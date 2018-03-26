Escobar: Will The Putin-Xi Era Supersede The Western Liberal (Dis)Order?

Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times,
Perhaps a Confucian path would be the right direction toward Eurasian integration
The Chinese constitutional amendment allowing Xi Jinping the possibility of further presidential terms - staying in power long enough to bring “national rejuvenation” combined with the Russian election re-confirming Vladimir Putin in the presidency have assured consistency and continuity for the Russia-China strategic partnership way into the next decade.
This will facilitate the interaction between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Eurasia Economic Union (EEAU); policy coordination inside the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS and the G-20; and the overall drive towards Eurasia integration.
The strengthening of what should be viewed as the Putin-Xi era could not but render Western liberals – and neoliberals – absolutely livid.
Capitalist interests have always believed their own propaganda narrative, which directly links capitalist expansion with the inevitable spread of democracy.
Critical thinking is, at last, debunking it as a grand illusion.
What in fact happened since the early 1980s was that Western turbo-capitalism avidly profited from a variation of neo-slave labor in China’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Compound it with the proverbial hubris of Western elites betting that China — regarded at best as a source of cheap labor as well as an enfeebled Russia during the 1990s would never accumulate enough know-how to challenge the West, geoeconomically and geopolitically.
The historical record is implacable, showing there’s no connection whatsoever between “free” trade – usually freer for those with extra economic heft and political liberalization. For instance, the Prussian monarchy lowered trade barriers and that led to the creation of the Zollverein in 1834. And the Third Reich between 1933 and 1938 offered a heady mix of hardcore capitalism and totalitarianism.
China’s system, where a (Marxist) party controls the state for the purposes of national cohesion certainly does not qualify as a liberal democracy. Dissenter Minxin Pei, the author of China’s Trapped Transition, already knew 12 years ago that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would never go the Western liberal democracy way (Pei did understand Little Helmsman Deng Xiaoping’s commands to the letter).
He got it right that China has “no interest in becoming a member of the [Western] club. They want the economic benefits from the Western liberal order but reject its political values and fear its security alliances. Now they are in a strong enough position attempting to build their own clubhouse.”
What Pei got wrong is that the CCP would smother China’s economic growth (“The prospect of a Japanese-like stagnation is real.”) Xi Jinping and his new dream team need enough time to successfully tweak the Chinese economic model.
Away from childish 24/7 demonization, the fact is Russia today is a democracy, albeit imperfect. And it’s important to analyze how a young democracy can be manipulated. The third chapter of new book Manifest-Destiny: Democracy as Cognitive Dissonance details the rape of Russia; how Boris Yeltsin’s “free market reforms” facilitated by the “Harvard boys” allowed a small coterie of billionaire oligarchs — Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Boris Berezovsky and Roman Abramovich among them — to take over an economy suffering from shock therapy.
Between 1991 and 1997 Russian GDP collapsed by a whopping 83% while investment into the economy fell by 92%.
The case of Khodorkovsky is emblematic. Through Yukos, he owned key Siberian oil fields and was about to sell them all to Western corporate interests back in 2003 when Putin went after him. There’s no question this was avidly studied by the Beijing leadership. Control of key national resources is the ultimate red line.
For Putin as well as Xi, the supreme arbiter is the national state, not a bunch of oligarchs like it’s become a norm across the liberal and neoliberal West. On a BRICS level, compare it with the current usurper installed in the Brazilian presidency, who’s doing his best to hand over most of the pre-salt oil reserves as well as aviation giant Embraer to foreign interests.
When in doubt, ask Confucius
It has become a ritual for guardians of the Western establishment to weep hard about the “fading liberal world order.” At least some admit it is “neither liberal nor worldwide nor orderly.”
Lesser guardians may be more realistic, noting how Western politicians have been completely bypassed by popular anger in myriad latitudes, yet still believing it’s possible to “rebuild democracy’s moral foundations.”
It’s not — not under the predominant neoliberal creed, the post-mod TINA (there is no alternative). The guardians, left and right, cannot possibly understand the rise of populism — because those under the populist influence clearly see how the myths of “rule of law” and “national sovereignty” are fast dissolving in the mud. The guardians at best mourn, nostalgically, “the loss of elite influence.”
China, Russia, Iran and Turkey - all implicated in Eurasia integration - may all rank as authoritarian systems at different levels. And cases can be made that, with the exception of China they still underperform economically compared to their true potential.
Yet one thing they value most of all is national sovereignty amid a multipolar system. That’s their conceptual counterpoint to the il(liberal) world (dis)order. That’s their answer to TINA.
As for “the loss of elite influence,” that’s code for a self-described coterie of the wealthy and powerful claiming a fuzzy democracy moral high ground which only unmasks their deep fear as the Western unipolar moment dissolves sooner rather than later.
All these contradictions are in sharp relief when we look at the European Union. The EU, since the Maastricht treaty, has been steered into becoming what Angela Merkel herself defined as Bundesrepublik Europa — the Federal Republic of Europe.
Anyone familiar with Brussels knows how those waves of tax-free Eurocrats milk an ultra-centralized and bureaucratically Kafkaesque regulation system as they remain completely out of touch with normal, real-life Europeans.
The EU’s notion of promoting “economic integration” including heavy doses of austerity could not be more anti-democratic.
Add to it scandals at top state level that do nothing but corrode the belief in the primacy of the Western liberal democracy model. The latest involves the real possibility that Colonel Gaddafi probably financed the 2007 Sarkozy presidential campaign in France; an outstandingly murky affair featuring the politics of energy, the politics of water, and the proverbial major weapons contracts through which Western liberal democracies discard any moral high ground.
Now compare it with Xi Jinping as hexin lingdao (the nucleus of the leadership) a sort of primus inter pares in a Sinified version of Plato’s Republic. Greek-Roman-Enlightenment political theory is not the only game in town anymore. Yet not a chance the hubristic West will start listening to Confucius.
Confucius say "have president for life, win world". The era of democratically electing high-level leaders every X years is over.
People want a firm hand on the tiller. They want dictators, kings and emperors. Its too frightening to leave shit like this to the whims of chance.
As long as we stay out of war and other dangerous disagreements with China and Russia, I have no objection to their club at all. Have at it. Their countries need development, and if they believe that they can develop best as a team, great for them.
America has no business trying to dominate Eurasia.
Are they teaching Mandarin to Russian students in Siberia? It will definitely help them in the coming years.
In reply to Confucius say "have… by NoDebt
Why does anyone need to “lead”? Multipolar world where everyone quits tryna be the hegemonic king fucker would be nice.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
one wonders why libtards and contards think that kicking china and russia continuously will not lead them to band together? pretty fucked up thought processes there
In reply to Why does anyone need to … by IridiumRebel
“…that the CCP would smother China’s economic growth…”
need to ponder who is behind the curtain,
“…that China has “no interest in becoming a member of the [Western] club. “
Need to ponder the agenda set in 1913 and if this “new” club was part of that agenda (BRIC+S etc.)?
“…it’s important to analyze how a young democracy can be manipulated. The third chapter of new book Manifest-Destiny: Democracy as Cognitive Dissonance details the rape of Russia…”
Now it becomes interesting, no?
A flip-flop palm-hand-out to back-hand (tough to ride in small space and rough terrain, no?) finger-played lib-and-non-lib, no.
Still think T is savior and P+X are destroyers, think again, amkra. One-ass chimera is on stage. Wonder who’s next to visit Antartica…
In reply to one wonders why libtards and… by spag
FIXING the headline:
Will The Putin-Xi Era Supersede The Jewish Liberal (Dis)Order?
In reply to “…that the CCP would smother… by old naughty
As always pepe does a very interesting job in connecting all the dots and doing the extra mile when analysing geopolitical situations, if you can read between the lines.
He could be right, but the challenge here is that Russia and China remain allies when time comes for them to prosper, I.e.: when the Anglo-Zionist beast will be dealt with, for the temptation of China to invade Russia's far East might become overwhelming. I would think they're more interested in Australia because it's a low hanging fruit as was mentioned in a military document from the early 2000s. This might be one of the reasons they are building so many military bases in the South China sea currently...
There's a multitude of reasons why things could go south in the Sino-Russian relationship, however as long as Putin and Xi remain in power this will probably not happen because both understand strategy, mutual interests, and respect each other.
They are wise and the biggest risk will be in their succession. This could be their biggest headache on the long run.
In reply to FIXING the headline:… by beepbop
And Russia knows China covets it's Siberian resources. For one hell of a long time (and the plot in a Tom Clancy novel).
But hey, what's with Stormy Daniels?
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Yeah, I think China will wind up with the bulk of Siberia in the long run.
What's a Stormy Daniels? :p
In reply to And Russia knows China… by BandGap
Never tiring in his new role - of skirtless cheerlearder for a new world ordure...
Pepe manages only to 'implicate' himself further into fulsome exposure as the most pathetic kind of media hack
- the one who shills for the criminal mafiyas which have subsumed almost all [former]nation states into their maw, and now transform then one by one into talmudic TERROR STATES.
Hurrah! said the shirtless gomers - breathless with the auto-erotic excitement of bringing the same program to their own shores!
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Central Asia, SCO Nations ...
In reply to China, Russia, Iran and… by BobEore
"China, Russia, Iran and Turkey..."
Yeah, quite a gang, no? Glad none of them are my neighbors.
In reply to China, Russia, Iran and… by BobEore
I can recall the limited news coverage back in 2003 when (((Mikhael Khordovkosky))) attempted to flee the country with his Yukos Oil holdings intact.
Vladimir Putin tasked the Russian Spetznaz special forces to arrest Khordokovsky on a remote Siberian air strip when his Lear Jet landed.
The Western (((Tribe))) immediately began wailing and gnashing their teeth in outrage.
It was a beautiful thing to behold, and I have been a huge fan of Vladimir Putin ever since.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
+1, and the Rothschilds of Switzerland sued at the Hague to recover the holdings seized from their front man (((Khordovkosky))). Vlad said Nyet. Not long afterward, Killary (BFF of Lynn "show her our love" de Rothschild) started the Putin "Hitler" meme.
In reply to I can recall the limited… by serotonindumptruck
A ‘Stormy Daniel’s’ is a new cocktail !!
It is so named because even ONE of these - Really FUCKS you over !!!
You basically never recover !!
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Even long into sobriety my head hurts thinking about that one, ouch...
In reply to A ‘Stormy Daniel’s’ is a new… by Jack Oliver
America has no business trying to dominate Eurasia.
american business may look at business differently. consider for a moment wall street has, over the last forty years, invested over a million dollars in the economic engine that is china. in turn, wall street has taken over a million dollars out of the US economy. why would they do that? to chase profits at the corporate level while pursuing slave labor at the manufacturing level? maybe wall street doesn't recognize deecee or beijing, and they think, "you didn't build that". and these corporate interests want their dividend checks. nukular war be damned.
nixon didn't have to drive that wedge between beijing and moscow. but he did. and how's that working out for us present day?
In reply to … by 38BWD22
As long as we stay out of a war, I could care less what business does there in Asia. I wish them well.
Nixon also bought us some time when he helped split the USSR from China. Too bad we have squandered so much money and so many years messing with them as well as welfare-stating our selves.
In reply to America has no business… by just the tip
"People want a firm hand on the tiller. They want dictators, kings and emperors. Its too frightening to leave shit like this to the whims of chance."
That depends on the leader. Some one like Augustus to Trajan would be a good pick. A Stalin, or Hilter not so much. All it takes is one Nuclear Armed Hitler to end it all. FYI: Hitler was elected Chancellor, so Democracy doesn't really protect us from ourselves.
In reply to Confucius say "have… by NoDebt
so.
what you're saying is, bring back the HNIC? bring back bush 43? bring back clinton? bring back bush 41? bring back reagan? ok, 'ya got me, i'm not gonna ask about the peanut fucker.
In reply to Confucius say "have… by NoDebt
hahah what people?
fucking moron trumpers?
There has never in world history been a democracy, yet look how often it’s talked about and trumpeted as our siccessful Western form of government. Talk about a brainwashing, we’ve been scrubbed clean of thought.
In reply to Confucius say "have… by NoDebt
I would like to try "the Republic for which it stands".
In reply to There has never in world… by Wahooo
We in US, Inc., do NOT "democratically elect" high-level leaders. We HAD a "constitutional republic", perhaps for all of twenty years, maybe less. Anna Von Reitz can fill you in, if you have any interest (!!).
In reply to Confucius say "have… by NoDebt
It’s no more possible to “rebuild democracy’s moral foundations" under the current socio-monetary system, than for a symphony to sound great with any loser and schmuck being allowed to join.
In reply to Confucius say "have… by NoDebt
By 2030 Asia will dominate the economic world
China wants us to buy their stuff. if we do not buy their stuff they will be in a complicated position. How is that complicated ?
Their land is not rich in trees or agriculture in any way and only International trade can keep that many people alive, period.
Same with Africa killing whitey. The end result is very bad.
Even though they can buy much of what they need from Russia, diversity of supply (and demand for that matter) is a good thing.
Should they want an alternative to US ag products, well, they can get much from Brazil, Argentina, Canada, etc.
But, cutting off American suppliers reduces their "degrees of freedom", which is OK if you are spiteful, but not really very smart...
In reply to China wants us to buy their… by Twee Surgeon
Their main source of rice is India, which they are also having some difficulties with.
Funny how this is all moving along. Wonder why China is paranoid, and moving to a central command structure.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Vichy DC, a Regime-Change Murdering Sociopath on the loose and you're asking why the paranoia.
In reply to Their main source of rice is… by BandGap
Russia is a massive grain producer, and exporter, is putting major effort into food production, and all in non GMO.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
How come you buy so much from China albeit produced so cheaply, and what will happen when china makes good its readiness to block USA garbage imports which it processes.
the problem when the USA has so little that china imports ?
When USA has to process its own garbage, its waste on its own land? Then the S will hit the fan.
In reply to China wants us to buy their… by Twee Surgeon
Trade war with them sooner rather than later. Let their hundreds of millions revolt when the slave labor camps can't sell Apple products here.
http://blackchristiannews.com/2018/03/chinas-communist-party-is-injecti…
https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/03/07/chinas-long-arm-reaches-into-ameri…
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/14/inside-the-ring-fbi-in…
You mean when USA corporates making their product cheaply in china cannot export it back to USA? Eg apple? So what effect does USA buying of USA corporates stuffmade in china have on its trade imbalance???
Think about it. There is so much inter connection,
like the idiots saying that why have diplomatic embassies when there are (spied on)phones. How do you get a new passport or visa over a phone pray tell.
In reply to Trade war with them sooner… by falconflight
What will happen to Russia if they can't sell their gas to Europe?
Then the Chinese get bargain natural gas!
Maybe China wants Europe to stop buying from Russia, better for them.
In reply to What will happen to Russia… by ClickNLook
China & Russia are committed to each other for decades to come and when you can fathom One's on its way to becoming the largest consumer while the Other has Ownership of the largest Energy/Mineral resource, then it doesn't take a distinguished economist, such as Paul Krugman to comprehend the significance.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Your thesis is true, as long as one of those two powers does not wind up vastly stronger than the other.
I'm not sure that the partnership commitment will last. Their cultures are very different.
In reply to China & Russia are committed… by WTFUD
Look, a lot of these Major Infrastructure Projects China/Russia/Allies are involved in are not get rich quick schemes (albeit drying up) on offer at US BankCorp.
When you build something for example a Refinery, it could take up to 5 years and that doesn't count the other infrastructure (pipelines, flow stations, logistical requirements such as upgrading ports ). This investment may not yield a Profit for 10-20 years, Power Stations similar, etc etc
Dozens of these projects are underway and the western cabal are looking on enviously, as even their former/current vassals see the writing on the wall (jumping ship) and want a piece of the action.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Europe is in a crappy position: No Resources, aging population, Invasive Species warfare.
At least North Am. has room, resources and younger demographics.
Europe needs to knock off the old and kick out the Invaders, to survive.
In reply to What will happen to Russia… by ClickNLook
What will happen to Russia if they cn't sell their gas to Europe?
Russia is already selling to China. LNG gas is expensive compared to pipelines. Europe becomes disadvantaged relative to China in terms of energy costs.
Russia is no longer the "gas station" that Obama derided. Russia's economy is becoming diversified, thanks to the Sanctions.
Western think tanks are manned by morons who are paid for a narrative. One Putin can out think all of the Western Think Tanks combined.
In reply to What will happen to Russia… by ClickNLook
Gas, oil, timber, coal, military equipment, weapons, raw iron, aluminum, other metals and minerals.
That what's called diversified?
In reply to What will happen to Russia… by MEFOBILLS
"Sinified version of Plato’s Republic" - nice ;)
Pepe is ahead of the curve and reliable , if sometimes a lil too blinkered. Love him to bits though. He's spot on here.
I wanna see Bolton on the Front Line in the Donbass Arena pretending he's Field Marshal Rommel, well him & McInsane, who despite being relieved of 3/4 of his brain, has had a permanent woody since the former's appointment as Minister of WAR.
Trump brought in Bolton to make himself look relatively sane.
They would both have to be retarded morons for it not to be.
Be fun if they both are alphas
In reply to T by Seasmoke
Right! And the Central Banksters applaud the deception! Out with the old boss, in with the new boss. Long live the new boss, same as the old boss. Give me a f____g break.
The western world has disintegrated with the socialist nondemocratic EU. It is now the US against the world while we try to deal with socialist traitors within.
Economic freedom begets political liberty. The old guard either makes this happen or will eventually be decapitated.
Putin knows this hence he stifles economic development.