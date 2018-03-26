European Stocks Enter Correction As Bank-Battering Continues

Europe's Stoxx 600 index is now down over 10% from its January highs, officially entering correction...
As (major exporter) Germany leads the drop this month...
And bank stocks continues to get battered...
Though we note that the last two weeks have seen US banks underperform EU, as credit risk spikes on global funding stress...
to the FAZmobile!
Might not want to be a BTFDer today.
EU stocks getting hammered, gold up, Yen stronger to the dollar, and US markets are fading the rally. This has all the ear marks of a head fake. Nothing fundamentally holding this up...even in current headlines. Some bullshit about how MSFT will have a trillion dollar market cap in a year.....based on what? Get ready for the inevitable Elon Musk headline about going to mars, and AMZN is working on a transporter beam to deliver packages in a neighborhood near you.
It "feels" like the worm has turned. I am confident the Trump sentiment has turned this weekend. He is facing a lot of self imposed head winds. Markets may disappoint today and that will be a major psychological blow to the sheeple.
Well said, thank you
Still waiting for the Southern EU banks to implode... it's like watching paint dry. Inevitable and boring.
Ah well, when the GSM temps start to hit agri comms people will wake up and it'll be more than just banks going bust.
Roma wasn't killed in a day either.
The DJIA will likely be in the red by COB.