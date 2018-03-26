Facebook Hits 8-Month Lows, Ignores Market Rebound

Despite the interviews and the full-page ads, Zuckerberg and his pals are losing once again as investors continue to aggressively unfriend the social network... Despite a yuuge rebound in the Nasdaq today, Facebook is tumbling almost 3%... To its lowest since July 2017... Tags Business Finance Technology Internet Social Media & Networking
Comments
Wake Grandpa up and let him know the bad news.
When you look at the FB chart, you can see it rolling-over loooong before everyone "discovered" FB was selling their information for profit.
Stocks move, then a reason is found...that's why you get stocks up on Monday and the reason being "The economy is GREAT!" only to be followed on Tuesday with stocks down and the "The economy SUCKS!" is blamed.
In reply to Wake Grandpa up and let him… by shankster
He'd have been better off keeping his mouth shut because Streisand effect...
In reply to . by FireBrander
My main use for FB is the marketplace feature; I like dealing person to person and have found great buys through the FB app and Marketplace.
How to use it:
1. Buy an old phone off ebay - Galaxy 3's are less than $50 for great phone.
2. Install FB on that phone and use it over wifi.
Now for fun, you can make a contact list in that phone of your friends...George Bush, Hillary Clinton...LOL...make your Facebook name Satan Jones...I can just see FB seeing that Hillary and GB are "friends" of mine and then sending them a notice "Do you know Satan? He's on Facebook!"
In reply to . by FireBrander
craigslist is much better than anything else I've seen so far
In reply to My main use for FB is the… by FireBrander
8 month lows!!!
omg, the sky is falling.
In reply to Wake Grandpa up and let him… by shankster
When do users get a cut of the profits for their sold information?
As soon as users start paying to post photos of their pets and children on Facebook.
In other words, never...
In reply to When do users get a cut of… by MadHatt
Would be nice if there were a way to delete a double post.
Yet stock price per se has nothing to do with cash flow
Is 3% some sort of stock free fall? It does not sound like the frequently absentee moms in America’s “diverse,” mom-dominated, “voted-best-for-moms” jobs are ready to unfriend their favorite cubicle-baby-pic-posting site.
What I—as a non-womb-productive, non-culture-fit job seeker—want to know is do temp agencies sell your data?
They sure do collect a lot of it, making you fill out a ton of forms with way more personal information than social media demands, along with other hoop-jumping just to gather a smattering of multi-licensed, degree-holding, experienced applicants to present to clients, along with the unlicensed, culture-fit mom applicants who get most of the jobs.
Each time you go through this dog-and-pony show, you fill out form after form, giving them every number you have. You do it before every interview for every non-temp job, too, even in the many futile job interviews—the we-have-17-women (moms)-in-here-and-have-to-have-someone-who-fits-in interviews. There is not a chance in hell the well-vacationed crony-mom managers will hire anyone other than a fellow, back-watching, frequently absentee mom with spousal income or monthly welfare and refundable EITC child tax credit money up to $6,431 that boosts up the low pay. But you give them all of your information, anyway.
The revolving-door temp jobs are mostly in the big corporate offices, interspersed with a few scam temp jobs, like the one claiming to want licensed agents, where they just wanted your license # on file for compliance purposes.
When I got there, after a series of bizarre training experiences, the work environment was incredible—Third Worldish-cubed—with the hours for me, the one licensed agent, set at 12-hour shifts every day, prompting an audible gasp from all the non-licensed workers with very different schedules. This temp agency ended up getting in legal trouble in another state, surprise.
This was a pretty seedy setup, like quite a few of the so-called “real jobs” at the bottom of the financial services industry, but since I have also worked in luxury sales, I also get interviews for the upscale—but low paying—temp jobs there, the ones that women with ample spousal income and their kids want.
The temp agents staffing these upscale temp jobs, too, are all about collecting a lot of information, seemingly for its own sake.
I will never forget driving for a hour, waiting for an hour in a pleasant environment (at least) and filling out a form with every piece of personal information I possess after being told in a phone interview by the temp agency girl that I was the only applicant with the gallery background to work this “managerial” temp job with a slightly higher payscale.
The temp agent, ridiculously, flew in from NYC to the South to staff this 3-month “management” job at a museum. She let me drive up there, only to let me know that they had staffed the position with the college kid daughter of museum staff. She still took my information....back to NYC. When I thought about it, I called the museum, asking a manager why she needed that information “for her files.”
I have worked a lot of six-week temp jobs, but oftentimes, the whole interview process seems geared toward getting people “registered” in the temp agency’s system.
Any jobs posted in more pleasant work environments are often gone before you interview, making me wonder if those are fake job postings, put up there to lure in applicants to beef up the temp agents’ applicant pool.
They will even cart you around to insurance industry back offices, full of unlicensed moms, many of whom do not have industry experience, either. If you are not a culture fit in terms of social characteristics—a fellow unlicensed momma with a social background similar to the other mommas—this is just a waste of time in most cases.
You do fill out a ton of paperwork with salable information and government-required paperwork, specifying that you are not a mom on SNAP, especially before they removed that Obama era $9,000-per-momma tax credit for employers who hired welfare-dependent moms.
In reply to Yet stock price per se has… by saldulilem
No fakebook during trumpdepression, thx
www.canarydeath.com
In the news
Facebook denies keeping record of calls and SMS without your permission
http://enternations.com/thread/613/facebook-denies-keeping-record-calls
This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Zuckerberg needs to step down, or the board needs to force him out. Window dressing, yes, but the best and only first step to redemption.
Too bad meaningless gestures seem to appease morons today. In Roman times, falling on a sword was literal.
Miffed
In reply to Zuckerberg needs to step… by inosent
"Redemption"?
The only road to Redemption is to stop gathering and selling users info...if they do that, then it's either start charging people to use FB or close the doors.
The only way facebook stays in business is if people "don't care", or still don't "know", that FB is gathering and selling their data.
In reply to Zuckerberg needs to step… by inosent
too many big investors from mut funds to dark money invested in FB for this correction to last..SNB can't allow it.
I wonder if the Canadian Pension Plan is selling?
What bullshit this all is. FB isn't worth $30 a share let alone $150. Maybe $10 when you figure in the nearly 3 billion shares out there.
In reply to too many big investors from… by overmedicatedu…
please delist this fake company asap..........or else deep state keeps winning
Thought the Zuck had made his meh culpa.
Is Zero Hedge doing the same?
hmmmmmmmmmmmmm
TTGL
the litmus test.
if fb survives western world enters darkness
if fb disappears western world sees light in the distance
The potential damages from those shareholder suits just keep getting bigger and bigger. Anyone know which company is underwriting Faceplant's D&O insurance?