ECB whose president is well aware that without the central bank's bid, the liquidity and confidence vortex that is this massive monetary black hole, will promptly drag Europe's economy back into depression.
Well, as of today one can make it $1 trillion and €10 billion, because in a report published by the European Central Bank today, it announced its inspectors had found "shortcomings and miscalculations" worth more than €10 billion when going through euro zone banks’ loan books last year.
Not surprisingly - after all the stinking pile of bad debt is arguably the biggest threat facing the European financial system once QE and NIRP is over - the ECB’s annual report showed some banks were found to be deficient in the way they identify problem customers and loans, set aside provisions and choose when to grant credit according to Reuters.
In other words "some banks" lied about pretty much everything.
Tasked with avoiding a new financial crisis, the ECB has been putting pressure on banks to clean up their balance sheets from unpaid loans inherited from the last recession, a problem for most countries in the south of Europe, as well as Slovenia and Ireland. Ironically, the ECB's own monetary policy has removed all urgency to actually clean up balance sheets at a time when European junk bonds yield less than US government paper.
The bad loans, along with risky derivative instruments, will remain the focus of ECB supervisors this year, President Mario Draghi said in the report.
“In 2018 banks continue to face some key challenges,” Draghi said adding that "These include cleaning up their balance sheets, reducing legacy exposures largely originating from the financial crisis, such as certain non-marketable financial products, and from the ensuing Great Recession, such as non-performing loans."
In short, nearly a decade after the crisis, Europe still has about €1 trillion in bad loans should not be there.
The report shows the ECB’s focus has been mostly on the latter - a cause of griping among Italian banks, which meanwhile have been complaining that risks associated with derivatives held by their competitors in France and Germany have been overlooked.
Recall that as we first disclosed four years ago, Deutsche Bank has tens of trillions of gross derivative exposure on its books.
Not surprisingly, the ECB focused on the bad loan aspect instead of derivatives (knowing which usual suspects could be implicated): the ECB launched 156 inspections in 2017, around 60 of which concentrated on bank credit - in most cases including soured loans. By comparison, market risk, which includes derivatives, accounted for fewer than 10 inspections. These revealed that some banks were failing to classify their derivatives correctly according to how difficult they are to value, and therefore potentially risky.
In other words, while some banks lied about their bad loans, other banks lied about their derivatives. And with that in mind, we look forward to finding out just how the ECB thinks it can gradually or otherwise withdraw its support of the European financial system.
Comments
wow, what a surprise!
and all this confidence is based upon the ECB's "bid". trust us, we'll back you up. its all good. we'd never let you down.
This is like the 5 billions fairytale from last time: petty cash to help indirectly some starving banks.
The end is nigh for the "financial" "system" that is nothing else but a money changers' shell game.
That's why they cling desperately on their hopes to get a war started.
All bets are off.
In reply to wow, what a surprise! by wildbad
Miscalculations? Are you kidding me? They must have hired some guy named Leroy as an accountant. Those Euro-trash motherfuckers need to get their shit straight.
In reply to Trays like the 5 billions… by Adolph.H.
The ECB bond buying program is one the most corrupt actions ever taken in the history of Europe.
All those involved need to be arrested and locked-up asap.
In reply to wow, what a surprise! by wildbad
Well something doesn't feel right. Gold is in an accumulative pattern and looks like it could break out. Major indices such as the Dax, FTSE and Nikkei all trade below their 200 DMA. Meanwhile US stocks act as if nothing is wrong chasing tech stocks on 200 times earnings.
oh someone that speaks about German banks' derivaties CLAP CLAP
Under whose mattress was this lump sum found?
How do you even find a figure like that, what's even a tolerable number that wouldn't raise an eyebrow.... 10M?
Number One rule, Bankers Lie
Number Two rule, Bankers Lie to protect rule Number One
Number Three rule, do not talk about Banker Rules.
Whats €10B between friends, eh?
NDX now all the way back to its 50DMA
The ECB gorged on Abengoa debt, they went bust in 2016, now they're in a fake reorganization which will require more ECB contributions, they haven't disclosed the losses written off yet either, the ECB needs a war like Clinton needs fresh meat, they'll all go down for fraud and loan skimming without a war, they'd rather murder a few dozen million than do a couple years in prison.
There's a recent invention called "double-entry accounting" that would solve this problem (See Medici). Probably they lost track of this method, when all that crap went down during the dark ages.
Just recently ZH called for dollar to rally. What exactly is it going to rally against then if not the euro?
What a shock.
When I was on “the Street” i left my first job as a trader because my boss, who has gone on to become one of the titans of the industry, willfully hid losses worth more than the entire bank (bulge bracket firm) had in regulatory capital in mismarks. He had made the fundamental error of hedging negatively convex instruments with positively convex shorts. My own position was the opposite, and I made a mint trading that year, but my half of the desk was a quarter the size of the other half, and I operated autonomously. WHen I found out that the two guys in the bank above him had bought in on hiding his losses, so they could get paid their eight figure cash bonuses, I figured the whole place would implode and they would be banned from the business. So, I documented everything and changed jobs. Of course, the regulators did nothing, my boss left and became a king, and they went on to slide by meting out the losses over a couple of years until the parent bought the rest of the IB sub and took the write downs in a later market fiasco they could blame. The regulators would have had to be blind not to see it. But they did nothing.
Later, at a giant Euro bank, the head of global trading did much the same thing. And again, the regulators did NOTHING AGAIN.
These new bad loans are likely the tip of the iceberg. Thanks to the way the bailout was structured, by the Iron Squaw in exchange for a Senate seat, bad loans were left on the banks books here and in Europe. Rolled over into new loans that pretended to be performing, whilst the collateral deteriorated, some are now re-emerging. Plus, the bankers have seen there is no punishment for reporting profits based on false inventory valuations. Will anyone get fired for these new losses? The new mismarks? HAHAHAHAHAHA. Roll out the presses, and we’ll print a barrel of fiat. You cover my mismarks, and I’ll hire you on as a senior advisor when your term is over.
Just burn it down.
Nothing new here. It has been known for decades that the parasitic EU bureaucracy is corrupt from top to bottom. Corruption scales well with size...
I work in accounting and there is a saying:
If you loose track of 20 dollars its a mistake.
If you lose 100 000 its deliberate (now imagine 5 billion).
re ECB found "shortcomings and miscalculations" worth more than €10 billion when going through its books.
Only €10 billion??? The Pentagon "loses" that much in A DAY! SLACKERS!!!
HAHAHAHA!!!!