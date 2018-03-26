Facebook Plunges After FTC Probe, German Sanctions Headlines

The Federal Trade Commission has confirmed that it has opened a nonpublic probe into Facebook's privacy practices, saying it's committed to protecting consumers' privacy and data and will hold accountable companies that abuse the FTC guidelines.
In a statement, the FTC said it takes "very seriously" recent press reports raising concerns about the data security at the social media giant, according to Bloomberg.
And with that, the public is getting an important early clue into the shape of the federal response to revelations about Facebook's handling (abuse?) of user data for commercial purposes.
The FTC investigation, which was reported by Bloomberg last week, is focused on whether Facebook violated terms of a 2011 consent decree over its handling of personal user data.
Additionally, German Justice Minister Barley said Monday in Berlin that Facebook's data practices couldn't be tolerated and that sanctions against the company should be levied at the EU level. He added that the company needs to be more transparent about its algorithms.
Facebook shares, which plunged into correction territory last week, collapsed further on the news.
And it's not helping that Mark Zuckerberg is dumping his shares into this freefall...
Comments
Facepalm
Depending on what the Deep State lets the FTC do this could have a huge impact on the NASDAQ. Tread carefully on the data collection Names.
FB will probably get slapped with a $5M fine.
Just tweeted the article./s
CFRA Research analyst Scott Kessler predicted that Google could face at least one more fine of $2 billion or more in 2018. He noted that the European Union is still looking at Google's online advertising system AdSense and its Android mobile operating system.
https://www.investors.com/news/technology/fang-stocks-will-they-show-th…
I know a few folks in Germany, they say FB is viewed as the Devil; is that a common view for the region?
I don't think the Germans have the "facebook is the devil" market cornered.
About fucking time...
Farcebook is paving the way for the second shoe to drop, namely Google. And when these 2 cool internet companies will fall this will be the turn of Amazon to be brought to the woodshed.
The whole "cool internet company" scheme brought up courtesy alphabet soup agencies is about to unravel in the eyes of the public. Even if everybody knew so far they were the intelligence agencies sweat shops, the public was in a great measure unaware.
No longer... light is really the best disinfectant.
https://www.ponzied.com
eLon mUsk's "boring company" launching a social-(ist) network: "muskeetoe".
Another villain is Microsoft. How come windows 10 is free?
...the court will give Zuck the choice of a five-billion-dollar fine or five days of community service. He will take the fine.
Facebook Plunges After FTC Probe, German Sanctions Headlines
My response: ROFLMAO!!!! Two Points to Share repeated from article titled: "Dumb F--ks": Julian Assange Reminds Us What Mark Zuckerberg Thinks Of Facebook Users"
1. Place all of the SOCIAL MEDIA companies (Internet Fringe Operators like Google, FB, etc.) under control of FTC (It's happening now as evidenced by recent articles and the declining stock prices!) ** SEE, I TOLD YOU SO!!! **
2. INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS!!! **** VERY IMPORTANT ****
Both actions above will address concerns with both CITIZEN INFORMATION PRIVACY and CENSORSHIP. ** GEORGE "SHITHEAD" SOROS HATES THIS IDEA **
Both have to happen ASAP this year!
LET JUSTICE TAKE ITS DUE COURSE AS PRESCRIBED BY US LEGAL CODES.
Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. ZUCK2020 WILL NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY!!!
Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.
Zucky will get 2 hours of community service at the golf course.
Shitonya, agreed govt won't do anything to their digtal advertising goobook surveillance censorship monopolies.
Only way to hurt the goobook is to destroy the economics of digital advertising.
Citizens need to adopt brave browser or similar adblocker.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
What is value of advertising if an ad can't be served, viewed or tracked around the web?
Citizens take down these evil surveillance censorship companies by cutting off their economic oxygen.
Brave is a simple solution for the masses. Set it and forget it.
Cheers,
Pigpen
$5M which equates to how many weeks of FB ad profits? Oh, that few.
You want to know who runs the country just look at FB. FB is being made an example of because of Trumps election.
Had these same allegations been made in a Hillary election could the Republicans have had even a committee meeting on FB? Would they have even tried?
FTC! - just like the SEC, only less effective.
I don't play these markets...But 2 weeks ago you can look at my comment. I said I could pick 10 companies...and Short them...and you will be a huge winner. Facebook was one of them. You are not too late...Everybody around me is no longer using Facebook...the Fad is over...it is a walking "Myspace". There is no coming back...Myself as an advertiser I am pulling 70% of my advertising budget from Facebook this year. Facebook is DONE. Kids don't use it...adults are fading fast...it is DONE. And then with that Zuckerberg "DUMB FUCKS" comment...that just seals the deal for me. What a prick.
Faceplant
eggplant
Eggface
Zuckerberg
It's time for a class action suit against Twitter - the censoring of tweets and slanting of presented views is so grossly obvious it's disgusting.
Burn the Witches at the Stake......Take the stock to ZERO.....so my new website will grow......pussyhats.com
I've seen that TripAdvisor is deleting posts about negative (unsafe) experiences regarding trips to Mexico; I'm done using TripAdvisor.
If you go to their homepage, trips to Mexico are front and center...
"I've seen that TripAdvisor is deleting posts about negative experiences regarding trips to Mexico; I'm done using TripAdvisor."
.. or you could have fun beating their algorithms;
"The cicadas chirped harmoniously with the sounds of the sicarios automatic gunfire,
Occasionally a stray round would rustle harmlessly through the underbrush.
☆☆☆☆☆ 5 stars. "
I get your point about the wider implications of internet bullshit, but...
do you really need other people's reviews of their trip to Mexico to know what a fucking shithole it is?
I say to people why go to Mexico? Mexico is coming to us.
just like did we really need someone to tell us that Facebook is spying on people?
its the interwebz. Your bullshit meter needs to be on full squelch.
Seriously. FTC should look not only at FB but Twitter and Google for anti-trust violations.
Who uses twitter anymore anyway?
Twitter is not a hydra... Kill the head and the bird will die.
Quick, call the Plunge Protection Team of Squeez'em, Squeez'em and MakeHim Pray...........
Nobody reads your bullshit articles. Useless.
meth is one helluva drug
This is just a hunch on my part, but I'm starting to think you have some sort of connection, possibly even a financial interest, with enternations.com. Perhaps you should spend more time there and considerably less time here, you worthless fucking tool.
Paging Facebook, Bernie Madoff called, he wants his Ponzi scheme back...
John Corzine called Suckerberg and told him he would be willing to help.
Just wait till word get's out on the overpriced Apple tracking devices ...
And who will investigate the practices of our beloved government when it comes to the privacy rights of the citizens of this country? Oh yeah, laws are there to prevent everybody else from doing what the government allows itself to do.
Mrs Clinton's benefactors gutting the chances of "MZ for 2020"...
Convert FB to Islam. Problem solved.
Shit Faced
CRUSH FACADEBOOK !!!!
Confiscate it and turn ownership and control over to the users.
not just fb. linkedin as well.
turn off sync on your devices and make sure you are not giving access to your personal stuff in all your accounts/emails otherwise they will be able to access ALL your stuff.
don't worry about zuck, he got plenty.
I’ll believe it when I see it. Keep in mind, the FTC is the agency that, until now, has primarily been maintaining the “Do Not Call Registry” to protect our privacy.
Thanks for that fellas.
If you’re relying on the government to protect your privacy, good luck. The only way to really protect your privacy is to not give your data out in the first place.
I was getting ready to post a reply but got interrupted by another robo-call.
FB may have the superior negotiating position, considering the content that they're is in position of.
The carrot being that they have content the government wants.
And the stick being that they have content that officials don't want released.
The real question here is, Will he throw the democrats under the bus?
But I thought GDPR is not effective before 25th of May 2018?
OK. It's been fun smashing FB, but now we need to ask WHY the big hit against FB?
WHAT powers would benefit from destroying Facebook???
You can't tell me the German government was NOT aware of what FB has been doing for years? Ditto with other nations?
Is there a link between the CIA (The Deep State) and these latest hits against FB?
Zuck might be a douchebag, but that douchebag sure knows when to sell!